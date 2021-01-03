|
0:00
|
|
|
Panthers defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:29
|
|
+2
|
Goanar Mar makes two point putback layup
|
25-35
|
0:34
|
|
|
Goanar Mar offensive rebound
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Trae Berhow misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Shamar Givance misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:48
|
|
+1
|
Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-35
|
0:48
|
|
|
Nate Heise shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
+2
|
Jawaun Newton makes two point putback layup
|
23-34
|
1:14
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton offensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:45
|
|
+3
|
Trae Berhow makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists)
|
23-32
|
1:59
|
|
|
Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Panthers 30 second timeout
|
|
2:24
|
|
+2
|
Iyen Enaruna makes two point tip shot
|
20-32
|
2:28
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Noah Frederking misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Panthers turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
3:05
|
|
+2
|
Samari Curtis makes two point layup (Iyen Enaruna assists)
|
20-30
|
3:34
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Noah Carter misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Panthers 30 second timeout
|
|
4:00
|
|
+3
|
Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|
20-28
|
4:13
|
|
|
Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Bowen Born misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Shamar Givance turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Nate Heise turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
5:07
|
|
+2
|
Shamar Givance makes two point layup
|
20-25
|
5:13
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton offensive rebound
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford blocks Shamar Givance's two point driving layup
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
James Betz misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:06
|
|
+2
|
Jawaun Newton makes two point driving layup
|
20-23
|
6:12
|
|
|
Nate Heise turnover (bad pass) (Jawaun Newton steals)
|
|
6:31
|
|
+3
|
Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot (Samari Curtis assists)
|
20-21
|
6:56
|
|
+3
|
Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Tywhon Pickford assists)
|
20-18
|
7:22
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe makes two point layup
|
17-18
|
7:54
|
|
|
Panthers offensive rebound
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Shamar Givance shooting foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
|
|
8:11
|
|
+3
|
Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Noah Frederking assists)
|
15-18
|
8:26
|
|
+2
|
Nate Heise makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
15-15
|
8:39
|
|
+2
|
Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot
|
13-15
|
8:56
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe personal foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe misses two point putback layup
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe offensive rebound
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Samari Curtis turnover (lost ball) (Tywhon Pickford steals)
|
|
9:27
|
|
+3
|
Noah Carter makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists)
|
13-13
|
9:36
|
|
|
Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman misses two point layup
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:07
|
|
+1
|
Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-13
|
10:07
|
|
|
Samari Curtis shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
+2
|
Noah Carter makes two point driving layup
|
9-13
|
10:44
|
|
|
Bowen Born defensive rebound
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Samari Curtis misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe makes two point driving layup
|
7-13
|
11:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Panthers 30 second timeout
|
|
11:32
|
|
+3
|
Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists)
|
5-13
|
11:47
|
|
|
Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Trae Berhow misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Goanar Mar offensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
James Betz misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Samari Curtis turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Goanar Mar misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Noah Carter defensive rebound
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Purple Aces defensive rebound
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:28
|
|
+3
|
Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|
5-10
|
13:48
|
|
|
Trae Berhow turnover (double dribble)
|
|
14:03
|
|
+3
|
Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists)
|
5-7
|
14:17
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Noah Carter misses two point layup
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton personal foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball) (Bowen Born steals)
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Cole Henry defensive rebound
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Trae Berhow misses two point driving layup
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Noah Carter defensive rebound
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Trae Berhow turnover (bad pass) (Evan Kuhlman steals)
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Bowen Born defensive rebound
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Shamar Givance misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Jax Levitch offensive rebound
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe blocks Jax Levitch's two point reverse layup
|
|
16:58
|
|
+3
|
Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Nate Heise assists)
|
5-4
|
17:10
|
|
|
Bowen Born offensive rebound
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Nate Heise misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:30
|
|
+1
|
Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-4
|
17:30
|
|
+1
|
Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-3
|
17:30
|
|
|
Trae Berhow shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Bowen Born misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
18:08
|
|
+2
|
Jawaun Newton makes two point driving layup
|
2-2
|
18:19
|
|
|
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Nate Heise misses two point driving layup
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Purple Aces defensive rebound
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
+2
|
Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
20:00
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe vs. Jax Levitch (Panthers gains possession)
|