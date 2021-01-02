INDST
MOST

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
INDST
Sycamores
30
MOST
Bears
50

Time Team Play Score
0:02   Keaton Hervey personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
0:16 +2 Demarcus Sharp makes two point driving layup 30-50
0:39   Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
0:52   Ndongo Ndaw defensive rebound  
0:54   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
1:01   Randy Miller Jr. turnover (back court violation)  
1:26 +3 Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists) 30-48
1:40   Ndongo Ndaw turnover  
1:51   Nic Tata turnover (lost ball) (Cooper Neese steals)  
2:07 +2 Ndongo Ndaw makes two point layup (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 30-45
2:23 +3 Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists) 28-45
2:38 +3 Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Cobie Barnes assists) 28-42
2:42   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
2:44   Keaton Hervey misses two point jump shot  
3:05 +1 Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-42
3:05 +1 Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-42
3:05   Gaige Prim shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)  
3:18 +2 Keaton Hervey makes two point layup (Jared Ridder assists) 23-42
3:22   Cooper Neese turnover (lost ball) (Jared Ridder steals)  
3:28   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
3:30   Keaton Hervey misses two point layup  
3:32   Jake Laravia personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
3:49 +1 Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-40
3:49 +1 Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-40
3:49   TV timeout  
3:49   Ja'Monta Black shooting foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)  
4:12 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point jump shot 21-40
4:23   Jared Ridder defensive rebound  
4:25   Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot  
4:32   Gaige Prim turnover  
4:36   Demarcus Sharp offensive rebound  
4:38   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
4:48   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
4:50   Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot  
4:52   Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
4:59 +3 Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot 21-38
5:20   Jared Hankins personal foul  
5:21   Jared Ridder defensive rebound  
5:23   Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot  
5:41 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup 21-35
5:55   Bears 30 second timeout  
5:58 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point fadeaway jump shot 21-33
6:12   Isiaih Mosley turnover (traveling)  
6:20 +3 Jared Hankins makes three point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists) 19-33
6:31   Lu'Cye Patterson turnover  
6:31   Lu'Cye Patterson offensive foul  
6:34   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
6:36   Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot  
6:46   Dawson Carper turnover (lost ball) (Tobias Howard Jr. steals)  
7:01   TV timeout  
7:01   Julian Larry personal foul  
7:09   Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound  
7:11   Julian Larry misses three point jump shot  
7:19   Ndongo Ndaw defensive rebound  
7:21   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
7:44 +3 Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot 16-33
8:00 +2 Ja'Monta Black makes two point layup (Lu'Cye Patterson assists) 13-33
8:04   Tyreke Key turnover (Ja'Monta Black steals)  
8:09   Ndongo Ndaw offensive rebound  
8:11   Julian Larry misses two point layup  
8:19   Keaton Hervey turnover (bad pass) (Cooper Neese steals)  
8:31   Dawson Carper defensive rebound  
8:33   Ndongo Ndaw misses two point jump shot  
8:54 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 1 13-31
8:54   Tre Williams shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
8:54 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point putback layup 13-30
8:55   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
8:57   Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot  
9:18 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point floating jump shot 13-28
9:47 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point reverse layup (Demarcus Sharp assists) 11-28
9:55   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
9:57   Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot  
10:03   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
10:05   Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot  
10:21 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot 11-26
10:34   TV timeout  
10:34   Keaton Hervey turnover (bad pass)  
10:53 +3 Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists) 9-26
11:08 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point jump shot 6-26
11:17   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
11:19   Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:31 +2 Demarcus Sharp makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists) 6-24
11:48 +2 Tre Williams makes two point layup (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 6-22
12:01 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Isiaih Mosley assists) 4-22
12:15   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
12:17   Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot  
12:28 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point dunk 4-20
12:32   Jake Laravia turnover (lost ball) (Isiaih Mosley steals)  
12:41   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
12:41 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Demarcus Sharp assists) 4-18
12:53   Cobie Barnes turnover (bad pass)  
13:20 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists) 4-16
13:36   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
13:38   Cobie Barnes misses two point jump shot  
13:56 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists) 4-14
14:20 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point jump shot 4-12
14:36   Ja'Monta Black turnover (lost ball) (Tyreke Key steals)  
14:41   Cooper Neese turnover (bad pass) (Nic Tata steals)  
14:59 +2 Nic Tata makes two point jump shot 2-12
