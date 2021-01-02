NTEXAS
LOYCHI

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
NTEXAS
Mean Green
10
LOYCHI
Ramblers
11

Time Team Play Score
10:51   Thomas Bell defensive rebound  
10:53   Aher Uguak misses two point layup  
11:11   Ramblers defensive rebound  
11:15   Javion Hamlet misses two point driving layup  
11:26   TV timeout  
11:26   Mean Green defensive rebound  
11:30   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
11:57 +2 Rubin Jones makes two point floating jump shot (Terence Lewis II assists) 29-33
12:08   Tom Welch personal foul (Terence Lewis II draws the foul)  
12:35 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup 27-33
12:47 +2 Zachary Simmons makes two point putback layup 27-31
12:53   Zachary Simmons offensive rebound  
12:55   Javion Hamlet misses two point driving jump shot  
13:04   Marquise Kennedy personal foul (Javion Hamlet draws the foul)  
13:15 +2 Tate Hall makes two point layup 25-31
13:41 +2 Javion Hamlet makes two point floating jump shot 25-29
13:52   Ramblers turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:52   Ramblers offensive rebound  
13:56   Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
14:14   Thomas Bell turnover (bad pass)  
14:30   Braden Norris turnover (bad pass) (James Reese steals)  
14:51   Zachary Simmons turnover (lost ball)  
15:02   Keith Clemons turnover (lost ball)  
15:25   Thomas Bell turnover (lost ball) (Aher Uguak steals)  
15:39 +1 Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-29
15:39 +1 Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-28
15:39   TV timeout  
15:39   Rubin Jones shooting foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)  
16:02   JJ Murray personal foul  
16:02   Terence Lewis II personal foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)  
16:02   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
16:02   Mardrez McBride misses three point jump shot  
16:10   Lucas Williamson turnover (bad pass) (James Reese steals)  
16:14   Javion Hamlet turnover (lost ball) (Lucas Williamson steals)  
16:34 +2 Tate Hall makes two point layup (Aher Uguak assists) 23-27
16:55 +1 Javion Hamlet makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-25
16:55 +1 Javion Hamlet makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-25
16:55   Braden Norris shooting foul (Javion Hamlet draws the foul)  
17:05   Mardrez McBride defensive rebound  
17:07   Cameron Krutwig misses two point hook shot  
17:20   Zachary Simmons turnover (illegal screen)  
17:20   Zachary Simmons offensive foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)  
17:30 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Tate Hall assists) 21-25
17:49 +2 Javion Hamlet makes two point floating jump shot 21-23
18:06   Aher Uguak personal foul (Javion Hamlet draws the foul)  
18:28 +1 Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-23
18:06   Aher Uguak personal foul (Javion Hamlet draws the foul)  
18:28   Aher Uguak misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:28   Thomas Bell shooting foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)  
18:30   Aher Uguak offensive rebound  
18:32   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
18:41   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
18:43   Thomas Bell misses three point jump shot  
18:53   Thomas Bell defensive rebound  
18:55   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
18:55   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
18:55   Zachary Simmons misses two point dunk  
18:55   Javion Hamlet defensive rebound  
18:55   Cameron Krutwig misses two point floating jump shot  
19:32   Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound  
19:34   Thomas Bell blocks Aher Uguak's two point reverse layup  
19:41   Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound  
19:43   Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot  

1st Half
NTEXAS
Mean Green
19
LOYCHI
Ramblers
22

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Ramblers offensive rebound  
0:01   Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
0:20 +2 Javion Hamlet makes two point hook shot 19-22
0:24   Javion Hamlet offensive rebound  
0:26   Javion Hamlet misses two point floating jump shot  
0:45   Marquise Kennedy turnover (lost ball) (Javion Hamlet steals)  
0:45   Jump ball. Marquise Kennedy vs. Javion Hamlet (Mean Green gains possession)  
0:49   Javion Hamlet turnover (lost ball) (Marquise Kennedy steals)  
0:55   Terence Lewis II defensive rebound  
0:57   Cameron Krutwig misses two point hook shot  
1:25   Zachary Simmons turnover (bad pass)  
1:40 +1 Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-22
1:40   Aher Uguak misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:40   James Reese shooting foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)  
1:47   Thomas Bell turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Krutwig steals)  
2:01   Thomas Bell offensive rebound  
2:03   Javion Hamlet misses three point pullup jump shot  
