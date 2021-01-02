DUQ
GWASH
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|5:13
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-55
|5:13
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-54
|5:13
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin personal foul
|5:18
|
|Chase Paar defensive rebound
|5:18
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:18
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:18
|
|Chase Paar shooting foul
|5:30
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound
|5:30
|
|Chase Paar misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:30
|
|Marcus Weathers shooting foul
|5:30
|
|+2
|Chase Paar makes two point dunk (James Bishop assists)
|62-53
|5:53
|
|+2
|Marcus Weathers makes two point layup
|62-51
|6:19
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point layup
|60-51
|6:32
|
|+2
|Amari Kelly makes two point layup (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists)
|60-49
|6:33
|
|Dukes offensive rebound
|6:35
|
|Chase Paar blocks Lamar Norman Jr.'s two point layup
|6:51
|
|Dukes offensive rebound
|6:53
|
|Sloan Seymour blocks Marcus Weathers's two point layup
|7:01
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point jump shot
|58-49
|7:17
|
|+2
|Amari Kelly makes two point layup (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists)
|58-47
|7:39
|
|Ryan Murphy defensive rebound
|7:41
|
|James Bishop misses three point jump shot
|7:59
|
|+1
|Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-47
|7:59
|
|+1
|Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-47
|7:59
|
|Official timeout
|7:59
|
|Hunter Dean shooting foul
|8:27
|
|+3
|Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot
|54-47
|8:40
|
|Dukes turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:11
|
|Amari Kelly defensive rebound
|9:11
|
|Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:11
|
|Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:11
|
|Amari Kelly shooting foul
|9:20
|
|Toby Okani personal foul
|9:41
|
|+3
|Toby Okani makes three point jump shot (Michael Hughes assists)
|54-44
|9:55
|
|+2
|Matt Moyer makes two point layup (James Bishop assists)
|51-44
|10:01
|
|Hunter Dean offensive rebound
|10:03
|
|Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot
|10:28
|
|+2
|Marcus Weathers makes two point dunk (Michael Hughes assists)
|51-42
|10:49
|
|Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|10:51
|
|Tyler Brelsford misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|
|+3
|Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot (Michael Hughes assists)
|49-42
|11:32
|
|+1
|Hunter Dean makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-42
|11:32
|
|+1
|Hunter Dean makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-41
|11:32
|
|Michael Hughes shooting foul
|11:39
|
|Sincere Carry turnover (lost ball)
|11:50
|
|Official timeout
|12:06
|
|+1
|Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|46-40
|12:06
|
|Amari Kelly shooting foul
|12:06
|
|+2
|Matt Moyer makes two point layup
|46-39
|12:11
|
|Hunter Dean offensive rebound
|12:13
|
|James Bishop misses two point jump shot
|12:29
|
|+2
|Toby Okani makes two point layup
|46-37
|12:38
|
|Michael Hughes defensive rebound
|12:40
|
|Michael Hughes blocks Hunter Dean's two point layup
|12:51
|
|Toby Okani turnover
|12:51
|
|Toby Okani offensive foul
|13:09
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point jump shot
|44-37
|13:16
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|13:18
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin misses two point jump shot
|13:30
|
|Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|13:32
|
|Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
|13:41
|
|Toby Okani turnover (lost ball) (Colonials steals)
|13:52
|
|Jamison Battle turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Weathers steals)
|14:16
|
|+2
|Amari Kelly makes two point layup
|44-35
|14:26
|
|Amari Kelly offensive rebound
|14:28
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|14:44
|
|Official timeout
|14:44
|
|Jamison Battle turnover (bad pass)
|15:03
|
|+2
|Michael Hughes makes two point layup
|42-35
|15:08
|
|Michael Hughes offensive rebound
|15:10
|
|Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:17
|
|Lamar Norman Jr. offensive rebound
|15:19
|
|Marcus Weathers misses three point jump shot
