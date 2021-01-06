RI
RICH

2nd Half
RI
Rams
3
RICH
Spiders
2

Time Team Play Score
19:06 +2 Grant Golden makes two point jump shot 37-37
19:30 +3 Jeremy Sheppard makes three point jump shot 37-35
19:42   Grant Golden personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  

1st Half
RI
Rams
34
RICH
Spiders
35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-35
0:01   Fatts Russell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:01   Nathan Cayo shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
0:04   Jermaine Harris defensive rebound  
0:06   Grant Golden misses two point jump shot  
0:24 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point jump shot 33-35
0:24   Rams offensive rebound  
0:26   Souleymane Koureissi blocks Jermaine Harris's two point layup  
0:48   Jermaine Harris defensive rebound  
0:50   Blake Francis misses two point jump shot  
1:05   Fatts Russell turnover (lost ball) (Blake Francis steals)  
1:09   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
1:11   Blake Francis misses three point jump shot  
1:28 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point jump shot 31-35
1:54   Jermaine Harris defensive rebound  
1:54   Souleymane Koureissi misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:54 +1 Souleymane Koureissi makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-35
1:55   D.J. Johnson shooting foul (Souleymane Koureissi draws the foul)  
2:08 +2 Jermaine Harris makes two point layup (Ishmael Leggett assists) 29-34
3:58   Souleymane Koureissi defensive rebound  
4:14   Ishmael Leggett shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)  
4:25   Makhel Mitchell turnover  
4:25   Makhel Mitchell offensive foul  
4:53   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
5:32 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point jump shot (Jalen Carey assists) 22-25
5:45   Tyler Burton personal foul  
6:01   Jump ball. Antwan Walker vs. Nathan Cayo (Nathan Cayo gains possession)  
6:05   Nathan Cayo defensive rebound  
6:07   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
6:15   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
6:17   Grant Golden misses two point layup  
6:23   Grant Golden offensive rebound  
6:25   Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot  
6:41 +1 Jacob Gilyard makes technical free throw 2 of 2 20-25
6:41 +1 Jacob Gilyard makes technical free throw 1 of 2 20-24
6:41   Jalen Carey technical foul  
6:41 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point layup 20-23
6:48   Jalen Carey offensive rebound  
6:50   Nathan Cayo blocks Jalen Carey's two point layup  
7:03   Spiders turnover (shot clock violation)  
7:03   Tyler Burton offensive rebound  
7:05   Jacob Gilyard misses two point jump shot  
7:21   Jalen Carey turnover (bad pass)  
7:31   TV timeout  
7:31   Isaiah Wilson personal foul (Jeremy Sheppard draws the foul)  
7:39   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
7:41   Nathan Cayo misses two point layup  
7:58 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point jump shot 18-23
8:21 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point dunk (Blake Francis assists) 16-23
8:42   Antwan Walker turnover (bad pass)  
8:58   Rams defensive rebound  
9:00   Tyler Burton misses two point layup  
9:05   Isaiah Wilson offensive rebound  
9:07   Isaiah Wilson misses two point jump shot  
9:21   Allen Betrand turnover (traveling)  
9:30 +2 Blake Francis makes two point jump shot 16-21
9:45   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
9:47   D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot  
9:57   D.J. Johnson defensive rebound  
9:59   Nathan Cayo misses two point layup  
10:19   TV timeout  
10:19   Ishmael Leggett turnover (bad pass)  
10:33 +2 Blake Francis makes two point jump shot 16-19
10:50 +3 Jeremy Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Ishmael Leggett assists) 16-17
11:00   Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound  
11:02   Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot  
11:27 +3 Allen Betrand makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 13-17
11:48 +2 Blake Francis makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists) 10-17
12:06 +1 Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-15
12:07 +1 Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-15
12:07   Tyler Burton shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)  
12:07   Jacob Gilyard turnover (lost ball) (Allen Betrand steals)  
12:09   Souleymane Koureissi defensive rebound  
12:11   Allen Betrand misses two point layup  
12:38 +3 Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot (Blake Francis assists) 8-15
12:44   Official timeout  
12:44   Jump ball. Souleymane Koureissi vs. Allen Betrand (Souleymane Koureissi gains possession)  
12:55   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
12:57   Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot  
13:02   Grant Golden personal foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)  
13:14 +2 Blake Francis makes two point jump shot 8-12
13:35 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point jump shot 8-10
13:41   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
13:43   Grant Golden misses two point hook shot  
13:59   Jalen Carey turnover (traveling)  
14:24 +1 Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-10
14:24 +1 Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-9
14:22   Fatts Russell shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)  
14:22   Nathan Cayo offensive rebound  
14:24   Nathan Cayo misses two point layup  
14:47 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point layup 6-8
14:57   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
14:59   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
15:05   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
15:07   Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot  
15:24   Nathan Cayo turnover (out of bounds)  
15:35   Matt Grace defensive rebound  
15:37   Jermaine Harris misses two point jump shot  
16:00   TV timeout  
15:58   Rams defensive rebound  
16:00   Makhel Mitchell blocks Tyler Burton's two point layup  
16:04   Tyler Burton offensive rebound  
16:06   Blake Francis misses three point jump shot  
16:07   Jeremy Sheppard personal foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)  
16:21   Blake Francis defensive rebound  
16:23   Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
16:39 +1 Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-8
16:39   Nathan Cayo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:39   Malik Martin shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)  
16:50 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point layup 4-7
16:55   Blake Francis turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)  
16:59   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
17:01   Antwan Walker misses two point layup  
17:10   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
17:12   Blake Francis misses three point jump shot  
17:21   Jeremy Sheppard turnover (lost ball)  
17:24   Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound  
17:26   Antwan Walker blocks Jacob Gilyard's two point layup  
17:40   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
17:42   Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
18:05 +2 Grant Golden makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists) 2-7
18:11   Makhel Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)  
18:30 +1 Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 1 of 1 2-5
18:30   Antwan Walker shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)  
18:30 +2 Nathan Cayo makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists) 2-4
18:41   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
18:43   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
18:49   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
18:51   Nathan Cayo misses three point jump shot  
19:07 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point tip shot 2-2
19:12   Antwan Walker offensive rebound  
19:14   Fatts Russell misses two point layup  
19:26 +1 Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-2
19:26 +1 Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-1
19:26   Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)  
19:42   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
19:44   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Makhel Mitchell vs. Grant Golden (Rams gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 37 37
Field Goals 15-31 (48.4%) 12-32 (37.5%)
3-Pointers 4-9 (44.4%) 2-9 (22.2%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 19 18
Offensive 2 5
Defensive 14 13
Team 3 0
Assists 5 6
Steals 2 2
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 9 4
Fouls 9 7
Technicals 1 0
75.0 FT% 84.6
Rhode Island
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Russell 9 2 1 4/9 0/2 1/2 1 - 1 0 1 0 2
J. Sheppard 6 1 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
A. Walker 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 1 1 1
M. Martin 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
M. Mitchell 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 1 2 0 3
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Russell 9 2 1 4/9 0/2 1/2 1 0 1 0 1 0 2
J. Sheppard 6 1 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1
A. Walker 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 1 1 1 1
M. Martin 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
M. Mitchell 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 1 2 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Carey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Betrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Leggett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Borde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ayo-Faleye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Brusadin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 16 5 15/31 4/9 3/4 9 0 2 2 9 2 14
Richmond
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Francis 10 1 2 4/8 0/3 2/2 1 - 1 0 1 0 1
G. Golden 8 7 1 4/7 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 1 6
J. Gilyard 8 0 2 2/5 2/3 2/2 0 - 1 0 1 0 0
N. Cayo 6 2 0 1/5 0/1 4/5 1 - 0 1 1 1 1
T. Burton 4 4 0 1/5 0/2 2/2 2 - 0 0 0 2 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Francis 10 1 2 4/8 0/3 2/2 1 0 1 0 1 0 1
G. Golden 8 7 1 4/7 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 1 6
J. Gilyard 8 0 2 2/5 2/3 2/2 0 0 1 0 1 0 0
N. Cayo 6 2 0 1/5 0/1 4/5 1 0 0 1 1 1 1
T. Burton 4 4 0 1/5 0/2 2/2 2 0 0 0 0 2 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Koureissi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Grace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Sherod - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Southall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bailey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Weir - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gustavson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Crabtree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Arizin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 18 6 12/32 2/9 11/13 7 0 2 2 4 5 13