2:22   Aher Uguak personal foul (Thomas Bell draws the foul)  
2:22   Thomas Bell defensive rebound  
2:24   Cameron Krutwig misses two point hook shot  
2:41   Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound  
2:43   Zachary Simmons blocks Lucas Williamson's three point pullup jump shot  
2:55   Thomas Bell personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)  
2:55   Thomas Bell offensive rebound  
2:56   James Reese misses three point jump shot  
3:10   Cooper Kaifes turnover (lost ball) (Mardrez McBride steals)  
3:31   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
3:33   Zachary Simmons misses three point jump shot  
3:39   TV timeout  
3:39   Mean Green offensive rebound  
3:40   JJ Murray misses two point driving layup  
4:02 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 17-21
4:29   Mean Green turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:09 +3 Cooper Kaifes makes three point jump shot (Marquise Kennedy assists) 17-19
5:20   Tom Welch defensive rebound  
5:22   Mardrez McBride misses two point floating jump shot  
5:38   Mean Green 30 second timeout  
5:41 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point tip shot 17-16
5:47   Aher Uguak offensive rebound  
5:49   Marquise Kennedy misses two point layup  
5:54   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
5:56   Thomas Bell misses two point pullup jump shot  
6:13   Mardrez McBride defensive rebound  
6:15   Cooper Kaifes misses two point pullup jump shot  
6:38   Javion Hamlet turnover (bad pass) (Tom Welch steals)  
6:54 +2 Tom Welch makes two point layup (Aher Uguak assists) 17-14
7:20   Tom Welch defensive rebound  
7:22   Thomas Bell misses three point jump shot  
7:22   Cooper Kaifes turnover (lost ball) (JJ Murray steals)  
7:29   Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound  
7:31   Javion Hamlet misses two point floating jump shot  
7:53   Keith Clemons turnover (bad pass)  
8:18   TV timeout  
8:18   Ramblers 30 second timeout  
8:18 +2 Terence Lewis II makes two point tip shot 17-12
8:17   Terence Lewis II offensive rebound  
8:19   Javion Hamlet misses two point layup  
8:26   Terence Lewis II defensive rebound  
8:28   Lucas Williamson misses two point layup  
8:34   Rubin Jones turnover (lost ball) (Lucas Williamson steals)  
8:51   JJ Murray defensive rebound  
8:53   Aher Uguak misses three point jump shot  
9:14   James Reese turnover (lost ball)  
9:34   Zachary Simmons defensive rebound  
9:36   Tate Hall misses two point turnaround jump shot  
9:52   Zachary Simmons turnover (lost ball) (Keith Clemons steals)  
10:06   Javion Hamlet defensive rebound  
10:08   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
10:17   Keith Clemons defensive rebound  
10:19   Javion Hamlet misses three point pullup jump shot  
10:37   Zachary Simmons defensive rebound  
10:37   Tate Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:37 +1 Tate Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-12
10:37   James Reese shooting foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)  
10:41   Rubin Jones turnover (lost ball) (Lucas Williamson steals)  
10:52   James Reese defensive rebound  
10:54   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
11:12 +1 Mardrez McBride makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-11
11:12 +1 Mardrez McBride makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-11
11:12   Braden Norris shooting foul (Mardrez McBride draws the foul)  
11:20   Zachary Simmons defensive rebound  
11:22   Thomas Bell blocks Cameron Krutwig's two point reverse layup  
11:39 +2 James Reese makes two point pullup jump shot (Mardrez McBride assists) 13-11
11:57   TV timeout  
11:57   Tom Welch personal foul  
11:57   Mean Green defensive rebound  
11:59   Marquise Kennedy misses two point pullup jump shot  
12:31 +2 Thomas Bell makes two point turnaround jump shot 11-11
12:49   Marquise Kennedy personal foul (Javion Hamlet draws the foul)  
13:16   Keith Clemons turnover (lost ball)  
13:26   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
13:28   Rubin Jones misses three point jump shot  
13:43   Cooper Kaifes turnover (bad pass)  
14:01 +2 Zachary Simmons makes two point hook shot 9-11
14:25 +3 Aher Uguak makes three point jump shot (Cooper Kaifes assists) 7-11
14:37   Rubin Jones turnover (bad pass)  
14:56 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point driving layup 7-8
15:17   James Reese turnover (lost ball)  
15:32   Tate Hall turnover (out of bounds)  
15:46   TV timeout  
15:46   Thomas Bell personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)  
16:08 +3 James Reese makes three point pullup jump shot (Javion Hamlet assists) 7-6
16:36   James Reese defensive rebound  
16:38   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
17:00 +2 James Reese makes two point pullup jump shot (Zachary Simmons assists) 4-6
17:11   Mean Green 30 second timeout  
17:11 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point putback layup 2-6
17:15   Aher Uguak offensive rebound  
17:17   Thomas Bell blocks Aher Uguak's two point driving layup  
