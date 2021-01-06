AF
BOISE
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Nikc Jackson vs. Mladen Armus (Derrick Alston gains possession)
|19:45
|
|Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
|19:45
|
|Mladen Armus misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:45
|
|+1
|Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-1
|19:22
|
|Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot
|19:20
|
|Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|19:15
|
|Rayj Dennis turnover (bad pass) (Glen McClintock steals)
|18:45
|
|Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:28
|
|Derrick Alston misses two point pullup jump shot
|18:26
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|18:00
|
|+3
|A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|3-1
|17:38
|
|Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot
|17:36
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|17:25
|
|+3
|Keaton Van Soelen makes three point jump shot
|6-1
|17:10
|
|Abu Kigab turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)
|17:04
|
|Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Akot steals)
|17:00
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|6-3
|17:00
|
|Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)
|17:00
|
|+1
|Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|6-4
|16:39
|
|Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Akot steals)
|16:34
|
|+2
|Emmanuel Akot makes two point dunk
|6-6
|16:24
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point pullup jump shot
|8-6
|16:11
|
|Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|16:09
|
|Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|15:54
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot
|15:52
|
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|15:44
|
|Mladen Armus misses two point layup
|15:42
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|15:35
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point layup (A.J. Walker assists)
|10-6
|15:16
|
|+3
|Abu Kigab makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists)
|10-9
|14:42
|
|Nikc Jackson misses two point jump shot
|14:40
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|14:35
|
|Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
|14:33
|
|Abu Kigab offensive rebound
|14:30
|
|Glen McClintock shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|14:30
|
|TV timeout
|14:30
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-10
|14:30
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-11
|14:05
|
|Chris Joyce turnover (bad pass) (Abu Kigab steals)
|13:51
|
|Chris Joyce personal foul (Max Rice draws the foul)
|13:37
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses two point floating jump shot
|13:35
|
|Devonaire Doutrive offensive rebound
|13:34
|
|Mason Taylor personal foul (Devonaire Doutrive draws the foul)
|13:27
|
|A.J. Walker personal foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)
|13:18
|
|Abu Kigab offensive foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|13:18
|
|Abu Kigab turnover (illegal screen)
|12:50
|
|Chris Joyce misses two point step back jump shot
|12:48
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
|12:36
|
|+3
|Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists)
|10-14
|12:20
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)
|12:07
|
|+3
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point step back jump shot
|10-17
|11:46
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)
|11:40
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point layup (Devonaire Doutrive assists)
|10-19
|11:38
|
|Falcons 30 second timeout
|11:38
|
|TV timeout
|11:16
|
|Keaton Van Soelen turnover (lost ball) (Derrick Alston steals)
|11:00
|
|+2
|Devonaire Doutrive makes two point driving layup
|10-21
|10:47
|
|Chris Joyce turnover (bad pass) (Devonaire Doutrive steals)
|10:40
|
|Max Rice misses two point floating jump shot
|10:38
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|10:18
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point layup
|12-21
|10:03
|
|Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Devonaire Doutrive draws the foul)
|10:03
|
|+1
|Devonaire Doutrive makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-22
|10:03
|
|+1
|Devonaire Doutrive makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-23
|9:43
|
|A.J. Walker misses three point step back jump shot
|9:41
|
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|9:32
|
|Jump ball. Abu Kigab vs. Glen McClintock (Falcons gains possession)
|9:32
|
|Max Rice turnover (bad pass) (Glen McClintock steals)
|9:15
|
|+2
|Ameka Akaya makes two point floating jump shot
|14-23
|9:00
|
|+3
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point step back jump shot
|14-26
|8:41
|
|Ameka Akaya misses three point jump shot
|8:39
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|8:31
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point driving layup
|8:29
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|8:14
|
|+2
|Keaton Van Soelen makes two point reverse layup (A.J. Walker assists)
|16-26
|7:45
|
|Mladen Armus turnover (traveling)
|7:45
|
|TV timeout
|7:15
|
|Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)
|7:04
|
|Ameka Akaya blocks Derrick Alston's three point jump shot
|7:02
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|6:31
|
|+2
|Ameka Akaya makes two point jump shot (Nikc Jackson assists)
|18-26
|6:21
|
|Derrick Alston misses three point pullup jump shot
|6:19
|
|Falcons defensive rebound
|5:58
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point driving layup
|5:56
|
|A.J. Walker offensive rebound
|5:53
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point floating jump shot
|20-26
|5:38
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point driving layup
|20-28
|5:11
|
|Derrick Alston blocks Chris Joyce's two point turnaround hook shot
|5:10
|
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|5:10
|
|Nikc Jackson personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|5:10
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-29
|5:10
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-30
|4:47
|
|Nikc Jackson misses two point driving layup
|4:45
|
|Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|4:38
|
|Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Emmanuel Akot draws the foul)
|4:38
|
|+1
|Emmanuel Akot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-31
|4:38
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:38
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|4:23
|
|+2
|Joseph Octave makes two point driving layup
|22-31
|4:04
|
|Abu Kigab turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)
|3:58
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point layup
|24-31
|3:58
|
|TV timeout
|3:36
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
|3:34
|
|Ameka Akaya defensive rebound
|3:33
|
|Devonaire Doutrive personal foul (Ameka Akaya draws the foul)
|3:20
|
|+3
|Ameka Akaya makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|27-31
|3:05
|
|Devonaire Doutrive misses two point driving jump shot
|3:03
|
|Joseph Octave defensive rebound
|2:46
|
|Devonaire Doutrive shooting foul (Joseph Octave draws the foul)
|2:46
|
|+1
|Joseph Octave makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-31
|2:46
|
|+1
|Joseph Octave makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-31
|2:30
|
|Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|2:30
|
|+1
|Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-32
|2:30
|
|+1
|Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-33
|2:08
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point floating jump shot
|31-33
|1:51
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point reverse layup
|1:49
|
|Falcons defensive rebound
|1:49
|
|Devonaire Doutrive personal foul (Joseph Octave draws the foul)
|1:28
|
|Joseph Octave misses three point jump shot
|1:26
|
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|1:17
|
|+3
|Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists)
|31-36
|0:58
|
|Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Shaver Jr. steals)
|0:44
|
|+3
|Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Marcus Shaver Jr. assists)
|31-39
|0:22
|
|Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|0:20
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
|0:15
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. turnover (carrying)
|0:04
|
|A.J. Walker misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:02
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:50
|
|+2
|Mladen Armus makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|31-41
|19:35
|
|A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Mladen Armus steals)
|19:28
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|31-43
|19:03
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point floating jump shot
|33-43
|18:36
|
|Mladen Armus misses two point reverse layup
|18:34
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|18:06
|
|Mladen Armus shooting foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|18:06
|
|+1
|Nikc Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-43
|18:06
|
|+1
|Nikc Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-43
|17:54
|
|+3
|Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists)
|35-46
|17:30
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses two point jump shot
|17:28
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|17:19
|
|Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|17:17
|
|Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|17:08
|
|Rayj Dennis misses two point floating jump shot
|17:06
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|16:41
|
|A.J. Walker turnover (lost ball)
|16:30
|
|Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
|16:28
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|16:27
|
|Emmanuel Akot personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|16:16
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point floating jump shot
|37-46
|15:52
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|15:50
|
|Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|15:38
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Shaver Jr. steals)
|13:57
|
|Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)
|13:57
|
|TV timeout
|13:57
|
|+1
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-47
|13:57
|
|+1
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-48
|15:26
|
|Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|15:24
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|15:06
|
|Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|15:04
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|14:57
|
|+2
|Nikc Jackson makes two point reverse layup (A.J. Walker assists)
|39-48
|14:44
|
|+3
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Max Rice assists)
|39-51
|14:20
|
|+2
|Nikc Jackson makes two point dunk (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|41-51
|14:00
|
|+2
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|41-53
|13:40
|
|+2
|Glen McClintock makes two point floating jump shot
|43-53
|13:23
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses two point reverse layup
|13:21
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|13:01
|
|Mladen Armus blocks Chris Joyce's two point layup
|12:59
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|12:56
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point dunk (Mladen Armus assists)
|43-55
|12:56
|
|Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|12:56
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|43-56
|12:35
|
|Ameka Akaya misses two point pullup jump shot
|12:33
|
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|12:10
|
|+3
|Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists)
|43-59
|11:48
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. personal foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)
|11:48
|
|TV timeout
|11:36
|
|Ameka Akaya misses three point jump shot
|11:34
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|11:21
|
|Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot
|11:19
|
|Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|11:19
|
|Mladen Armus turnover (traveling)
|11:03
|
|Ameka Akaya misses two point driving layup
|11:01
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|10:53
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point layup (Marcus Shaver Jr. assists)
|43-61
|10:38
|
|A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|10:36
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|10:15
|
|+2
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|43-63
|9:50
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point pullup jump shot
|45-63
|9:30
|
|Chris Joyce shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|9:30
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-64
|9:30
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-65
|9:17
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot
|9:15
|
|Nikc Jackson offensive rebound
|9:03
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Shaver Jr. steals)
|8:58
|
|+2
|Devonaire Doutrive makes two point layup (Marcus Shaver Jr. assists)
|45-67
|8:51
|
|Chris Joyce misses two point layup
|8:49
|
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|8:45
|
|Devonaire Doutrive misses three point jump shot
|8:44
|
|Falcons defensive rebound
|8:44
|
|Derrick Alston personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|8:44
|
|A.J. Walker turnover (traveling)
|8:26
|
|+2
|Mladen Armus makes two point layup (Rayj Dennis assists)
|45-69
|7:59
|
|Mladen Armus shooting foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|7:59
|
|TV timeout
|7:59
|
|Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:59
|
|Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:59
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|7:38
|
|+2
|Devonaire Doutrive makes two point driving layup
|45-71
|7:17
|
|Max Rice personal foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)
|7:03
|
|+3
|Keaton Van Soelen makes three point jump shot (Nikc Jackson assists)
|48-71
|6:38
|
|+3
|Rayj Dennis makes three point jump shot (Mladen Armus assists)
|48-74
|6:02
|
|Nikc Jackson misses three point jump shot
|6:00
|
|Falcons offensive rebound
|6:00
|
|Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:38
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|5:33
|
|Falcons defensive rebound
|5:12
|
|Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot
|5:10
|
|Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|5:04
|
|A.J. Walker personal foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)
|4:56
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point dunk (Mladen Armus assists)
|48-76
|4:38
|
|A.J. Walker offensive foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)