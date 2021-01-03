|
3:46
TV timeout
3:50
Tavian Dunn-Martin offensive rebound
3:52
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses two point layup
4:05
+2
Tyler Brelsford makes two point jump shot
29-38
4:13
James Bishop defensive rebound
4:15
Sincere Carry misses three point jump shot
4:18
Austin Rotroff offensive rebound
4:20
Austin Rotroff misses two point layup
4:32
Austin Rotroff defensive rebound
4:32
James Bishop misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:32
+1
James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-36
4:32
Ryan Murphy personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
4:48
Jamison Battle defensive rebound
4:50
Sincere Carry misses three point step back jump shot
5:04
+2
James Bishop makes two point pullup jump shot
29-35
5:14
Colonials 30 second timeout
5:15
+2
Austin Rotroff makes two point layup (Sincere Carry assists)
29-33
5:22
Sincere Carry defensive rebound
5:24
Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
5:47
+2
Austin Rotroff makes two point layup (Ryan Murphy assists)
27-33
5:52
Dukes offensive rebound
5:54
Sincere Carry misses two point layup
5:57
+2
Matt Moyer makes two point layup (Sloan Seymour assists)
25-33
6:05
Sincere Carry turnover (bad pass) (Sloan Seymour steals)
6:26
Jamison Battle turnover (lost ball) (Amari Kelly steals)
6:35
Sincere Carry personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
6:51
+3
Maceo Austin makes three point jump shot (Sincere Carry assists)
25-31
7:01
Ryan Murphy defensive rebound
7:03
Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot
7:26
+2
Maceo Austin makes two point layup (Sincere Carry assists)
22-31
7:51
+1
Jamison Battle makes regular free throw 1 of 1
20-31
7:51
TV timeout
7:51
Amari Kelly shooting foul (Jamison Battle draws the foul)
7:51
+2
Jamison Battle makes two point driving layup
20-30
8:09
Amari Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Dean steals)
8:24
+2
Hunter Dean makes two point jump shot
20-28
8:51
+2
Tyson Acuff makes two point layup (Sincere Carry assists)
20-26
8:59
Sincere Carry defensive rebound
9:01
Sloan Seymour misses three point jump shot
9:21
Amari Kelly turnover (lost ball) (Lincoln Ball steals)
9:31
Tyson Acuff defensive rebound
9:33
Jamison Battle misses two point jump shot
9:52
Hunter Dean defensive rebound
9:52
Marcus Weathers misses regular free throw 1 of 1
9:52
Chase Paar shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)
9:52
+2
Marcus Weathers makes two point layup
18-26
10:06
+1
Chase Paar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-26
10:06
+1
Chase Paar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-25
10:06
TV timeout
10:06
Toby Okani shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)
10:22
Jamison Battle defensive rebound
10:24
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses two point step back jump shot
10:45
+3
Sloan Seymour makes three point jump shot (Lincoln Ball assists)
16-24
10:55
Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound
10:57
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses two point layup
11:24
+3
Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot (Sloan Seymour assists)
16-21
11:43
+2
Toby Okani makes two point pullup jump shot
16-18
11:52
Chase Paar turnover (lost ball) (Amari Kelly steals)
12:14
Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (carrying)
12:25
+2
James Bishop makes two point driving layup
14-18
12:30
Lamar Norman Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jamison Battle steals)
12:58
+3
Tyler Brelsford makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists)
14-16
13:15
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
13:17
Amari Kelly misses two point turnaround jump shot
13:45
+3
Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists)
14-13
14:02
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
14:04
Toby Okani misses two point layup
14:27
Toby Okani defensive rebound
14:29
James Bishop misses two point pullup jump shot
14:45
TV timeout
14:45
Colonials 30 second timeout
14:51
+3
Maceo Austin makes three point jump shot (Marcus Weathers assists)
14-10
15:00
Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
15:02
Jamison Battle misses three point jump shot
15:27
+2
Austin Rotroff makes two point layup (Sincere Carry assists)
11-10
15:32
Maceo Austin defensive rebound
15:34
Hunter Dean misses three point jump shot
15:49
+2
Lamar Norman Jr. makes two point jump shot
9-10
15:56
Lamar Norman Jr. offensive rebound
15:58
Marcus Weathers misses two point jump shot
16:08
Maceo Austin defensive rebound
16:10
Matt Moyer misses three point jump shot
16:30
+3
Maceo Austin makes three point jump shot (Lamar Norman Jr. assists)
7-10
16:42
+2
Matt Moyer makes two point layup (James Bishop assists)
4-10
16:52
Jamison Battle defensive rebound
16:54
Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot
17:02
Hunter Dean personal foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)
17:15
+2
Hunter Dean makes two point driving dunk (James Bishop assists)
4-8
17:24
Michael Hughes turnover (lost ball) (Jamison Battle steals)
17:41
+2
Matt Moyer makes two point jump shot
4-6
18:01
Michael Hughes turnover
18:01
Michael Hughes offensive foul
18:19
+3
Jamison Battle makes three point jump shot
4-4
18:30
Sincere Carry turnover (lost ball)
18:40
Sincere Carry offensive rebound
18:42
Sincere Carry misses three point jump shot
18:59
Chase Paar turnover
18:59
Chase Paar offensive foul (Sincere Carry draws the foul)
19:13
+2
Sincere Carry makes two point driving layup
4-1
19:40
+1
Chase Paar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-1
19:40
Chase Paar misses regular free throw 1 of 2
19:40
Marcus Weathers shooting foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)
19:55
+2
Marcus Weathers makes two point driving layup
2-0
20:00
Michael Hughes vs. Matt Moyer (Marcus Weathers gains possession)
