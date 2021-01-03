STJOES
RI

1st Half
STJOES
Hawks
37
RI
Rams
36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
0:04   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
0:33   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
0:35   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
0:55 +2 Jack Forrest makes two point layup 37-36
1:08   Ishmael Leggett personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)  
1:08   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
1:10   Jermaine Harris misses two point layup  
1:15   Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)  
1:26   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
1:28   Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot  
2:05 +3 Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists) 35-36
2:05   Cameron Brown offensive rebound  
2:07   Rahmir Moore misses two point layup  
2:18   Ishmael Leggett turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Brown steals)  
2:31   Jermaine Harris defensive rebound  
2:33   Jalen Carey blocks Cameron Brown's two point layup  
2:36   Jermaine Harris personal foul  
2:50 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point dunk (Fatts Russell assists) 32-36
2:58   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
3:00   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
3:10   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
3:12   Allen Betrand misses three point jump shot  
3:21   TV timeout  
3:21   Rams 30 second timeout  
3:31   Cameron Brown turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)  
3:36   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
3:38   Malik Martin misses three point jump shot  
4:07 +3 Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 32-34
4:22 +2 Malik Martin makes two point layup 29-34
4:25   Malik Martin offensive rebound  
4:27   Fatts Russell misses two point layup  
4:31   Allen Betrand defensive rebound  
4:33   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
4:47 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Malik Martin assists) 29-32
4:53   Malik Martin offensive rebound  
4:55   Allen Betrand misses three point jump shot  
5:10 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point jump shot 29-30
5:29   Hawks 30 second timeout  
5:29 +3 Allen Betrand makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists) 27-30
5:38   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
5:40   Taylor Funk misses two point layup  
5:44   Taylor Funk offensive rebound  
5:46   Jalen Carey blocks Taylor Funk's two point jump shot  
6:09 +1 Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-27
6:09   Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:09   Myles Douglas shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  
6:15   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
6:17   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
6:34 +2 D.J. Johnson makes two point layup (Allen Betrand assists) 27-26
6:39   D.J. Johnson defensive rebound  
6:41   Jack Forrest misses two point layup  
7:05 +3 Allen Betrand makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists) 27-24
7:11   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
7:13   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
7:13   Hawks offensive rebound  
7:15   Jack Forrest misses two point layup  
7:40   Myles Douglas offensive rebound  
7:42   Rahmir Moore misses three point jump shot  
7:42   TV timeout  
7:42   D.J. Johnson turnover (bad pass)  
7:53   D.J. Johnson defensive rebound  
7:55   Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot  
8:06   Makhel Mitchell turnover (lost ball)  
8:09   Jalen Carey offensive rebound  
8:11   Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot  
8:27 +3 Myles Douglas makes three point jump shot (Rahmir Moore assists) 27-21
8:30   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
8:32   Jeremy Sheppard misses two point layup  
8:36   Jordan Hall turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)  
8:42   Jermaine Harris turnover (bad pass)  
8:58 +3 Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Myles Douglas assists) 24-21
9:10   Ishmael Leggett personal foul  
9:18 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point layup 21-21
9:19   Jalen Carey offensive rebound  
9:21   Jalen Carey misses two point layup  
9:36   Jadrian Tracey turnover (out of bounds)  
9:43   Anton Jansson defensive rebound  
9:45   D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot  
9:56   Jordan Hall personal foul (D.J. Johnson draws the foul)  
9:56   D.J. Johnson offensive rebound  
9:58   Jeremy Sheppard misses two point jump shot  
10:06   Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound  
10:06   Ishmael Leggett misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:06 +1 Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-19
10:06   Jadrian Tracey shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)  
10:08   Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound  
10:10   Jadrian Tracey misses three point jump shot  
10:24 +3 D.J. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Ishmael Leggett assists) 21-18
10:34   Rahmir Moore personal foul  
10:48 +2 Myles Douglas makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 21-15
10:53   Jermaine Harris personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)  
11:07 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-15
11:07 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-14
11:07   TV timeout  
11:07   Myles Douglas shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
11:12   Dahmir Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Jermaine Harris steals)  
11:40 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists) 19-13
12:15 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point layup (Myles Douglas assists) 19-11
