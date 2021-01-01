No. 13 Texas Tech braces for Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, teams well aware of how competitive every game can be in one of college basketball's toughest leagues, get back to the Big 12 Conference grind on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.
The 13th-ranked Red Raiders (8-2, 1-1 Big 12) have split two games decided by one possession, while the tough-luck Cowboys (6-2, 0-2) have suffered two losses in league play by a single possession.
That lays the foundation for another barn burner in a series that has been tight in recent years between teams with contrasting styles.
Oklahoma State features the league's highest-profile freshman in Cade Cunningham, who leads the Big 12 with 19.1 points a game and is tied for the team lead with 3.8 assists. He is also averaging 5.6 rebounds, but Cowboys' coach Mike Boynton is concerned that even his teammates like to watch the 6-foot-8 phenom play, which means they aren't getting the most from his ability.
"We're watching Cade too much as a team, and he can't be as good if the other guys aren't active participants offensively," said Boynton, whose team averages 76.8 points a game, but no other players are scoring more than 10.1 points a game.
Texas Tech will test how well Cunningham's teammates can pick up the slack. Cunningham is likely the focus of the game plan for a Red Raiders defense that is one of the best in the nation, the key for the Cowboys will be in developing other offensive options.
The Red Raiders lead the Big 12 in field-goal defense (36.5 percent) and scoring defense (53.7 points allowed per game). In two league games, Texas Tech has limited Kansas to 58 points and Oklahoma to 67.
Boynton noted that a big part of the Red Raiders defensive prowess is their toughness, which is apparent particularly on the backboards. Despite not starting a player taller than 6-foot-7, Texas Tech is outrebounding opponents 38-34 per game.
"They play five guards a lot, and you have to have a level of toughness to still be a really good rebounding team," Boynton said. "Those guys have embraced that it's not about size, it's about heart and tenacity."
And now the Red Raiders are at full strength.
Swingman Kevin McCullar got back in action Tuesday in a nonconference victory and immediately gave Texas Tech a spark with 11 points in 12 minutes. A projected starter, he missed the first nine games with an ankle injury, and his return is a boost.
"It just felt good just to be out there," McCullar said. "As soon as I stepped out there, the fans gave me big applause. I'm just thankful for that. I was just happy to be out there with my team, just trying to get a 'W.'"
With McCullar out, the Red Raiders leaned on Mac McClung and Terrence Shannon as primary scorers. McClung leads Texas Tech with 14.4 points a game, while Shannon supplies 13 a contest. Marcus Santos-Silva has been solid with 8.6 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds per outing.
But McCullar, who started the final six games of his redshirt freshman season in 2019-20 and averaged 10 points and 6.8 boards in that stretch, could be a key that opens up a myriad of options for the Red Raiders.
"Kev knows how to play the game," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. "I have very, very high expectations for Kev, and I thought (Tuesday) was a great first step."
Oklahoma State has claimed eight victories against Top 25 foes in Boynton's four seasons, the last vs. the Red Raiders last Feb. 15 -- 73-70 in Stillwater, Okla. That squared the series at 4-4 since Beard took over at Texas Tech.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Kevin McCullar shooting foul (Cade Cunningham draws the foul)
|7:22
|Kalib Boone defensive rebound
|7:29
|Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|7:31
|Isaac Likekele turnover (traveling)
|8:00
|Tyreek Smith personal foul (Bryce Williams draws the foul)
|8:03
|Kyler Edwards personal foul (Isaac Likekele draws the foul)
|8:04
|+ 2
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point layup (Kyler Edwards assists)
|8:13
|Tyreek Smith defensive rebound
|8:24
|Cade Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|8:26
|+ 1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:44
|+ 1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:44
|Team Stats
|Points
|24
|20
|Field Goals
|10-19 (52.6%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|4-8 (50.0%)
|4-10 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|4-6 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|11
|11
|Offensive
|0
|3
|Defensive
|10
|8
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|6
|4
|Steals
|5
|0
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|5
|Fouls
|7
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oklahoma State 6-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|13 Texas Tech 8-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Williams G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|
00
|. Shannon Jr. G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Williams G
|9 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|T. Shannon Jr. G
|7 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|52.6
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Williams
|9
|1
|0
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Likekele
|7
|1
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Anderson III
|4
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Boone
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Cunningham
|0
|3
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Williams
|9
|1
|0
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Likekele
|7
|1
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Anderson III
|4
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Boone
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Cunningham
|0
|3
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Boone
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Walker
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W. Church
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Robbins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sager
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Flavors Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Kouma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Harris Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Pena Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|24
|10
|6
|10/19
|4/8
|0/0
|7
|56
|5
|0
|3
|0
|10
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Shannon Jr.
|7
|3
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|2/3
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|K. Edwards
|6
|1
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. McClung
|5
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|2/3
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Santos-Silva
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|K. McCullar
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Shannon Jr.
|7
|3
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|2/3
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|K. Edwards
|6
|1
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. McClung
|5
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|2/3
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Santos-Silva
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|K. McCullar
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Smith
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|N. Burnett
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Peavy
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Benson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ntambwe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Nadolny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Agbo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Goldin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|20
|11
|4
|6/18
|4/10
|4/6
|4
|58
|0
|2
|5
|3
|8
-
LAFAY
LEHIGH90
91
OT 2:26 ESP+
-
SALAB
GASOU39
49
2nd 6:28 ESP+
-
GAST
CSTCAR50
39
2nd 11:09 ESP+
-
ARMY
COLG46
89
2nd 7:08 ESP+
-
ODU
FIU48
41
2nd 9:58 ESP+
-
NH
MAINE45
46
2nd 10:22 ESP3
-
TXSA
RICE40
66
2nd 11:00 ESP+
-
NJTECH
MASLOW52
37
2nd 12:17
-
OHIO
BALLST60
56
2nd 8:32 CBSSN
-
TULSA
CINCY51
44
2nd 11:14 ESP+
-
AUBURN
TEXAM22
33
1st 0.0 SECN
-
LAMAR
ABIL16
18
1st 7:32 ESP+
-
ND
UNC23
19
1st 5:21
-
9WVU
OKLA16
19
1st 8:22 ESP2
-
OKLAST
13TXTECH24
20
1st 8:00 ESP+
-
WKY
CHARLO17
18
1st 8:44
-
NIOWA
EVAN22
25
1st 5:47 ESP+
-
JVILLE
KENSAW29
25
1st 6:21 ESP+
-
UTAH
USC21
24
1st 6:14 PACN
-
WISGB
YOUNG21
20
1st 7:56 ESP3
-
COLOST
SDGST4
25
1st 10:40 CBS
-
TROY
APPST18
29
1st 6:18 ESP+
-
BUTLER
SETON0
0
1st 19:17 FS1
-
8TEXAS
3KANSAS84
59
Final ESP2
-
11CREIGH
PROV67
65
Final FOX
-
LVILLE
BC76
64
Final
-
12MIZZOU
ARK81
68
Final CBS
-
ELON
NEAST52
75
Final
-
DUQ
GWASH75
63
Final NBCS
-
2BAYLOR
IOWAST76
65
Final ESP+
-
STPETE
CAN60
63
Final ESP3
-
FAMU
SC71
78
Final SECN
-
CHATT
VMI79
84
Final ESP+
-
TCU
KSTATE67
60
Final ESPU
-
TOLEDO
WMICH70
59
Final
-
CHARLS
DEL67
70
Final
-
10IOWA
14RUT77
75
Final ESP2
-
BING
HARTFD56
76
Final ESP+
-
LSU
FLA79
83
Final CBS
-
CLEM
MIAMI66
65
Final
-
NIAGARA
MARIST86
72
Final ESP3
-
ECU
TULANE56
60
Final ESP+
-
NCAT
SCST97
86
Final
-
NAU
IDAHO83
78
Final/OT
-
MERCER
FURMAN80
83
Final ESP+
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA56
61
Final
-
BUCK
NAVY69
78
Final ESP+
-
GMASON
DAYTON0
0135.5 O/U
-5
4:30pm NBCS
-
NDAKST
WILL0
0138.5 O/U
+6.5
4:30pm
-
UMKC
NDAK0
0127 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
UTVALL
WEBER0
0148.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
WRIGHT
OAK0
0152.5 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TXARL
ARKLR0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
FAIR0
0130.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm ESP3
-
LIB
LPSCMB0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ETNST
NCGRN0
0134 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
MCNSE0
0162 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
TEXST
LALAF0
0136 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
USM0
0127 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
