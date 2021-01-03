NIOWA
EVAN

2nd Half
NIOWA
Panthers
14
EVAN
Aces
13

Time Team Play Score
9:42   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
9:55   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
9:57   Evan Kuhlman blocks Tywhon Pickford's two point layup  
10:06   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
10:08   Samari Curtis misses two point driving layup  
10:26 +1 Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-48
10:26 +1 Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-48
10:26   Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Tywhon Pickford draws the foul)  
10:27   Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound  
10:29   Austin Phyfe misses two point hook shot  
10:46   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
10:48   Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot  
11:18 +2 Nate Heise makes two point driving layup 37-48
11:29 +1 Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-48
11:29   Samari Curtis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:29   TV timeout  
11:29   Tywhon Pickford shooting foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)  
11:55 +3 Nate Heise makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists) 35-47
12:12   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
12:14   Iyen Enaruna misses two point step back jump shot  
12:38 +1 Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-47
12:38   Bowen Born misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:38   Shamar Givance shooting foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)  
12:52 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup 31-47
13:17 +1 Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-45
13:17 +1 Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-45
13:17   Jax Levitch shooting foul (Tywhon Pickford draws the foul)  
13:37 +3 Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot 29-45
13:49 +1 Shamar Givance makes technical free throw 2 of 2 29-42
13:49 +1 Shamar Givance makes technical free throw 1 of 2 29-41
13:49   Ben Jacobson technical foul  
13:49   Austin Phyfe turnover  
13:49   Austin Phyfe offensive foul (Evan Kuhlman draws the foul)  
14:05   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
14:07   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
14:33   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
14:35   Noah Carter misses three point jump shot  
14:44   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
14:46   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
14:58 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point tip shot 29-40
15:04   Austin Phyfe offensive rebound  
15:06   Tywhon Pickford misses two point driving layup  
15:19   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
15:21   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
15:40   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
15:42   Austin Phyfe misses two point layup  
15:57   TV timeout  
15:57   Jawaun Newton personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)  
15:57   Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass) (Trae Berhow steals)  
16:02   Trae Berhow turnover  
16:02   Trae Berhow offensive foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
16:14   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
16:16   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
16:42   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
16:44   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
16:59 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point driving layup 27-40
17:07   Trae Berhow turnover (bad pass)  
17:14   Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)  
17:14   Official timeout  
17:45   Nate Heise turnover (bad pass) (Noah Frederking steals)  
17:49   Shamar Givance personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)  
18:07 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists) 27-38
18:27 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Tywhon Pickford assists) 27-35
18:40   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
18:42   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
19:58   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
20:00   Bowen Born misses two point layup  
19:58   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
20:00   Jawaun Newton misses three point pullup jump shot  
20:00   Austin Phyfe turnover (lost ball) (Jax Levitch steals)  

