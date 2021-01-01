|
End of period
0:00
MJ Randolph turnover (lost ball) (Jermaine Couisnard steals)
0:24
Evins Desir defensive rebound
0:24
Ja'Von Benson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:24
Ja'Von Benson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:24
DJ Jones personal foul (Ja'Von Benson draws the foul)
0:29
Jermaine Couisnard defensive rebound
0:31
Evins Desir misses two point layup
0:39
MJ Randolph defensive rebound
0:41
Jermaine Couisnard misses two point jump shot
0:52
Seventh Woods defensive rebound
0:54
Evins Desir misses two point jump shot
1:13
Rattlers 30 second timeout
1:19
DJ Jones defensive rebound
1:21
Trae Hannibal misses two point jump shot
1:38
AJ Lawson defensive rebound
1:40
Keith Littles misses three point jump shot
1:55
Keith Littles defensive rebound
1:55
Seventh Woods misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:54
Bryce Moragne personal foul (Seventh Woods draws the foul)
1:58
AJ Lawson defensive rebound
1:58
Bryce Moragne misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:58
Seventh Woods personal foul (Bryce Moragne draws the foul)
2:17
+2
AJ Lawson makes two point layup (Ja'Von Benson assists)
35-38
|
2:28
Ja'Von Benson offensive rebound
2:30
Trey Anderson misses three point jump shot
2:49
+2
DJ Jones makes two point jump shot (Jalen Speer assists)
35-36
|
3:00
Rattlers defensive rebound
3:02
Seventh Woods misses two point layup
3:20
Rattlers turnover (shot clock violation)
3:51
TV timeout
3:51
AJ Lawson turnover (traveling)
4:01
Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
4:03
MJ Randolph misses two point jump shot
4:27
+2
Ja'Von Benson makes two point jump shot (Justin Minaya assists)
33-36
|
4:36
Jermaine Couisnard defensive rebound
4:38
Bryce Moragne misses two point jump shot
4:55
+2
AJ Lawson makes two point layup (Jermaine Couisnard assists)
33-34
|
5:05
+2
Bryce Moragne makes two point layup (Johnny Brown assists)
33-32
|
5:14
+2
AJ Lawson makes two point layup
31-32
|
5:37
+1
Bryce Moragne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-30
|
5:37
+1
Bryce Moragne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-30
|
5:42
Justin Minaya personal foul (Bryce Moragne draws the foul)
5:42
Bryce Moragne defensive rebound
5:44
Trae Hannibal misses three point jump shot
5:59
MJ Randolph turnover
5:59
MJ Randolph offensive foul
6:04
Johnny Brown defensive rebound
6:06
Justin Minaya misses three point jump shot
6:12
Justin Minaya defensive rebound
6:14
Jai Clark misses three point jump shot
6:22
Jalen Speer defensive rebound
6:24
Ja'Von Benson misses two point jump shot
6:40
+1
MJ Randolph makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-30
|
6:40
MJ Randolph misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:40
Trey Anderson shooting foul (MJ Randolph draws the foul)
6:47
+2
Trey Anderson makes two point jump shot
28-30
|
6:53
Trey Anderson offensive rebound
6:55
AJ Lawson misses three point jump shot
7:10
AJ Lawson defensive rebound
7:12
DJ Jones misses two point jump shot
7:21
TV timeout
7:23
Rattlers offensive rebound
7:25
MJ Randolph misses two point jump shot
7:45
+3
Trae Hannibal makes three point jump shot (Ja'Von Benson assists)
28-28
|
8:07
+2
DJ Jones makes two point jump shot (Kamron Reaves assists)
28-25
|
8:13
Trey Anderson personal foul (MJ Randolph draws the foul)
8:32
+3
Ja'Von Benson makes three point jump shot (Jermaine Couisnard assists)
26-25
|
8:39
Ja'Von Benson defensive rebound
8:41
Jalen Speer misses two point jump shot
8:49
DJ Jones defensive rebound
8:51
Trae Hannibal misses two point layup
9:10
Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
9:10
DJ Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1
9:11
Justin Minaya shooting foul (DJ Jones draws the foul)
9:11
+2
DJ Jones makes two point jump shot
26-22
|
9:27
AJ Lawson personal foul
9:25
Kamron Reaves defensive rebound
9:27
Trae Hannibal misses two point layup
9:32
Kamron Reaves turnover (lost ball) (Trae Hannibal steals)
9:39
+2
Trae Hannibal makes two point layup
24-22
|
9:44
Ja'Von Benson defensive rebound
9:46
MJ Randolph misses two point layup
9:53
Seventh Woods turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Speer steals)
10:06
Evins Desir turnover (traveling)
10:12
Rattlers offensive rebound
10:14
Justin Minaya blocks Evins Desir's two point jump shot
