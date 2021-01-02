WYO
FRESNO

2nd Half
WYO
Cowboys
34
FRESNO
Bulldogs
33

Time Team Play Score
3:47   TV timeout  
3:52   Orlando Robinson offensive rebound  
3:54   Anthony Holland misses two point layup  
4:14 +1 Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 65-66
4:14 +1 Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 64-66
4:14   Devin Gage shooting foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
4:20   Marcus Williams defensive rebound  
4:22   Hunter Thompson blocks Orlando Robinson's two point layup  
4:39   Anthony Holland defensive rebound  
4:39   Hunter Maldonado misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:39   Anthony Holland personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
4:49   Devin Gage turnover  
4:49   Devin Gage offensive foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
5:26 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup 63-66
5:35   Kenny Foster defensive rebound  
5:35   Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:35   Drake Jeffries shooting foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)  
5:35 +2 Deon Stroud makes two point driving layup 61-66
5:39   Hunter Maldonado turnover (bad pass) (Devin Gage steals)  
5:56 +3 Anthony Holland makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hill assists) 61-64
6:11 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2 61-61
6:11 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-61
6:11   Junior Ballard personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
6:23   Kenny Foster defensive rebound  
6:23   Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:23   Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:23   Kwane Marble II personal foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)  
6:32 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-61
6:32 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-61
6:32   Devin Gage shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
6:43 +1 Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 1 57-61
6:43 +1 Isaiah Hill makes technical free throw 2 of 2 57-60
6:43 +1 Isaiah Hill makes technical free throw 1 of 2 57-59
6:43   Cowboys technical foul  
6:43   Cowboys 30 second timeout  
6:43   Kwane Marble II shooting foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)  
6:43 +2 Deon Stroud makes two point driving layup 57-58
6:49   Deon Stroud defensive rebound  
6:51   Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot  
7:01   Kwane Marble II defensive rebound  
7:01   Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:01 +1 Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-56
7:01   Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)  
7:06   Deon Stroud defensive rebound  
7:08   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
7:35   Isaiah Hill personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
7:40 +1 Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-55
7:40 +1 Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-54
7:40   Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)  
7:50 +1 Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-53
7:50 +1 Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-53
7:50   TV timeout  
7:50   Orlando Robinson shooting foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)  
8:03 +1 Isaiah Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-53
8:03 +1 Isaiah Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-52
8:03   Xavier Dusell personal foul (Isaiah Hill draws the foul)  
8:11 +2 Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup 55-51
8:18   Braxton Meah personal foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)  
8:31   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
8:31   Braxton Meah misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:31   Xavier Dusell personal foul (Braxton Meah draws the foul)  
8:39   Braxton Meah defensive rebound  
8:41   Hunter Maldonado misses two point hook shot  
8:54   Devin Gage turnover (out of bounds)  
9:15 +3 Jeremiah Oden makes three point jump shot (Kwane Marble II assists) 53-51
9:38 +2 Junior Ballard makes two point layup (Devin Gage assists) 50-51
9:43   Devin Gage defensive rebound  
9:45   Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot  
10:00   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
10:00   Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:00 +1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-49
10:00   Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
10:18 +2 Kwane Marble II makes two point layup 50-48
10:29 +2 Devin Gage makes two point driving layup 48-48
10:47   Junior Ballard defensive rebound  
10:49   Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot  
11:06 +2 Isaiah Hill makes two point driving layup 48-46
11:11   Junior Ballard offensive rebound  
11:13   Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot  
11:39 +1 Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-44
11:39 +1 Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-44
11:39   Orlando Robinson shooting foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)  
11:39   Orlando Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Kwane Marble II steals)  
11:42   Marcus Williams turnover (lost ball) (Orlando Robinson steals)  
11:50   Drake Jeffries defensive rebound  
11:52   Deon Stroud misses two point layup  
12:15 +2 Kwane Marble II makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists) 46-44
12:30 +1 Braxton Meah makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-44
12:30 +1 Braxton Meah makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-43
12:30   TV timeout  
12:30   Hunter Thompson personal foul (Braxton Meah draws the foul)  
12:52 +3 Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot 44-42
13:01   Devin Gage turnover (out of bounds)  
13:03   Devin Gage defensive rebound  
13:05   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
13:12   Deon Stroud personal foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)  
13:19   Kwane Marble II defensive rebound  
13:21   Isaiah Hill misses two point layup  
13:47   Kwane Marble II personal foul (Braxton Meah draws the foul)  
13:47   Braxton Meah defensive rebound  
13:49   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
14:12   Drake Jeffries defensive rebound  
14:14   Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot  
14:17   Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Anthony Holland draws the foul)  
14:18   Anthony Holland offensive rebound  
14:20   Deon Stroud misses three point jump shot  
14:37   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
14:42 +3 Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists) 41-42
14:58   Deon Stroud turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Thompson steals)  
15:15 +3 Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists) 38-42
15:36   Deon Stroud turnover (bad pass) (Kwane Marble II steals)  
15:47   Drake Jeffries personal foul  
15:56   TV timeout  
15:56   Kwane Marble II turnover  
15:56   Kwane Marble II offensive foul (Anthony Holland draws the foul)  
16:08   Kwane Marble II defensive rebound  
16:10   Orlando Robinson misses three point jump shot  
16:19   Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball) (Devin Gage steals)  
16:33 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point jump shot (Devin Gage assists) 35-42
16:49   Jump ball. (Bulldogs gains possession)  
16:49   Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Holland steals)  
17:01 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point jump shot (Devin Gage assists) 35-40
17:08   Hunter Thompson personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
17:17   Devin Gage defensive rebound  
17:19   Kenny Foster misses two point floating jump shot  
17:35   Kenny Foster defensive rebound  
17:37   Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot  
18:01   Marcus Williams turnover (traveling)  
18:19 +2 Isaiah Hill makes two point driving layup 35-38
18:35 +2 Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists) 35-36
18:58 +3 Devin Gage makes three point jump shot (Orlando Robinson assists) 33-36
19:09   Marcus Williams personal foul (Isaiah Hill draws the foul)  
19:10   Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Holland steals)  
19:24   Kenny Foster defensive rebound  
19:26   Orlando Robinson misses two point layup  
19:50 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup 33-33

1st Half
WYO
Cowboys
31
FRESNO
Bulldogs
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Destin Whitaker defensive rebound  
0:02   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
0:21   Cowboys 30 second timeout  
0:22 +2 Isaiah Hill makes two point turnaround jump shot 31-33
0:42 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-31
0:42 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-31
0:42   Deon Stroud personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
0:42   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
0:44   Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot  
1:08   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
1:14 +3 Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 29-31
1:34 +2 Braxton Meah makes two point layup (Isaiah Hill assists) 26-31
1:41   Anthony Holland defensive rebound  
1:43   Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot  
1:50   Marcus Williams defensive rebound  
1:52   Isaiah Hill misses two point layup  
2:11   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
2:13   Marcus Williams misses two point driving hook shot  
2:32 +3 Deon Stroud makes three point jump shot (Devin Gage assists) 26-29
3:05 +3 Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 26-26
3:17   TV timeout  
3:17   Orlando Robinson turnover  
3:17   Orlando Robinson offensive foul  
3:42   Anthony Holland defensive rebound  
3:44   Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot  
3:55 +2 Devin Gage makes two point driving layup 23-26
4:10   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
4:12   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
4:28   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
4:30   Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot  
4:50   Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball)  
5:01   Orlando Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Kenny Foster steals)  
5:12   Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)  
5:13   Deon Stroud offensive rebound  
5:15   Devin Gage misses three point jump shot  
5:42   Marcus Williams turnover (traveling)  
6:01   Kwane Marble II defensive rebound  
6:01   Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:00   Kenny Foster shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
6:00 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point layup (Deon Stroud assists) 23-24
6:20 +3 Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Drake Jeffries assists) 23-22
6:27   Junior Ballard turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Foster steals)  
6:35   Junior Ballard defensive rebound  
6:37   Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot  
6:53   Devin Gage personal foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)  
7:03 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point hook shot 20-22
7:18   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
7:20   Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot  
7:33   Deon Stroud turnover (bad pass)  
7:37   Deon Stroud defensive rebound  
7:39   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
7:44   TV timeout  
7:44   Deon Stroud personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
7:56   Isaiah Hill turnover (bad pass) (Drake Jeffries steals)  
8:03   Junior Ballard offensive rebound  
8:05   Deon Stroud misses three point jump shot  
8:25 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Oden assists) 20-20
8:38 +3 Devin Gage makes three point jump shot (Orlando Robinson assists) 17-20
8:56 +1 Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-17
8:56 +1 Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-17
8:56   Junior Ballard shooting foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
9:06 +2 Devin Gage makes two point finger roll layup (Isaiah Hill assists) 15-17
9:10   Hunter Thompson personal foul (Braxton Meah draws the foul)  
9:18   Deon Stroud defensive rebound  
9:20   Orlando Robinson blocks Kwane Marble II's two point layup  
9:40 +2 Deon Stroud makes two point pullup jump shot 15-15
10:01 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup 15-13
10:17   Isaiah Hill turnover (lost ball)  
10:22   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
10:22   Kwane Marble II misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:22   Kwane Marble II misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:22   Braxton Meah shooting foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)  
10:40 +2 Deon Stroud makes two point finger roll layup 13-13
11:06 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point reverse layup (Hunter Thompson assists) 13-11
11:18   Kyle Harding personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
11:20   Kyle Harding turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Williams steals)  
11:29   TV timeout  
11:29   Jeremiah Oden personal foul (Braxton Meah draws the foul)  
11:43   Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Harding steals)  
12:02 +2 Braxton Meah makes two point putback dunk 11-11
12:06   Braxton Meah offensive rebound  
12:08   Devin Gage misses two point layup  
12:22   Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball)  
12:32   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
12:34   Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot  
12:57  