Time Team Play Score
11:55   TV timeout  
11:55   Salukis shooting foul  
11:55   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
11:57   Salukis misses two point layup  
12:03   Salukis offensive rebound  
12:05   Salukis misses two point layup  
12:11   Salukis defensive rebound  
12:13   Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot  
12:20   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
12:22   Salukis misses two point jump shot  
12:53 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup 29-59
13:22 +1 Kyler Filewich makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-57
13:22   Kyler Filewich misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:22   Nate Ferguson shooting foul  
13:25   D.J. Wilkins personal foul  
13:29 +1 Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 1 of 1 28-57
13:29   Kyler Filewich shooting foul  
13:33 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup 28-56
13:40   D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound  
13:42   Kyler Filewich misses two point layup  
13:55   Kyler Filewich offensive rebound  
13:57   Tremell Murphy blocks Kyler Filewich's two point layup  
14:09   Kyler Filewich offensive rebound  
14:11   Nate Ferguson blocks Lance Jones's two point layup  
14:21   Nate Ferguson turnover  
14:21   Nate Ferguson offensive foul  
14:31   Joseph Yesufu defensive rebound  
14:33   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:59 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot 28-54
15:22   Dalton Banks turnover (lost ball)  
15:28   D.J. Wilkins personal foul  
15:29   Roman Penn personal foul  
15:50   TV timeout  
15:50   Tremell Murphy turnover (traveling)  
16:05   D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound  
16:07   Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot  
16:36 +2 Tremell Murphy makes two point layup 28-51
16:52   Trent Brown turnover  
16:52   Trent Brown offensive foul  
17:27 +3 Tremell Murphy makes three point jump shot (Darnell Brodie assists) 28-49
17:46   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
17:48   Lance Jones misses two point layup  
18:08 +2 Roman Penn makes two point jump shot 28-46
18:17   TV timeout  
18:17   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
18:25 +3 Anthony D'Avanzo makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists) 28-44
18:34   Darnell Brodie turnover  
18:34   Darnell Brodie offensive foul  
18:35   Ben Harvey personal foul  
18:49 +1 Lance Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-44
18:49   Lance Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:49   Roman Penn shooting foul  
19:00   Shanquan Hemphill turnover (lost ball)  
19:27 +3 Ben Harvey makes three point jump shot (Trent Brown assists) 24-44
19:40 +1 Roman Penn makes regular free throw 1 of 1 21-44
19:40   Marcus Domask shooting foul  
19:40 +2 Roman Penn makes two point layup 21-43

1st Half
SILL
Salukis
21
DRAKE
Bulldogs
41

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Salukis defensive rebound  
0:02   D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
0:00   Trent Brown misses three point jump shot  
0:38 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point jump shot 21-41
0:54 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot 21-39
1:08   Roman Penn turnover (lost ball)  
1:30 +1 Lance Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-39
1:30 +1 Lance Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-39
1:30   Darnell Brodie shooting foul  
1:50   Salukis 30 second timeout  
1:51 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists) 17-39
2:04   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
2:06   Dalton Banks misses three point jump shot  
2:31 +1 Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 1 of 1 17-37
2:31   Kyler Filewich shooting foul  
2:31 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup 17-36
2:41   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
2:43   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
3:11   Darnell Brodie turnover (lost ball) (Trent Brown steals)  
3:18   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
3:20   Darnell Brodie misses two point layup  
3:28   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
3:30   Shanquan Hemphill misses two point jump shot  
3:33   Lance Jones turnover (bad pass)  
3:41 +1 Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-34
3:41 +1 Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-33
3:41   TV timeout  
3:41   Ben Harvey shooting foul  
4:01 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point layup 17-32
4:18 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup (D.J. Wilkins assists) 15-32
4:25   Ben Harvey turnover (lost ball) (Garrett Sturtz steals)  
4:37   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
4:39   Roman Penn misses two point jump shot  
4:54   Shanquan Hemphill offensive rebound  
4:56   D.J. Wilkins misses two point jump shot  
5:07   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
5:09   Lance Jones misses three point jump shot  
5:24 +1 Nate Ferguson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-30
5:24 +1 Nate Ferguson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-29
5:24   Sekou Dembele shooting foul  
5:36   Ben Harvey personal foul  
5:54 +2 Sekou Dembele makes two point layup (Lance Jones assists) 15-28
6:09   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
6:11   Shanquan Hemphill misses two point jump shot  
6:24   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
6:26   Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot  
6:49   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
6:51   Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot  
6:55   TV timeout  
7:01   Shanquan Hemphill offensive rebound  
7:03   Tremell Murphy misses two point layup  
7:08   Joseph Yesufu defensive rebound  
7:10   Trent Brown misses three point jump shot  
7:19   Shanquan Hemphill turnover (lost ball) (Lance Jones steals)  
7:27   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
7:29   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
7:49 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup 13-28
8:06   Nate Ferguson defensive rebound  
8:08   Nate Ferguson blocks Dalton Banks's two point layup  
8:23 +3 Joseph Yesufu makes three point jump shot 13-26
8:30   Nate Ferguson defensive rebound  
8:32   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
8:45   Nate Ferguson personal foul  
8:45   Nate Ferguson turnover (lost ball) (Dalton Banks steals)  
8:57 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot 13-23
9:02   Salukis 30 second timeout  
9:13 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup (Joseph Yesufu assists) 11-23
9:34   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
9:36   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
9:52 +3 Joseph Yesufu makes three point jump shot 11-21
10:22 +2 Dalton Banks makes two point dunk 11-18
10:29   Jonah Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Dalton Banks steals)  
10:45   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
10:47   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses two point layup  
10:52   Salukis offensive rebound  
10:54   Dalton Banks misses three point jump shot  
11:23 +2 Joseph Yesufu makes two point layup 9-18
11:30   TV timeout  
11:30   Marcus Domask turnover  
11:30   Marcus Domask offensive foul  
11:54 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point jump shot 9-16
12:56   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
12:58   Dalton Banks misses two point jump shot  
13:02 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Garrett Sturtz assists) 9-14
13:12   Ben Harvey turnover (lost ball) (Garrett Sturtz steals)  
13:31 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 9-11
13:46   Ben Harvey turnover (out of bounds)  
14:09   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
14:11   Roman Penn misses two point jump shot  
14:24 +2 Kyler Filewich makes two point layup (Lance Jones assists) 9-9
14:40   Kyler Filewich defensive rebound  
14:42   Roman Penn misses two point jump shot  
14:51   Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound  
14:53   Shanquan Hemphill misses two point jump shot  
15:00   Nate Ferguson offensive rebound  
15:02   Shanquan Hemphill misses two point jump shot  
15:16 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point layup (Lance Jones assists) 7-9
15:21   TV timeout  
15:21   Shanquan Hemphill personal foul  
15:37 +3 Roman Penn makes three point jump shot (Garrett Sturtz assists) 5-9
15:46   Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound  
15:48   Nate Ferguson misses two point jump shot  
15:58 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point jump shot 5-6
16:20   Salukis defensive rebound  
16:22   Darnell Brodie misses two point layup  
16:29   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
16:31   Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot  
16:41 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists) 3-6
16:55   Lance Jones turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Wilkins steals)  
17:02   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
17:04   Darnell Brodie misses two point layup  
17:19   Marcus Domask turnover (bad pass)  
17:33   Darnell Brodie turnover (lost ball)  
18:00 +1 Lance Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-4
18:00   Lance Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:00   Roman Penn shooting foul  
18:33   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
18:33   Tremell Murphy misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
18:33   Anthony D'Avanzo shooting foul  
18:33 +2 Tremell Murphy makes two point layup (Shanquan Hemphill assists) 2-4
18:41   Roman Penn defensive rebound  
18:43   Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot  
18:56 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup 2-2
19:05   Shanquan Hemphill offensive rebound  
19:07   Darnell Brodie misses two point layup  
19:15   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
19:17   Roman Penn misses two point jump shot  
19:37 +2 Trent Brown makes two point layup 2-0
19:59   Anthony D'Avanzo vs. Roman Penn (Salukis gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 29 59
Field Goals 11-35 (31.4%) 23-41 (56.1%)
3-Pointers 2-15 (13.3%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 14 29
Offensive 2 9
Defensive 7 18
Team 5 2
Assists 5 9
Steals 4 3
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 11 11
Technicals 0 0
S. Illinois 7-2
Drake 12-0
Knapp Center Des Moines, IA
Team Stats
S. Illinois 7-2
Drake 12-0
Key Players
S. Illinois
Starters
M. Domask
B. Harvey
L. Jones
A. D'Avanzo
T. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Domask 8 1 0 4/8 0/4 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 0 1
B. Harvey 5 3 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 3 - 0 0 3 0 3
L. Jones 4 1 4 0/3 0/1 4/6 0 - 1 0 2 0 1
A. D'Avanzo 3 1 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
T. Brown 2 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 0 0
Bench
K. Filewich
S. Dembele
D. Banks
S. Verplancken Jr.
J. Long
W. Keller
C. Cross
E. Butler
J. Muila
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Filewich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Verplancken Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Keller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Muila - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 9 5 11/35 2/15 5/8 11 0 4 0 9 2 7
Drake
Starters
S. Hemphill
R. Penn
T. Murphy
D. Wilkins
D. Brodie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Hemphill 12 7 1 5/9 0/0 2/2 1 - 0 0 2 3 4
R. Penn 8 1 3 3/7 1/1 1/1 3 - 0 0 1 0 1
T. Murphy 7 0 0 3/4 1/1 0/1 0 - 0 1 1 0 0
D. Wilkins 6 2 1 2/4 2/3 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 0 2
D. Brodie 4 6 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 3 3 3
Bench