1st Half
NIOWA
Panthers
25
EVAN
Aces
35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   Panthers defensive rebound  
0:01   Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot  
0:29 +2 Goanar Mar makes two point putback layup 25-35
0:34   Goanar Mar offensive rebound  
0:36   Trae Berhow misses two point floating jump shot  
0:48   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
0:48   Shamar Givance misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:48 +1 Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-35
0:48   Nate Heise shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
0:56   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
0:58   Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot  
1:09 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point putback layup 23-34
1:14   Jawaun Newton offensive rebound  
1:16   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
1:45 +3 Trae Berhow makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists) 23-32
1:59   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
2:01   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
2:13   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
2:15   Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot  
2:24   Panthers 30 second timeout  
2:24 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point tip shot 20-32
2:28   Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound  
2:30   Noah Frederking misses two point pullup jump shot  
2:54   Panthers turnover (5-second violation)  
3:05 +2 Samari Curtis makes two point layup (Iyen Enaruna assists) 20-30
3:34   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
3:36   Noah Carter misses two point pullup jump shot  
3:56   TV timeout  
3:56   Panthers 30 second timeout  
4:00 +3 Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 20-28
4:13   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
4:15   Bowen Born misses three point pullup jump shot  
4:24   Shamar Givance turnover (traveling)  
4:48   Nate Heise turnover (out of bounds)  
5:07 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point layup 20-25
5:13   Jawaun Newton offensive rebound  
5:15   Tywhon Pickford blocks Shamar Givance's two point driving layup  
5:34   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
5:36   James Betz misses three point jump shot  
6:06 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point driving layup 20-23
6:12   Nate Heise turnover (bad pass) (Jawaun Newton steals)  
6:31 +3 Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot (Samari Curtis assists) 20-21
6:56 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Tywhon Pickford assists) 20-18
7:22   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
7:24   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
7:47 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup 17-18
7:54   Panthers offensive rebound  
7:56   Noah Carter misses three point jump shot  
7:58   TV timeout  
7:58   Shamar Givance shooting foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)  
8:11 +3 Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Noah Frederking assists) 15-18
8:26 +2 Nate Heise makes two point turnaround hook shot 15-15
8:39 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot 13-15
8:56   Austin Phyfe personal foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
8:54   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
8:56   Austin Phyfe misses two point putback layup  
9:01   Austin Phyfe offensive rebound  
9:03   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
9:12   Samari Curtis turnover (lost ball) (Tywhon Pickford steals)  
9:27 +3 Noah Carter makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists) 13-13
9:36   Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:39   Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound  
9:41   Evan Kuhlman misses two point layup  
10:07   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
10:07   Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:07 +1 Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-13
10:07   Samari Curtis shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
10:20   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
10:22   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
10:35 +2 Noah Carter makes two point driving layup 9-13
10:44   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
10:46   Samari Curtis misses three point step back jump shot  
11:13 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point driving layup 7-13
11:29   TV timeout  
11:29   Panthers 30 second timeout  
11:32 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists) 5-13
11:47   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
11:49   Trae Berhow misses two point pullup jump shot  
12:00   Goanar Mar offensive rebound  
12:02   James Betz misses two point jump shot  
12:15   Samari Curtis turnover (bad pass)  
12:29   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
12:31   Goanar Mar misses two point turnaround jump shot  
12:48   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
12:50   Jawaun Newton misses three point step back jump shot  
13:15   Purple Aces defensive rebound  
13:17   Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot  
13:28 +3 Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 5-10
13:48   Trae Berhow turnover (double dribble)  
14:03 +3 Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists) 5-7
14:17   Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound  
14:19   Noah Carter misses two point layup  
14:25   Jawaun Newton personal foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)  
14:39   Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball) (Bowen Born steals)  
15:08   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
15:10   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
15:17   Cole Henry defensive rebound  
15:19   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
15:31   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
15:33   Trae Berhow misses two point driving layup  
15:44   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
15:46   Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot  
16:01   Trae Berhow turnover (bad pass) (Evan Kuhlman steals)  
16:10   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
16:12   Shamar Givance misses two point pullup jump shot  
16:25   TV timeout  
16:25   Official timeout  
16:29   Jax Levitch offensive rebound  
16:31   Austin Phyfe blocks Jax Levitch's two point reverse layup  
16:58 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Nate Heise assists) 5-4
17:10   Bowen Born offensive rebound  
17:12   Nate Heise misses three point jump shot  
17:30 +1 Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-4
17:30 +1 Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-3
17:30   Trae Berhow shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
17:41   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
17:43   Bowen Born misses two point floating jump shot  
18:08 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point driving layup 2-2
18:19   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
18:21   Nate Heise misses two point driving layup  
18:33   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
18:35   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
19:02   Purple Aces defensive rebound  
19:04   Austin Phyfe misses two point hook shot  
19:15   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
19:17   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
20:00 +2 Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup 2-0
20:00   Austin Phyfe vs. Jax Levitch (Panthers gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 39 48
Field Goals 14-41 (34.1%) 17-42 (40.5%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 26
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 20 19
Team 2 2
Assists 6 8
Steals 3 4
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 9 5
Fouls 7 8
Technicals 1 0
50
A. Phyfe F
9 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
5
S. Givance G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
Starters
A. Phyfe
B. Born
N. Heise
T. Pickford
T. Berhow
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Phyfe 9 7 2 4/8 0/0 1/2 2 0 0 1 2 2 5
B. Born 7 4 1 2/8 2/6 1/2 0 0 1 0 0 1 3
N. Heise 7 3 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 3 0 3
T. Pickford 6 4 2 1/3 0/0 4/4 1 0 1 1 0 1 3
T. Berhow 3 3 0 1/7 1/2 0/0 2 0 1 0 4 0 3
Bench
N. Carter
G. Mar
C. Henry
J. Betz
A. Green
D. Krogmann
E. Gauger
A. Kimmons
D. Daniel
T. Anderson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Betz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Krogmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gauger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kimmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Daniel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 39 26 6 14/41 5/14 6/8 7 0 3 2 9 6 20