10:13
Evins Desir offensive rebound
10:15
Kamron Reaves misses two point layup
10:25
AJ Lawson turnover (traveling)
10:35
+2
Keith Littles makes two point layup
24-20
|
10:50
+2
AJ Lawson makes two point layup
22-20
|
10:57
AJ Lawson offensive rebound
10:59
AJ Lawson misses three point jump shot
11:09
+2
Evins Desir makes two point layup
22-18
|
11:09
Evins Desir offensive rebound
11:09
Keith Littles misses two point layup
11:34
+2
Jermaine Couisnard makes two point layup (Justin Minaya assists)
20-18
|
11:38
Kamron Reaves turnover (lost ball) (Seventh Woods steals)
11:51
TV timeout
11:51
Trey Anderson turnover (bad pass)
11:55
DJ Jones turnover (bad pass) (Jermaine Couisnard steals)
12:13
+1
Ja'Von Benson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-16
|
12:13
Ja'Von Benson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:13
Evins Desir personal foul (Ja'Von Benson draws the foul)
12:11
Ja'Von Benson offensive rebound
12:13
Jermaine Couisnard misses two point layup
12:21
Evins Desir turnover (bad pass) (Jermaine Couisnard steals)
12:38
Bryce Moragne defensive rebound
12:40
Bryce Moragne blocks Jermaine Couisnard's two point layup
12:57
Jalen Speer personal foul
12:57
Evins Desir turnover (bad pass)
13:21
+2
Seventh Woods makes two point layup (Jermaine Couisnard assists)
20-15
|
13:26
Johnny Brown turnover (bad pass) (Jermaine Couisnard steals)
13:32
Johnny Brown defensive rebound
13:34
Jermaine Couisnard misses three point jump shot
13:50
+3
Jalen Speer makes three point jump shot (MJ Randolph assists)
20-13
|
13:58
Johnny Brown defensive rebound
14:00
AJ Lawson misses two point layup
14:16
+2
MJ Randolph makes two point layup
17-13
|
14:18
Trae Hannibal turnover (lost ball) (MJ Randolph steals)
14:26
+3
Jalen Speer makes three point jump shot (MJ Randolph assists)
15-13
|
14:57
+3
Justin Minaya makes three point jump shot (Jermaine Couisnard assists)
12-13
|
15:10
Jermaine Couisnard defensive rebound
15:12
Jalen Speer misses two point jump shot
15:23
Johnny Brown defensive rebound
15:23
Jermaine Couisnard misses regular free throw 1 of 1
15:23
TV timeout
15:23
MJ Randolph shooting foul (Jermaine Couisnard draws the foul)
15:23
+2
Jermaine Couisnard makes two point putback layup
12-10
|
15:24
Jermaine Couisnard offensive rebound
15:25
AJ Lawson misses three point jump shot
15:30
Justin Minaya offensive rebound
15:32
AJ Lawson misses three point jump shot
15:42
Trey Anderson defensive rebound
15:44
Kamron Reaves misses three point jump shot
15:55
Bryce Moragne defensive rebound
15:57
Justin Minaya misses three point jump shot
16:08
Justin Minaya defensive rebound
16:08
Jalen Speer misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:10
+1
Jalen Speer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-8
|
16:10
Jermaine Couisnard shooting foul (Jalen Speer draws the foul)
16:30
+1
Justin Minaya makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-8
|
16:30
+1
Justin Minaya makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-7
|
16:30
Bryce Moragne shooting foul (Justin Minaya draws the foul)
16:30
Justin Minaya offensive rebound
16:31
Jermaine Couisnard misses three point jump shot
16:50
+1
Kamron Reaves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-6
|
16:51
+1
Kamron Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-6
|
16:51
Wildens Leveque shooting foul (Kamron Reaves draws the foul)
17:04
+3
Jermaine Couisnard makes three point jump shot (Seventh Woods assists)
9-6
|
17:13
+3
Kamron Reaves makes three point jump shot (MJ Randolph assists)
9-3
|
17:13
Jalen Speer defensive rebound
17:26
Jermaine Couisnard misses two point jump shot
18:11
+2
Kamron Reaves makes two point jump shot
6-3
|
18:13
Justin Minaya turnover (traveling)
18:25
Kamron Reaves personal foul (AJ Lawson draws the foul)
18:48
+1
DJ Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-3
|
18:48
+1
DJ Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-3
|
18:48
Wildens Leveque shooting foul (DJ Jones draws the foul)
18:48
DJ Jones offensive rebound
18:50
MJ Randolph misses two point layup
19:01
Rattlers defensive rebound
19:03
Jermaine Couisnard misses two point jump shot
19:08
Jermaine Couisnard offensive rebound
19:10
Wildens Leveque misses two point jump shot
19:29
+2
DJ Jones makes two point layup (Kamron Reaves assists)
2-3
|
19:52
+3
AJ Lawson makes three point jump shot (Seventh Woods assists)
0-3
|
20:00
(Gamecocks gains possession)