15:28   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
15:30   Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:50   TV timeout  
15:50   Ja'Monta Black turnover (bad pass)  
15:55   Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound  
15:57   Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot  
16:03 +2 Nic Tata makes two point jump shot 2-10
16:26   Tre Williams turnover  
16:26   Tre Williams offensive foul  
16:29   Sycamores offensive rebound  
16:31   Tre Williams misses two point hook shot  
16:50 +3 Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot 2-8
16:57   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
16:59   Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot  
17:13   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
17:15   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
17:22   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
17:24   Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot  
17:33   Isiaih Mosley turnover  
17:33   Isiaih Mosley offensive foul  
17:58 +2 Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists) 2-5
18:13 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup 0-5
18:27   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
18:29   Julian Larry misses two point floating jump shot  
18:49   Gaige Prim turnover (traveling)  
18:57   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
18:59   Julian Larry misses three point jump shot  
19:20 +3 Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot 0-3
19:25   Bears offensive rebound  
19:28   Tre Williams blocks Gaige Prim's two point layup  
19:46   Jake Laravia turnover  
19:46   Jake Laravia offensive foul  
20:00   Tre Williams vs. Gaige Prim (Sycamores gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Keaton Hervey personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul) 0:02
+ 2 Demarcus Sharp makes two point driving layup 0:16
  Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (bad pass) 0:39
  Ndongo Ndaw defensive rebound 0:52
  Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot 0:54
  Randy Miller Jr. turnover (back court violation) 1:01
+ 3 Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists) 1:26
  Ndongo Ndaw turnover 1:40
  Nic Tata turnover (lost ball) (Cooper Neese steals) 1:51
+ 2 Ndongo Ndaw makes two point layup (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 2:07
+ 3 Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists) 2:23
Team Stats
Points 30 50
Field Goals 11-29 (37.9%) 22-31 (71.0%)
3-Pointers 4-11 (36.4%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 8 19
Offensive 1 2
Defensive 6 16
Team 1 1
Assists 6 10
Steals 4 4
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 6 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
C. Neese G
10 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
44
G. Prim F
15 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana State 3-4 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Missouri State 4-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Neese G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Prim F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
C. Neese G 10 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
44
G. Prim F 15 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
37.9 FG% 71.0
36.4 3PT FG% 50.0
100.0 FT% 100.0
Indiana State
Starters
C. Neese
T. Key
T. Williams
J. LaRavia
J. Larry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Neese 10 2 0 3/4 2/2 2/2 0 - 2 0 2 0 2
T. Key 9 1 2 4/8 1/3 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 1
T. Williams 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 1 1 0 0
J. LaRavia 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 0 0
J. Larry 0 0 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
Starters
C. Neese
T. Key
T. Williams
J. LaRavia
J. Larry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Neese 10 2 0 3/4 2/2 2/2 0 0 2 0 2 0 2
T. Key 9 1 2 4/8 1/3 0/0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1
T. Williams 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 1 1 0 0
J. LaRavia 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0
J. Larry 0 0 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
J. Hankins
R. Miller Jr.
N. Ndaw
T. Howard, Jr.
C. Barnes
C. Bacote
K. Sellers
K. Stephens
N. Hittle
S. Mervis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hankins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ndaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Howard, Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bacote - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sellers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hittle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mervis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 30 7 6 11/29 4/11 4/4 6 0 4 1 10 1 6
Missouri State
Starters
G. Prim
I. Mosley
K. Hervey
J. Ridder
J. Black
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Prim 15 5 2 7/8 0/0 1/1 1 - 0 0 2 1 4
I. Mosley 14 5 1 6/7 2/2 0/0 2 - 1 0 2 0 5
K. Hervey 8 1 0 3/5 2/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 1
J. Ridder 3 2 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 2
J. Black 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 - 1 0 2 0 2
Starters
G. Prim
I. Mosley
K. Hervey
J. Ridder
J. Black
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Prim 15 5 2 7/8 0/0 1/1 1 0 0 0 2 1 4
I. Mosley 14 5 1 6/7 2/2 0/0 2 0 1 0 2 0 5
K. Hervey 8 1 0 3/5 2/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 2 0 1
J. Ridder 3 2 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2
J. Black 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 0 1 0 2 0 2
Bench
N. Tata
D. Sharp
D. Carper
L. Patterson
D. Scott
S. Brown
J. Branham
E. Bridgers
R. Ayres
M. Ebonkoli
S. Wicks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Tata - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sharp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Carper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Branham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Bridgers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ayres - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ebonkoli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 18 10 22/31 5/10 1/1 6 0 4 0 11 2 16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View