12:23   Myles Douglas defensive rebound  
12:25   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
12:37 +2 Rahmir Moore makes two point layup (Myles Douglas assists) 17-11
13:08 +2 Jermaine Harris makes two point layup (Antwan Walker assists) 15-11
13:23 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point layup 15-9
13:43   Makhel Mitchell turnover (bad pass)  
14:04 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point layup 13-9
14:23 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point layup 11-9
14:30   Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)  
14:34   Jeremy Sheppard turnover (lost ball) (Dahmir Bishop steals)  
14:50 +3 Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 11-7
15:05   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
15:07   Malik Martin misses three point jump shot  
15:15   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
15:17   Taylor Funk misses two point layup  
15:32   TV timeout  
15:32   Antwan Walker personal foul  
15:30   Hawks defensive rebound  
15:32   Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
16:00 +2 Jack Forrest makes two point layup 8-7
16:11   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
16:13   Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
16:20   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
16:22   Taylor Funk misses two point jump shot  
16:32 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 6-7
16:49 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point dunk (Jordan Hall assists) 6-5
16:57   Fatts Russell turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Brown steals)  
17:13   Taylor Funk turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)  
17:16   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
17:18   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
17:29   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
17:31   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
17:46   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
17:48   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
18:03 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point layup 4-5
18:16 +3 Jeremy Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists) 2-5
18:26 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 2-2
18:44   Hawks defensive rebound  
18:46   Malik Martin misses three point jump shot  
18:56   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
18:58   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
19:06   Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Dahmir Bishop steals)  
19:18   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
19:20   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
19:40 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Antwan Walker assists) 0-2
20:00   Taylor Funk vs. Makhel Mitchell (Rams gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 37 36
Field Goals 16-35 (45.7%) 14-33 (42.4%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 18 21
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 12 15
Team 3 0
Assists 10 11
Steals 4 6
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 5 5
Technicals 0 0
3
C. Brown G
14 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
22
M. Mitchell C
7 PTS, 1 REB
Saint Joseph's
Starters
C. Brown
T. Funk
J. Forrest
D. Bishop
J. Hall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown 14 3 1 6/8 2/3 0/0 0 - 2 0 1 1 2
T. Funk 12 4 0 5/13 2/6 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 1 3
J. Forrest 4 2 0 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
D. Bishop 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 2 0 3 0 0
J. Hall 0 3 5 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 3
Starters
C. Brown
T. Funk
J. Forrest
D. Bishop
J. Hall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown 14 3 1 6/8 2/3 0/0 0 0 2 0 1 1 2
T. Funk 12 4 0 5/13 2/6 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 1 3
J. Forrest 4 2 0 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
D. Bishop 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 0 3 0 0
J. Hall 0 3 5 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
M. Douglas
R. Moore
A. Jansson
J. Tracey
R. Daly
A. Longpre
G. Foster Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jansson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tracey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Longpre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Foster Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 15 10 16/35 5/15 0/0 5 0 4 0 7 3 12
Rhode Island
Starters
M. Mitchell
A. Walker
F. Russell
J. Sheppard
M. Martin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Mitchell 7 1 0 3/5 0/0 1/2 0 - 0 0 2 0 1
A. Walker 4 3 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 3
F. Russell 4 4 5 1/6 0/3 2/2 0 - 3 0 1 0 4
J. Sheppard 3 0 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 - 2 0 1 0 0
M. Martin 2 3 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 2 1
Starters
M. Mitchell
A. Walker
F. Russell
J. Sheppard
M. Martin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Mitchell 7 1 0 3/5 0/0 1/2 0 0 0 0 2 0 1
A. Walker 4 3 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 3
F. Russell 4 4 5 1/6 0/3 2/2 0 0 3 0 1 0 4
J. Sheppard 3 0 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0
M. Martin 2 3 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1
Bench
A. Betrand
D. Johnson
J. Harris
J. Carey
I. Leggett
B. Borde
M. Mitchell
I. Ayo-Faleye
T. Berry
U. Brusadin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Betrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Leggett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Borde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ayo-Faleye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Brusadin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 21 11 14/33 4/14 4/6 5 0 6 2 8 6 15
