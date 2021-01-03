DUQ
GWASH

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
DUQ
Dukes
29
GWASH
Colonials
38

Time Team Play Score
3:46   TV timeout  
3:50   Tavian Dunn-Martin offensive rebound  
3:52   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses two point layup  
4:05 +2 Tyler Brelsford makes two point jump shot 29-38
4:13   James Bishop defensive rebound  
4:15   Sincere Carry misses three point jump shot  
4:18   Austin Rotroff offensive rebound  
4:20   Austin Rotroff misses two point layup  
4:32   Austin Rotroff defensive rebound  
4:32   James Bishop misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:32 +1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-36
4:32   Ryan Murphy personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
4:48   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
4:50   Sincere Carry misses three point step back jump shot  
5:04 +2 James Bishop makes two point pullup jump shot 29-35
5:14   Colonials 30 second timeout  
5:15 +2 Austin Rotroff makes two point layup (Sincere Carry assists) 29-33
5:22   Sincere Carry defensive rebound  
5:24   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
5:47 +2 Austin Rotroff makes two point layup (Ryan Murphy assists) 27-33
5:52   Dukes offensive rebound  
5:54   Sincere Carry misses two point layup  
5:57 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point layup (Sloan Seymour assists) 25-33
6:05   Sincere Carry turnover (bad pass) (Sloan Seymour steals)  
6:26   Jamison Battle turnover (lost ball) (Amari Kelly steals)  
6:35   Sincere Carry personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)  
6:51 +3 Maceo Austin makes three point jump shot (Sincere Carry assists) 25-31
7:01   Ryan Murphy defensive rebound  
7:03   Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot  
7:26 +2 Maceo Austin makes two point layup (Sincere Carry assists) 22-31
7:51 +1 Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 1 20-31
7:51   TV timeout  
7:51   Amari Kelly shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)  
7:51 +2 Jamison Battle makes two point driving layup 20-30
8:09   Amari Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Dean steals)  
8:24 +2 Hunter Dean makes two point jump shot 20-28
8:51 +2 Tyson Acuff makes two point layup (Sincere Carry assists) 20-26
8:59   Sincere Carry defensive rebound  
9:01   Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot  
9:21   Amari Kelly turnover (lost ball) (Lincoln Ball steals)  
9:31   Tyson Acuff defensive rebound  
9:33   Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot  
9:52   Hunter Dean defensive rebound  
9:52   Marcus Weathers misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:52   Chase Paar shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)  
9:52 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point layup 18-26
10:06 +1 Chase Paar makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-26
10:06 +1 Chase Paar makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-25
10:06   TV timeout  
10:06   Toby Okani shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)  
10:22   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
10:24   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses two point step back jump shot  
10:45 +3 Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (Lincoln Ball assists) 16-24
10:55   Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound  
10:57   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses two point layup  
11:24 +3 Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot (Sloan Seymour assists) 16-21
11:43 +2 Toby Okani makes two point pullup jump shot 16-18
11:52   Chase Paar turnover (lost ball) (Amari Kelly steals)  
12:14   Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (carrying)  
12:25 +2 James Bishop makes two point driving layup 14-18
12:30   Lamar Norman Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jamison Battle steals)  
12:58 +3 Tyler Brelsford makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists) 14-16
13:15   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
13:17   Amari Kelly misses two point turnaround jump shot  
13:45 +3 Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists) 14-13
14:02   Matt Moyer defensive rebound  
14:04   Toby Okani misses two point layup  
14:27   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
14:29   James Bishop misses two point pullup jump shot  
14:45   TV timeout  
14:45   Colonials 30 second timeout  
14:51 +3 Maceo Austin makes three point jump shot (Marcus Weathers assists) 14-10
15:00   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
15:02   Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot  
15:27 +2 Austin Rotroff makes two point layup (Sincere Carry assists) 11-10
15:32   Maceo Austin defensive rebound  
15:34   Hunter Dean misses three point jump shot  
15:49 +2 Lamar Norman Jr. makes two point jump shot 9-10
15:56   Lamar Norman Jr. offensive rebound  
15:58   Marcus Weathers misses two point jump shot  
16:08   Maceo Austin defensive rebound  
16:10   Matt Moyer misses three point jump shot  
16:30 +3 Maceo Austin makes three point jump shot (Lamar Norman Jr. assists) 7-10
16:42 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point layup (James Bishop assists) 4-10
16:52   Jamison Battle defensive rebound  
16:54   Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:02   Hunter Dean personal foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)  
17:15 +2 Hunter Dean makes two point driving dunk (James Bishop assists) 4-8
17:24   Michael Hughes turnover (lost ball) (Jamison Battle steals)  
17:41 +2 Matt Moyer makes two point jump shot 4-6
18:01   Michael Hughes turnover  
18:01   Michael Hughes offensive foul  
18:19 +3 Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot 4-4
18:30   Sincere Carry turnover (lost ball)  
18:40   Sincere Carry offensive rebound  
18:42   Sincere Carry misses three point jump shot  
18:59   Chase Paar turnover  
18:59   Chase Paar offensive foul (Sincere Carry draws the foul)  
19:13 +2 Sincere Carry makes two point driving layup 4-1
19:40 +1 Chase Paar makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-1
19:40   Chase Paar misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:40   Marcus Weathers shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)  
19:55 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point driving layup 2-0
20:00   Michael Hughes vs. Matt Moyer (Marcus Weathers gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Tavian Dunn-Martin offensive rebound 3:50
  Tavian Dunn-Martin misses two point layup 3:52
+ 2 Tyler Brelsford makes two point jump shot 4:05
  James Bishop defensive rebound 4:13
  Sincere Carry misses three point jump shot 4:15
  Austin Rotroff offensive rebound 4:18
  Austin Rotroff misses two point layup 4:20
  Austin Rotroff defensive rebound 4:32
  James Bishop misses regular free throw 2 of 2 4:32
+ 1 James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4:32
  Ryan Murphy personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul) 4:32
Team Stats
Points 29 38
Field Goals 13-25 (52.0%) 14-22 (63.6%)
3-Pointers 3-7 (42.9%) 5-11 (45.5%)
Free Throws 0-1 (0.0%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 14 8
Offensive 4 0
Defensive 9 8
Team 1 0
Assists 8 7
Steals 2 5
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 8 3
Fouls 6 3
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
M. Austin G
11 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
10
J. Battle F
12 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Duquesne 2-1 29-29
home team logo George Wash. 2-7 38-38
Charles E. Smith Center Washington, DC
Charles E. Smith Center Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Duquesne 2-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo George Wash. 2-7 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Austin G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Battle F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
M. Austin G 11 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
10
J. Battle F 12 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
52.0 FG% 63.6
42.9 3PT FG% 45.5
0.0 FT% 71.4
Duquesne
Starters
M. Austin
M. Weathers
S. Carry
L. Norman Jr.
M. Hughes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Austin 11 2 0 4/4 3/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
M. Weathers 4 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/1 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
S. Carry 2 3 5 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 1 2
L. Norman Jr. 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 1 0
M. Hughes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 0
Starters
M. Austin
M. Weathers
S. Carry
L. Norman Jr.
M. Hughes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Austin 11 2 0 4/4 3/3 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
M. Weathers 4 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
S. Carry 2 3 5 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 0 0 0 2 1 2
L. Norman Jr. 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
M. Hughes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
A. Rotroff
T. Okani
T. Acuff
T. Dunn-Martin
A. Kelly
M. Hima
J. Roesing
C. Baker
J. Cole-Williams
A. Harris
M. Bekelja
N. Buono
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Rotroff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Okani - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Acuff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dunn-Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hima - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roesing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bekelja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Buono - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 13 8 13/25 3/7 0/1 6 0 2 0 8 4 9
George Wash.
Starters
J. Battle
M. Moyer
J. Bishop
C. Paar
L. Ball
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Battle 12 3 0 4/7 3/5 1/1 0 - 2 0 1 0 3
M. Moyer 6 2 0 3/4 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
J. Bishop 5 1 4 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
C. Paar 3 0 0 0/0 0/0 3/4 2 - 0 0 2 0 0
L. Ball 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
Starters
J. Battle
M. Moyer
J. Bishop
C. Paar
L. Ball
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Battle 12 3 0 4/7 3/5 1/1 0 0 2 0 1 0 3
M. Moyer 6 2 0 3/4 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
J. Bishop 5 1 4 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
C. Paar 3 0 0 0/0 0/0 3/4 2 0 0 0 2 0 0
L. Ball 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Bench
T. Brelsford
H. Dean
S. Seymour
N. Brown
M. Jack
B. Leftwich
A. Stallings
A. Harris
R. Lindo Jr.
J. Nelson Jr.
M. Gally
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Brelsford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Dean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Seymour - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Leftwich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Stallings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lindo Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nelson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gally - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 38 8 7 14/22 5/11 5/7 3 0 5 0 3 0 8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola