Purdue visits No. 15 Illinois in matchup of defense-minded teams
Purdue lost more times during the 2019-20 season than it cares to remember. Of those 15 defeats, though, none was more lopsided than the ones administered by Illinois.
The Illini suffocated the Boilermakers 63-37 in Champaign before piling up 50 second-half points to earn a 79-62 win during the rematch in West Lafayette. To be sure, Purdue's players have not forgotten -- at least the ones who were in the mix last year.
These losses figure to be uppermost in their minds as the Boilermakers (7-4, 2-2 Big Ten) prepare for their visit to No. 15 Illinois (7-3, 3-1) on Saturday.
While Illinois retains the vast majority of its roster -- led by preseason All-American Ayo Dosunmu (24.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game) and 7-footer Kofi Cockburn (17.2 ppg, 9.9 rpg) -- Purdue coach Matt Painter has been integrating five freshmen into the Boilermakers' 10-man rotation.
Brandon Newman, Zach Edey, Jaden Ivey, Mason Gillis and Ethan Morton each average double figures in minutes, with Newman starting every game and Gillis starting the last six.
And each time they hit the floor, they wind up learning an outsized percentage of the team's lessons. During a Tuesday visit to No. 14 Rutgers, the Boilermakers hung right with the Ron Harper Jr.-less Scarlet Knights, only to fall 81-76 as Rutgers scored on all seven of its possessions in the final four minutes.
"It's not like they beat us by 20," Painter said after the game. "It's a (one or two)-possession game, and they made a couple more shots that we did. We just couldn't get enough stops in the second half, especially after we put ourselves in a position to win the game."
Then Painter became more animated.
"We have to be better than this. Like, if you expect to beat a quality team, a Top 15 team, you've just got to be better on the defensive end. You've got to make it harder than what we did. If you've got some quickness, if you can move laterally, just have some pride and move your feet and keep the ball in front of you.
"You just keep working on it. You just put in the time and keep working. And it doesn't come right away. It just doesn't. You've got to put time into it. You've got to watch film and see your mistakes and the things you're struggling with. You just keep working at it."
Painter particularly frets about his defense's struggle to keep the ball out of the middle -- its inability to force ballhandlers into help defenders or toward the sideline.
Those skills would be particularly useful against Illinois, which derives so much of its offense from slashes to the basket by Dosunmu and freshman Andre Curbelo (9.9 ppg, 4.4 apg). They also find success working pick-and-rolls with Cockburn.
However, Illinois coach Brad Underwood, like Painter, knows which end of the floor matters most. There's a reason the Illini allow opponents to shoot just 41.1 percent from the field and 30.2 percent on 3-pointers, though they weren't quite up to that standard in their most recent game, a 69-60 win over Indiana on Dec. 26.
Dosunmu has scored 30 points in each of the past two games.
"We talk about how offense will win you games, but defense will win you championships," Underwood said. "You've got to close things out with your defense and your rebounding."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Aaron Wheeler makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Thompson assists)
|0:02
|Andre Curbelo personal foul (Isaiah Thompson draws the foul)
|0:05
|+ 2
|Ayo Dosunmu makes two point driving layup (Trent Frazier assists)
|0:16
|Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|0:20
|Da'Monte Williams blocks Jaden Ivey's two point jump shot
|0:22
|+ 3
|Da'Monte Williams makes three point jump shot (Andre Curbelo assists)
|0:42
|Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|0:51
|Zach Edey misses two point alley-oop dunk
|0:53
|Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
|1:05
|+ 3
|Da'Monte Williams makes three point jump shot (Andre Curbelo assists)
|1:08
|Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|1:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|23
|33
|Field Goals
|10-32 (31.3%)
|13-29 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|3-7 (42.9%)
|3-9 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|17
|24
|Offensive
|2
|3
|Defensive
|15
|19
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|6
|10
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|5
|6
|Fouls
|8
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Williams F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|
00
|. Dosunmu G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Williams F
|6 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|A. Dosunmu G
|12 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|31.3
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|0
|FT%
|57.1
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Edey
|4
|4
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|3
|1
|0
|4
|S. Stefanovic
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Wheeler
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Thompson
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Ivey
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Edey
|4
|4
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|3
|1
|0
|4
|S. Stefanovic
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Wheeler
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Thompson
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Ivey
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Morton
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Dowuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wulbrun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frost
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Barrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|23
|17
|6
|10/32
|3/7
|0/0
|8
|50
|2
|4
|5
|2
|15
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dosunmu
|12
|5
|0
|5/10
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|D. Williams
|8
|3
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|2/3
|0
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|K. Cockburn
|6
|7
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|7
|A. Curbelo
|2
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Frazier
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dosunmu
|12
|5
|0
|5/10
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|D. Williams
|8
|3
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|2/3
|0
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|K. Cockburn
|6
|7
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|7
|A. Curbelo
|2
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Frazier
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hawkins
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|G. Bezhanishvili
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T. Underwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Grandison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Griffith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hutcherson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hamlin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Padilla Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Serven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Lieb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|33
|22
|10
|13/29
|3/9
|4/7
|4
|90
|2
|5
|6
|3
|19
-
UMKC
NDAK42
47
2nd 2:42
-
RIDER
FAIR54
72
2nd 2:31 ESP3
-
TNTECH
EILL71
73
2nd 7:52 ESP+
-
ARKST
LAMON50
54
2nd 2:46
-
CARK
MCNSE68
60
2nd 4:21
-
WRIGHT
OAK71
77
2nd 2:19 ESP+
-
STBON
RICH60
56
2nd 6:14 CBSSN
-
BELMONT
TNMART79
58
2nd 2:57 ESP+
-
MOREHD
MURYST50
45
2nd 6:51 ESP+
-
LIB
LPSCMB66
50
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
DENVER
SDAK51
93
2nd 3:00
-
TEXST
LALAF62
48
2nd 4:40 ESP+
-
ORAL
NEBOM95
81
2nd 1:01
-
TXARL
ARKLR42
56
2nd 6:15 ESP+
-
ETNST
NCGRN59
47
2nd 6:53 ESP+
-
EKY
PEAY67
62
2nd 6:35 ESP+
-
CLEVST
IUPUI59
49
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
GRAM
ALST53
33
2nd 12:55
-
NORL
SFA22
36
1st 0.0
-
PURDUE
15ILL23
33
1st 0.0 BTN
-
WICHST
MISS36
41
1st 1:22 ESPU
-
ALBANY
UVM20
38
1st 2:56 ESP3
-
CAL
OREGST29
21
1st 3:31 PACN
-
TNST
SEMO18
25
1st 5:38 ESP+
-
UK
MISSST30
33
1st 1:10 SECN
-
INDST
MOST30
50
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
BAMA
7TENN23
24
1st 4:27 ESP2
-
SAMHOU
NICHST35
38
1st 3:24 ESP+
-
UTAHST
AF33
20
1st 0.0
-
IPFW
NKY20
23
1st 3:37 ESP3
-
BGREEN
NILL23
16
1st 2:50 ESP3
-
MVSU
ARKPB24
44
1st 3:07
-
BOISE
SJST8
5
1st 15:09 FS1
-
FORD
LSALLE4
13
1st 14:04 NBCS
-
11CREIGH
PROV67
65
Final FOX
-
ELON
NEAST52
75
Final
-
12MIZZOU
ARK81
68
Final CBS
-
8TEXAS
3KANSAS84
59
Final ESP2
-
LVILLE
BC76
64
Final
-
DUQ
GWASH75
63
Final NBCS
-
FAMU
SC71
78
Final SECN
-
STPETE
CAN60
63
Final ESP3
-
2BAYLOR
IOWAST76
65
Final ESP+
-
CHATT
VMI79
84
Final ESP+
-
NIAGARA
MARIST86
72
Final ESP3
-
MERCER
FURMAN80
83
Final ESP+
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA56
61
Final
-
10IOWA
14RUT77
75
Final ESP2
-
CHARLS
DEL67
70
Final
-
NCAT
SCST97
86
Final
-
TOLEDO
WMICH70
59
Final
-
BING
HARTFD56
76
Final ESP+
-
NAU
IDAHO83
78
Final/OT
-
ECU
TULANE56
60
Final ESP+
-
LAFAY
LEHIGH89
90
Final/OT ESP+
-
LSU
FLA79
83
Final CBS
-
TCU
KSTATE67
60
Final ESPU
-
CLEM
MIAMI66
65
Final
-
BUCK
NAVY69
78
Final ESP+
-
ARMY
COLG57
101
Final ESP+
-
NJTECH
MASLOW73
67
Final
-
TULSA
CINCY70
66
Final ESP+
-
TXSA
RICE69
84
Final ESP+
-
GAST
CSTCAR70
62
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
BALLST78
68
Final CBSSN
-
SALAB
GASOU49
62
Final ESP+
-
NH
MAINE56
59
Final ESP3
-
ODU
FIU71
66
Final ESP+
-
AUBURN
TEXAM66
68
Final SECN
-
TROY
APPST59
90
Final ESP+
-
COLOST
SDGST70
67
Final CBS
-
NIOWA
EVAN61
65
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
ABIL65
83
Final ESP+
-
UTAH
USC46
64
Final PACN
-
ND
UNC65
66
Final
-
JVILLE
KENSAW72
66
Final ESP+
-
9WVU
OKLA71
75
Final ESP2
-
WKY
CHARLO71
75
Final/OT
-
WISGB
YOUNG79
69
Final/2OT ESP3
-
OKLAST
13TXTECH82
77
Final/OT ESP+
-
GMASON
DAYTON65
74
Final NBCS
-
UTVALL
WEBER62
70
Final
-
NDAKST
WILL68
50
Final
-
BUTLER
SETON60
68
Final FS1
-
MTSTJ
BELLAR38
90
Final ESP+
-
UTEP
USM77
62
Final ESP+
-
SAMFORD
WOFF0
0151.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
LATECH0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCOLO
MNTNA0
0132 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
UCF
SFLA0
0132 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSBAK
LNGBCH0
0141 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESP3
-
WYO
FRESNO0
0141 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
NTEXAS
LOYCHI0
0132 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
MARQET
GTOWN0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm CBSSN
-
17MICHST
NEB0
0152 O/U
+8
8:00pm BTN
-
CSFULL
UCSB0
0139.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
COLO
UCLA0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm PACN
-
NWST
HOUBP0
0162 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
SANFRAN
1GONZAG0
0162 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
NEVADA
NMEX0
0143 O/U
+6
9:00pm CBSSN
-
STNFRD
21OREG0
0141.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
ARIZ
WASHST0
0135 O/U
+8
10:30pm PACN
-
LOYMRY
SNCLRA0
0
PPD
-
BU
HOLY0
0
PPD
-
MIAOH
CMICH0
0
PPD
-
PORT
UOP0
0
PPD
-
VALPO
ILLST0
0
PPD
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN0
0
PPD FS1
-
MEMP
TEMPLE0
0
PPD ESPU
-
AMER
LOYMD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NCWILM
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
CIT
WCAR0
0
PPD
-
4NOVA
XAVIER0
0
PPD
-
UNF
STETSON0
0
PPD ESP+
-
24VATECH
23UVA0
0
PPD
-
DAVID
VCU0
0
PPD NBCS
-
JAXST
SIUE0
0
PPD
-
MTSU
FAU0
0
PPD
-
TXAMCC
SELOU0
0
PPD
-
MILW
ROBERT0
0
PPD
-
PVAM
STHRN0
0
PPD
-
JACKST
ALAM0
0
PPD