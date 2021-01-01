|
1:16
|
|
+1
|
Jay Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
67-59
|
1:16
|
|
+1
|
Jay Heath makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
67-58
|
1:16
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski shooting foul (Jay Heath draws the foul)
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford personal foul (Carlik Jones draws the foul)
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Cardinals 30 second timeout
|
|
1:30
|
|
+1
|
Makai Ashton-Langford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
67-57
|
1:30
|
|
+1
|
Makai Ashton-Langford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
67-56
|
1:30
|
|
|
David Johnson personal foul (Makai Ashton-Langford draws the foul)
|
|
1:43
|
|
+3
|
Makai Ashton-Langford makes three point jump shot (Jay Heath assists)
|
67-55
|
1:52
|
|
+1
|
Quinn Slazinski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
67-52
|
1:52
|
|
+1
|
Quinn Slazinski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
66-52
|
1:52
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. personal foul (Quinn Slazinski draws the foul)
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford misses two point layup
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Carlik Jones turnover (bad pass) (Makai Ashton-Langford steals)
|
|
2:20
|
|
+1
|
Makai Ashton-Langford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
65-52
|
2:20
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers shooting foul (Makai Ashton-Langford draws the foul)
|
|
2:27
|
|
+1
|
Carlik Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
65-51
|
2:27
|
|
+1
|
Carlik Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
64-51
|
2:27
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford personal foul (Carlik Jones draws the foul)
|
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
Makai Ashton-Langford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
63-51
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
Makai Ashton-Langford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
63-50
|
2:32
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski shooting foul (Makai Ashton-Langford draws the foul)
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
James Karnik defensive rebound
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
David Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford personal foul (Carlik Jones draws the foul)
|
|
3:06
|
|
+1
|
Jay Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
63-49
|
3:06
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Dre Davis personal foul (Jay Heath draws the foul)
|
|
3:24
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Wiznitzer makes two point putback layup
|
63-48
|
3:29
|
|
|
Gabe Wiznitzer offensive rebound
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford personal foul (Carlik Jones draws the foul)
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs turnover (lost ball)
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers turnover
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers offensive foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson personal foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
David Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers personal foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
5:40
|
|
+3
|
Samuell Williamson makes three point jump shot (David Johnson assists)
|
61-48
|
5:59
|
|
+1
|
Wynston Tabbs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
58-48
|
5:59
|
|
+1
|
Wynston Tabbs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
58-47
|
6:01
|
|
|
David Johnson personal foul (Wynston Tabbs draws the foul)
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
David Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Makai Ashton-Langford steals)
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs turnover (lost ball)
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski defensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:51
|
|
+1
|
CJ Felder makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
58-46
|
6:51
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson shooting foul (CJ Felder draws the foul)
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Jump ball. DeMarr Langford Jr. vs. David Johnson (DeMarr Langford Jr. gains possession)
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:20
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup (Quinn Slazinski assists)
|
58-45
|
7:37
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski defensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski personal foul
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
Samuell Williamson makes two point dunk (Carlik Jones assists)
|
56-45
|
8:22
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:47
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
54-45
|
9:14
|
|
+3
|
Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (DeMarr Langford Jr. assists)
|
52-45
|
9:36
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers turnover (bad pass) (CJ Felder steals)
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. turnover
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. offensive foul
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
David Johnson blocks Jay Heath's two point jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
+3
|
Quinn Slazinski makes three point jump shot (Carlik Jones assists)
|
52-42
|
10:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Cardinals 30 second timeout
|
|
10:45
|
|
+2
|
Rich Kelly makes two point layup
|
49-42
|
10:50
|
|
|
Carlik Jones turnover (bad pass) (DeMarr Langford Jr. steals)
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Carlik Jones defensive rebound
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
James Karnik misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Rich Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
James Karnik blocks JJ Traynor's two point layup
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
JJ Traynor offensive rebound
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
JJ Traynor misses two point layup
|
|
11:43
|
|
+3
|
Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (James Karnik assists)
|
49-40
|
12:05
|
|
|
Jay Heath defensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Josh Nickelberry misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:28
|
|
+1
|
Jay Heath makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
49-37
|
12:28
|
|
|
Josh Nickelberry shooting foul (Jay Heath draws the foul)
|
|
12:28
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath makes two point jump shot
|
49-36
|
12:51
|
|
+1
|
Carlik Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
49-34
|
12:51
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell shooting foul (Carlik Jones draws the foul)
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Dre Davis personal foul (Makai Ashton-Langford draws the foul)
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford defensive rebound
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
David Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
James Karnik misses two point layup
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
James Karnik misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson personal foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
14:53
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup (Carlik Jones assists)
|
48-34
|
14:57
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs defensive rebound
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
David Johnson misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
CJ Felder turnover
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
CJ Felder offensive foul
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
CJ Felder offensive rebound
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
David Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:08
|
|
+3
|
Wynston Tabbs makes three point jump shot
|
46-34
|
16:25
|
|
+3
|
Dre Davis makes three point jump shot (Carlik Jones assists)
|
46-31
|
16:49
|
|
+1
|
Steffon Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
43-31
|
16:49
|
|
+1
|
Steffon Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
43-30
|
16:49
|
|
|
David Johnson shooting foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
+2
|
Steffon Mitchell makes two point layup
|
43-29
|
17:34
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson makes two point driving layup
|
43-27
|
17:41
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Cardinals turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell turnover
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell offensive foul (Jae'Lyn Withers draws the foul)
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson turnover (lost ball) (Steffon Mitchell steals)
|
|
18:54
|
|
+3
|
Wynston Tabbs makes three point jump shot (Jay Heath assists)
|
41-27
|
19:04
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
19:07
|
|
+2
|
Dre Davis makes two point reverse layup (Carlik Jones assists)
|
41-24
|
19:15
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:48
|
|
+2
|
Samuell Williamson makes two point jump shot (David Johnson assists)
|
39-24