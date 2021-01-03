|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:55
|
|
+2
|
Jack Forrest makes two point layup
|
37-36
|
1:08
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses two point layup
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:05
|
|
+3
|
Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists)
|
35-36
|
2:05
|
|
|
Cameron Brown offensive rebound
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore misses two point layup
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Brown steals)
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris defensive rebound
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Jalen Carey blocks Cameron Brown's two point layup
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris personal foul
|
|
2:50
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker makes two point dunk (Fatts Russell assists)
|
32-36
|
2:58
|
|
|
Malik Martin defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Allen Betrand misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Rams 30 second timeout
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Cameron Brown turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:07
|
|
+3
|
Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|
32-34
|
4:22
|
|
+2
|
Malik Martin makes two point layup
|
29-34
|
4:25
|
|
|
Malik Martin offensive rebound
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point layup
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Allen Betrand defensive rebound
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:47
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Malik Martin assists)
|
29-32
|
4:53
|
|
|
Malik Martin offensive rebound
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Allen Betrand misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:10
|
|
+2
|
Taylor Funk makes two point jump shot
|
29-30
|
5:29
|
|
|
Hawks 30 second timeout
|
|
5:29
|
|
+3
|
Allen Betrand makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists)
|
27-30
|
5:38
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Taylor Funk misses two point layup
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Taylor Funk offensive rebound
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Jalen Carey blocks Taylor Funk's two point jump shot
|
|
6:09
|
|
+1
|
Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-27
|
6:09
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Myles Douglas shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Johnson makes two point layup (Allen Betrand assists)
|
27-26
|
6:39
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Jack Forrest misses two point layup
|
|
7:05
|
|
+3
|
Allen Betrand makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists)
|
27-24
|
7:11
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Hawks offensive rebound
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Jack Forrest misses two point layup
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Myles Douglas offensive rebound
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Jalen Carey offensive rebound
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
+3
|
Myles Douglas makes three point jump shot (Rahmir Moore assists)
|
27-21
|
8:30
|
|
|
Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard misses two point layup
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Jordan Hall turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:58
|
|
+3
|
Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Myles Douglas assists)
|
24-21
|
9:10
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett personal foul
|
|
9:18
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Carey makes two point layup
|
21-21
|
9:19
|
|
|
Jalen Carey offensive rebound
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Jalen Carey misses two point layup
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Jadrian Tracey turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Anton Jansson defensive rebound
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Jordan Hall personal foul (D.J. Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:06
|
|
+1
|
Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-19
|
10:06
|
|
|
Jadrian Tracey shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Jadrian Tracey misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:24
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Ishmael Leggett assists)
|
21-18
|
10:34
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore personal foul
|
|
10:48
|
|
+2
|
Myles Douglas makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
|
21-15
|
10:53
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)
|
|
11:07
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-15
|
11:07
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-14
|
11:07
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Myles Douglas shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Jermaine Harris steals)
|
|
11:40
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|
19-13
|
12:15
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Brown makes two point layup (Myles Douglas assists)
|
19-11
|
12:23
|
|
|
Myles Douglas defensive rebound
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:37
|
|
+2
|
Rahmir Moore makes two point layup (Myles Douglas assists)
|
17-11
|
13:08
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Harris makes two point layup (Antwan Walker assists)
|
15-11
|
13:23
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Brown makes two point layup
|
15-9
|
13:43
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:04
|
|
+2
|
Taylor Funk makes two point layup
|
13-9
|
14:23
|
|
+2
|
Fatts Russell makes two point layup
|
11-9
|
14:30
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard turnover (lost ball) (Dahmir Bishop steals)
|
|
14:50
|
|
+3
|
Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|
11-7
|
15:05
|
|
|
Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Taylor Funk misses two point layup
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Antwan Walker personal foul
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Hawks defensive rebound
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
+2
|
Jack Forrest makes two point layup
|
8-7
|
16:11
|
|
|
Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Taylor Funk misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:32
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|
6-7
|
16:49
|
|
+2
|
Taylor Funk makes two point dunk (Jordan Hall assists)
|
6-5
|
16:57
|
|
|
Fatts Russell turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Brown steals)
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Taylor Funk turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:03
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Brown makes two point layup
|
4-5
|
18:16
|
|
+3
|
Jeremy Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists)
|
2-5
|
18:26
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Brown makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
|
2-2
|
18:44
|
|
|
Hawks defensive rebound
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Dahmir Bishop steals)
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Antwan Walker assists)
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Taylor Funk vs. Makhel Mitchell (Rams gains possession)
|