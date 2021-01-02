STBON
RICH
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|6:14
|
|Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|6:16
|
|Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|6:22
|
|Dominick Welch turnover (bad pass)
|6:44
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|6:46
|
|Nathan Cayo misses two point jump shot
|7:02
|
|+2
|Dominick Welch makes two point layup (Jaren Holmes assists)
|60-56
|7:10
|
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|7:12
|
|Jaren Holmes blocks Jacob Gilyard's two point layup
|7:26
|
|Grant Golden defensive rebound
|7:28
|
|Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot
|7:41
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|7:41
|
|Jacob Gilyard misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:41
|
|TV timeout
|7:41
|
|Jaren Holmes personal foul (Jacob Gilyard draws the foul)
|7:51
|
|+2
|Jalen Adaway makes two point layup
|58-56
|7:56
|
|Jalen Adaway offensive rebound
|7:58
|
|Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot
|8:15
|
|+1
|Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-56
|8:15
|
|+1
|Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-55
|8:15
|
|Kyle Lofton personal foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)
|8:17
|
|Anthony Roberts turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|8:45
|
|+2
|Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists)
|56-54
|8:49
|
|Anthony Roberts personal foul (Jacob Gilyard draws the foul)
|9:02
|
|+1
|Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-52
|9:02
|
|+1
|Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-52
|9:02
|
|Jacob Gilyard shooting foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)
|9:17
|
|+2
|Nathan Cayo makes two point hook shot
|54-52
|9:30
|
|Spiders offensive rebound
|9:32
|
|Anthony Roberts blocks Nathan Cayo's two point jump shot
|9:36
|
|Nathan Cayo offensive rebound
|9:38
|
|Grant Golden misses three point jump shot
|10:01
|
|+1
|Jaren Holmes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|54-50
|10:01
|
|Tyler Burton shooting foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)
|10:01
|
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point layup
|53-50
|10:10
|
|Bonnies offensive rebound
|10:12
|
|Tyler Burton blocks Anthony Roberts's two point layup
|10:15
|
|Anthony Roberts offensive rebound
|10:17
|
|Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot
|10:30
|
|Jacob Gilyard turnover
|10:30
|
|Jacob Gilyard offensive foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)
|10:31
|
|Kyle Lofton personal foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)
|10:36
|
|Nathan Cayo offensive rebound
|10:38
|
|Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|10:47
|
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|10:49
|
|Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|11:07
|
|Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot
|11:28
|
|TV timeout
|11:28
|
|Anthony Roberts turnover (out of bounds)
|11:54
|
|+2
|Nathan Cayo makes two point layup (Tyler Burton assists)
|51-50
|12:00
|
|Tyler Burton offensive rebound
|12:02
|
|Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|12:16
|
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|12:16
|
|Kyle Lofton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:16
|
|+1
|Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-48
|12:16
|
|Blake Francis shooting foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)
|12:29
|
|Blake Francis turnover (bad pass)
|12:33
|
|Blake Francis defensive rebound
|12:35
|
|Anthony Roberts misses two point jump shot
|12:59
|
|+2
|Souleymane Koureissi makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|50-48
|13:10
|
|+2
|Jalen Adaway makes two point dunk
|50-46
|13:23
|
|+2
|Blake Francis makes two point layup
|48-46
|13:49
|
|Kyle Lofton personal foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)
|13:51
|
|Kyle Lofton turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|14:13
|
|+2
|Grant Golden makes two point hook shot
|48-44
|14:21
|
|Jalen Adaway personal foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)
|14:22
|
|Grant Golden defensive rebound
|14:24
|
|Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|14:53
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|14:55
|
|Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|15:04
|
|Jaren Holmes turnover (out of bounds)
|15:24
|
|Nathan Cayo turnover (lost ball) (Jaren Holmes steals)
|15:42
|
|+3
|Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists)
|48-42
|15:47
|
|TV timeout
|15:47
|
|Blake Francis personal foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)
|16:03
|
|Tyler Burton personal foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|16:04
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|16:06
|
|Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|16:19
|
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|16:21
|
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup
|16:38
|
|+1
|Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-42
|16:38
|
|+1
|Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-41
|16:38
|
|Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)
|16:52
|
|+2
|Kyle Lofton makes two point layup
|45-40
|17:14
|
|Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|17:16
|
|Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|17:32
|
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot
|43-40
|17:42
|
|Nathan Cayo personal foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)
|17:49
|
|Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|17:51
|
|Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|17:55
|
|Dominick Welch personal foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)
|18:17
|
|+2
|Kyle Lofton makes two point jump shot
|41-40
|18:37
|
|+3
|Blake Francis makes three point jump shot
|39-40
|18:55
|
|+3
|Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot
|39-37
|19:27
|
|+2
|Blake Francis makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists)
|36-37
|19:48
|
|+3
|Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Jaren Holmes assists)
|36-35
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:01
|
|+3
|Blake Francis makes three point jump shot (Grant Golden assists)
|33-35
|0:24
|
|+2
|Alejandro Vasquez makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists)
|33-32
|0:46
|
|+2
|Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists)
|31-32
|0:55
|
|Grant Golden defensive rebound
|0:57
|
|Grant Golden blocks Anthony Roberts's two point layup
|1:11
|
|Bonnies 30 second timeout
|1:18
|
|+2
|Tyler Burton makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|31-30
|1:34
|
|+2
|Kyle Lofton makes two point layup
|31-28
|1:52
|
|+2
|Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup
|29-28
|2:12
|
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point dunk
|29-26
|2:18
|
|Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound
|2:20
|
|Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot
|2:40
|
|Eddie Creal offensive rebound
|2:42
|
|Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot
|3:00
|
|+1
|Blake Francis makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|27-26
|3:00
|
|+1
|Blake Francis makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|27-25
|3:00
|
|+1
|Blake Francis makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|27-24
|3:00
|
|Alejandro Vasquez shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)
|3:21
|
|Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
|3:23
|
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point hook shot
|3:35
|
|TV timeout
|3:35
|
|Grant Golden turnover (bad pass)
|3:43
|
|Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
|3:45
|
|Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|4:09
|
|+2
|Grant Golden makes two point jump shot (Blake Francis assists)
|27-23
|4:29
|
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point layup (Jalen Adaway assists)
|27-21
|4:48
|
|+1
|Jacob Gilyard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-21
|4:48
|
|+1
|Jacob Gilyard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-20
|4:48
|
|Kyle Lofton personal foul (Jacob Gilyard draws the foul)
|5:05
|
|+1
|Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|25-19
|5:05
|
|Grant Golden shooting foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)
|5:05
|
|+2
|Jalen Adaway makes two point jump shot
|24-19
|5:26
|
|Isaiah Wilson turnover (traveling)
|5:48
|
|Grant Golden defensive rebound
|5:50
|
|Anthony Roberts misses three point jump shot
|5:58
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|6:00
|
|Grant Golden misses three point jump shot
|6:23
|
|Jalen Shaw personal foul (Souleymane Koureissi draws the foul)
|6:23
|
|Souleymane Koureissi defensive rebound
|6:25
|
|Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|6:33
|
|Jacob Gilyard turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Roberts steals)
|6:46
|
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point layup
|22-19
|6:54
|
|Blake Francis turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Lofton steals)
|7:22
|
|Jalen Shaw turnover (lost ball) (Blake Francis steals)
|7:35
|
|+2
|Matt Grace makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|20-19
|7:37
|
|TV timeout
|7:37
|
|Spiders offensive rebound
|7:39
|
|Jalen Shaw blocks Souleymane Koureissi's two point layup
|8:05
|
|+1
|Anthony Roberts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-17
|8:05
|
|+1
|Anthony Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-17
|8:05
|
|Jacob Gilyard shooting foul (Anthony Roberts draws the foul)
|8:07
|
|Anthony Roberts offensive rebound
|8:09
|
|Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|8:26
|
|Grant Golden turnover (traveling)
|8:44
|
|+2
