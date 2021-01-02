DUQ
GWASH

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
DUQ
Dukes
29
GWASH
Colonials
26

Time Team Play Score
5:13 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-55
5:13 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-54
5:13   Tavian Dunn-Martin personal foul  
5:18   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
5:18   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:18   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:18   Chase Paar shooting foul  
5:30   Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound  
5:30   Chase Paar misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:30   Marcus Weathers shooting foul  
5:30 +2 Chase Paar makes two point dunk (James Bishop assists) 62-53
5:53 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point layup 62-51
6:19 +2 James Bishop makes two point layup 60-51
6:32 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point layup (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists) 60-49
6:33   Dukes offensive rebound  
6:35   Chase Paar blocks Lamar Norman Jr.'s two point layup  
6:51   Dukes offensive rebound  
6:53   Sloan Seymour blocks Marcus Weathers's two point layup  
7:01 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot 58-49
7:17 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point layup (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists) 58-47
7:39   Ryan Murphy defensive rebound  
7:41   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
7:59 +1 Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-47
7:59 +1 Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-47
7:59   Official timeout  
7:59   Hunter Dean shooting foul  
8:27 +3 Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot 54-47
8:40   Dukes turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:11   Amari Kelly defensive rebound  
9:11   Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:11   Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:11   Amari Kelly shooting foul  
9:20   Toby Okani personal foul  
9:41 +3 Toby Okani makes three point jump shot (Michael Hughes assists) 54-44
9:55 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point layup (James Bishop assists) 51-44
10:01   Hunter Dean offensive rebound  
10:03   Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot  
10:28 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point dunk (Michael Hughes assists) 51-42
10:49   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
10:51   Tyler Brelsford misses three point jump shot  
11:10 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot (Michael Hughes assists) 49-42
11:32 +1 Hunter Dean makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-42
11:32 +1 Hunter Dean makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-41
11:32   Michael Hughes shooting foul  
11:39   Sincere Carry turnover (lost ball)  
11:50   Official timeout  
12:06 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 1 46-40
12:06   Amari Kelly shooting foul  
12:06 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point layup 46-39
12:11   Hunter Dean offensive rebound  
12:13   James Bishop misses two point jump shot  
12:29 +2 Toby Okani makes two point layup 46-37
12:38   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
12:40   Michael Hughes blocks Hunter Dean's two point layup  
12:51   Toby Okani turnover  
12:51   Toby Okani offensive foul  
13:09 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot 44-37
13:16   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
13:18   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses two point jump shot  
13:30   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
13:32   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
13:41   Toby Okani turnover (lost ball) (Colonials steals)  
13:52   Jamison Battle turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Weathers steals)  
14:16 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point layup 44-35
14:26   Amari Kelly offensive rebound  
14:28   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
14:44   Official timeout  
14:44   Jamison Battle turnover (bad pass)  
15:03 +2 Michael Hughes makes two point layup 42-35
15:08   Michael Hughes offensive rebound  
15:10   Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:17   Lamar Norman Jr. offensive rebound  
15:19   Marcus Weathers misses three point jump shot  
15:27 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point layup 40-35
15:33   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
15:35   Lincoln Ball misses two point layup  
15:44   Lincoln Ball offensive rebound  
15:46   Chase Paar misses two point layup  
15:55 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point dunk (Lamar Norman Jr. assists) 40-33
16:08   Maceo Austin offensive rebound  
16:10   Jamison Battle blocks Lamar Norman Jr.'s two point layup  
16:18   Maceo Austin defensive rebound  
16:20   James Bishop misses two point layup  
16:50 +2 Michael Hughes makes two point jump shot (Marcus Weathers assists) 38-33
17:07 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point layup 36-33
17:40 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point layup (Michael Hughes assists) 36-31
17:56 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point layup 34-31
18:03   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
18:05   Marcus Weathers misses two point layup  
18:20   Lamar Norman Jr. defensive rebound  
18:22   Lincoln Ball misses two point jump shot  
18:25   Marcus Weathers personal foul  
18:55   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
18:57   Michael Hughes misses two point jump shot  
19:13   Maceo Austin defensive rebound  
19:15   James Bishop misses two point jump shot  
19:32 +1 Michael Hughes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-29
19:32   Michael Hughes misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:40   Matt Moyer shooting foul  

