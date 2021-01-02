NEVADA
NMEX

1st Half
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
33
NMEX
Lobos
22

Time Team Play Score
3:44   Javonte Johnson defensive rebound  
3:46   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point layup  
3:51   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
3:53   Jeremiah Francis III misses two point jump shot  
4:18 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-22
4:18   Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:18   Emmanuel Kuac personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
4:18   Warren Washington offensive rebound  
4:20   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
4:34   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
4:36   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
4:58 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-22
4:58 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-22
4:58   Javonte Johnson personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
5:19   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
5:19   Emmanuel Kuac misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:19   Zane Meeks personal foul (Emmanuel Kuac draws the foul)  
5:19   Rod Brown offensive rebound  
5:21   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
5:37   Warren Washington turnover  
5:37   Warren Washington offensive foul  
5:54   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
5:56   Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot  
6:18   Valdir Manuel defensive rebound  
6:18   Grant Sherfield misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:18 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-22
6:18   Makuach Maluach shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
6:29   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
6:31   Keith McGee misses three point jump shot  
6:49 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-22
6:49   Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:49   Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
6:57   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
6:59   Bayron Matos misses two point jump shot  
7:20 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point dunk (Alem Huseinovic assists) 28-22
7:25   Alem Huseinovic defensive rebound  
7:27   Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot  
7:29   Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul  
7:34   Alem Huseinovic personal foul  
7:39   Emmanuel Kuac offensive rebound  
7:41   Isaiah Marin misses two point jump shot  
7:55   Lobos defensive rebound  
7:55   Zane Meeks misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:55 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-22
7:55   TV timeout  
7:55   Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)  
7:52   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
7:54   Zane Meeks misses two point layup  
7:53   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
7:55   Warren Washington misses two point jump shot  
8:27 +3 Emmanuel Kuac makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Marin assists) 25-22
9:01 +2 Zane Meeks makes two point dunk (Alem Huseinovic assists) 25-19
9:06   Emmanuel Kuac turnover (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)  
9:12   Kane Milling personal foul  
9:30 +1 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-19
9:30 +1 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-19
9:30   Jeremiah Francis III personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)  
9:45 +2 Valdir Manuel makes two point jump shot 21-19
10:10 +3 Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 21-17
10:14   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
10:16   Saquan Singleton misses three point jump shot  
10:38   Jump ball. (Lobos gains possession)  
10:38   K.J. Hymes offensive rebound  
10:40   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
10:52 +2 Rod Brown makes two point jump shot (Kurt Wegscheider assists) 18-17
11:14   Tre Coleman personal foul  
11:29 +3 Kane Milling makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 18-15
11:54   TV timeout  
11:54   Bayron Matos turnover  
11:54   Bayron Matos offensive foul  
12:05   Lobos defensive rebound  
12:07   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
12:08   Desmond Cambridge Jr. offensive rebound  
12:10   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
12:20   Keith McGee turnover (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)  
12:42 +2 Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Grant Sherfield assists) 15-15
12:47   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
12:49   Keith McGee misses three point jump shot  
12:57   Isaiah Marin offensive rebound  
12:59   Keith McGee misses three point jump shot  
13:01   Isaiah Marin defensive rebound  
13:03   Kane Milling misses two point layup  
13:22 +3 Keith McGee makes three point jump shot 13-15
13:47 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (K.J. Hymes assists) 13-12
14:05   Valdir Manuel personal foul  
14:05   Wolf Pack defensive rebound  
14:06   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
14:34 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot 10-12
14:52 +2 Keith McGee makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Marin assists) 8-12
15:16 +3 Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot 8-10
15:25   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
15:27   Rod Brown misses two point jump shot  
15:40   Grant Sherfield turnover (Keith McGee steals)  
15:50   TV timeout  
15:50   Rod Brown personal foul  
15:52   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
16:15 +1 Kane Milling makes regular free throw 3 of 3 5-10
16:15 +1 Kane Milling makes regular free throw 2 of 3 4-10
16:15   Kane Milling misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
16:15   Keith McGee shooting foul (Kane Milling draws the foul)  
16:19 +2 Rod Brown makes two point layup (Makuach Maluach assists) 3-10
16:45   Rod Brown offensive rebound  
16:47   Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot  
16:59   Lobos defensive rebound  
17:01   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point layup  
17:06   Jeremiah Francis III personal foul  
17:21 +3 Jeremiah Francis III makes three point jump shot (Rod Brown assists) 3-8
17:41 +1 Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 1 3-5
17:41   Bayron Matos shooting foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)  
17:41 +2 Tre Coleman makes two point jump shot 2-5
17:42   Tre Coleman offensive rebound  
17:44   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:59 +2 Bayron Matos makes two point layup 0-5
18:03   Bayron Matos offensive rebound  
18:05   Saquan Singleton misses two point layup  
18:16   Zane Meeks turnover (Jeremiah Francis III steals)  
18:16   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
18:18   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
18:42 +2 Bayron Matos makes two point jump shot (Makuach Maluach assists) 0-3
18:57   Wolf Pack turnover (10-second violation)  
19:08 +1 Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-1
19:08   Rod Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:08   Tre Coleman shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)  
19:24   Wolf Pack turnover (shot clock violation)  
19:28   Warren Washington offensive rebound  
19:30   Rod Brown blocks Warren Washington's two point layup  
19:48   Wolf Pack offensive rebound  
19:50   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Warren Washington vs. Bayron Matos (Grant Sherfield gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 33 22
Field Goals 9-22 (40.9%) 9-26 (34.6%)
3-Pointers 4-11 (36.4%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 1-3 (33.3%)
Total Rebounds 22 11
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 12 3
Team 2 3
Assists 6 6
Steals 2 2
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 3 3
Fouls 7 12
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo Nevada 7-3 PPG RPG APG
home team logo New Mexico 3-3 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Sherfield G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. McGee G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
25
G. Sherfield G 9 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
3
K. McGee G 5 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
40.9 FG% 34.6
36.4 3PT FG% 30.0
68.8 FT% 33.3
Nevada
Starters
D. Cambridge Jr.
G. Sherfield
W. Washington
Z. Meeks
T. Coleman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Cambridge Jr. 9 5 1 3/10 1/6 2/2 1 - 2 0 0 1 4
G. Sherfield 9 2 2 2/4 2/4 3/4 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
W. Washington 4 5 0 1/3 0/0 2/4 1 - 0 0 1 2 3
Z. Meeks 3 3 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 - 0 0 1 3 0
T. Coleman 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 2 - 0 0 0 1 0
Bench
K. Milling
K. Hymes
A. Huseinovic
G. Bansuelo
R. Robinson
Z. Williams
K. Courseault
D. Henry
D. Foster
Total 33 20 6 9/22 4/11 11/16 7 0 2 0 3 8 12
New Mexico
Starters
R. Brown
B. Matos
J. Francis III
M. Maluach
S. Singleton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Brown 5 2 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 - 0 1 0 2 0
B. Matos 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 1 0
J. Francis III 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 0 0
M. Maluach 0 0 2 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
S. Singleton 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
K. McGee
E. Kuac
V. Manuel
K. Wegscheider
J. Johnson
I. Marin
J. Arroyo
C. Patterson
D. Headdings
L. Padgett
A. Ndiaye
N. Dorsey
E. Medina
Total 22 8 6 9/26 3/10 1/3 12 0 2 1 3 5 3
NCAA BB Scores