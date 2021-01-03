|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Demarcus Sharp turnover (lost ball) (Ndongo Ndaw steals)
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Tyreke Key misses two point layup
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley turnover (lost ball) (Cooper Neese steals)
|
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
Isiaih Mosley makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
29-32
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
Isiaih Mosley makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
29-31
|
1:05
|
|
|
Tre Williams technical foul
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Tre Williams turnover
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Tre Williams offensive foul (Darian Scott draws the foul)
|
|
1:21
|
|
+2
|
Ja'Monta Black makes two point jump shot
|
29-30
|
1:27
|
|
|
Randy Miller Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Ja'Monta Black steals)
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson turnover
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson offensive foul (Tobias Howard Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
1:58
|
|
+1
|
Tre Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
29-28
|
1:58
|
|
|
Nic Tata shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|
|
1:58
|
|
+2
|
Tre Williams makes two point layup
|
28-28
|
2:21
|
|
|
Tre Williams defensive rebound
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Tre Williams blocks Keaton Hervey's two point jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
+1
|
Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-28
|
2:48
|
|
|
Randy Miller Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Gaige Prim shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
3:09
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-28
|
3:09
|
|
+1
|
Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-27
|
3:09
|
|
|
Cobie Barnes personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Cobie Barnes misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Demarcus Sharp turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:05
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim makes two point hook shot (Ja'Monta Black assists)
|
25-26
|
4:28
|
|
|
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
+2
|
Cobie Barnes makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
25-24
|
5:07
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Sycamores gains possession)
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black personal foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Tre Williams blocks Isiaih Mosley's two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
+1
|
Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-24
|
5:58
|
|
+1
|
Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-24
|
5:58
|
|
|
Demarcus Sharp shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Jared Ridder personal foul (Cobie Barnes draws the foul)
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Sycamores 30 second timeout
|
|
6:17
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists)
|
21-24
|
6:23
|
|
|
Tyreke Key turnover (bad pass) (Gaige Prim steals)
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Julian Larry defensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Tyreke Key turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:12
|
|
+1
|
Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-21
|
7:12
|
|
+1
|
Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-20
|
7:12
|
|
|
Julian Larry shooting foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Tyreke Key personal foul
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Cooper Neese turnover (lost ball) (Ja'Monta Black steals)
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Demarcus Sharp turnover (bad pass) (Cooper Neese steals)
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Tre Williams turnover (lost ball) (Demarcus Sharp steals)
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Sycamores offensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Gaige Prim blocks Jake Laravia's two point layup
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Demarcus Sharp misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Cooper Neese turnover (lost ball) (Ja'Monta Black steals)
|
|
8:44
|
|
+3
|
Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists)
|
21-19
|
8:48
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Tyreke Key misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup
|
21-16
|
10:07
|
|
|
Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Tobias Howard Jr. personal foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|
|
10:51
|
|
+2
|
Ndongo Ndaw makes two point hook shot
|
21-14
|
11:13
|
|
+2
|
Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point driving hook shot
|
19-14
|
11:25
|
|
|
Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Cobie Barnes misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Demarcus Sharp misses two point layup
|
|
11:45
|
|
+2
|
Cooper Neese makes two point driving layup
|
19-12
|
11:54
|
|
|
Nic Tata turnover (lost ball) (Cooper Neese steals)
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Nic Tata offensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Ndongo Ndaw turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Ndongo Ndaw offensive rebound
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:10
|
|
+3
|
Randy Miller Jr. makes three point jump shot (Cobie Barnes assists)
|
17-12
|
13:19
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley turnover (lost ball) (Randy Miller Jr. steals)
|
|
13:27
|
|
+3
|
Tobias Howard Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists)
|
14-12
|
13:33
|
|
|
Tre Williams offensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Randy Miller Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Tre Williams misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Gaige Prim turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:56
|
|
+2
|
Tre Williams makes two point layup
|
11-12
|
15:13
|
|
+1
|
Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-12
|
15:13
|
|
+1
|
Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-11
|
15:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Cobie Barnes shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Tyreke Key misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists)
|
9-10
|
16:10
|
|
+3
|
Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|
9-7
|
16:24
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:41
|
|
+2
|
Tre Williams makes two point jump shot
|
6-7
|
17:04
|
|
+2
|
Keaton Hervey makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists)
|
4-7
|
17:18
|
|
+2
|
Cobie Barnes makes two point layup (Tyreke Key assists)
|
4-5
|
17:26
|
|
|
Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Tre Williams blocks Gaige Prim's two point layup
|
|
17:46
|
|
+2
|
Cooper Neese makes two point floating jump shot
|
2-5
|
18:00
|
|
|
Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Jake Laravia personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey offensive rebound
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Jake Laravia shooting foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)
|
|
18:18
|
|
+3
|
Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|
0-5
|
18:28
|
|
|
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:01
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Ja'Monta Black assists)
|
0-2
|
19:05
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Julian Larry misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Gaige Prim turnover (bad pass)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
(Bears gains possession)
|