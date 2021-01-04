|
0:00
End of period
0:03
Tyrese Martin defensive rebound
0:05
Justin Lewis misses three point jump shot
0:23
Huskies 30 second timeout
0:35
+3
R.J. Cole makes three point pullup jump shot
23-31
0:42
R.J. Cole defensive rebound
0:44
D.J. Carton misses three point jump shot
1:02
+2
Isaiah Whaley makes two point driving dunk (Josh Carlton assists)
20-31
1:23
+2
D.J. Carton makes two point driving layup
18-31
1:36
Dawson Garcia offensive rebound
1:38
D.J. Carton misses three point jump shot
1:57
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
1:59
Jalen Gaffney misses three point jump shot
2:24
+3
Symir Torrence makes three point pullup jump shot
18-29
2:52
+1
Jalen Gaffney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-26
2:52
+1
Jalen Gaffney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-26
2:52
Koby McEwen personal foul (Jalen Gaffney draws the foul)
3:04
TV timeout
3:04
Huskies 30 second timeout
3:04
+2
Justin Lewis makes two point dunk (Koby McEwen assists)
16-26
3:08
James Bouknight turnover (lost ball) (Justin Lewis steals)
3:25
+2
Dawson Garcia makes two point putback layup
16-24
3:27
Dawson Garcia offensive rebound
3:29
Dawson Garcia misses two point layup
3:29
Dawson Garcia offensive rebound
3:31
Dawson Garcia misses two point layup
3:56
+2
James Bouknight makes two point tip shot
16-22
3:56
James Bouknight offensive rebound
3:58
James Bouknight misses two point layup
4:18
+2
Dawson Garcia makes two point alley-oop layup (Koby McEwen assists)
14-22
4:24
Koby McEwen defensive rebound
4:26
R.J. Cole misses two point jump shot
4:31
James Bouknight defensive rebound
4:33
Koby McEwen misses two point layup
4:49
Tyler Polley personal foul (Justin Lewis draws the foul)
5:06
Tyrese Martin turnover
5:06
Tyrese Martin offensive foul (Symir Torrence draws the foul)
5:15
Tyrese Martin offensive rebound
5:16
James Bouknight misses two point jump shot
5:21
R.J. Cole defensive rebound
5:23
Justin Lewis misses three point jump shot
5:39
+2
James Bouknight makes two point putback layup
14-20
5:40
James Bouknight offensive rebound
5:42
Tyler Polley misses two point jump shot
5:56
Theo John personal foul (Isaiah Whaley draws the foul)
6:03
Isaiah Whaley defensive rebound
6:05
Theo John misses two point layup
6:05
Theo John offensive rebound
6:07
Theo John misses two point hook shot
6:13
Adama Sanogo personal foul (Justin Lewis draws the foul)
6:25
R.J. Cole turnover (bad pass) (Justin Lewis steals)
6:28
Jamal Cain personal foul (Isaiah Whaley draws the foul)
6:28
Isaiah Whaley offensive rebound
6:30
James Bouknight misses two point jump shot
6:57
Dawson Garcia turnover (traveling)
7:21
+2
Isaiah Whaley makes two point putback layup
12-20
7:21
Isaiah Whaley offensive rebound
7:23
Isaiah Whaley misses two point layup
7:23
Isaiah Whaley offensive rebound
7:25
James Bouknight misses two point layup
7:40
+2
Theo John makes two point hook shot (Jamal Cain assists)
10-20
7:57
Josh Carlton personal foul (Theo John draws the foul)
7:57
Golden Eagles defensive rebound
7:59
Josh Carlton misses two point jump shot
8:26
+2
D.J. Carton makes two point step back jump shot (Koby McEwen assists)
10-18
8:43
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
8:45
Josh Carlton misses two point jump shot
9:16
+2
Jamal Cain makes two point fadeaway jump shot
10-16
9:42
D.J. Carton defensive rebound
9:44
Tyler Polley misses three point jump shot
9:51
Huskies 30 second timeout
9:57
Tyrese Martin defensive rebound
9:59
D.J. Carton misses three point jump shot
10:02
Dawson Garcia offensive rebound
10:04
Jamal Cain misses two point layup
10:30
TV timeout
10:30
Josh Carlton personal foul
10:31
Golden Eagles defensive rebound
10:33
Tyrese Martin misses two point layup
10:33
Tyrese Martin offensive rebound
10:35
Brendan Adams misses three point jump shot
11:00
+2
D.J. Carton makes two point driving layup
10-14
11:07
D.J. Carton defensive rebound
11:09
Tyrese Martin misses two point layup
11:09
Tyrese Martin offensive rebound
11:11
Tyler Polley misses three point jump shot
11:31
+3
Koby McEwen makes three point pullup jump shot (D.J. Carton assists)
10-12
11:36
D.J. Carton defensive rebound
11:38
Tyrese Martin misses two point layup
11:44
Josh Carlton defensive rebound
11:46
Justin Lewis misses two point layup
12:07
Jalen Gaffney turnover (bad pass)
12:28
+2
Dawson Garcia makes two point hook shot (Symir Torrence assists)
10-9
12:53
+2
James Bouknight makes two point driving layup
10-7
12:59
James Bouknight defensive rebound
13:01
Justin Lewis misses two point jump shot
13:11
Greg Elliott defensive rebound
13:13
James Bouknight misses two point jump shot
13:33
+3
Dawson Garcia makes three point jump shot (Greg Elliott assists)
8-7
13:53
+2
Josh Carlton makes two point driving dunk (Jalen Gaffney assists)
8-4
14:03
Theo John turnover
14:03
Theo John offensive foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)
14:14
James Bouknight turnover (lost ball)
14:20
Jamal Cain personal foul (James Bouknight draws the foul)
14:29
Isaiah Whaley defensive rebound
14:31
Jamal Cain misses two point jump shot
14:48
R.J. Cole turnover (carrying)
14:59
Justin Lewis turnover (traveling)
15:11
TV timeout
15:11
Adama Sanogo personal foul (Theo John draws the foul)
15:21
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
15:23
James Bouknight misses three point jump shot
15:42
+2
Theo John makes two point hook shot (Koby McEwen assists)
6-4
15:54
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
15:56
Tyrese Martin misses two point jump shot
16:08
James Bouknight defensive rebound
16:10
Dawson Garcia misses three point jump shot
16:19
D.J. Carton defensive rebound
16:21
R.J. Cole misses two point jump shot
16:49
+2
Jamal Cain makes two point pullup jump shot (D.J. Carton assists)
6-2
17:12
+2
Adama Sanogo makes two point turnaround jump shot (R.J. Cole assists)
6-0
17:13
D.J. Carton personal foul (James Bouknight draws the foul)
17:19
Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
17:21
Koby McEwen misses two point layup
17:29
James Bouknight turnover (bad pass) (Koby McEwen steals)
17:40
Koby McEwen personal foul
17:52
Jamal Cain turnover (bad pass)
18:11
+2
Adama Sanogo makes two point layup (R.J. Cole assists)
4-0
18:18
Isaiah Whaley defensive rebound
18:20
Theo John misses two point hook shot
18:47
+2
Isaiah Whaley makes two point jump shot (James Bouknight assists)
2-0
19:07
Isaiah Whaley defensive rebound
19:09
Dawson Garcia misses two point jump shot
19:39