|15:27
|
|+2
|Matt Moyer makes two point layup
|40-35
|15:33
|
|Matt Moyer offensive rebound
|15:35
|
|Lincoln Ball misses two point layup
|15:44
|
|Lincoln Ball offensive rebound
|15:46
|
|Chase Paar misses two point layup
|15:55
|
|+2
|Marcus Weathers makes two point dunk (Lamar Norman Jr. assists)
|40-33
|16:08
|
|Maceo Austin offensive rebound
|16:10
|
|Jamison Battle blocks Lamar Norman Jr.'s two point layup
|16:18
|
|Maceo Austin defensive rebound
|16:20
|
|James Bishop misses two point layup
|16:50
|
|+2
|Michael Hughes makes two point jump shot (Marcus Weathers assists)
|38-33
|17:07
|
|+2
|Matt Moyer makes two point layup
|36-33
|17:40
|
|+2
|Marcus Weathers makes two point layup (Michael Hughes assists)
|36-31
|17:56
|
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point layup
|34-31
|18:03
|
|Chase Paar defensive rebound
|18:05
|
|Marcus Weathers misses two point layup
|18:20
|
|Lamar Norman Jr. defensive rebound
|18:22
|
|Lincoln Ball misses two point jump shot
|18:25
|
|Marcus Weathers personal foul
|18:55
|
|Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|18:57
|
|Michael Hughes misses two point jump shot
|19:13
|
|Maceo Austin defensive rebound
|19:15
|
|James Bishop misses two point jump shot
|19:32
|
|+1
|Michael Hughes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-29
|19:32
|
|Michael Hughes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:40
|
|Matt Moyer shooting foul
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:06
|
|+2
|Amari Kelly makes two point layup (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists)
|33-29
|0:30
|
|+1
|James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|31-29
|0:30
|
|Michael Hughes shooting foul
|0:31
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point layup
|31-28
|0:47
|
|Amari Kelly turnover
|0:47
|
|Amari Kelly offensive foul
|1:03
|
|Maceo Austin offensive rebound
|1:05
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|1:11
|
|Amari Kelly defensive rebound
|1:11
|
|James Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:18
|
|Sincere Carry personal foul
|1:41
|
|+3
|Amari Kelly makes three point jump shot (Sincere Carry assists)
|31-26
|1:57
|
|Dukes defensive rebound
|1:59
|
|Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
|2:06
|
|Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|2:08
|
|Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:29
|
|+1
|Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-26
|2:29
|
|Matt Moyer misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:29
|
|Sincere Carry shooting foul
|2:51
|
|+2
|Toby Okani makes two point layup
|28-25
|3:03
|
|Hunter Dean personal foul
|3:20
|
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point jump shot
|26-25
|3:31
|
|Hunter Dean defensive rebound
|3:33
|
|Sincere Carry misses three point jump shot
|3:59
|
|+1
|Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-23
|3:59
|
|Official timeout
|4:04
|
|Andre Harris shooting foul
|4:04
|
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point layup (James Bishop assists)
|26-22
|4:09
|
|James Bishop defensive rebound
|4:11
|
|Lamar Norman Jr. misses two point jump shot
|4:24
|
|Michael Hughes defensive rebound
|4:24
|
|Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:24
|
|Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:24
|
|Andre Harris shooting foul
|4:40
|
|Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound
|4:41
|
|Hunter Dean blocks Michael Hughes's two point layup
|4:41
|
|Dukes offensive rebound
|4:43
|
|Michael Hughes misses three point jump shot
|5:14
|
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point layup (Hunter Dean assists)
|26-20
|5:29
|
|Toby Okani turnover (traveling)
|5:37
|
|Dukes defensive rebound
|5:39
|
|Lincoln Ball misses three point jump shot
|5:45
|
|Official timeout
|6:11
|
|+3
|Sincere Carry makes three point jump shot (Lamar Norman Jr. assists)
|26-18
|6:45
|
|+3
|James Bishop makes three point jump shot
|23-18
|6:58
|
|+3
|Lamar Norman Jr. makes three point jump shot (Maceo Austin assists)
|23-15
|7:05
|
|Austin Rotroff defensive rebound
|7:07
|
|Matt Moyer misses two point layup
|7:34
|
|Sincere Carry turnover (lost ball) (Jamison Battle steals)
|7:47
|
|Sincere Carry defensive rebound
|7:49
|
|Maceo Austin blocks James Bishop's two point layup
|7:56
|
|Chase Paar defensive rebound
|7:58
|
|Sincere Carry misses two point jump shot
|8:16
|
|Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|8:16
|
|Matt Moyer misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:16
|
|Matt Moyer misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:16
|
|Marcus Weathers shooting foul
|8:18
|
|Marcus Weathers turnover (traveling)
|8:18
|
|Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|8:18
|
|Lincoln Ball misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:18
|
|Austin Rotroff shooting foul
|8:18
|
|+2
|Lincoln Ball makes two point jump shot
|20-15
|8:31
|
|Colonials 30 second timeout
|8:45
|
|+2
|Austin Rotroff makes two point layup (Ryan Murphy assists)
|20-13
|9:00
|
|Ryan Murphy defensive rebound
|9:02
|
|James Bishop misses three point jump shot
|9:17
|
|Michael Hughes personal foul
|9:36
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|9:38
|
|Amari Kelly misses two point jump shot
|9:45
|
|Maceo Austin defensive rebound
|9:47
|
|Chase Paar misses two point layup
|9:52
|
|Chase Paar offensive rebound
|9:54
|
|Matt Moyer misses two point jump shot
|9:59
|
|Matt Moyer offensive rebound
|10:01
|
|Tyler Brelsford misses three point jump shot
|10:23
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|10:25
|
|Sincere Carry misses three point jump shot
|10:35
|
|Matt Moyer turnover (lost ball) (Sincere Carry steals)
|10:43
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|10:45
|
|Sincere Carry misses two point layup
|10:57
|
|Matt Moyer turnover (bad pass) (Sincere Carry steals)
|11:09
|
|+3
|Michael Hughes makes three point jump shot (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists)
|18-13
|11:14
|
|Official timeout
|11:20
|
|Tyler Brelsford turnover (lost ball) (Tavian Dunn-Martin steals)
|11:55
|
|+2
|Toby Okani makes two point dunk
|15-13
|12:05
|
|James Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Toby Okani steals)
|12:19
|
|+3
|Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot
|13-13
|12:30
|
|Tyson Acuff defensive rebound
|12:32
|
|Michael Hughes blocks Sloan Seymour's three point jump shot
|13:04
|
|+2
|Tavian Dunn-Martin makes two point layup
|10-13
|13:17
|
|Jamison Battle personal foul
|13:29
|
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|13:31
|
|Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot
|13:48
|
|Sloan Seymour defensive rebound
|13:50
|
|Tyson Acuff misses three point jump shot
|13:57
|
|Official timeout
|13:57
|
|Hunter Dean personal foul
|14:44
|
|+2
|Hunter Dean makes two point dunk
|8-13
|14:49
|
|Hunter Dean offensive rebound
|14:51
|
|James Bishop misses two point layup
|15:01
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|15:03
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|15:26
|
|+2
|Matt Moyer makes two point layup
|8-11
|15:47
|
|+2
|Austin Rotroff makes two point dunk (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists)
|8-9
|15:55
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound
|15:57
|
|James Bishop misses three point jump shot
|16:31
|
|+2
|Toby Okani makes two point layup
|6-9
|16:38
|
|+2
|Jamison Battle makes two point layup
|4-9
|16:58
|
|+2
|Marcus Weathers makes two point dunk (Sincere Carry assists)
|4-7
|17:06
|
|+2
|Hunter Dean makes two point dunk
|2-7
|17:10
|
|Hunter Dean offensive rebound
|17:12
|
|Jamison Battle misses two point layup
|17:17
|
|+1
|Michael Hughes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-5
|17:17
|
|+1
|Michael Hughes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-5
|17:17
|
|James Bishop shooting foul
|17:32
|
|Michael Hughes defensive rebound
|17:32
|
|Chase Paar misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:32
|
|+1
|Chase Paar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-5
|17:32
|
|Marcus Weathers shooting foul
|17:56
|
|Jamison Battle defensive rebound
|17:58
|
|Sincere Carry misses two point layup
|18:20
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point jump shot
|0-4
|18:27
|
|Chase Paar offensive rebound
|18:29
|
|Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
|18:42
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|18:44
|
|Michael Hughes misses two point layup
|19:09
|
|+2
|James Bishop makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|19:17
|
|Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|19:19
|
|Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:38
|
|Matt Moyer turnover (lost ball) (Lamar Norman Jr. steals)
|19:57
|
|Michael Hughes vs. Chase Paar (James Bishop gains possession)