CLEVST
IUPUI0
0146.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm ESP+
-
MOREHD
MURYST0
0132 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
EILL0
0139.5 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
PEAY0
0154 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
BELMONT
TNMART0
0150 O/U
+15.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
DENVER
SDAK0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm
-
MTSTJ
BELLAR0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
ORAL
NEBOM0
0152.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
ARKST
LAMON0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
STBON
RICH0
0147 O/U
-4
5:00pm CBSSN
-
GRAM
ALST0
0138 O/U
+5.5
5:30pm
-
NORL
SFA0
0143 O/U
-10.5
5:30pm
-
BAMA
7TENN0
0145 O/U
-10
6:00pm ESP2
-
ALBANY
UVM0
0135 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
SEMO0
0138 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
MVSU
ARKPB0
0144.5 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
PURDUE
15ILL0
0148 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm BTN
-
INDST
MOST0
0145 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
UK
MISSST0
0132 O/U
+2
6:00pm SECN
-
UTAHST
AF0
0128 O/U
+14.5
6:00pm
-
CAL
OREGST0
0130 O/U
-2
6:00pm PACN
-
SAMHOU
NICHST0
0149 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
BGREEN
NILL0
0141.5 O/U
+8
6:00pm ESP3
-
WICHST
MISS0
0133.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESPU
-
IPFW
NKY0
0146.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP3
-
FORD
LSALLE0
0122 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm NBCS
-
BOISE
SJST0
0154 O/U
+27
6:30pm FS1
-
UCF
SFLA0
0132 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
LATECH0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSBAK
LNGBCH0
0141 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
SAMFORD
WOFF0
0151.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
FRESNO0
0141.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
NCOLO
MNTNA0
0132 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
NTEXAS
LOYCHI0
0132 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
MARQET
GTOWN0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm CBSSN
-
NWST
HOUBP0
0162 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
COLO
UCLA0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm PACN
-
CSFULL
UCSB0
0139 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
SANFRAN
1GONZAG0
0162 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
17MICHST
NEB0
0152 O/U
+8
8:00pm BTN
-
NEVADA
NMEX0
0143 O/U
+6
9:00pm CBSSN
-
STNFRD
21OREG0
0141.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
ARIZ
WASHST0
0135 O/U
+8
10:30pm PACN
-
BU
HOLY0
0
PPD
-
LOYMRY
SNCLRA0
0
PPD
-
PORT
UOP0
0
PPD
-
VALPO
ILLST0
0
PPD
-
MIAOH
CMICH0
0
PPD
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN0
0
PPD FS1
-
MEMP
TEMPLE0
0
PPD ESPU
-
NCWILM
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
CIT
WCAR0
0
PPD
-
AMER
LOYMD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
24VATECH
23UVA0
0
PPD
-
4NOVA
XAVIER0
0
PPD
-
UNF
STETSON0
0
PPD ESP+
-
DAVID
VCU0
0
PPD NBCS
-
JAXST
SIUE0
0
PPD
-
MTSU
FAU0
0
PPD
-
MILW
ROBERT0
0
PPD
-
TXAMCC
SELOU0
0
PPD
-
KENTST
EMICH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
PVAM
STHRN0
0
PPD
-
JACKST
ALAM0
0
PPD
-
UMASS
STLOU0
0
PPD NBCS
-
ARIZST
WASH0
0
PPD FS1
-
TEXSO
ALCORN0
0
PPD
-
NALAB
FGC0
0
PPD
-
BYU
USD0
0
PPD
-
20DUKE
18FSU0
0
PPD ESP2
-
PEPPER
MARYCA0
0
PPD
-
UCRIV
UCDAV0
0
-
QUINN
MARIST0
0
-
SUTAH
MONST0
0
-
PORTST
EWASH0
0
-
DTROIT
ILLCHI0
0
-
UCIRV
CSN0
0
-
CALSD
CPOLY0
0
-
AICAG
DIXIE0
0