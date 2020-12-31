|
0:00
End of period
0:05
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
0:07
Tre Jackson misses three point jump shot
0:21
+1
|
MaCio Teague makes regular free throw 2 of 2
36-32
|
0:21
MaCio Teague misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:21
Jaden Walker personal foul (MaCio Teague draws the foul)
|
|
0:22
Jaden Walker turnover (lost ball) (Jared Butler steals)
|
|
0:35
+2
|
Davion Mitchell makes two point layup
|
35-32
|
0:41
Rasir Bolton turnover (lost ball) (Davion Mitchell steals)
|
|
0:59
Jared Butler turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:17
+2
|
Jaden Walker makes two point layup
|
33-32
|
1:21
Jaden Walker offensive rebound
|
|
1:23
Jaden Walker misses two point layup
|
|
1:43
Solomon Young defensive rebound
|
|
1:45
MaCio Teague misses two point layup
|
|
1:58
MaCio Teague defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
Rasir Bolton misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:29
+2
|
Davion Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|
33-30
|
2:39
+2
|
Solomon Young makes two point jump shot
|
31-30
|
3:04
+2
|
Davion Mitchell makes two point layup
|
31-28
|
3:13
MaCio Teague defensive rebound
|
|
3:13
Tre Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:13
Mark Vital personal foul (Tre Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
3:13
Tre Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
3:14
Davion Mitchell misses two point layup
|
|
3:25
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
3:25
Mark Vital misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:25
Mark Vital misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:25
Tre Jackson shooting foul (Mark Vital draws the foul)
|
|
3:25
Mark Vital offensive rebound
|
|
3:27
Mark Vital misses two point tip shot
|
|
3:46
+1
|
Solomon Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-28
|
3:46
+1
|
Solomon Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-27
|
3:46
Mark Vital personal foul (Solomon Young draws the foul)
|
|
3:57
TV timeout
|
|
3:57
Cyclones defensive rebound
|
|
4:00
Adam Flagler misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:17
MaCio Teague defensive rebound
|
|
4:17
Solomon Young misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:17
+1
|
Solomon Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-26
|
4:17
Flo Thamba personal foul (Solomon Young draws the foul)
|
|
4:38
+2
|
MaCio Teague makes two point jump shot
|
29-25
|
4:57
Darlinstone Dubar turnover
|
|
4:57
Darlinstone Dubar offensive foul (Davion Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
5:06
Solomon Young defensive rebound
|
|
5:08
Davion Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:33
+1
|
Rasir Bolton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-25
|
5:33
+1
|
Rasir Bolton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-24
|
5:33
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua shooting foul (Rasir Bolton draws the foul)
|
|
5:53
+1
|
MaCio Teague makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-23
|
5:53
+1
|
MaCio Teague makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-23
|
5:53
Tyler Harris personal foul (MaCio Teague draws the foul)
|
|
6:09
Mark Vital defensive rebound
|
|
6:11
Solomon Young misses two point hook shot
|
|
6:25
Mark Vital personal foul (Jalen Coleman-Lands draws the foul)
|
|
6:40
TV timeout
|
|
6:40
Jared Butler turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
6:48
Mark Vital defensive rebound
|
|
6:50
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua blocks Rasir Bolton's two point layup
|
|
6:59
Jared Butler turnover (bad pass) (Solomon Young steals)
|
|
7:10
Solomon Young turnover (bad pass) (Jared Butler steals)
|
|
7:41
+2
|
Mark Vital makes two point layup (Jared Butler assists)
|
25-23
|
8:02
Javan Johnson turnover
|
|
8:02
Javan Johnson offensive foul (Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua draws the foul)
|
|
8:18
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua turnover (offensive goaltending)
|
|
8:23
Javan Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Davion Mitchell steals)
|
|
8:27
Cyclones offensive rebound
|
|
8:29
Mark Vital blocks George Conditt IV's two point layup
|
|
8:47
Davion Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Harris steals)
|
|
8:57
Javan Johnson turnover
|
|
8:57
Javan Johnson offensive foul (Davion Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
9:22
+1
|
Flo Thamba makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
23-23
|
9:22
Rasir Bolton shooting foul (Flo Thamba draws the foul)
|
|
9:22
+2
|
Flo Thamba makes two point layup (Jared Butler assists)
|
22-23
|
9:46
Mark Vital misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:46
Jalen Coleman-Lands personal foul (Mark Vital draws the foul)
|
|
9:45
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
9:47
Davion Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:18
+2
|
Javan Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
20-21
