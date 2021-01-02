|
Keaton Hervey personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
0:16
+2
Demarcus Sharp makes two point driving layup
30-50
0:39
Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (bad pass)
0:52
Ndongo Ndaw defensive rebound
0:54
Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
1:01
Randy Miller Jr. turnover (back court violation)
1:26
+3
Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists)
30-48
1:40
Ndongo Ndaw turnover
1:51
Nic Tata turnover (lost ball) (Cooper Neese steals)
2:07
+2
Ndongo Ndaw makes two point layup (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
30-45
2:23
+3
Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists)
28-45
2:38
+3
Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Cobie Barnes assists)
28-42
2:42
Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
2:44
Keaton Hervey misses two point jump shot
3:05
+1
Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-42
3:05
+1
Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-42
3:05
Gaige Prim shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)
3:18
+2
Keaton Hervey makes two point layup (Jared Ridder assists)
23-42
3:22
Cooper Neese turnover (lost ball) (Jared Ridder steals)
3:28
Cooper Neese defensive rebound
3:30
Keaton Hervey misses two point layup
3:32
Jake Laravia personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
3:49
+1
Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-40
3:49
+1
Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-40
3:49
TV timeout
3:49
Ja'Monta Black shooting foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)
4:12
+2
Gaige Prim makes two point jump shot
21-40
4:23
Jared Ridder defensive rebound
4:25
Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot
4:32
Gaige Prim turnover
4:36
Demarcus Sharp offensive rebound
4:38
Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
4:48
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
4:50
Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot
4:52
Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
4:59
+3
Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot
21-38
5:20
Jared Hankins personal foul
5:21
Jared Ridder defensive rebound
5:23
Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot
5:41
+2
Gaige Prim makes two point layup
21-35
5:55
Bears 30 second timeout
5:58
+2
Tyreke Key makes two point fadeaway jump shot
21-33
6:12
Isiaih Mosley turnover (traveling)
6:20
+3
Jared Hankins makes three point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists)
19-33
6:31
Lu'Cye Patterson turnover
6:31
Lu'Cye Patterson offensive foul
6:34
Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
6:36
Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot
6:46
Dawson Carper turnover (lost ball) (Tobias Howard Jr. steals)
7:01
TV timeout
7:01
Julian Larry personal foul
7:09
Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
7:11
Julian Larry misses three point jump shot
7:19
Ndongo Ndaw defensive rebound
7:21
Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
7:44
+3
Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot
16-33
8:00
+2
Ja'Monta Black makes two point layup (Lu'Cye Patterson assists)
13-33
8:04
Tyreke Key turnover (Ja'Monta Black steals)
8:09
Ndongo Ndaw offensive rebound
8:11
Julian Larry misses two point layup
8:19
Keaton Hervey turnover (bad pass) (Cooper Neese steals)
8:31
Dawson Carper defensive rebound
8:33
Ndongo Ndaw misses two point jump shot
8:54
+1
Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 1
13-31
8:54
Tre Williams shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
8:54
+2
Gaige Prim makes two point putback layup
13-30
8:55
Gaige Prim offensive rebound
8:57
Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot
9:18
+2
Tyreke Key makes two point floating jump shot
13-28
9:47
+2
Gaige Prim makes two point reverse layup (Demarcus Sharp assists)
11-28
9:55
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
9:57
Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
10:03
Tyreke Key defensive rebound
10:05
Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
10:21
+2
Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot
11-26
10:34
TV timeout
10:34
Keaton Hervey turnover (bad pass)
10:53
+3
Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists)
9-26
11:08
+2
Isiaih Mosley makes two point jump shot
6-26
11:17
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
11:19
Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
11:31
+2
Demarcus Sharp makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists)
6-24
11:48
+2
Tre Williams makes two point layup (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
6-22
12:01
+2
Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Isiaih Mosley assists)
4-22
12:15
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
12:17
Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot
12:28
+2
Isiaih Mosley makes two point dunk
4-20
12:32
Jake Laravia turnover (lost ball) (Isiaih Mosley steals)
12:41
Sycamores 30 second timeout
12:41
+2
Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Demarcus Sharp assists)
4-18
12:53
Cobie Barnes turnover (bad pass)
13:20
+2
Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists)
4-16
13:36
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
13:38
Cobie Barnes misses two point jump shot
13:56
+2
Gaige Prim makes two point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists)
4-14
14:20
+2
Jake Laravia makes two point jump shot
4-12
14:36
Ja'Monta Black turnover (lost ball) (Tyreke Key steals)
14:41
Cooper Neese turnover (bad pass) (Nic Tata steals)
14:59
+2
Nic Tata makes two point jump shot
2-12
15:28
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
15:30
Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot
15:50
TV timeout
15:50
Ja'Monta Black turnover (bad pass)
15:55
Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
15:57
Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
16:03
+2
Nic Tata makes two point jump shot
2-10
16:26
Tre Williams turnover
16:26
Tre Williams offensive foul
16:29
Sycamores offensive rebound
16:31
Tre Williams misses two point hook shot
16:50
+3
Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot
2-8
16:57
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
16:59
Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot
17:13
Cooper Neese defensive rebound
17:15
Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
17:22
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
17:24
Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot
17:33
Isiaih Mosley turnover
17:33
Isiaih Mosley offensive foul
17:58
+2
Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists)
2-5
18:13
+2
Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup
0-5
18:27
Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
18:29
Julian Larry misses two point floating jump shot
18:49
Gaige Prim turnover (traveling)
18:57
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
18:59
Julian Larry misses three point jump shot
19:20
+3
Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot
0-3
19:25
|
|
|
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Tre Williams blocks Gaige Prim's two point layup
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Jake Laravia turnover
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Jake Laravia offensive foul
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Tre Williams vs. Gaige Prim (Sycamores gains possession)
|