|
3:12
|
|
+2
|
JD Notae makes two point layup
|
72-56
|
3:24
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
72-54
|
3:24
|
|
|
Desi Sills shooting foul (Xavier Pinson draws the foul)
|
|
3:24
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Pinson makes two point layup
|
71-54
|
3:20
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
69-54
|
3:28
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
69-53
|
3:46
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith shooting foul (Moses Moody draws the foul)
|
|
3:51
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
69-52
|
3:51
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
68-52
|
3:51
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
67-52
|
3:51
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
67-52
|
3:51
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Eric Musselman technical foul
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Eric Musselman technical foul
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Razorbacks offensive rebound
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point layup
|
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
66-52
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
65-52
|
4:03
|
|
|
Jalen Tate shooting foul (Xavier Pinson draws the foul)
|
|
4:38
|
|
+3
|
Jaylin Williams makes three point jump shot (JD Notae assists)
|
64-52
|
4:54
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point dunk (Xavier Pinson assists)
|
64-49
|
5:10
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith defensive rebound
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point layup
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Mark Smith defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
62-49
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
61-49
|
6:01
|
|
|
Desi Sills shooting foul (Xavier Pinson draws the foul)
|
|
6:12
|
|
+1
|
JD Notae makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
60-49
|
6:12
|
|
+1
|
JD Notae makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
60-48
|
6:12
|
|
|
Mark Smith shooting foul (JD Notae draws the foul)
|
|
6:22
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
60-47
|
6:22
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
59-47
|
6:22
|
|
|
Moses Moody personal foul (Jeremiah Tilmon draws the foul)
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point layup
|
|
6:54
|
|
+3
|
Mark Smith makes three point jump shot (Drew Buggs assists)
|
58-47
|
7:13
|
|
+3
|
Moses Moody makes three point jump shot (Desi Sills assists)
|
55-47
|
7:18
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Dru Smith misses two point layup
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:46
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Tate makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
55-44
|
7:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Drew Buggs personal foul (Jalen Tate draws the foul)
|
|
7:54
|
|
+3
|
Dru Smith makes three point jump shot (Drew Buggs assists)
|
55-43
|
8:11
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses two point layup
|
|
8:37
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
52-43
|
8:37
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Jalen Tate personal foul (Jeremiah Tilmon draws the foul)
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson offensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Javon Pickett misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson defensive rebound
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses two point layup
|
|
9:11
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
51-43
|
9:12
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
50-43
|
9:12
|
|
|
Connor Vanover personal foul (Xavier Pinson draws the foul)
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
JD Notae turnover
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
JD Notae offensive foul (Mark Smith draws the foul)
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Mark Smith turnover (lost ball) (Desi Sills steals)
|
|
9:52
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
49-43
|
9:52
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith shooting foul (Moses Moody draws the foul)
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Moses Moody offensive rebound
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses two point layup
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Moses Moody offensive rebound
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point layup
|
|
10:08
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point dunk (Javon Pickett assists)
|
49-42
|
10:32
|
|
+1
|
Connor Vanover makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
47-42
|
10:32
|
|
+1
|
Connor Vanover makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
47-41
|
10:32
|
|
|
Javon Pickett shooting foul (Connor Vanover draws the foul)
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Javon Pickett misses two point layup
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Connor Vanover personal foul (Kobe Brown draws the foul)
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:18
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Pinson makes two point layup
|
47-40
|
11:41
|
|
|
Mark Smith defensive rebound
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson shooting foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Mark Smith turnover (lost ball) (Moses Moody steals)
|
|
12:06
|
|
+1
|
JD Notae makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
45-40
|
12:17
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon shooting foul (JD Notae draws the foul)
|
|
12:17
|
|
+2
|
JD Notae makes two point layup
|
45-39
|
12:17
|
|
|
Jump ball. Kobe Brown vs. Connor Vanover (Razorbacks gains possession)
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson misses two point layup
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses two point layup
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Mark Smith personal foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
|
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
Mark Smith makes two point layup
|
45-37
|
12:47
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jeremiah Tilmon vs. Connor Vanover (Tigers gains possession)
|
|
13:00
|
|
+2
|
JD Notae makes two point layup
|
43-37
|
13:06
|
|
|
JD Notae offensive rebound
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point layup
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Mark Smith turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Javon Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses two point layup
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Moses Moody offensive rebound
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses two point layup
|
|
13:54
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point layup (Xavier Pinson assists)
|
43-35
|
14:07
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Torrence Watson defensive rebound
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Drew Buggs personal foul (Jalen Tate draws the foul)
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Dru Smith turnover
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Dru Smith offensive foul (Moses Moody draws the foul)
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Mark Smith defensive rebound
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Dru Smith personal foul (JD Notae draws the foul)
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Javon Pickett turnover (bad pass) (JD Notae steals)
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Drew Buggs defensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses two point layup
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:54
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
41-35
|
15:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Desi Sills shooting foul (Xavier Pinson draws the foul)
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Mark Smith defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
+3
|
Dru Smith makes three point jump shot (Mitchell Smith assists)
|
40-35
|
16:38
|
|
|
Jalen Tate personal foul (Dru Smith draws the foul)
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Dru Smith defensive rebound
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
JD Notae defensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Mark Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Moses Moody turnover
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Moses Moody offensive foul (Dru Smith draws the foul)
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson turnover (bad pass) (Desi Sills steals)
|
|
17:55
|
|
+3
|
Moses Moody makes three point jump shot
|
37-35
|
18:02
|
|
|
JD Notae defensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Connor Vanover blocks Jeremiah Tilmon's two point hook shot
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson defensive rebound
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson personal foul (Jalen Tate draws the foul)
|
|
18:25
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point layup (Xavier Pinson assists)
|
37-32
|
18:32
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson defensive rebound
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Davonte Davis misses two point layup
|
|
18:49
|
|
+1
|
Mitchell Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-32
|
18:49
|
|
+1
|
Mitchell Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-32
|
18:49
|
|
|
Moses Moody shooting foul (Mitchell Smith draws the foul)
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses two point layup
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Moses Moody offensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Davonte Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Davonte Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Kobe Brown shooting foul (Davonte Davis draws the foul)
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Davonte Davis offensive rebound
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Davonte Davis misses two point layup
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Connor Vanover blocks Kobe Brown's two point layup
|
|
19:45
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point jump shot (Connor Vanover assists)
|
33-32