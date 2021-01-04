|
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
6:01
Ochai Agbaji misses two point jump shot
6:10
Ochai Agbaji defensive rebound
6:12
Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot
6:22
Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
6:26
+2
Jalen Wilson makes two point layup
38-26
6:33
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
6:35
Mike Miles misses three point jump shot
7:01
+2
Christian Braun makes two point dunk
36-26
7:12
+2
Kevin Samuel makes two point dunk (RJ Nembhard assists)
34-26
7:28
+1
Dajuan Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 1
34-24
7:28
RJ Nembhard shooting foul (Dajuan Harris draws the foul)
7:28
+2
Dajuan Harris makes two point layup
33-24
7:40
Ochai Agbaji defensive rebound
7:42
David McCormack blocks Kevin Samuel's two point layup
8:03
+3
Jalen Wilson makes three point jump shot (Ochai Agbaji assists)
31-24
8:14
TV timeout
8:14
Jayhawks 30 second timeout
8:20
+2
Kevin Samuel makes two point dunk (RJ Nembhard assists)
28-24
8:28
Christian Braun turnover (lost ball) (PJ Fuller steals)
8:35
+1
PJ Fuller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-22
8:35
+1
PJ Fuller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-21
8:35
Tristan Enaruna personal foul (PJ Fuller draws the foul)
8:35
Horned Frogs defensive rebound
8:37
David McCormack misses two point jump shot
8:37
David McCormack offensive rebound
8:39
Christian Braun misses three point jump shot
8:55
+1
RJ Nembhard makes regular free throw 1 of 1
28-20
8:55
Jalen Wilson shooting foul (RJ Nembhard draws the foul)
8:55
+2
RJ Nembhard makes two point layup (Kevin Easley Jr. assists)
28-19
9:05
Jalen Wilson turnover (lost ball) (RJ Nembhard steals)
9:13
Christian Braun defensive rebound
9:15
Kevin Easley Jr. misses two point jump shot
9:36
+2
David McCormack makes two point hook shot (Ochai Agbaji assists)
28-17
9:46
David McCormack offensive rebound
9:48
Ochai Agbaji misses three point jump shot
10:11
RJ Nembhard turnover (bad pass)
10:41
+3
Tristan Enaruna makes three point jump shot (Christian Braun assists)
26-17
11:03
Tristan Enaruna defensive rebound
11:03
Taryn Todd misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:03
Taryn Todd misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:03
TV timeout
11:03
Tyon Grant-Foster shooting foul (Taryn Todd draws the foul)
11:28
+2
Tristan Enaruna makes two point layup
23-17
11:44
+2
RJ Nembhard makes two point tip shot
21-17
11:53
Horned Frogs offensive rebound
11:55
RJ Nembhard misses three point jump shot
12:13
+1
Tyon Grant-Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-15
12:13
Tyon Grant-Foster misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:13
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. shooting foul (Tyon Grant-Foster draws the foul)
12:33
+2
RJ Nembhard makes two point layup
20-15
12:46
+1
Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-13
12:46
+1
Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-13
12:46
Taryn Todd shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
12:50
Jalen Wilson offensive rebound
12:52
Mitch Lightfoot misses two point hook shot
13:11
+3
RJ Nembhard makes three point jump shot (Francisco Farabello assists)
18-13
13:38
Christian Braun personal foul (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. draws the foul)
13:45
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
13:45
Jalen Wilson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:45
+1
Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-10
13:45
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
13:56
+1
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
17-10
13:56
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 3
13:56
+1
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
17-9
13:56
Dajuan Harris shooting foul (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. draws the foul)
14:06
Mitch Lightfoot personal foul (PJ Fuller draws the foul)
14:13
Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
14:13
+2
Christian Braun makes two point dunk
17-8
14:19
RJ Nembhard turnover (bad pass) (Christian Braun steals)
14:44
+3
Ochai Agbaji makes three point jump shot (Dajuan Harris assists)
15-8
14:53
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
14:55
Mitch Lightfoot blocks Jaedon LeDee's two point layup
15:03
Jaedon LeDee offensive rebound
15:05
RJ Nembhard misses three point jump shot
15:21
+2
Ochai Agbaji makes two point jump shot
12-8
15:34
+1
PJ Fuller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-8
15:34
PJ Fuller misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:34
TV timeout
15:34
David McCormack shooting foul (PJ Fuller draws the foul)
15:55
+2
David McCormack makes two point jump shot (Christian Braun assists)
10-7
16:13
Dajuan Harris defensive rebound
16:15
Mike Miles misses two point jump shot
16:29
+3
Christian Braun makes three point jump shot (Dajuan Harris assists)
8-7
16:37
+3
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes three point jump shot (PJ Fuller assists)
5-7
16:45
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
16:47
Ochai Agbaji misses three point jump shot
16:57
+2
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes two point layup (RJ Nembhard assists)
5-4
17:07
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
17:09
Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
17:29
RJ Nembhard turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Wilson steals)
17:41
+2
David McCormack makes two point jump shot (Dajuan Harris assists)
5-2
18:12
+2
PJ Fuller makes two point layup
3-2
18:50
Dajuan Harris personal foul (PJ Fuller draws the foul)
18:59
Horned Frogs defensive rebound
18:51
Jalen Wilson misses two point layup
19:24
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
19:26
Kevin Easley Jr. misses three point jump shot
19:39
Kevin Easley Jr. offensive rebound
19:41
Mike Miles misses two point jump shot
19:57
+3
Ochai Agbaji makes three point jump shot (Dajuan Harris assists)
3-0
20:00
Ochai Agbaji vs. Kevin Easley Jr. (Jayhawks gains possession)
