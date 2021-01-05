|
3:31
TV timeout
3:31
Joseph Girard III turnover
3:31
Joseph Girard III offensive foul (Femi Odukale draws the foul)
3:59
+2
|
Femi Odukale makes two point layup
14-30
4:06
William Jeffress Jr. defensive rebound
4:08
Marek Dolezaj misses two point layup
4:20
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
4:22
Femi Odukale misses three point jump shot
4:44
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point jump shot (Joseph Girard III assists)
12-30
5:02
Terrell Brown turnover
5:02
Terrell Brown offensive foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
5:15
Marek Dolezaj turnover
5:15
Marek Dolezaj offensive foul (Femi Odukale draws the foul)
5:32
Robert Braswell defensive rebound
5:34
William Jeffress Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:41
Femi Odukale defensive rebound
5:43
Robert Braswell misses two point jump shot
6:05
+2
|
Ithiel Horton makes two point jump shot
12-28
6:38
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point jump shot
10-28
6:59
Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
7:01
Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
7:17
Panthers offensive rebound
7:20
Femi Odukale misses three point jump shot
7:33
TV timeout
7:33
Orange turnover (shot clock violation)
7:38
Marek Dolezaj offensive rebound
7:40
Kadary Richmond misses three point jump shot
8:03
Au'Diese Toney personal foul (Marek Dolezaj draws the foul)
8:04
Orange defensive rebound
8:04
Femi Odukale misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:04
+1
|
Femi Odukale makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-26
8:04
Alan Griffin shooting foul (Femi Odukale draws the foul)
8:30
Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
8:32
Robert Braswell misses two point jump shot
8:57
Femi Odukale turnover (lost ball) (Buddy Boeheim steals)
9:22
+3
|
Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Alan Griffin assists)
9-26
9:27
Alan Griffin offensive rebound
9:29
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
9:44
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly turnover (bad pass) (Robert Braswell steals)
10:06
Kadary Richmond turnover
10:06
Kadary Richmond offensive foul (Femi Odukale draws the foul)
10:26
+2
|
Terrell Brown makes two point layup
9-23
10:29
Terrell Brown offensive rebound
10:31
Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses three point jump shot
10:52
+3
|
Robert Braswell makes three point jump shot (Buddy Boeheim assists)
7-23
11:07
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
11:09
Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses two point jump shot
11:15
Terrell Brown defensive rebound
11:17
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
11:28
+1
|
Femi Odukale makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-20
11:28
Femi Odukale misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:28
TV timeout
11:28
Robert Braswell shooting foul (Femi Odukale draws the foul)
11:35
Au'Diese Toney defensive rebound
11:37
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
11:47
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
11:49
Au'Diese Toney misses three point jump shot
12:02
Panthers defensive rebound
12:04
Kadary Richmond misses three point jump shot
12:12
Ithiel Horton turnover (bad pass) (Buddy Boeheim steals)
12:25
+3
|
Buddy Boeheim makes three point jump shot (Marek Dolezaj assists)
6-20
12:31
Femi Odukale personal foul (Alan Griffin draws the foul)
12:33
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
12:35
Robert Braswell blocks Ithiel Horton's two point jump shot
12:48
Quincy Guerrier personal foul
12:49
Panthers defensive rebound
12:51
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
13:01
Au'Diese Toney turnover (lost ball) (Joseph Girard III steals)
13:27
Au'Diese Toney defensive rebound
13:29
Quincy Guerrier misses three point jump shot
13:37
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
13:39
Terrell Brown misses two point layup
13:48
William Jeffress Jr. defensive rebound
13:50
Buddy Boeheim misses two point jump shot
14:01
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
14:03
William Jeffress Jr. misses two point layup
14:07
William Jeffress Jr. offensive rebound
14:09
Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
14:22
+1
|
Marek Dolezaj makes regular free throw 1 of 1
6-17
14:22
William Jeffress Jr. shooting foul (Marek Dolezaj draws the foul)
14:22
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point jump shot (Joseph Girard III assists)
6-16
14:31
Xavier Johnson personal foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
14:55
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
14:57
Xavier Johnson misses two point jump shot
15:28
+3
|
Quincy Guerrier makes three point jump shot (Buddy Boeheim assists)
6-14
15:42
+1
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly makes regular free throw 1 of 1
6-11
15:42
TV timeout
15:42
Alan Griffin shooting foul (Abdoul Karim Coulibaly draws the foul)
15:42
+2
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly makes two point layup
5-11
15:43
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly offensive rebound
15:45
Xavier Johnson misses two point layup
15:52
Alan Griffin turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Johnson steals)
15:56
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
15:58
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly misses two point jump shot
16:05
William Jeffress Jr. defensive rebound
16:07
Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
16:14
Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
16:16
Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
16:37
Joseph Girard III turnover
16:37
Joseph Girard III offensive foul (William Jeffress Jr. draws the foul)
16:45
Buddy Boeheim offensive rebound
16:47
Joseph Girard III misses two point jump shot
17:09
+3
|
Ithiel Horton makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
3-11
17:26
Panthers 30 second timeout
17:27
+2
|
Alan Griffin makes two point jump shot (Buddy Boeheim assists)
0-11
17:34
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
17:36
William Jeffress Jr. misses two point jump shot
17:46
Quincy Guerrier turnover
17:46
Quincy Guerrier offensive foul (William Jeffress Jr. draws the foul)
17:56
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly turnover
17:56
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly offensive foul
17:56
+3
|
Buddy Boeheim makes three point jump shot (Marek Dolezaj assists)
0-9
18:01
Xavier Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Marek Dolezaj steals)
18:10
Alan Griffin turnover (traveling)
18:11
Xavier Johnson personal foul (Alan Griffin draws the foul)
18:25
Orange offensive rebound
18:27
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
18:33
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
18:35
Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot
19:00
+3
|
Alan Griffin makes three point jump shot (Joseph Girard III assists)
0-6
19:20
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
19:22
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
19:44
+3
|
Alan Griffin makes three point jump shot
0-3
20:00
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly vs. Quincy Guerrier (Buddy Boeheim gains possession)
