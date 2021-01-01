|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jamille Reynolds defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Justin Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:33
|
|
+2
|
Jamille Reynolds makes two point dunk (Darin Green Jr. assists)
|
35-34
|
0:57
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Castaneda makes three point jump shot (Rashun Williams assists)
|
33-34
|
1:11
|
|
+2
|
Darius Perry makes two point layup
|
33-31
|
1:14
|
|
|
Darius Perry defensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Jamille Reynolds blocks Michael Durr's two point layup
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Knights 30 second timeout
|
|
2:07
|
|
+3
|
Justin Brown makes three point jump shot (Rashun Williams assists)
|
31-31
|
2:07
|
|
|
Rashun Williams offensive rebound
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
David Collins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
David Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan shooting foul (David Collins draws the foul)
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
David Collins offensive rebound
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
David Collins misses two point layup
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Darius Perry misses two point layup
|
|
2:33
|
|
+2
|
Justin Brown makes two point jump shot (Xavier Castaneda assists)
|
31-28
|
2:53
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Mahan makes two point jump shot
|
31-26
|
3:19
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan defensive rebound
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Rashun Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
David Collins defensive rebound
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
C.J. Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa personal foul (C.J. Walker draws the foul)
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Justin Brown turnover (bad pass) (C.J. Walker steals)
|
|
4:06
|
|
+3
|
Darius Perry makes three point jump shot (Brandon Mahan assists)
|
29-26
|
4:20
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Murphy makes two point layup
|
26-26
|
4:30
|
|
+3
|
Darius Perry makes three point jump shot (Dre Fuller Jr. assists)
|
26-24
|
4:35
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa blocks Dre Fuller Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa misses two point layup
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
David Collins defensive rebound
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
C.J. Walker misses two point layup
|
|
5:25
|
|
+3
|
Rashun Williams makes three point jump shot (David Collins assists)
|
23-24
|
5:51
|
|
+1
|
C.J. Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-21
|
5:51
|
|
|
C.J. Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Madut Akec shooting foul (C.J. Walker draws the foul)
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Jump ball. David Collins vs. C.J. Walker (Bulls gains possession)
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
David Collins defensive rebound
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. blocks Russel Tchewa's two point layup
|
|
6:26
|
|
+3
|
Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Darius Perry assists)
|
22-21
|
6:39
|
|
+2
|
David Collins makes two point layup (Justin Brown assists)
|
19-21
|
6:49
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
C.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
C.J. Walker turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
C.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Knights turnover (back court violation)
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Knights offensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
C.J. Walker misses two point layup
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
C.J. Walker offensive rebound
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:05
|
|
+2
|
C.J. Walker makes two point layup (Darin Green Jr. assists)
|
19-19
|
9:16
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Michael Durr misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:16
|
|
+1
|
Michael Durr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-19
|
9:16
|
|
|
Sean Mobley shooting foul
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
C.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Bulls turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Bulls offensive rebound
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. blocks Madut Akec's three point jump shot
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Sean Mobley turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Sean Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Michael Durr misses two point tip shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Michael Durr offensive rebound
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Darius Perry turnover (lost ball) (Jamir Chaplin steals)
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Madut Akec personal foul (Darius Perry draws the foul)
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna personal foul
|
|
11:11
|
|
+2
|
David Collins makes two point layup
|
17-18
|
11:37
|
|
+2
|
Dre Fuller Jr. makes two point layup (Darius Perry assists)
|
17-16
|
11:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Jamille Reynolds offensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
C.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
+2
|
Russel Tchewa makes two point hook shot (Xavier Castaneda assists)
|
15-16
|
12:30
|
|
+2
|
Darius Perry makes two point jump shot
|
15-14
|
12:57
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
David Collins misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:03
|
|
+1
|
David Collins makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
13-14
|
13:03
|
|
|
Jamille Reynolds turnover
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Jamille Reynolds technical foul
|
|
13:09
|
|
+2
|
David Collins makes two point floating jump shot
|
13-13
|
13:33
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan turnover (lost ball) (Russel Tchewa steals)
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Jump ball. Brandon Mahan vs. Russel Tchewa (Bulls gains possession)
|
|
13:43
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Castaneda makes three point jump shot
|
13-11
|
13:57
|
|
|
Bulls offensive rebound
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Jamille Reynolds misses two point layup
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
David Collins personal foul (Brandon Mahan draws the foul)
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan defensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
David Collins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
David Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Sean Mobley shooting foul (David Collins draws the foul)
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
David Collins defensive rebound
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Darius Perry misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:36
|
|
+3
|
Alexis Yetna makes three point jump shot (David Collins assists)
|
13-8
|
14:52
|
|
+2
|
Darius Perry makes two point layup (Brandon Mahan assists)
|
13-5
|
14:54
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Mahan steals)
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Sean Mobley turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:29
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Murphy makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
11-5
|
15:29
|
|
|
C.J. Walker shooting foul (Caleb Murphy draws the foul)
|
|
15:29
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Murphy makes two point layup
|
11-4
|
15:31
|
|