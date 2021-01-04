|
0:00
End of period
0:00
Spartans offensive rebound
0:00
Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
0:04
Scarlet Knights turnover (shot clock violation)
0:04
Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
0:06
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
0:34
+1
A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-28
0:34
A.J. Hoggard misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:34
Caleb McConnell shooting foul (A.J. Hoggard draws the foul)
0:44
+1
Caleb McConnell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-27
0:44
+1
Caleb McConnell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-27
0:44
Mady Sissoko shooting foul (Caleb McConnell draws the foul)
1:08
+3
Gabe Brown makes three point jump shot (A.J. Hoggard assists)
20-27
1:13
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
1:15
Mady Sissoko blocks Jacob Young's two point layup
1:28
+2
Malik Hall makes two point layup (A.J. Hoggard assists)
20-24
1:44
Spartans defensive rebound
1:46
Jacob Young misses two point layup
1:53
Aaron Henry turnover (bad pass) (Caleb McConnell steals)
2:10
Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
2:10
Paul Mulcahy misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:10
Joshua Langford shooting foul (Paul Mulcahy draws the foul)
2:10
+2
Paul Mulcahy makes two point layup (Geo Baker assists)
20-22
2:16
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
2:18
Joshua Langford misses two point jump shot
2:22
Malik Hall defensive rebound
2:24
Paul Mulcahy misses three point jump shot
2:41
Caleb McConnell offensive rebound
2:43
Geo Baker misses three point jump shot
3:11
Spartans turnover (shot clock violation)
3:11
Thomas Kithier offensive rebound
3:13
Aaron Henry misses three point jump shot
3:42
TV timeout
3:42
TV timeout
3:42
+2
Jacob Young makes two point layup
18-22
3:47
Foster Loyer turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Young steals)
3:59
+2
Jacob Young makes two point layup (Paul Mulcahy assists)
16-22
4:05
Aaron Henry turnover (lost ball) (Paul Mulcahy steals)
4:23
Malik Hall defensive rebound
4:25
Jacob Young misses two point layup
5:05
+2
Jacob Young makes two point driving layup
14-20
5:32
+2
Rocket Watts makes two point jump shot (Foster Loyer assists)
12-20
5:44
Spartans 30 second timeout
5:44
Scarlet Knights turnover (shot clock violation)
5:45
Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
5:47
Ron Harper Jr. misses two point jump shot
6:17
Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
6:19
Aaron Henry misses three point jump shot
6:36
Thomas Kithier defensive rebound
6:38
A.J. Hoggard blocks Paul Mulcahy's two point layup
6:52
Thomas Kithier kicked ball violation
7:02
Montez Mathis defensive rebound
7:04
Myles Johnson blocks A.J. Hoggard's two point jump shot
7:07
A.J. Hoggard offensive rebound
7:09
Rocket Watts misses two point layup
7:15
Rocket Watts defensive rebound
7:17
Aaron Henry blocks Montez Mathis's two point jump shot
7:33
+1
Marcus Bingham Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-18
7:33
+1
Marcus Bingham Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-17
7:33
TV timeout
7:33
Geo Baker shooting foul (Marcus Bingham Jr. draws the foul)
7:43
Marcus Bingham Jr. defensive rebound
7:45
Marcus Bingham Jr. blocks Dean Reiber's two point layup
8:06
Marcus Bingham Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Young steals)
8:17
+2
Ron Harper Jr. makes two point layup
12-16
9:34
Ron Harper Jr. offensive rebound
9:36
Jacob Young misses two point layup
8:28
Aaron Henry turnover (bad pass) (Dean Reiber steals)
8:53
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
8:55
Jacob Young misses three point jump shot
9:06
+1
Aaron Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-16
9:06
+1
Aaron Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-15
9:06
Geo Baker shooting foul (Aaron Henry draws the foul)
9:18
+2
Jacob Young makes two point jump shot
10-14
9:21
Jacob Young offensive rebound
9:23
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
9:49
+1
Marcus Bingham Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-14
9:49
Marcus Bingham Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:49
Myles Johnson shooting foul (Marcus Bingham Jr. draws the foul)
10:07
Malik Hall defensive rebound
10:07
Myles Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:07
Myles Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:07
Joey Hauser shooting foul (Myles Johnson draws the foul)
10:38
+2
Joey Hauser makes two point layup (A.J. Hoggard assists)
8-13
10:45
A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
10:47
Paul Mulcahy misses two point jump shot
11:07
Myles Johnson offensive rebound
11:09
Caleb McConnell misses three point jump shot
11:28
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
11:30
Joshua Langford misses three point jump shot
11:36
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
11:38
Aaron Henry blocks Montez Mathis's two point layup
11:43
Joey Hauser turnover (lost ball) (Caleb McConnell steals)
11:51
Ron Harper Jr. personal foul (Joey Hauser draws the foul)
11:58
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
11:58
Montez Mathis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:58
Montez Mathis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:58
TV timeout
11:58
Rocket Watts shooting foul (Montez Mathis draws the foul)
12:03
Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
12:05
A.J. Hoggard misses two point layup
12:19
Spartans defensive rebound
12:21
Ron Harper Jr. misses two point jump shot
12:42
Gabe Brown turnover (bad pass) (Myles Johnson steals)
13:05
+2
Ron Harper Jr. makes two point jump shot
8-11
13:17
Rocket Watts turnover (lost ball)
13:24
Montez Mathis personal foul (Joey Hauser draws the foul)
13:33
+2
Ron Harper Jr. makes two point layup
6-11
13:47
Joshua Langford turnover (traveling)
13:52
Gabe Brown defensive rebound
13:54
Mady Sissoko blocks Caleb McConnell's two point layup
14:04
Gabe Brown turnover (lost ball) (Caleb McConnell steals)
14:04
Jump ball. Gabe Brown vs. Caleb McConnell (Scarlet Knights gains possession)
14:07
Gabe Brown defensive rebound
14:09
Geo Baker misses three point jump shot
14:17
Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
14:19
Mady Sissoko misses two point jump shot
14:43
Jacob Young turnover (lost ball)
14:50
Geo Baker defensive rebound
14:52
Gabe Brown misses three point jump shot
15:12
Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
15:14
Jacob Young misses two point layup
15:34
TV timeout
15:34
Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
15:36
+3
Aaron Henry makes three point jump shot (Joshua Langford assists)
4-11
15:41
Thomas Kithier defensive rebound
15:43
Aaron Henry blocks Jacob Young's two point layup
15:52
+2
Aaron Henry makes two point layup (Foster Loyer assists)
4-8
16:00
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point jump shot
|
4-6
|
16:14
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses two point layup
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
A.J. Hoggard personal foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
|
|
17:00
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Hoggard makes two point layup
|
2-6
|
17:06
|
|
|
Geo Baker turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Hoggard steals)
|
|
17:21
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Henry makes two point layup (Thomas Kithier assists)
|
2-4
|
17:24
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier offensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Joshua Langford misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Montez Mathis turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Henry steals)
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Myles Johnson blocks Joshua Langford's two point layup
|
|
17:57
|
|
+2
|
Geo Baker makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
18:11
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier turnover (lost ball) (Geo Baker steals)
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
A.J. Hoggard turnover (bad pass) (Ron Harper Jr. steals)
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier offensive rebound
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses two point layup
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Joey Hauser defensive rebound