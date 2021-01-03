INDST
MOST

2nd Half
INDST
Sycamores
15
MOST
Bears
8

Time Team Play Score
11:07   Demarcus Sharp turnover (out of bounds)  
11:24 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point layup 44-40
11:30   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
11:32   Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot  
11:47 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-40
11:47   Jake Laravia misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:47   TV timeout  
11:47   Jared Ridder shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
11:51   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
11:53   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
12:01   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
12:03   Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot  
12:19 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point finger roll layup (Ja'Monta Black assists) 41-40
12:28   Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound  
12:30   Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot  
12:45   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
12:47   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
13:13 +3 Randy Miller Jr. makes three point jump shot 41-38
13:37   Jared Ridder turnover (bad pass)  
13:58 +3 Tobias Howard Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists) 38-38
14:13 +1 Demarcus Sharp makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-38
14:13 +1 Demarcus Sharp makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-37
14:13   Randy Miller Jr. shooting foul (Demarcus Sharp draws the foul)  
14:22   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
14:24   Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot  
14:34   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
14:36   Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot  
15:06   Jake Laravia turnover (lost ball)  
15:30   Bears 30 second timeout  
15:35 +3 Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot 35-36
16:03 +2 Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists) 35-33
16:24   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
16:26   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
16:38 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point tip shot 33-33
16:41   Tyreke Key offensive rebound  
16:43   Tyreke Key misses two point layup  
16:54   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
16:56   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
17:06   Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound  
17:08   Jake Laravia misses two point layup  
17:11   Jake Laravia offensive rebound  
17:13   Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot  
17:24   Isiaih Mosley turnover (traveling)  
17:36   Cooper Neese personal foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
17:39   Julian Larry personal foul (Jared Ridder draws the foul)  
17:44   Isiaih Mosley offensive rebound  
17:46   Jake Laravia blocks Keaton Hervey's two point layup  
17:53   Tyreke Key turnover (bad pass) (Ja'Monta Black steals)  
18:14   Sycamores defensive rebound  
18:16   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
18:30 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-33
18:30 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-33
18:30   Gaige Prim shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
18:38   Keaton Hervey personal foul  
18:50   Gaige Prim turnover  
18:50   Gaige Prim offensive foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
19:00   Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound  
19:02   Tre Williams misses two point step back jump shot  
19:32   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
19:32   Keaton Hervey misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:32 +1 Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-33
19:32   Tre Williams shooting foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)  

1st Half
INDST
Sycamores
29
MOST
Bears
32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Demarcus Sharp turnover (lost ball) (Ndongo Ndaw steals)  
0:19   Jared Ridder defensive rebound  
0:21   Tyreke Key misses two point layup  
0:38   Isiaih Mosley turnover (lost ball) (Cooper Neese steals)  
1:05 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes technical free throw 2 of 2 29-32
1:05 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes technical free throw 1 of 2 29-31
1:05   Tre Williams technical foul  
1:05   Tre Williams turnover  
1:05   Tre Williams offensive foul (Darian Scott draws the foul)  
1:21 +2 Ja'Monta Black makes two point jump shot 29-30
1:27   Randy Miller Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Ja'Monta Black steals)  
1:38   Lu'Cye Patterson turnover  
1:38   Lu'Cye Patterson offensive foul (Tobias Howard Jr. draws the foul)  
1:58 +1 Tre Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-28
1:58   Nic Tata shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
1:58 +2 Tre Williams makes two point layup 28-28
2:21   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
2:23   Tre Williams blocks Keaton Hervey's two point jump shot  
2:48 +1 Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-28
2:48   Randy Miller Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:48   Gaige Prim shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)  
3:09 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-28
3:09 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-27
3:09   Cobie Barnes personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
3:11   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
3:13   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
3:19   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
3:21   Cobie Barnes misses three point jump shot  
3:45   TV timeout  
3:45   Demarcus Sharp turnover (bad pass)  
3:52   Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound  
3:54   Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:05 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point hook shot (Ja'Monta Black assists) 25-26
4:28   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
4:30   Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot  
4:41   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
4:43   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
5:02 +2 Cobie Barnes makes two point fadeaway jump shot 25-24
5:07   Jump ball. (Sycamores gains possession)  
5:21   Ja'Monta Black personal foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)  
5:37   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
5:39   Tre Williams blocks Isiaih Mosley's two point turnaround jump shot  
5:58 +1 Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-24
5:58 +1 Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-24
5:58   Demarcus Sharp shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)  
6:01   Jared Ridder personal foul (Cobie Barnes draws the foul)  
6:15   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
6:17 +3 Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists) 21-24
6:23   Tyreke Key turnover (bad pass) (Gaige Prim steals)  
6:37   Julian Larry defensive rebound  
6:39   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
6:47   Tyreke Key turnover (bad pass)  
7:12 +1 Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-21
7:12 +1 Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-20
7:12   Julian Larry shooting foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)  
7:20   Tyreke Key personal foul  
7:23   Cooper Neese turnover (lost ball) (Ja'Monta Black steals)  
7:31   Demarcus Sharp turnover (bad pass) (Cooper Neese steals)  
7:38   Tre Williams turnover (lost ball) (Demarcus Sharp steals)  
7:58   TV timeout  
7:58   Sycamores offensive rebound  
7:59   Gaige Prim blocks Jake Laravia's two point layup  
8:07   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
8:09   Demarcus Sharp misses three point jump shot  
8:18   Cooper Neese turnover (lost ball) (Ja'Monta Black steals)  
8:44 +3 Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists) 21-19
8:48   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
8:50   Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot  
8:57   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
8:59   Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot  
9:18   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
9:20   Tyreke Key misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
9:44 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup 21-16
10:07   Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
10:41   Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound  
10:43   Isiaih Mosley misses two point turnaround jump shot  
10:43   TV timeout  
10:43   Tobias Howard Jr. personal foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
10:51 +2 Ndongo Ndaw makes two point hook shot 21-14
11:13 +2 Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point driving hook shot 19-14
11:25   Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound  
11:27   Cobie Barnes misses three point jump shot  
11:36   Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound  
11:38   Demarcus Sharp misses two point layup  
11:45 +2 Cooper Neese makes two point driving layup 19-12
11:54   Nic Tata turnover (lost ball) (Cooper Neese steals)  
11:58   Nic Tata offensive rebound  
12:00   Isiaih Mosley misses two point step back jump shot  
12:25   Ndongo Ndaw turnover (traveling)  
12:28   Ndongo Ndaw offensive rebound  
12:30   Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot  
12:46   Isiaih Mosley turnover (traveling)  
13:10 +3 Randy Miller Jr. makes three point jump shot (Cobie Barnes assists) 17-12
13:19   Isiaih Mosley turnover (lost ball) (Randy Miller Jr. steals)  
13:27 +3 Tobias Howard Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists) 14-12
13:33   Tre Williams offensive rebound  
13:35   Randy Miller Jr. misses two point layup  
14:00   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
14:02   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
14:11   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
14:13   Tre Williams misses two point hook shot  
14:30   Gaige Prim turnover (traveling)  
14:56 +2 Tre Williams makes two point layup 11-12
15:13 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-12
15:13 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-11
15:13   TV timeout  
15:13   Cobie Barnes shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
15:32   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
15:34   Tyreke Key misses two point step back jump shot  
15:52 +3 Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists) 9-10
16:10 +3 Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 9-7
16:24   Ja'Monta Black turnover (lost ball)  
16:41 +2 Tre Williams makes two point jump shot 6-7
17:04 +2 Keaton Hervey makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists) 4-7
17:18 +2 Cobie Barnes makes two point layup (Tyreke Key assists) 4-5
17:26   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
17:28   Tre Williams blocks Gaige Prim's two point layup  
17:46 +2 Cooper Neese makes two point floating jump shot 2-5
18:00   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
18:02   Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot  
18:06   Jake Laravia personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
18:17   Keaton Hervey offensive rebound  
18:17   Keaton Hervey misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
18:17   Jake Laravia shooting foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)  
18:18 +3 Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists) 0-5
18:28   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
18:30   Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot  
19:01 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Ja'Monta Black assists) 0-2
19:05   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
19:07   Julian Larry misses two point jump shot  
19:33   Gaige Prim turnover (bad pass)  
20:00   (Bears gains possession)  
Points 44 40
Field Goals 16-37 (43.2%) 12-33 (36.4%)
3-Pointers 5-10 (50.0%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 24 20
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 18 16
Team 2 0
Assists 6 8
Steals 5 6
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 11 15
Fouls 13 10
Technicals 1 0
44
R. Miller Jr. G
9 PTS, 2 REB
1
I. Mosley F
11 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
Indiana State 3-5
Missouri State 5-1
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
Indiana State 3-5 PPG RPG APG
Missouri State 5-1 PPG RPG APG
44
R. Miller Jr. G 9 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
1
I. Mosley F 11 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
43.2 FG% 36.4
50.0 3PT FG% 31.3
77.8 FT% 84.6
T. Key
T. Williams
C. Neese
J. LaRavia
J. Larry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Key 7 10 2 2/8 1/2 2/2 1 - 0 0 3 1 9
T. Williams 7 3 0 3/5 0/0 1/1 3 - 0 3 2 1 2
C. Neese 6 1 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 1 - 3 0 2 0 1
J. LaRavia 3 2 2 1/4 0/0 1/2 2 - 0 1 1 1 1
J. Larry 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
R. Miller Jr.
T. Howard, Jr.
C. Barnes
N. Ndaw
C. Bacote
J. Hankins
K. Sellers
K. Stephens
N. Hittle
S. Mervis
Total 44 22 6 16/37 5/10 7/9 13 0 5 4 11 4 18