|
10:43
George Conditt IV defensive rebound
|
|
10:45
MaCio Teague misses two point layup
|
|
11:02
Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|
|
11:02
George Conditt IV misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:02
George Conditt IV misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:02
Flo Thamba shooting foul (George Conditt IV draws the foul)
|
|
11:19
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
|
|
11:19
Matthew Mayer misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:19
+1
|
Matthew Mayer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-19
|
11:19
Jalen Coleman-Lands shooting foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
|
|
11:25
TV timeout
|
|
11:25
Solomon Young turnover
|
|
11:25
Solomon Young offensive foul (Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua draws the foul)
|
|
11:50
Jalen Coleman-Lands defensive rebound
|
|
11:52
Matthew Mayer misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:09
+2
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands makes two point jump shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
|
19-19
|
12:29
+2
|
Davion Mitchell makes two point layup
|
19-17
|
12:44
+2
|
Rasir Bolton makes two point dunk
|
17-17
|
12:51
Jared Butler turnover (bad pass) (Rasir Bolton steals)
|
|
13:06
+3
|
Tre Jackson makes three point jump shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
|
17-15
|
13:25
Davion Mitchell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:34
Solomon Young turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Mayer steals)
|
|
14:00
Davion Mitchell personal foul (Rasir Bolton draws the foul)
|
|
14:00
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua turnover (lane violation)
|
|
14:00
Rasir Bolton shooting foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
|
|
14:00
+2
|
Matthew Mayer makes two point layup
|
17-12
|
14:22
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
|
|
14:24
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:44
Adam Flagler personal foul (Rasir Bolton draws the foul)
|
|
14:44
Matthew Mayer turnover (bad pass) (Rasir Bolton steals)
|
|
14:56
Javan Johnson turnover (bad pass) (MaCio Teague steals)
|
|
15:09
TV timeout
|
|
15:09
Jared Butler personal foul (Jalen Coleman-Lands draws the foul)
|
|
15:18
+2
|
Mark Vital makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jared Butler assists)
|
15-12
|
15:25
Rasir Bolton turnover (bad pass) (Jared Butler steals)
|
|
15:37
Adam Flagler turnover (bad pass) (Tre Jackson steals)
|
|
16:08
+3
|
Javan Johnson makes three point jump shot (Solomon Young assists)
|
13-12
|
16:22
Jared Butler turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Coleman-Lands steals)
|
|
16:34
+2
|
Solomon Young makes two point hook shot
|
13-9
|
16:44
+1
|
Jared Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
13-7
|
16:44
Tre Jackson shooting foul (Davion Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
16:44
+2
|
Jared Butler makes two point layup (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
12-7
|
16:47
Javan Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Davion Mitchell steals)
|
|
16:55
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
|
|
16:57
Jared Butler misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:14
+3
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands makes three point jump shot
|
10-7
|
17:21
Jalen Coleman-Lands defensive rebound
|
|
17:23
Davion Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:31
Mark Vital defensive rebound
|
|
17:33
Solomon Young misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:49
+2
|
Jared Butler makes two point layup
|
10-4
|
17:59
+2
|
Solomon Young makes two point layup
|
8-4
|
18:11
+1
|
Flo Thamba makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-2
|
18:11
|
Flo Thamba makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-2
|
18:11
Javan Johnson shooting foul (Flo Thamba draws the foul)
|
|
18:16
Tre Jackson turnover (lost ball) (MaCio Teague steals)
|
|
18:31
Cyclones 30 second timeout
|
|
18:31
+2
|
Davion Mitchell makes two point layup
|
6-2
|
18:41
+2
|
Solomon Young makes two point layup
|
4-2
|
18:58
+2
|
Mark Vital makes two point layup (Jared Butler assists)
|
4-0
|
19:01
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
19:02
Javan Johnson blocks Davion Mitchell's two point layup
|
|
19:04
Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
19:06
Rasir Bolton misses two point layup
|
|
19:11
Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound
|
|
19:13
Jared Butler misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:27
Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
19:29
Mark Vital blocks Rasir Bolton's three point jump shot
|
|
19:46
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
|
|
19:46
Flo Thamba misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
19:46
Darlinstone Dubar shooting foul (Flo Thamba draws the foul)
|
|
19:46
+2
|
Flo Thamba makes two point layup (Jared Butler assists)
|
2-0
|
20:00
Flo Thamba vs. Solomon Young (MaCio Teague gains possession)
|