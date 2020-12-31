|
0:14
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
0:15
|
|
+1
|
Noah Horchler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
65-63
|
0:15
|
|
+1
|
Noah Horchler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
65-62
|
0:12
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson personal foul (Noah Horchler draws the foul)
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Noah Horchler defensive rebound
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
David Duke personal foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Nate Watson turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Nate Watson defensive rebound
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Noah Horchler personal foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Greg Gantt personal foul (Damien Jefferson draws the foul)
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson offensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses two point layup
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Nate Watson offensive rebound
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point layup
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Nate Watson defensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Christian Bishop misses two point layup
|
|
1:46
|
|
+2
|
David Duke makes two point layup
|
65-61
|
2:04
|
|
|
Friars 30 second timeout
|
|
2:12
|
|
+2
|
Denzel Mahoney makes two point jump shot
|
65-59
|
2:41
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
63-59
|
2:41
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson shooting foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
|
|
2:41
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point layup (David Duke assists)
|
63-58
|
2:55
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Bluejays defensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Greg Gantt misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:44
|
|
+1
|
Greg Gantt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
63-56
|
3:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson personal foul (Greg Gantt draws the foul)
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:05
|
|
+2
|
Greg Gantt makes two point layup
|
63-55
|
4:11
|
|
|
Greg Gantt offensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson misses two point layup
|
|
4:48
|
|
+1
|
Noah Horchler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
63-53
|
4:48
|
|
+1
|
Noah Horchler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
63-52
|
4:48
|
|
|
Bluejays 30 second timeout
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson personal foul (Noah Horchler draws the foul)
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney turnover (bad pass) (Alyn Breed steals)
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
David Duke turnover (bad pass) (Damien Jefferson steals)
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson offensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Nate Watson personal foul (Damien Jefferson draws the foul)
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Bluejays defensive rebound
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point layup
|
|
5:58
|
|
+2
|
Denzel Mahoney makes two point layup (Damien Jefferson assists)
|
63-51
|
6:01
|
|
|
Alyn Breed turnover (bad pass) (Damien Jefferson steals)
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Noah Horchler blocks Mitch Ballock's two point jump shot
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski turnover (bad pass) (Ed Croswell Jr. steals)
|
|
6:53
|
|
+3
|
Noah Horchler makes three point jump shot (David Duke assists)
|
61-51
|
7:10
|
|
+2
|
Mitch Ballock makes two point jump shot (Damien Jefferson assists)
|
61-48
|
7:25
|
|
|
Bluejays offensive rebound
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. personal foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Noah Horchler misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Denzel Mahoney assists)
|
59-48
|
8:27
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Antwann Jones personal foul (Greg Gantt draws the foul)
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Friars defensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:22
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
57-48
|
9:22
|
|
|
Christian Bishop shooting foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Nate Watson defensive rebound
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Christian Bishop misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:48
|
|
+1
|
Christian Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
57-47
|
9:48
|
|
|
Nate Watson shooting foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Greg Gantt turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Friars offensive rebound
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Noah Horchler misses two point hook shot
|
|
11:20
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot (Denzel Mahoney assists)
|
56-47
|
11:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Bluejays offensive rebound
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Shereef Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Antwann Jones offensive rebound
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Bluejays defensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
Christian Bishop makes two point layup
|
53-47
|
13:02
|
|
|
Friars 30 second timeout
|
|
13:04
|
|
+3
|
David Duke makes three point jump shot
|
51-47
|
13:09
|
|
|
Shereef Mitchell personal foul (David Duke draws the foul)
|
|
13:24
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot (Shereef Mitchell assists)
|
51-44
|
13:34
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes two point tip shot
|
48-44
|
13:40
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski turnover (lost ball)
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks David Duke's two point jump shot
|
|
14:13
|
|
+2
|
Damien Jefferson makes two point layup
|
48-42
|
14:16
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson offensive rebound
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point layup
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson misses two point layup
|
|
14:37
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point jump shot (David Duke assists)
|
46-42
|
15:01
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
46-40
|
15:01
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Greg Gantt shooting foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|
|
15:25
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Reeves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
45-40
|
15:25
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
45-39
|
15:25
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner shooting foul (A.J. Reeves draws the foul)
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Greg Gantt blocks Damien Jefferson's two point layup
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves turnover (bad pass) (Damien Jefferson steals)
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock turnover
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock offensive foul (Greg Gantt draws the foul)
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Greg Gantt misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
+2
|
Damien Jefferson makes two point jump shot
|
45-38
|
16:37
|
|
|
David Duke personal foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)
|
|
16:50
|
|
+1
|
Nate Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
43-38
|
16:51
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney shooting foul (Nate Watson draws the foul)
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Nate Watson offensive rebound
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Nate Watson misses two point layup
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Friars offensive rebound
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Christian Bishop blocks Nate Watson's two point layup
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
David Duke turnover
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot (Mitch Ballock assists)
|
43-37
|
18:59
|
|
+3
|
Greg Gantt makes three point jump shot (A.J. Reeves assists)
|
40-37
|
19:08
|
|
|
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Christian Bishop misses two point layup
|
|
19:35
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point layup
|
40-34
|
19:33
|
|
|
Nate Watson offensive rebound
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point layup
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Friars offensive rebound
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
David Duke misses three point jump shot
|