|Anthony Roberts makes two point jump shot
|18-17
|9:20
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|9:20
|
|Grant Golden misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:20
|
|Grant Golden misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:20
|
|Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)
|9:29
|
|Souleymane Koureissi defensive rebound
|9:31
|
|Grant Golden blocks Anthony Roberts's two point layup
|9:41
|
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|9:43
|
|Grant Golden misses two point jump shot
|9:58
|
|+1
|Osun Osunniyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-17
|9:58
|
|Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:58
|
|Tyler Burton shooting foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|10:08
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|10:10
|
|Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|10:27
|
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|10:29
|
|Kyle Lofton misses two point jump shot
|10:40
|
|+3
|Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot (Grant Golden assists)
|15-17
|11:06
|
|+2
|Anthony Roberts makes two point jump shot
|15-14
|11:24
|
|Tyler Burton personal foul (Anthony Roberts draws the foul)
|11:26
|
|Anthony Roberts defensive rebound
|11:26
|
|Souleymane Koureissi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:26
|
|+1
|Souleymane Koureissi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-14
|11:26
|
|Dominick Welch shooting foul (Souleymane Koureissi draws the foul)
|11:44
|
|Jaren Holmes turnover (back court violation)
|11:45
|
|Isaiah Wilson personal foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)
|11:50
|
|TV timeout
|11:50
|
|Souleymane Koureissi turnover
|11:50
|
|Souleymane Koureissi offensive foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|12:00
|
|Grant Golden defensive rebound
|12:02
|
|Jaren Holmes misses two point layup
|12:22
|
|+1
|Blake Francis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-13
|12:22
|
|Blake Francis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:22
|
|Dominick Welch shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)
|12:35
|
|+2
|Kyle Lofton makes two point layup
|13-12
|12:57
|
|Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|12:57
|
|Nathan Cayo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:57
|
|Jalen Shaw shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)
|12:57
|
|+2
|Nathan Cayo makes two point layup
|11-12
|13:00
|
|Nathan Cayo offensive rebound
|13:02
|
|Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|13:05
|
|Isaiah Wilson offensive rebound
|13:07
|
|Blake Francis misses two point jump shot
|13:20
|
|Nathan Cayo offensive rebound
|13:22
|
|Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|13:24
|
|Spiders defensive rebound
|13:26
|
|Dominick Welch misses two point layup
|13:26
|
|Dominick Welch offensive rebound
|13:28
|
|Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot
|13:31
|
|Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|13:33
|
|Jacob Gilyard misses two point layup
|13:45
|
|Kyle Lofton turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|13:51
|
|+2
|Blake Francis makes two point layup
|11-10
|14:17
|
|+3
|Alejandro Vasquez makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists)
|11-8
|14:20
|
|Matt Grace personal foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|14:43
|
|+3
|Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Blake Francis assists)
|8-8
|15:13
|
|TV timeout
|15:13
|
|Jaren Holmes personal foul (Jacob Gilyard draws the foul)
|15:13
|
|Jacob Gilyard defensive rebound
|15:15
|
|Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|15:26
|
|+2
|Grant Golden makes two point hook shot
|8-5
|15:38
|
|Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
|15:40
|
|Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot
|15:50
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|15:52
|
|Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|16:13
|
|+2
|Dominick Welch makes two point jump shot
|8-3
|16:26
|
|Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|16:28
|
|Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot
|16:30
|
|Spiders offensive rebound
|16:32
|
|Osun Osunniyi blocks Jacob Gilyard's two point layup
|16:47
|
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot
|6-3
|16:56
|
|Eddie Creal defensive rebound
|16:58
|
|Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|17:19
|
|+2
|Dominick Welch makes two point layup (Eddie Creal assists)
|4-3
|17:38
|
|+3
|Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|2-3
|17:55
|
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point dunk (Dominick Welch assists)
|2-0
|18:20
|
|Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|18:22
|
|Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|18:35
|
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|18:37
|
|Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot