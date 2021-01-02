WYO
FRESNO
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:47
|
|TV timeout
|3:52
|
|Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|3:54
|
|Anthony Holland misses two point layup
|4:14
|
|+1
|Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-66
|4:14
|
|+1
|Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-66
|4:14
|
|Devin Gage shooting foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
|4:20
|
|Marcus Williams defensive rebound
|4:22
|
|Hunter Thompson blocks Orlando Robinson's two point layup
|4:39
|
|Anthony Holland defensive rebound
|4:39
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:39
|
|Anthony Holland personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|4:49
|
|Devin Gage turnover
|4:49
|
|Devin Gage offensive foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
|5:26
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup
|63-66
|5:35
|
|Kenny Foster defensive rebound
|5:35
|
|Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:35
|
|Drake Jeffries shooting foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)
|5:35
|
|+2
|Deon Stroud makes two point driving layup
|61-66
|5:39
|
|Hunter Maldonado turnover (bad pass) (Devin Gage steals)
|5:56
|
|+3
|Anthony Holland makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hill assists)
|61-64
|6:11
|
|+1
|Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-61
|6:11
|
|+1
|Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-61
|6:11
|
|Junior Ballard personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|6:23
|
|Kenny Foster defensive rebound
|6:23
|
|Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:23
|
|Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:23
|
|Kwane Marble II personal foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)
|6:32
|
|+1
|Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-61
|6:32
|
|+1
|Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-61
|6:32
|
|Devin Gage shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|6:43
|
|+1
|Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|57-61
|6:43
|
|+1
|Isaiah Hill makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|57-60
|6:43
|
|+1
|Isaiah Hill makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|57-59
|6:43
|
|Cowboys technical foul
|6:43
|
|Cowboys 30 second timeout
|6:43
|
|Kwane Marble II shooting foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)
|6:43
|
|+2
|Deon Stroud makes two point driving layup
|57-58
|6:49
|
|Deon Stroud defensive rebound
|6:51
|
|Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot
|7:01
|
|Kwane Marble II defensive rebound
|7:01
|
|Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:01
|
|+1
|Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-56
|7:01
|
|Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)
|7:06
|
|Deon Stroud defensive rebound
|7:08
|
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|7:35
|
|Isaiah Hill personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
|7:40
|
|+1
|Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-55
|7:40
|
|+1
|Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-54
|7:40
|
|Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)
|7:50
|
|+1
|Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-53
|7:50
|
|+1
|Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-53
|7:50
|
|TV timeout
|7:50
|
|Orlando Robinson shooting foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)
|8:03
|
|+1
|Isaiah Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-53
|8:03
|
|+1
|Isaiah Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-52
|8:03
|
|Xavier Dusell personal foul (Isaiah Hill draws the foul)
|8:11
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup
|55-51
|8:18
|
|Braxton Meah personal foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)
|8:31
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|8:31
|
|Braxton Meah misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:31
|
|Xavier Dusell personal foul (Braxton Meah draws the foul)
|8:39
|
|Braxton Meah defensive rebound
|8:41
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses two point hook shot
|8:54
|
|Devin Gage turnover (out of bounds)
|9:15
|
|+3
|Jeremiah Oden makes three point jump shot (Kwane Marble II assists)
|53-51
|9:38
|
|+2
|Junior Ballard makes two point layup (Devin Gage assists)
|50-51
|9:43
|
|Devin Gage defensive rebound
|9:45
|
|Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot
|10:00
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|10:00
|
|Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:00
|
|+1
|Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-49
|10:00
|
|Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|10:18
|
|+2
|Kwane Marble II makes two point layup
|50-48
|10:29
|
|+2
|Devin Gage makes two point driving layup
|48-48
|10:47
|
|Junior Ballard defensive rebound
|10:49
|
|Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot
|11:06
|
|+2
|Isaiah Hill makes two point driving layup
|48-46
|11:11
|
|Junior Ballard offensive rebound
|11:13
|
|Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot
|11:39
|
|+1
|Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-44
|11:39
|
|+1
|Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-44
|11:39
|
|Orlando Robinson shooting foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)
|11:39
|
|Orlando Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Kwane Marble II steals)
|11:42
|
|Marcus Williams turnover (lost ball) (Orlando Robinson steals)
|11:50
|
|Drake Jeffries defensive rebound
|11:52
|
|Deon Stroud misses two point layup
|12:15
|
|+2
|Kwane Marble II makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|46-44
|12:30
|
|+1
|Braxton Meah makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-44
|12:30
|
|+1
|Braxton Meah makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-43
|12:30
|
|TV timeout
|12:30
|
|Hunter Thompson personal foul (Braxton Meah draws the foul)
|12:52
|
|+3
|Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot
|44-42
|13:01
|
|Devin Gage turnover (out of bounds)
|13:03
|
|Devin Gage defensive rebound
|13:05
|
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|13:12
|
|Deon Stroud personal foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
|13:19
|
|Kwane Marble II defensive rebound
|13:21
|
|Isaiah Hill misses two point layup
|13:47
|
|Kwane Marble II personal foul (Braxton Meah draws the foul)
|13:47
|
|Braxton Meah defensive rebound
|13:49
|
|Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|14:12
|
|Drake Jeffries defensive rebound
|14:14
|
|Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot
|14:17
|
|Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Anthony Holland draws the foul)
|14:18
|
|Anthony Holland offensive rebound
|14:20
|
|Deon Stroud misses three point jump shot
|14:37
|
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|14:42
|
|+3
|Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists)
|41-42
|14:58
|
|Deon Stroud turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Thompson steals)
|15:15
|
|+3
|Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists)
|38-42
|15:36
|
|Deon Stroud turnover (bad pass) (Kwane Marble II steals)
|15:47
|
|Drake Jeffries personal foul
|15:56
|
|TV timeout
|15:56
|
|Kwane Marble II turnover
|15:56
|
|Kwane Marble II offensive foul (Anthony Holland draws the foul)
|16:08
|
|Kwane Marble II defensive rebound
|16:10
|
|Orlando Robinson misses three point jump shot
|16:19
|
|Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball) (Devin Gage steals)
|16:33
|
|+2
|Orlando Robinson makes two point jump shot (Devin Gage assists)
|35-42
|16:49
|
|Jump ball. (Bulldogs gains possession)
|16:49
|
|Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Holland steals)
|17:01
|
|+2
|Orlando Robinson makes two point jump shot (Devin Gage assists)
|35-40
|17:08
|
|Hunter Thompson personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|17:17
|
|Devin Gage defensive rebound
|17:19
|
|Kenny Foster misses two point floating jump shot
|17:35
|
|Kenny Foster defensive rebound
|17:37
|
|Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot
|18:01
|
|Marcus Williams turnover (traveling)
|18:19
|
|+2
|Isaiah Hill makes two point driving layup
|35-38
|18:35
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists)
|35-36
|18:58
|
|+3
|Devin Gage makes three point jump shot (Orlando Robinson assists)
|33-36
|19:09
|
|Marcus Williams personal foul (Isaiah Hill draws the foul)
|19:10
|
|Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Holland steals)
|19:24
|
|Kenny Foster defensive rebound
|19:26
|
|Orlando Robinson misses two point layup
|19:50
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup
|33-33
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|Destin Whitaker defensive rebound
|0:02
|
|Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|0:21
|
|Cowboys 30 second timeout
|0:22
|
|+2
|Isaiah Hill makes two point turnaround jump shot
|31-33
|0:42
|
|+1
|Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-31
|0:42
|
|+1
|Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-31
|0:42
|
|Deon Stroud personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|0:42
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|0:44
|
|Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot
|1:08
|
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|1:14
|
|+3
|Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|29-31
|1:34
|
|+2
|Braxton Meah makes two point layup (Isaiah Hill assists)
|26-31
|1:41
|
|Anthony Holland defensive rebound
|1:43
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot
|1:50
|
|Marcus Williams defensive rebound
|1:52
|
|Isaiah Hill misses two point layup
|2:11
|
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|2:13
|
|Marcus Williams misses two point driving hook shot
|2:32
|
|+3
|Deon Stroud makes three point jump shot (Devin Gage assists)
|26-29
|3:05
|
|+3
|Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|26-26
|3:17
|
|TV timeout
|3:17
|
|Orlando Robinson turnover
|3:17
|
|Orlando Robinson offensive foul
|3:42
|
|Anthony Holland defensive rebound
|3:44
|
|Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot
|3:55
|
|+2
|Devin Gage makes two point driving layup
|23-26
|4:10
|
|Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|4:12
|
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|4:28
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|4:30
|
|Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot
|4:50
|
|Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball)
|5:01
|
|Orlando Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Kenny Foster steals)
|5:12
|
|Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)
|5:13
|
|Deon Stroud offensive rebound
|5:15
|
|Devin Gage misses three point jump shot
|5:42
|
|Marcus Williams turnover (traveling)
|6:01
|
|Kwane Marble II defensive rebound
|6:01
|
|Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:00
|
|Kenny Foster shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|6:00
|
|+2
|Orlando Robinson makes two point layup (Deon Stroud assists)
|23-24
|6:20
|
|+3
|Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Drake Jeffries assists)
|23-22
|6:27
|
|Junior Ballard turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Foster steals)
|6:35
|
|Junior Ballard defensive rebound
|6:37
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot
|6:53
|
|Devin Gage personal foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
|7:03
|
|+2
|Orlando Robinson makes two point hook shot
|20-22
|7:18
|
|Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|7:20
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot
|7:33
|
|Deon Stroud turnover (bad pass)
|7:37
|
|Deon Stroud defensive rebound
|7:39
|
|Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|7:44
|
|TV timeout
|7:44
|
|Deon Stroud personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|7:56
|
|Isaiah Hill turnover (bad pass) (Drake Jeffries steals)
|8:03
|
|Junior Ballard offensive rebound
|8:05
|
|Deon Stroud misses three point jump shot
|8:25
|
|+3
|Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Oden assists)
|20-20
|8:38
|
|+3
|Devin Gage makes three point jump shot (Orlando Robinson assists)
|17-20
|8:56
|
|+1
|Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-17
|8:56
|
|+1
|Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-17
|8:56
|
|Junior Ballard shooting foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
|9:06
|
|+2
|Devin Gage makes two point finger roll layup (Isaiah Hill assists)
|15-17
|9:10
|
|Hunter Thompson personal foul (Braxton Meah draws the foul)
|9:18
|
|Deon Stroud defensive rebound
|9:20
|
|Orlando Robinson blocks Kwane Marble II's two point layup
|9:40
|
|+2
|Deon Stroud makes two point pullup jump shot
|15-15
|10:01
|
|+2
|Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup
|15-13
|10:17
|
|Isaiah Hill turnover (lost ball)
|10:22
|
|Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|10:22
|
|Kwane Marble II misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:22
|
|Kwane Marble II misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:22
|
|Braxton Meah shooting foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
|10:40
|
|+2
|Deon Stroud makes two point finger roll layup
|13-13
|11:06
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point reverse layup (Hunter Thompson assists)
|13-11
|11:18
|
|Kyle Harding personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
|11:20
|
|Kyle Harding turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Williams steals)
|11:29
|
|TV timeout
|11:29
|
|Jeremiah Oden personal foul (Braxton Meah draws the foul)
|11:43
|
|Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Harding steals)
|12:02
|
|+2
|Braxton Meah makes two point putback dunk
|11-11
|12:06
|
|Braxton Meah offensive rebound
|12:08
|
|Devin Gage misses two point layup
|12:22
|
|Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball)
|12:32
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|12:34
|
|Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot
|12:57
|