17:39   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
17:41   Javion Hamlet misses two point pullup jump shot  
17:51   Thomas Bell defensive rebound  
17:53   Lucas Williamson misses two point pullup jump shot  
18:03   Javion Hamlet personal foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)  
18:24 +2 Thomas Bell makes two point hook shot 2-4
18:44 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point floating jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 0-4
18:58   Ramblers defensive rebound  
19:00   Zachary Simmons misses three point jump shot  
19:13 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup 0-2
19:34   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
19:36   James Reese misses three point jump shot  
19:42   Cameron Krutwig turnover (bad pass) (Thomas Bell steals)  
20:00   Zachary Simmons vs. Cameron Krutwig (Ramblers gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Thomas Bell defensive rebound 10:51
  Aher Uguak misses two point layup 10:53
  Ramblers defensive rebound 11:11
  Javion Hamlet misses two point driving layup 11:15
  Mean Green defensive rebound 11:26
  Tate Hall misses three point jump shot 11:30
+ 2 Rubin Jones makes two point floating jump shot (Terence Lewis II assists) 11:57
  Tom Welch personal foul (Terence Lewis II draws the foul) 12:08
+ 2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup 12:35
+ 2 Zachary Simmons makes two point putback layup 12:47
  Zachary Simmons offensive rebound 12:53
Team Stats
Points 29 33
Field Goals 12-32 (37.5%) 13-38 (34.2%)
3-Pointers 1-11 (9.1%) 2-13 (15.4%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 24 22
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 16 12
Team 3 4
Assists 4 7
Steals 6 8
Blocks 4 0
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 10 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Hamlet G
8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
30
A. Uguak F
11 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo North Texas 4-3 191029
home team logo Loyola-Chicago 6-2 221133
Joseph J. Gentile Center Chicago, Illinois
Joseph J. Gentile Center Chicago, Illinois
Team Stats
away team logo North Texas 4-3 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Loyola-Chicago 6-2 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Hamlet G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Uguak F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Hamlet G 8 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
30
A. Uguak F 11 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
37.5 FG% 34.2
9.1 3PT FG% 15.4
100.0 FT% 62.5
North Texas
Starters
J. Hamlet
J. Reese
Z. Simmons
T. Bell
M. McBride
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hamlet 8 3 1 3/11 0/2 2/2 1 - 1 0 3 1 2
J. Reese 7 2 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 2 - 2 0 2 0 2
Z. Simmons 4 4 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 1 4 1 3
T. Bell 4 6 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 3 - 1 3 3 2 4
M. McBride 2 2 1 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 - 1 0 0 0 2
Starters
J. Hamlet
J. Reese
Z. Simmons
T. Bell
M. McBride
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hamlet 8 3 1 3/11 0/2 2/2 1 0 1 0 3 1 2
J. Reese 7 2 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 2 0 2 0 2 0 2
Z. Simmons 4 4 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 0 0 1 4 1 3
T. Bell 4 6 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 3 0 1 3 3 2 4
M. McBride 2 2 1 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 0 1 0 0 0 2
Bench
R. Jones
T. Lewis II
J. Murray
J. Simmons
L. Wise
J. Jackson
A. Ousmane
M. Robinson
K. Barnes
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lewis II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wise - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ousmane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 21 4 12/32 1/11 4/4 10 0 6 4 15 5 16
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
A. Uguak
C. Krutwig
T. Hall
L. Williamson
B. Norris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Uguak 11 6 2 4/8 1/2 2/4 2 - 1 0 0 3 3
C. Krutwig 10 4 0 5/10 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 3 1
T. Hall 5 0 1 2/9 0/6 1/2 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
L. Williamson 2 2 0 0/4 0/2 2/2 0 - 3 0 1 0 2
B. Norris 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 0
Starters
A. Uguak
C. Krutwig
T. Hall
L. Williamson
B. Norris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Uguak 11 6 2 4/8 1/2 2/4 2 0 1 0 0 3 3
C. Krutwig 10 4 0 5/10 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 0 1 3 1
T. Hall 5 0 1 2/9 0/6 1/2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
L. Williamson 2 2 0 0/4 0/2 2/2 0 0 3 0 1 0 2
B. Norris 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
C. Kaifes
T. Welch
K. Clemons
M. Kennedy
J. Baughman
D. Anderson
W. Alcock
F. Agunanne
P. Wojcik
S. Ismail
J. Hutson
B. Hebb
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kaifes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -