|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:35
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Blair makes three point jump shot (Dante Harris assists)
|
20-36
|
0:42
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Justin Lewis shooting foul (Jahvon Blair draws the foul)
|
|
0:55
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Carton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-32
|
0:55
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair shooting foul (D.J. Carton draws the foul)
|
|
1:24
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point dunk (Jahvon Blair assists)
|
19-32
|
1:30
|
|
|
Koby McEwen turnover (lost ball) (Jamorko Pickett steals)
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair turnover (lost ball) (Koby McEwen steals)
|
|
1:52
|
|
+1
|
Jahvon Blair makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
19-30
|
1:52
|
|
+1
|
Jahvon Blair makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
19-29
|
1:52
|
|
|
Greg Elliott technical foul
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Greg Elliott turnover (lost ball) (Donald Carey steals)
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Justin Lewis offensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:00
|
|
+1
|
Dawson Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-28
|
2:00
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett shooting foul (Dawson Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia offensive rebound
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Jamal Cain misses two point layup
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Jamal Cain offensive rebound
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
+3
|
Donald Carey makes three point jump shot
|
18-28
|
3:01
|
|
+2
|
Dawson Garcia makes two point jump shot (Theo John assists)
|
18-25
|
3:15
|
|
|
Golden Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses two point layup
|
|
3:37
|
|
+2
|
Koby McEwen makes two point layup
|
16-25
|
3:48
|
|
|
Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Greg Elliott misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab blocks Jamal Cain's two point layup
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Jamal Cain misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
+2
|
Jamorko Pickett makes two point jump shot (Jahvon Blair assists)
|
14-25
|
5:20
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair defensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Jamal Cain misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
T.J. Berger misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Greg Elliott turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
5:59
|
|
+2
|
Jamari Sibley makes two point layup
|
14-23
|
6:06
|
|
|
Jamari Sibley offensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Theo John blocks Qudus Wahab's two point layup
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses two point layup
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
D.J. Carton personal foul (Jahvon Blair draws the foul)
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Jamari Sibley offensive rebound
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:47
|
|
+3
|
Greg Elliott makes three point jump shot (D.J. Carton assists)
|
14-21
|
6:53
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe personal foul (Theo John draws the foul)
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
D.J. Carton defensive rebound
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Chudier Bile misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Justin Lewis turnover (lost ball) (T.J. Berger steals)
|
|
7:37
|
|
+3
|
Jamari Sibley makes three point jump shot (T.J. Berger assists)
|
11-21
|
7:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Jamal Cain turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
+2
|
Justin Lewis makes two point layup
|
11-18
|
8:31
|
|
|
Justin Lewis offensive rebound
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Theo John misses two point layup
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
8:45
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Blair makes two point jump shot
|
9-18
|
8:51
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair offensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Dante Harris defensive rebound
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Greg Elliott misses two point layup
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Symir Torrence defensive rebound
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Donald Carey defensive rebound
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Symir Torrence misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
+2
|
Timothy Ighoefe makes two point layup
|
9-16
|
9:53
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe offensive rebound
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Chudier Bile misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Donald Carey defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:30
|
|
+2
|
Dante Harris makes two point jump shot
|
9-14
|
10:43
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Chudier Bile defensive rebound
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses two point layup
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Justin Lewis blocks Timothy Ighoefe's two point layup
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe offensive rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Dante Harris misses two point layup
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Dante Harris defensive rebound
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Dante Harris turnover (bad pass) (Greg Elliott steals)
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Hoyas offensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
D.J. Carton blocks Jahvon Blair's three point jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:26
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Blair makes two point jump shot
|
9-12
|
12:38
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Koby McEwen defensive rebound
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:30
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point layup (Jahvon Blair assists)
|
9-10
|
13:45
|
|
|
D.J. Carton turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:02
|
|
+2
|
Jamorko Pickett makes two point layup
|
9-8
|
14:08
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Hoyas defensive rebound
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Blair makes two point jump shot
|
9-6
|
15:16
|
|
|
Theo John personal foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|
|
15:28
|
|
+2
|
Koby McEwen makes two point layup
|
9-4
|
15:53
|
|
+2
|
Donald Carey makes two point layup
|
7-4
|
16:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Koby McEwen personal foul (Jahvon Blair draws the foul)
|
|
16:14
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Cain makes three point jump shot (Koby McEwen assists)
|
7-2
|
16:28
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab misses two point hook shot
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Hoyas 30 second timeout
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Theo John personal foul (Jamorko Pickett draws the foul)
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Koby McEwen turnover (bad pass) (Jamorko Pickett steals)
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett turnover (lost ball) (Theo John steals)
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Donald Carey defensive rebound
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses two point layup
|
|
17:37
|
|
+2
|
Dante Harris makes two point jump shot
|
4-2
|
17:58
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Cain makes two point jump shot
|
4-0
|
18:40
|
|
|
Donald Carey turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia turnover (lost ball) (Kobe Clark steals)
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia offensive rebound
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Kobe Clark shooting foul (D.J. Carton draws the foul)
|
|
18:57
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Carton makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:00
|
|
|
Kobe Clark turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Carton steals)
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Kobe Clark defensive rebound
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Dante Harris personal foul (Dawson Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett turnover (bad pass) (Dawson Garcia steals)
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses two point layup
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Dante Harris turnover (bad pass)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Dante Harris defensive rebound
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Theo John misses two point layup
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Theo John vs. Qudus Wahab (Golden Eagles gains possession)
|