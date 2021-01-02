UTAHST
AF

1st Half
UTAHST
Aggies
33
AF
Falcons
20

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass) (Steven Ashworth steals)  
0:08   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
0:10   Rollie Worster misses two point jump shot  
0:38   Abe Kinrade turnover  
0:38   Abe Kinrade offensive foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)  
1:04 +2 Steven Ashworth makes two point finger roll layup 33-20
1:18   Ameka Akaya turnover (bad pass)  
1:26   Ameka Akaya defensive rebound  
1:26   Justin Bean misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:26 +1 Justin Bean makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-20
1:26   Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)  
1:27   Justin Bean offensive rebound  
1:29   Rollie Worster misses two point floating jump shot  
1:58   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
2:00   Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot  
2:12   Abe Kinrade defensive rebound  
2:14   Justin Bean misses two point layup  
2:25   Nikc Jackson personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)  
2:27   Justin Bean offensive rebound  
2:29   Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot  
2:43   TV timeout  
2:43   Nikc Jackson turnover (traveling)  
3:00   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
3:02   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
3:14   Trevin Dorius defensive rebound  
3:16   Chris Joyce misses two point hook shot  
3:40 +2 Rollie Worster makes two point reverse layup 30-20
4:02   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
4:02   Chris Joyce misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:02 +1 Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-20
4:02   Brock Miller personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)  
4:10   Marco Anthony turnover  
4:10   Marco Anthony offensive foul (Abe Kinrade draws the foul)  
4:18   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
4:20   A.J. Walker misses two point pullup jump shot  
4:30   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
4:32   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
4:41   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
4:43   Glen McClintock misses two point hook shot  
5:00 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists) 28-19
5:18 +2 Abe Kinrade makes two point jump shot 25-19
5:40 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point putback layup 25-17
5:43   Marco Anthony offensive rebound  
5:45   Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot  
6:06 +2 Glen McClintock makes two point putback layup 23-17
6:08   A.J. Walker offensive rebound  
6:10   Marco Anthony blocks Chris Joyce's two point layup  
6:15   Rollie Worster turnover (lost ball) (Chris Joyce steals)  
6:36   Chris Joyce turnover (traveling)  
6:40 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point putback layup 23-15
6:44   Neemias Queta offensive rebound  
6:46   Marco Anthony misses two point layup  
6:58   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
7:00   Abe Kinrade misses three point jump shot  
7:18   Marco Anthony personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)  
7:30   TV timeout  
7:30   Steven Ashworth personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)  
7:30   Steven Ashworth turnover (lost ball) (Glen McClintock steals)  
7:49 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point pullup jump shot 21-15
8:08   Jump ball. Marco Anthony vs. Glen McClintock (Falcons gains possession)  
8:11   Sean Bairstow turnover (lost ball) (A.J. Walker steals)  
8:58   Nikc Jackson turnover  
8:28   Nikc Jackson offensive foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)  
8:45 +1 Alphonso Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 21-13
8:45   Chris Joyce shooting foul (Alphonso Anderson draws the foul)  
8:44 +2 Alphonso Anderson makes two point turnaround jump shot 20-13
8:56   Sean Bairstow defensive rebound  
8:58   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
9:05   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
9:07   Keaton Van Soelen blocks Marco Anthony's two point pullup jump shot  
9:23 +1 Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-13
9:23 +1 Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-12
9:23   Rollie Worster shooting foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)  
9:44   Trevin Dorius turnover  
9:44   Trevin Dorius offensive foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
9:57 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point driving layup 18-11
10:22   Falcons defensive rebound  
10:26   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
10:53 +3 A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Nikc Jackson assists) 18-9
11:17   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
11:17   Alphonso Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:15   TV timeout  
11:16   Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Alphonso Anderson draws the foul)  
11:17 +2 Alphonso Anderson makes two point driving layup 18-6
11:19   A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Alphonso Anderson steals)  
11:21   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
11:23   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
11:27   Trevin Dorius offensive rebound  
11:29   Trevin Dorius misses two point putback layup  
11:33   Trevin Dorius offensive rebound  
11:35   Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot  
11:42   Steven Ashworth defensive rebound  
11:44   Chris Joyce misses two point jump shot  
12:07   Rollie Worster turnover (traveling)  
12:27 +3 A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Ameka Akaya assists) 16-6
12:52 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point driving jump shot 16-3
13:20 +3 Ameka Akaya makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 14-3
13:41   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
13:43   Sean Bairstow misses three point jump shot  
13:54   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
13:56   Neemias Queta blocks Chris Joyce's two point jump shot  
14:30 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point dunk (Marco Anthony assists) 14-0
14:48   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
14:50   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
15:01   Rollie Worster turnover (traveling)  
15:10   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
15:12   Chris Joyce misses two point pullup jump shot  
15:24   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
15:26   Justin Bean misses two point layup  
15:31   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
15:33   Neemias Queta blocks Ameka Akaya's two point driving layup  
15:44   TV timeout  
15:44   Marco Anthony turnover (carrying)  
15:46   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
15:48   Neemias Queta blocks A.J. Walker's two point driving layup  
16:06 +1 Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-0
16:06   Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:06   Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
16:23   Glen McClintock turnover (lost ball) (Brock Miller steals)  
16:45 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point layup 11-0
16:58   A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Justin Bean steals)  
17:06   Brock Miller personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)  
17:31 +3 Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists) 9-0
17:36   Nikc Jackson personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
17:42   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
17:44   Nikc Jackson misses three point jump shot  
17:56   Nikc Jackson offensive rebound  
17:58   A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot  
18:30 +3 Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists) 6-0
18:39   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
18:41   Nikc Jackson misses two point jump shot  
19:04 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists) 3-0
19:27   Brock Miller defensive rebound  
19:29   Rollie Worster blocks Glen McClintock's three point jump shot  
19:44   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
19:46   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Neemias Queta vs. Nikc Jackson (Brock Miller gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 33 20
Field Goals 13-29 (44.8%) 7-24 (29.2%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 3-9 (33.3%)
Free Throws 3-6 (50.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 14
Offensive 6 2
Defensive 16 11
Team 0 1
Assists 5 3
Steals 4 3
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 7 8
Technicals 0 0
Utah State
Starters
R. Worster
N. Queta
B. Miller
M. Anthony
J. Bean
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Worster 8 2 2 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 - 0 1 3 0 2
N. Queta 7 5 0 3/4 0/0 1/2 0 - 0 3 0 1 4
B. Miller 6 1 0 2/7 2/7 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 0 1
M. Anthony 4 5 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 1 2 1 4
J. Bean 1 4 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 - 1 0 0 2 2
Starters
R. Worster
N. Queta
B. Miller
M. Anthony
J. Bean
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Worster 8 2 2 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 0 0 1 3 0 2
N. Queta 7 5 0 3/4 0/0 1/2 0 0 0 3 0 1 4
B. Miller 6 1 0 2/7 2/7 0/0 2 0 1 0 0 0 1
M. Anthony 4 5 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 1 2 1 4
J. Bean 1 4 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 0 1 0 0 2 2
Bench
A. Anderson
S. Ashworth
T. Dorius
S. Bairstow
K. Karwowski
L. McChesney
K. Stastny
M. Wickizer
M. Shulga
S. Zapala
Z. Vedischev
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ashworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dorius - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Bairstow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Karwowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McChesney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stastny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wickizer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shulga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Zapala - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Vedischev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 22 5 13/29 4/12 3/6 7 0 4 5 8 6 16
Air Force
Starters
A. Walker
C. Joyce
G. McClintock
N. Jackson
K. Van Soelen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Walker 8 4 0 3/6 2/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 2 1 3
C. Joyce 3 1 0 0/7 0/2 3/4 1 - 1 0 1 0 1
G. McClintock 2 2 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 2 0 2
N. Jackson 2 3 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 - 0 0 2 1 2
K. Van Soelen 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 1 0 0 1
Starters
A. Walker
C. Joyce
G. McClintock
N. Jackson
K. Van Soelen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Walker 8 4 0 3/6 2/2 0/0 0 0 1 0 2 1 3
C. Joyce 3 1 0 0/7 0/2 3/4 1 0 1 0 1 0 1
G. McClintock 2 2 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 0 1 0 2 0 2
N. Jackson 2 3 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 0 0 0 2 1 2
K. Van Soelen 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 1 0 0 1
Bench
A. Akaya
A. Kinrade
C. Depollar
K. Brown
L. Morrissey
T. Nooe
D. Dickenscheidt
J. Octave
N. Rene
S. Banks
S. Pierre-Louis
M. Taylor
C. Murphy
C. Haut
C. Vander Zwaag
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Akaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kinrade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Depollar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Morrissey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nooe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dickenscheidt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Octave - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Pierre-Louis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Haut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Vander Zwaag - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 20 13 3 7/24 3/9 3/4 8 0 3 1 9 2 11
