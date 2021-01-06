AF
BOISE

1st Half
AF
Falcons
31
BOISE
Broncos
39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Nikc Jackson vs. Mladen Armus (Derrick Alston gains possession)  
19:45   Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
19:45   Mladen Armus misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:45 +1 Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-1
19:22   Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot  
19:20   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
19:15   Rayj Dennis turnover (bad pass) (Glen McClintock steals)  
18:45   Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:28   Derrick Alston misses two point pullup jump shot  
18:26   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
18:00 +3 A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 3-1
17:38   Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot  
17:36   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
17:25 +3 Keaton Van Soelen makes three point jump shot 6-1
17:10   Abu Kigab turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)  
17:04   Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Akot steals)  
17:00 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists) 6-3
17:00   Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)  
17:00 +1 Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 1 6-4
16:39   Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Akot steals)  
16:34 +2 Emmanuel Akot makes two point dunk 6-6
16:24 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point pullup jump shot 8-6
16:11   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
16:09   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
15:54   Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot  
15:52   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
15:44   Mladen Armus misses two point layup  
15:42   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
15:35 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point layup (A.J. Walker assists) 10-6
15:16 +3 Abu Kigab makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists) 10-9
14:42   Nikc Jackson misses two point jump shot  
14:40   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
14:35   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
14:33   Abu Kigab offensive rebound  
14:30   Glen McClintock shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
14:30   TV timeout  
14:30 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-10
14:30 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-11
14:05   Chris Joyce turnover (bad pass) (Abu Kigab steals)  
13:51   Chris Joyce personal foul (Max Rice draws the foul)  
13:37   Emmanuel Akot misses two point floating jump shot  
13:35   Devonaire Doutrive offensive rebound  
13:34   Mason Taylor personal foul (Devonaire Doutrive draws the foul)  
13:27   A.J. Walker personal foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)  
13:18   Abu Kigab offensive foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)  
13:18   Abu Kigab turnover (illegal screen)  
12:50   Chris Joyce misses two point step back jump shot  
12:48   Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound  
12:36 +3 Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists) 10-14
12:20   Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)  
12:07 +3 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point step back jump shot 10-17
11:46   Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)  
11:40 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point layup (Devonaire Doutrive assists) 10-19
11:38   Falcons 30 second timeout  
11:38   TV timeout  
11:16   Keaton Van Soelen turnover (lost ball) (Derrick Alston steals)  
11:00 +2 Devonaire Doutrive makes two point driving layup 10-21
10:47   Chris Joyce turnover (bad pass) (Devonaire Doutrive steals)  
10:40   Max Rice misses two point floating jump shot  
10:38   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
10:18 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point layup 12-21
10:03   Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Devonaire Doutrive draws the foul)  
10:03 +1 Devonaire Doutrive makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-22
10:03 +1 Devonaire Doutrive makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-23
9:43   A.J. Walker misses three point step back jump shot  
9:41   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
9:32   Jump ball. Abu Kigab vs. Glen McClintock (Falcons gains possession)  
9:32   Max Rice turnover (bad pass) (Glen McClintock steals)  
9:15 +2 Ameka Akaya makes two point floating jump shot 14-23
9:00 +3 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point step back jump shot 14-26
8:41   Ameka Akaya misses three point jump shot  
8:39   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
8:31   Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point driving layup  
8:29   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
8:14 +2 Keaton Van Soelen makes two point reverse layup (A.J. Walker assists) 16-26
7:45   Mladen Armus turnover (traveling)  
7:45   TV timeout  
7:15   Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)  
7:04   Ameka Akaya blocks Derrick Alston's three point jump shot  
7:02   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
6:31 +2 Ameka Akaya makes two point jump shot (Nikc Jackson assists) 18-26
6:21   Derrick Alston misses three point pullup jump shot  
6:19   Falcons defensive rebound  
5:58   A.J. Walker misses two point driving layup  
5:56   A.J. Walker offensive rebound  
5:53 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point floating jump shot 20-26
5:38 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point driving layup 20-28
5:11   Derrick Alston blocks Chris Joyce's two point turnaround hook shot  
5:10   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
5:10   Nikc Jackson personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
5:10 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-29
5:10 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-30
4:47   Nikc Jackson misses two point driving layup  
4:45   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
4:38   Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Emmanuel Akot draws the foul)  
4:38 +1 Emmanuel Akot makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-31
4:38   Emmanuel Akot misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:38   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
4:23 +2 Joseph Octave makes two point driving layup 22-31
4:04   Abu Kigab turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)  
3:58 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup 24-31
3:58   TV timeout  
3:36   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
3:34   Ameka Akaya defensive rebound  
3:33   Devonaire Doutrive personal foul (Ameka Akaya draws the foul)  
3:20 +3 Ameka Akaya makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 27-31
3:05   Devonaire Doutrive misses two point driving jump shot  
3:03   Joseph Octave defensive rebound  
2:46   Devonaire Doutrive shooting foul (Joseph Octave draws the foul)  
2:46 +1 Joseph Octave makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-31
2:46 +1 Joseph Octave makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-31
2:30   Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
2:30 +1 Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-32
2:30 +1 Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-33
2:08 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point floating jump shot 31-33
1:51   Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point reverse layup  
1:49   Falcons defensive rebound  
1:49   Devonaire Doutrive personal foul (Joseph Octave draws the foul)  
1:28   Joseph Octave misses three point jump shot  
1:26   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
1:17 +3 Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists) 31-36
0:58   Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Shaver Jr. steals)  
0:44 +3 Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Marcus Shaver Jr. assists) 31-39
0:22   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
0:20   Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound  
0:15   Marcus Shaver Jr. turnover (carrying)  
0:04   A.J. Walker misses three point pullup jump shot  
0:02   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
AF
Falcons
28
BOISE
Broncos
39

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists) 31-41
19:35   A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Mladen Armus steals)  
19:28 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists) 31-43
19:03 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point floating jump shot 33-43
18:36   Mladen Armus misses two point reverse layup  
18:34   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
18:06   Mladen Armus shooting foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
18:06 +1 Nikc Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-43
18:06 +1 Nikc Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-43
17:54 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists) 35-46
17:30   Keaton Van Soelen misses two point jump shot  
17:28   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
17:19   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
17:17   Mladen Armus offensive rebound  
17:08   Rayj Dennis misses two point floating jump shot  
17:06   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
16:41   A.J. Walker turnover (lost ball)  
16:30   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
16:28   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
16:27   Emmanuel Akot personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
16:16 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point floating jump shot 37-46
15:52   Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot  
15:50   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
15:38   Nikc Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Shaver Jr. steals)  
13:57   Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)  
13:57   TV timeout  
13:57 +1 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-47
13:57 +1 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-48
15:26   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
15:24   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
15:06   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
15:04   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
14:57 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point reverse layup (A.J. Walker assists) 39-48
14:44 +3 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Max Rice assists) 39-51
14:20 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point dunk (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 41-51
14:00 +2 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point floating jump shot 41-53
13:40 +2 Glen McClintock makes two point floating jump shot 43-53
13:23   Emmanuel Akot misses two point reverse layup  
13:21   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
13:01   Mladen Armus blocks Chris Joyce's two point layup  
12:59   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
12:56 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point dunk (Mladen Armus assists) 43-55
12:56   Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
12:56 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 1 43-56
12:35   Ameka Akaya misses two point pullup jump shot  
12:33   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
12:10 +3 Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists) 43-59
11:48   Marcus Shaver Jr. personal foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)  
11:48   TV timeout  
11:36   Ameka Akaya misses three point jump shot  
11:34   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
11:21   Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot  
11:19   Mladen Armus offensive rebound  
11:19   Mladen Armus turnover (traveling)  
11:03   Ameka Akaya misses two point driving layup  
11:01   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
10:53 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point layup (Marcus Shaver Jr. assists) 43-61
10:38   A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot  
10:36   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
10:15 +2 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot 43-63
9:50 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point pullup jump shot 45-63
9:30   Chris Joyce shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
9:30 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-64
9:30 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-65
9:17   Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot  
9:15   Nikc Jackson offensive rebound  
9:03   Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Shaver Jr. steals)  
8:58 +2 Devonaire Doutrive makes two point layup (Marcus Shaver Jr. assists) 45-67
8:51   Chris Joyce misses two point layup  
8:49   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
8:45   Devonaire Doutrive misses three point jump shot  
8:44   Falcons defensive rebound  
8:44   Derrick Alston personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
8:44   A.J. Walker turnover (traveling)  
8:26 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point layup (Rayj Dennis assists) 45-69
7:59   Mladen Armus shooting foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
7:59   TV timeout  
7:59   Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:59   Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:59   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
7:38 +2 Devonaire Doutrive makes two point driving layup 45-71
7:17   Max Rice personal foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)  
7:03 +3 Keaton Van Soelen makes three point jump shot (Nikc Jackson assists) 48-71
6:38 +3 Rayj Dennis makes three point jump shot (Mladen Armus assists) 48-74
6:02   Nikc Jackson misses three point jump shot  
6:00   Falcons offensive rebound  
6:00   Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:38   Emmanuel Akot misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
5:33   Falcons defensive rebound  
5:12   Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot  
5:10   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
5:04   A.J. Walker personal foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)  
4:56 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point dunk (Mladen Armus assists) 48-76
4:38   A.J. Walker offensive foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)