3:44
Javonte Johnson defensive rebound
3:46
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point layup
3:51
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
3:53
Jeremiah Francis III misses two point jump shot
4:18
+1
Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-22
4:18
Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:18
Emmanuel Kuac personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
4:18
Warren Washington offensive rebound
4:20
Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
4:34
Warren Washington defensive rebound
4:36
Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
4:58
+1
Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
32-22
4:58
+1
Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-22
4:58
Javonte Johnson personal foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
5:19
Warren Washington defensive rebound
5:19
Emmanuel Kuac misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:19
Zane Meeks personal foul (Emmanuel Kuac draws the foul)
5:19
Rod Brown offensive rebound
5:21
Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
5:37
Warren Washington turnover
5:37
Warren Washington offensive foul
5:54
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
5:56
Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot
6:18
Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
6:18
Grant Sherfield misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:18
+1
Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-22
6:18
Makuach Maluach shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
6:29
Warren Washington defensive rebound
6:31
Keith McGee misses three point jump shot
6:49
+1
Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-22
6:49
Warren Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:49
Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
6:57
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
6:59
Bayron Matos misses two point jump shot
7:20
+2
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point dunk (Alem Huseinovic assists)
28-22
7:25
Alem Huseinovic defensive rebound
7:27
Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot
7:29
Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul
7:34
Alem Huseinovic personal foul
7:39
Emmanuel Kuac offensive rebound
7:41
Isaiah Marin misses two point jump shot
7:55
Lobos defensive rebound
7:55
Zane Meeks misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:55
+1
Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-22
7:55
TV timeout
7:55
Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)
7:52
Zane Meeks offensive rebound
7:54
Zane Meeks misses two point layup
7:53
Zane Meeks offensive rebound
7:55
Warren Washington misses two point jump shot
8:27
+3
Emmanuel Kuac makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Marin assists)
25-22
9:01
+2
Zane Meeks makes two point dunk (Alem Huseinovic assists)
25-19
9:06
Emmanuel Kuac turnover (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)
9:12
Kane Milling personal foul
9:30
+1
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-19
9:30
+1
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-19
9:30
Jeremiah Francis III personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)
9:45
+2
Valdir Manuel makes two point jump shot
21-19
10:10
+3
Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
21-17
10:14
Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
10:16
Saquan Singleton misses three point jump shot
10:38
Jump ball. (Lobos gains possession)
10:38
K.J. Hymes offensive rebound
10:40
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
10:52
+2
Rod Brown makes two point jump shot (Kurt Wegscheider assists)
18-17
11:14
Tre Coleman personal foul
11:29
+3
Kane Milling makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
18-15
11:54
TV timeout
11:54
Bayron Matos turnover
11:54
Bayron Matos offensive foul
12:05
Lobos defensive rebound
12:07
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
12:08
Desmond Cambridge Jr. offensive rebound
12:10
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
12:20
Keith McGee turnover (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)
12:42
+2
Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Grant Sherfield assists)
15-15
12:47
Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
12:49
Keith McGee misses three point jump shot
12:57
Isaiah Marin offensive rebound
12:59
Keith McGee misses three point jump shot
13:01
Isaiah Marin defensive rebound
13:03
Kane Milling misses two point layup
13:22
+3
Keith McGee makes three point jump shot
13-15
13:47
+3
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (K.J. Hymes assists)
13-12
14:05
Valdir Manuel personal foul
14:05
Wolf Pack defensive rebound
14:06
Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
14:34
+2
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot
10-12
14:52
+2
Keith McGee makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Marin assists)
8-12
15:16
+3
Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot
8-10
15:25
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
15:27
Rod Brown misses two point jump shot
15:40
Grant Sherfield turnover (Keith McGee steals)
15:50
TV timeout
15:50
Rod Brown personal foul
15:52
K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
16:15
+1
Kane Milling makes regular free throw 3 of 3
5-10
16:15
+1
Kane Milling makes regular free throw 2 of 3
4-10
16:15
Kane Milling misses regular free throw 1 of 3
16:15
Keith McGee shooting foul (Kane Milling draws the foul)
16:19
+2
Rod Brown makes two point layup (Makuach Maluach assists)
3-10
16:45
Rod Brown offensive rebound
16:47
Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot
16:59
Lobos defensive rebound
17:01
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point layup
17:06
Jeremiah Francis III personal foul
17:21
+3
Jeremiah Francis III makes three point jump shot (Rod Brown assists)
3-8
17:41
+1
Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
3-5
17:41
Bayron Matos shooting foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)
17:41
+2
Tre Coleman makes two point jump shot
2-5
17:42
Tre Coleman offensive rebound
17:44
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
17:59
+2
Bayron Matos makes two point layup
0-5
18:03
Bayron Matos offensive rebound
18:05
Saquan Singleton misses two point layup
18:16
Zane Meeks turnover (Jeremiah Francis III steals)
18:16
Zane Meeks offensive rebound
18:18
Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
18:42
+2
Bayron Matos makes two point jump shot (Makuach Maluach assists)
0-3
18:57
Wolf Pack turnover (10-second violation)
19:08
+1
Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-1
19:08
Rod Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
19:08
Tre Coleman shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)
19:24
Wolf Pack turnover (shot clock violation)
19:28
Warren Washington offensive rebound
19:30
Rod Brown blocks Warren Washington's two point layup
19:48
Wolf Pack offensive rebound
19:50
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Warren Washington vs. Bayron Matos (Grant Sherfield gains possession)
|