1st Half
DUQ
Dukes
33
GWASH
Colonials
29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:06 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point layup (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists) 33-29
0:30 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 1 31-29
0:30   Michael Hughes shooting foul  
0:31 +2 James Bishop makes two point layup 31-28
0:47   Amari Kelly turnover  
0:47   Amari Kelly offensive foul  
1:03   Maceo Austin offensive rebound  
1:05   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
1:11   Amari Kelly defensive rebound  
1:11   James Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:18   Sincere Carry personal foul  
1:41 +3 Amari Kelly makes three point jump shot (Sincere Carry assists) 31-26
1:57   Dukes defensive rebound  
1:59   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
2:06   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
2:08   Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot  
2:29 +1 Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-26
2:29   Matt Moyer misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:29   Sincere Carry shooting foul  
2:51 +2 Toby Okani makes two point layup 28-25
3:03   Hunter Dean personal foul  
3:20 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point jump shot 26-25
3:31   Hunter Dean defensive rebound  
3:33   Sincere Carry misses three point jump shot  
3:59 +1 Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-23
3:59   Official timeout  
4:04   Andre Harris shooting foul  
4:04 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point layup (James Bishop assists) 26-22
4:09   James Bishop defensive rebound  
4:11   Lamar Norman Jr. misses two point jump shot  
4:24   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
4:24   Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:24   Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:24   Andre Harris shooting foul  
4:40   Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound  
4:41   Hunter Dean blocks Michael Hughes's two point layup  
4:41   Dukes offensive rebound  
4:43   Michael Hughes misses three point jump shot  
5:14 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point layup (Hunter Dean assists) 26-20
5:29   Toby Okani turnover (traveling)  
5:37   Dukes defensive rebound  
5:39   Lincoln Ball misses three point jump shot  
5:45   Official timeout  
6:11 +3 Sincere Carry makes three point jump shot (Lamar Norman Jr. assists) 26-18
6:45 +3 James Bishop makes three point jump shot 23-18
6:58 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. makes three point jump shot (Maceo Austin assists) 23-15
7:05   Austin Rotroff defensive rebound  
7:07   Matt Moyer misses two point layup  
7:34   Sincere Carry turnover (lost ball) (Jamison Battle steals)  
7:47   Sincere Carry defensive rebound  
7:49   Maceo Austin blocks James Bishop's two point layup  
7:56   Chase Paar defensive rebound  
7:58   Sincere Carry misses two point jump shot  
8:16   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
8:16   Matt Moyer misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:16   Matt Moyer misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:16   Marcus Weathers shooting foul  
8:18   Marcus Weathers turnover (traveling)  
8:18   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
8:18   Lincoln Ball misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:18   Austin Rotroff shooting foul  
8:18 +2 Lincoln Ball makes two point jump shot 20-15
8:31   Colonials 30 second timeout  
8:45 +2 Austin Rotroff makes two point layup (Ryan Murphy assists) 20-13
9:00   Ryan Murphy defensive rebound  
9:02   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
9:17   Michael Hughes personal foul  
9:36   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
9:38   Amari Kelly misses two point jump shot  
9:45   Maceo Austin defensive rebound  
9:47   Chase Paar misses two point layup  
9:52   Chase Paar offensive rebound  
9:54   Matt Moyer misses two point jump shot  
9:59   Matt Moyer offensive rebound  
10:01   Tyler Brelsford misses three point jump shot  
10:23   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
10:25   Sincere Carry misses three point jump shot  
10:35   Matt Moyer turnover (lost ball) (Sincere Carry steals)  
10:43   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
10:45   Sincere Carry misses two point layup  
10:57   Matt Moyer turnover (bad pass) (Sincere Carry steals)  
11:09 +3 Michael Hughes makes three point jump shot (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists) 18-13
11:14   Official timeout  
11:20   Tyler Brelsford turnover (lost ball) (Tavian Dunn-Martin steals)  
11:55 +2 Toby Okani makes two point dunk 15-13
12:05   James Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Toby Okani steals)  
12:19 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot 13-13
12:30   Tyson Acuff defensive rebound  
12:32   Michael Hughes blocks Sloan Seymour's three point jump shot  
13:04 +2 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes two point layup 10-13
13:17   Jamison Battle personal foul  
13:29   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
13:31   Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot  
13:48   Sloan Seymour defensive rebound  
13:50   Tyson Acuff misses three point jump shot  
13:57   Official timeout  
13:57   Hunter Dean personal foul  
14:44 +2 Hunter Dean makes two point dunk 8-13
14:49   Hunter Dean offensive rebound  
14:51   James Bishop misses two point layup  
15:01   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
15:03   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
15:26 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point layup 8-11
15:47 +2 Austin Rotroff makes two point dunk (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists) 8-9
15:55   Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound  
15:57   James Bishop misses three point jump shot  
16:31 +2 Toby Okani makes two point layup 6-9
16:38 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point layup 4-9
16:58 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point dunk (Sincere Carry assists) 4-7
17:06 +2 Hunter Dean makes two point dunk 2-7
17:10   Hunter Dean offensive rebound  
17:12   Jamison Battle misses two point layup  
17:17 +1 Michael Hughes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-5
17:17 +1 Michael Hughes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-5
17:17   James Bishop shooting foul  
17:32   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
17:32   Chase Paar misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:32 +1 Chase Paar makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-5
17:32   Marcus Weathers shooting foul  
17:56   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
17:58   Sincere Carry misses two point layup  
18:20 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot 0-4
18:27   Chase Paar offensive rebound  
18:29   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
18:42   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
18:44   Michael Hughes misses two point layup  
19:09 +2 James Bishop makes two point jump shot 0-2
19:17   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
19:19   Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:38   Matt Moyer turnover (lost ball) (Lamar Norman Jr. steals)  
19:57   Michael Hughes vs. Chase Paar (James Bishop gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %