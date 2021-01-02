STBON
RICH

2nd Half
STBON
Bonnies
27
RICH
Spiders
21

Time Team Play Score
6:14   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
6:16   Blake Francis misses three point jump shot  
6:22   Dominick Welch turnover (bad pass)  
6:44   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
6:46   Nathan Cayo misses two point jump shot  
7:02 +2 Dominick Welch makes two point layup (Jaren Holmes assists) 60-56
7:10   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
7:12   Jaren Holmes blocks Jacob Gilyard's two point layup  
7:26   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
7:28   Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot  
7:41   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
7:41   Jacob Gilyard misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:41   TV timeout  
7:41   Jaren Holmes personal foul (Jacob Gilyard draws the foul)  
7:51 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point layup 58-56
7:56   Jalen Adaway offensive rebound  
7:58   Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot  
8:15 +1 Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-56
8:15 +1 Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-55
8:15   Kyle Lofton personal foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)  
8:17   Anthony Roberts turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)  
8:45 +2 Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists) 56-54
8:49   Anthony Roberts personal foul (Jacob Gilyard draws the foul)  
9:02 +1 Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-52
9:02 +1 Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-52
9:02   Jacob Gilyard shooting foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)  
9:17 +2 Nathan Cayo makes two point hook shot 54-52
9:30   Spiders offensive rebound  
9:32   Anthony Roberts blocks Nathan Cayo's two point jump shot  
9:36   Nathan Cayo offensive rebound  
9:38   Grant Golden misses three point jump shot  
10:01 +1 Jaren Holmes makes regular free throw 1 of 1 54-50
10:01   Tyler Burton shooting foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)  
10:01 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point layup 53-50
10:10   Bonnies offensive rebound  
10:12   Tyler Burton blocks Anthony Roberts's two point layup  
10:15   Anthony Roberts offensive rebound  
10:17   Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot  
10:30   Jacob Gilyard turnover  
10:30   Jacob Gilyard offensive foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)  
10:31   Kyle Lofton personal foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)  
10:36   Nathan Cayo offensive rebound  
10:38   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
10:47   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
10:49   Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot  
11:05   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
11:07   Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot  
11:28   TV timeout  
11:28   Anthony Roberts turnover (out of bounds)  
11:54 +2 Nathan Cayo makes two point layup (Tyler Burton assists) 51-50
12:00   Tyler Burton offensive rebound  
12:02   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
12:16   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
12:16   Kyle Lofton misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:16 +1 Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-48
12:16   Blake Francis shooting foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)  
12:29   Blake Francis turnover (bad pass)  
12:33   Blake Francis defensive rebound  
12:35   Anthony Roberts misses two point jump shot  
12:59 +2 Souleymane Koureissi makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists) 50-48
13:10 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point dunk 50-46
13:23 +2 Blake Francis makes two point layup 48-46
13:49   Kyle Lofton personal foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)  
13:51   Kyle Lofton turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)  
14:13 +2 Grant Golden makes two point hook shot 48-44
14:21   Jalen Adaway personal foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)  
14:22   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
14:24   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
14:53   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
14:55   Blake Francis misses three point jump shot  
15:04   Jaren Holmes turnover (out of bounds)  
15:24   Nathan Cayo turnover (lost ball) (Jaren Holmes steals)  
15:42 +3 Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists) 48-42
15:47   TV timeout  
15:47   Blake Francis personal foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)  
16:03   Tyler Burton personal foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
16:04   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
16:06   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
16:19   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
16:21   Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup  
16:38 +1 Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-42
16:38 +1 Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-41
16:38   Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)  
16:52 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point layup 45-40
17:14   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
17:16   Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot  
17:32 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot 43-40
17:42   Nathan Cayo personal foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)  
17:49   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
17:51   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
17:55   Dominick Welch personal foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)  
18:17 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point jump shot 41-40
18:37 +3 Blake Francis makes three point jump shot 39-40
18:55 +3 Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot 39-37
19:27 +2 Blake Francis makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists) 36-37
19:48 +3 Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Jaren Holmes assists) 36-35

1st Half
STBON
Bonnies
33
RICH
Spiders
35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +3 Blake Francis makes three point jump shot (Grant Golden assists) 33-35
0:24 +2 Alejandro Vasquez makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists) 33-32
0:46 +2 Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists) 31-32
0:55   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
0:57   Grant Golden blocks Anthony Roberts's two point layup  
1:11   Bonnies 30 second timeout  
1:18 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists) 31-30
1:34 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point layup 31-28
1:52 +2 Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup 29-28
2:12 +2 Osun Osunniyi makes two point dunk 29-26
2:18   Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound  
2:20   Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot  
2:40   Eddie Creal offensive rebound  
2:42   Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot  
3:00 +1 Blake Francis makes regular free throw 3 of 3 27-26
3:00 +1 Blake Francis makes regular free throw 2 of 3 27-25
3:00 +1 Blake Francis makes regular free throw 1 of 3 27-24
3:00   Alejandro Vasquez shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)  
3:21   Nathan Cayo defensive rebound  
3:23   Osun Osunniyi misses two point hook shot  
3:35   TV timeout  
3:35   Grant Golden turnover (bad pass)  
3:43   Nathan Cayo defensive rebound  
3:45   Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot  
4:09 +2 Grant Golden makes two point jump shot (Blake Francis assists) 27-23
4:29 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point layup (Jalen Adaway assists) 27-21
4:48 +1 Jacob Gilyard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-21
4:48 +1 Jacob Gilyard makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-20
4:48   Kyle Lofton personal foul (Jacob Gilyard draws the foul)  
5:05 +1 Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 1 of 1 25-19
5:05   Grant Golden shooting foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)  
5:05 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point jump shot 24-19
5:26   Isaiah Wilson turnover (traveling)  
5:48   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
5:50   Anthony Roberts misses three point jump shot  
5:58   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
6:00   Grant Golden misses three point jump shot  
6:23   Jalen Shaw personal foul (Souleymane Koureissi draws the foul)  
6:23   Souleymane Koureissi defensive rebound  
6:25   Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot  
6:33   Jacob Gilyard turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Roberts steals)  
6:46 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point layup 22-19
6:54   Blake Francis turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Lofton steals)  
7:22   Jalen Shaw turnover (lost ball) (Blake Francis steals)  
7:35 +2 Matt Grace makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists) 20-19
7:37   TV timeout  
7:37   Spiders offensive rebound  
7:39   Jalen Shaw blocks Souleymane Koureissi's two point layup  
8:05 +1 Anthony Roberts makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-17
8:05 +1 Anthony Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-17
8:05   Jacob Gilyard shooting foul (Anthony Roberts draws the foul)  
8:07   Anthony Roberts offensive rebound  
8:09   Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot  
8:26   Grant Golden turnover (traveling)  
8:44 +2 Anthony Roberts makes two point jump shot 18-17
9:20   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
9:20   Grant Golden misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:20   Grant Golden misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:20   Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)  
9:29   Souleymane Koureissi defensive rebound  
9:31   Grant Golden blocks Anthony Roberts's two point layup  
9:41   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
9:43   Grant Golden misses two point jump shot  
9:58 +1 Osun Osunniyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-17
9:58   Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:58   Tyler Burton shooting foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
10:08   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
10:10   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
10:27   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
10:29   Kyle Lofton misses two point jump shot  
10:40 +3 Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot (Grant Golden assists) 15-17
11:06 +2 Anthony Roberts makes two point jump shot 15-14
11:24   Tyler Burton personal foul (Anthony Roberts draws the foul)  
11:26   Anthony Roberts defensive rebound  
11:26   Souleymane Koureissi misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:26 +1 Souleymane Koureissi makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-14
11:26   Dominick Welch shooting foul (Souleymane Koureissi draws the foul)  
11:44   Jaren Holmes turnover (back court violation)  
11:45   Isaiah Wilson personal foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)  
11:50   TV timeout  
11:50   Souleymane Koureissi turnover  
11:50   Souleymane Koureissi offensive foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
12:00   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
12:02   Jaren Holmes misses two point layup  
12:22 +1 Blake Francis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-13
12:22   Blake Francis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:22   Dominick Welch shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)  
12:35 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point layup 13-12
12:57   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
12:57   Nathan Cayo misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:57   Jalen Shaw shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)  
12:57 +2 Nathan Cayo makes two point layup 11-12
13:00   Nathan Cayo offensive rebound  
13:02   Blake Francis misses three point jump shot  
13:05   Isaiah Wilson offensive rebound  
13:07   Blake Francis misses two point jump shot  
13:20   Nathan Cayo offensive rebound  
13:22   Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot  
13:24   Spiders defensive rebound  
13:26   Dominick Welch misses two point layup  
13:26   Dominick Welch offensive rebound  
13:28   Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot  
13:31   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
13:33   Jacob Gilyard misses two point layup  
13:45   Kyle Lofton turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)  
13:51 +2 Blake Francis makes two point layup 11-10
14:17 +3 Alejandro Vasquez makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists) 11-8
14:20   Matt Grace personal foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
14:43 +3 Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Blake Francis assists) 8-8
15:13   TV timeout  
15:13   Jaren Holmes personal foul (Jacob Gilyard draws the foul)  
15:13   Jacob Gilyard defensive rebound  
15:15   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
15:26 +2 Grant Golden makes two point hook shot 8-5
15:38   Nathan Cayo defensive rebound  
15:40   Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot  
15:50   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
15:52   Blake Francis misses three point jump shot  
16:13 +2 Dominick Welch makes two point jump shot 8-3
16:26   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
16:28   Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot  
16:30   Spiders offensive rebound  
16:32   Osun Osunniyi blocks Jacob Gilyard's two point layup  
16:47 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot 6-3
16:56   Eddie Creal defensive rebound  
16:58   Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot  
17:19 +2 Dominick Welch makes two point layup (Eddie Creal assists) 4-3
17:38 +3 Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists) 2-3
17:55 +2 Osun Osunniyi makes two point dunk (Dominick Welch assists) 2-0
18:20   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
18:22   Blake Francis misses three point jump shot  
18:35   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
18:37   Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot