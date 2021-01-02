|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Mustangs offensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Feron Hunt offensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:35
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Shead makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-33
|
0:35
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Shead makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-33
|
0:35
|
|
|
Kendric Davis personal foul (Jamal Shead draws the foul)
|
|
0:43
|
|
+1
|
Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
30-33
|
0:43
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau shooting foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
|
|
0:43
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis makes two point layup
|
30-32
|
0:53
|
|
|
Jump ball. Ethan Chargois vs. Justin Gorham (Mustangs gains possession)
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Jamal Shead misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Jamal Shead defensive rebound
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Charles Smith IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:39
|
|
+3
|
Tramon Mark makes three point jump shot (Justin Gorham assists)
|
30-30
|
1:53
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:03
|
|
+2
|
Tramon Mark makes two point layup (DeJon Jarreau assists)
|
27-30
|
1:17
|
|
|
Charles Smith IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt makes two point dunk (Ethan Chargois assists)
|
25-30
|
2:39
|
|
|
Tramon Mark turnover (lost ball) (Ethan Chargois steals)
|
|
2:58
|
|
+3
|
Kendric Davis makes three point jump shot (Ethan Chargois assists)
|
25-28
|
3:02
|
|
|
Feron Hunt offensive rebound
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
+1
|
Justin Gorham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-25
|
3:23
|
|
|
Justin Gorham misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau technical foul
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Darius McNeill technical foul
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Yor Anei shooting foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Yor Anei turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Shead steals)
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau turnover (bad pass) (Feron Hunt steals)
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Yor Anei blocks Reggie Chaney's two point jump shot
|
|
4:00
|
|
+2
|
Yor Anei makes two point layup
|
24-25
|
4:03
|
|
|
Yor Anei offensive rebound
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Darius McNeill misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel defensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Justin Gorham misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Justin Gorham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-23
|
4:24
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey shooting foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses two point layup
|
|
4:47
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis makes two point jump shot
|
23-23
|
4:58
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel defensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Justin Gorham misses two point hook shot
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Cougars offensive rebound
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey blocks Reggie Chaney's two point layup
|
|
5:21
|
|
+1
|
Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-21
|
5:21
|
|
+1
|
Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-20
|
5:21
|
|
|
Jamal Shead shooting foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Shead makes two point jump shot
|
23-19
|
6:09
|
|
|
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey misses two point hook shot
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel defensive rebound
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Brison Gresham misses two point layup
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:00
|
|
+2
|
Brison Gresham makes two point dunk (DeJon Jarreau assists)
|
21-19
|
7:07
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Feron Hunt misses two point layup
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Feron Hunt offensive rebound
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:39
|
|
+1
|
Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-19
|
7:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser shooting foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
|
|
7:55
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Sasser makes two point jump shot (Brison Gresham assists)
|
19-18
|
8:16
|
|
+3
|
Ethan Chargois makes three point jump shot (Kendric Davis assists)
|
17-18
|
8:23
|
|
|
Brison Gresham turnover (lost ball) (Ethan Chargois steals)
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Darius McNeill turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:53
|
|
+2
|
Brison Gresham makes two point layup (DeJon Jarreau assists)
|
17-15
|
8:57
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau offensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel blocks Marcus Sasser's two point layup
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel turnover (bad pass) (Tramon Mark steals)
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney turnover
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney offensive foul (Emmanuel Bandoumel draws the foul)
|
|
9:29
|
|
+2
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes two point layup
|
15-15
|
9:36
|
|
|
Feron Hunt offensive rebound
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Charles Smith IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser blocks Darius McNeill's two point layup
|
|
10:07
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Sasser makes three point jump shot (DeJon Jarreau assists)
|
15-13
|
10:07
|
|
|
Charles Smith IV personal foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Jamal Shead misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
+3
|
Charles Smith IV makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Bandoumel assists)
|
12-13
|
10:49
|
|
|
Darius McNeill defensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Yor Anei misses two point layup
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Brison Gresham personal foul (Yor Anei draws the foul)
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Darius McNeill personal foul (Marcus Sasser draws the foul)
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Brison Gresham defensive rebound
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Yor Anei misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
+2
|
Justin Gorham makes two point layup
|
12-10
|
12:54
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel personal foul (Tramon Mark draws the foul)
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Kendric Davis turnover (bad pass) (Tramon Mark steals)
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau turnover (bad pass) (Feron Hunt steals)
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Darius McNeill misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes personal foul (Emmanuel Bandoumel draws the foul)
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:40
|
|
+2
|
Darius McNeill makes two point layup
|
10-10
|
13:44
|
|
|
Darius McNeill defensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Feron Hunt blocks Quentin Grimes's two point layup
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Kendric Davis turnover (bad pass) (DeJon Jarreau steals)
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney offensive rebound
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Yor Anei turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes personal foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
|
|
15:17
|
|
+1
|
Reggie Chaney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-8
|
15:17
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Yor Anei shooting foul (Reggie Chaney draws the foul)
|
|
15:41
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Chargois makes two point layup
|
9-8
|
15:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser personal foul (Ethan Chargois draws the foul)
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes offensive rebound
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Brison Gresham misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:33
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Jasey makes two point layup (Ethan Chargois assists)
|
9-6
|
16:52
|
|
+3
|
DeJon Jarreau makes three point jump shot (Quentin Grimes assists)
|
9-4
|
17:13
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
+2
|
DeJon Jarreau makes two point layup
|
6-4
|
17:59
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey turnover
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey offensive foul (Quentin Grimes draws the foul)
|
|
18:16
|
|
+2
|
DeJon Jarreau makes two point jump shot
|
4-4
|
18:33
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis makes two point jump shot
|
2-4
|
18:40
|
|
|
Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses two point layup
|
|
19:13
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Chargois makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
19:25
|
|
|
Feron Hunt offensive rebound
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Brison Gresham makes two point hook shot (Marcus Sasser assists)
|
2-0
|
20:00
|
|
|
Brison Gresham vs. Ethan Chargois (Marcus Sasser gains possession)
|