20:00
Trendon Watford vs. Colin Castleton (Gators gains possession)
19:46
Colin Castleton misses two point jump shot
19:44
Darius Days defensive rebound
19:38
+2
Javonte Smart makes two point layup
2-0
19:38
Tre Mann shooting foul (Javonte Smart draws the foul)
19:38
+1
Javonte Smart makes regular free throw 1 of 1
3-0
19:25
Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
19:23
Darius Days defensive rebound
19:18
+2
Cameron Thomas makes two point jump shot (Trendon Watford assists)
5-0
19:05
+3
Tre Mann makes three point jump shot
5-3
18:25
Trendon Watford misses two point jump shot
18:25
Anthony Duruji defensive rebound
18:49
Anthony Duruji misses three point jump shot
18:46
Colin Castleton offensive rebound
18:40
+2
Colin Castleton makes two point layup
5-5
18:25
Colin Castleton shooting foul (Mwani Wilkinson draws the foul)
18:25
+1
Mwani Wilkinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-5
18:25
+1
Mwani Wilkinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-5
18:17
+2
Scottie Lewis makes two point jump shot
7-7
18:17
Cameron Thomas misses two point jump shot
18:15
Mwani Wilkinson offensive rebound
17:58
+2
Darius Days makes two point layup (Mwani Wilkinson assists)
9-7
17:58
Colin Castleton shooting foul (Darius Days draws the foul)
17:58
Darius Days misses regular free throw 1 of 1
17:58
Mwani Wilkinson offensive rebound
17:55
+3
Javonte Smart makes three point jump shot (Mwani Wilkinson assists)
12-7
17:36
+2
Noah Locke makes two point jump shot
12-9
17:18
Darius Days turnover (lost ball)
17:03
Mwani Wilkinson shooting foul (Tre Mann draws the foul)
17:03
+1
Tre Mann makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-10
17:03
+1
Tre Mann makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-11
16:49
Trendon Watford misses two point layup
16:47
Trendon Watford offensive rebound
16:47
Omar Payne personal foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
16:44
Cameron Thomas misses two point jump shot
16:42
Tre Mann defensive rebound
16:34
Scottie Lewis misses three point jump shot
16:32
Scottie Lewis offensive rebound
16:29
Cameron Thomas personal foul
16:22
+2
Anthony Duruji makes two point jump shot
12-13
15:57
Omar Payne blocks Darius Days's two point layup
15:55
Darius Days offensive rebound
15:42
Darius Days misses two point jump shot
15:40
Tyree Appleby defensive rebound
15:34
Anthony Duruji misses three point jump shot
15:32
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
15:26
+3
Trendon Watford makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
15-13
14:58
Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
14:56
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
14:36
+3
Javonte Smart makes three point jump shot
18-13
14:22
Mwani Wilkinson personal foul
14:22
TV timeout
14:01
+2
Scottie Lewis makes two point jump shot
18-15
13:42
Darius Days misses three point jump shot
13:40
Tre Mann defensive rebound
13:25
Anthony Duruji misses two point jump shot
13:23
Anthony Duruji offensive rebound
13:23
Charles Manning Jr. shooting foul (Anthony Duruji draws the foul)
13:23
+1
Anthony Duruji makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-16
13:23
+1
Anthony Duruji makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-17
13:10
Trendon Watford turnover (traveling)
12:53
+2
Scottie Lewis makes two point dunk (Tyree Appleby assists)
18-19
12:35
+3
Cameron Thomas makes three point jump shot (Trendon Watford assists)
21-19
12:20
+2
Tre Mann makes two point layup
21-21
12:02
Cameron Thomas turnover (traveling)
11:47
TV timeout
11:39
Tre Mann turnover (lost ball) (Trendon Watford steals)
11:30
Javonte Smart misses two point jump shot
11:28
Osayi Osifo defensive rebound
11:28
Trendon Watford personal foul (Osayi Osifo draws the foul)
11:10
Josh LeBlanc Sr. personal foul (Tre Mann draws the foul)
10:52
Noah Locke turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Thomas steals)
10:36
+2
Trendon Watford makes two point layup
23-21
10:10
Omar Payne misses two point layup
10:08
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
10:02
Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
10:00
Noah Locke defensive rebound
9:50
+2
Noah Locke makes two point layup
23-23
9:35
Noah Locke shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
9:35
+1
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-23
9:35
+1
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-23
9:26
+3
Anthony Duruji makes three point jump shot
25-26
9:09
Eric Gaines turnover (bad pass) (Scottie Lewis steals)
9:00
Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
8:58
Cameron Thomas defensive rebound
8:55
Anthony Duruji shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
8:55
+1
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-26
8:55
+1
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-26
8:40
Anthony Duruji turnover (lost ball) (Eric Gaines steals)
8:32
+2
Eric Gaines makes two point dunk
29-26
8:23
Tyree Appleby turnover (bad pass) (Eric Gaines steals)
8:17
Eric Gaines turnover (bad pass) (Noah Locke steals)
8:08
Tyree Appleby turnover (bad pass)
8:05
Eric Gaines turnover (bad pass) (Tre Mann steals)
7:54
Scottie Lewis misses three point jump shot
7:52
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
7:31
+2
Charles Manning Jr. makes two point layup (Eric Gaines assists)
31-26
7:01
Niels Lane offensive foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
7:01
Niels Lane turnover
7:01
TV timeout
6:35
Darius Days turnover (out of bounds)
6:15
Tre Mann misses three point jump shot
6:13
Eric Gaines defensive rebound
5:58
Darius Days misses two point layup
5:56
Omar Payne defensive rebound
5:40
+2
Noah Locke makes two point jump shot
31-28
4:59
Trendon Watford misses two point layup
4:57
Trendon Watford offensive rebound
4:53
+2
Trendon Watford makes two point layup
33-28
4:39
Darius Days personal foul (Noah Locke draws the foul)
4:38
Noah Locke misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:39
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
4:27
Trendon Watford misses two point layup
4:25
Omar Payne defensive rebound
4:16
Tre Mann turnover (bad pass)
3:57
Cameron Thomas turnover (traveling)
3:57
TV timeout
3:46
+2
Tre Mann makes two point layup
33-30
3:22
Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
3:20
Gators defensive rebound
2:51
Gators turnover (shot clock violation)
2:37
Javonte Smart misses two point layup
2:35
Tyree Appleby defensive rebound
2:28
+2
Scottie Lewis makes two point jump shot (Tyree Appleby assists)
33-32
1:57
Javonte Smart turnover (traveling)
1:38
+2
Scottie Lewis makes two point layup (Tyree Appleby assists)
33-34
1:38
|
|
Trendon Watford shooting foul (Scottie Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Scottie Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
33-35
|
1:28
|
|
+2
|
Javonte Smart makes two point layup
|
35-35
|
1:28
|
|
|
Tre Mann shooting foul (Javonte Smart draws the foul)
|
|
1:28
|
|
+1
|
Javonte Smart makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
36-35
|
1:18
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby turnover (bad pass) (Josh LeBlanc Sr. steals)
|
|
1:02
|
|
+3
|
Cameron Thomas makes three point jump shot
|
39-35
|
1:01
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
1:01
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
40-35
|
0:52
|
|
|
Josh LeBlanc Sr. personal foul (Omar Payne draws the foul)
|
|
0:52
|
|
+1
|
Omar Payne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-36
|
0:52
|
|
+1
|
Omar Payne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-37
|
0:29
|
|
|
Trendon Watford misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Omar Payne defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Duruji makes three point jump shot (Tyree Appleby assists)
|
40-40
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|