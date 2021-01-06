STJOES
STBON

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
STJOES
Hawks
7
STBON
Bonnies
13

Time Team Play Score
13:38   TV timeout  
13:38   Hawks 30 second timeout  
13:38 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point dunk (Kyle Lofton assists) 35-45
13:41   Kyle Lofton defensive rebound  
13:43   Dominick Welch blocks Jadrian Tracey's two point layup  
14:06   Kyle Lofton turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Hall steals)  
14:11   Jordan Hall personal foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)  
14:15   Dominick Welch offensive rebound  
14:17   Anthony Roberts misses two point jump shot  
14:37   Rahmir Moore turnover  
14:37   Rahmir Moore offensive foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
14:55 +3 Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists) 35-43
15:09   TV timeout  
15:21   Taylor Funk turnover (lost ball) (Dominick Welch steals)  
15:47 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot (Dominick Welch assists) 35-40
15:57   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
15:59   Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot  
16:06   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
16:08   Jaren Holmes misses two point layup  
16:25   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
16:27   Cameron Brown misses two point jump shot  
16:48 +1 Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-38
16:48 +1 Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-37
16:48   Jack Forrest shooting foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)  
16:56 +1 Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-36
16:56 +1 Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-36
16:56   Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)  
17:13 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point layup 33-36
17:17   Jaren Holmes offensive rebound  
17:19   Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup  
17:39 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 33-34
17:57   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
17:59   Jaren Holmes misses two point layup  
18:09   Taylor Funk personal foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)  
18:13   Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Osun Osunniyi steals)  
18:20   Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound  
18:22   Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot  
18:40 +3 Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Cameron Brown assists) 31-34
18:50   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
18:52   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
18:58   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
19:00   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
19:22 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point dunk (Kyle Lofton assists) 28-34
19:43   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
19:45   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  

1st Half
STJOES
Hawks
28
STBON
Bonnies
32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Myles Douglas defensive rebound  
0:01   Osun Osunniyi misses two point tip shot  
0:01   Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound  
0:03   Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot  
0:17   Jalen Adaway offensive rebound  
0:19   Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot  
0:38   Kyle Lofton defensive rebound  
0:40   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
0:45   Alejandro Vasquez turnover (bad pass) (Myles Douglas steals)  
1:03   Bonnies 30 second timeout  
1:07 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 28-32
1:15 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point tip shot 26-32
1:16   Jalen Adaway offensive rebound  
1:18   Alejandro Vasquez misses two point layup  
1:29   Alejandro Vasquez defensive rebound  
1:31   Osun Osunniyi blocks Taylor Funk's two point hook shot  
1:52 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists) 26-30
2:01   Kyle Lofton defensive rebound  
2:03   Jordan Hall misses three point jump shot  
2:07   Jadrian Tracey offensive rebound  
2:07   Dahmir Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:07   TV timeout  
2:07   Alejandro Vasquez personal foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)  
2:35 +3 Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Jalen Adaway assists) 26-28
2:57 +2 Myles Douglas makes two point layup 26-25
3:06   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
3:08   Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot  
3:17   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
3:19   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
3:51 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point dunk (Alejandro Vasquez assists) 24-25
4:01   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
4:03   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
4:20   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
4:22   Osun Osunniyi misses two point tip shot  
4:23   Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound  
4:25   Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot  
4:51   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
4:51   Myles Douglas misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:51   Myles Douglas misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:51   Myles Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:51   Anthony Roberts shooting foul (Myles Douglas draws the foul)  
5:17 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point layup (Anthony Roberts assists) 24-23
5:23   Anthony Roberts defensive rebound  
5:25   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
5:37   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
5:39   Anthony Roberts misses three point jump shot  
5:56   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
5:58   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
6:08   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
6:10   Anthony Roberts misses three point jump shot  
6:30   Bonnies defensive rebound  
6:32   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
6:36   Jordan Hall offensive rebound  
6:38   Myles Douglas misses three point jump shot  
6:54 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point layup (Anthony Roberts assists) 24-21
7:06   Myles Douglas turnover (traveling)  
7:14   Jalen Adaway personal foul (Jadrian Tracey draws the foul)  
7:33 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point jump shot (Anthony Roberts assists) 24-19
7:48 +3 Jordan Hall makes three point jump shot 24-17
2:07   TV timeout  
7:55   Anthony Roberts personal foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)  
8:27   Rahmir Moore defensive rebound  
8:29   Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot  
8:39   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
8:41   Jadrian Tracey misses three point jump shot  
9:03   Anthony Longpre defensive rebound  
9:05   Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot  
9:18 +3 Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot 21-17
9:20   Anthony Longpre defensive rebound  
9:22   Jadrian Tracey blocks Kyle Lofton's two point jump shot  
9:27   Kyle Lofton offensive rebound  
9:29   Kyle Lofton misses two point jump shot  
9:38   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
9:40   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
10:14   Anthony Longpre defensive rebound  
10:16   Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot  
10:26   Jalen Shaw defensive rebound  
10:28   Cameron Brown misses two point layup  
10:56   Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound  
10:58   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
11:02   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
11:04   Anthony Longpre misses two point layup  
11:16   Jalen Shaw personal foul (Anthony Longpre draws the foul)  
11:16   Anthony Longpre defensive rebound  
11:17   Dominick Welch misses two point jump shot  
11:33   Kyle Lofton defensive rebound  
11:35   Rahmir Moore misses two point layup  
11:51   TV timeout  
11:51   Jaren Holmes turnover (traveling)  
12:23 +2 Dahmir Bishop makes two point dunk (Jack Forrest assists) 18-17
12:26   Dominick Welch turnover (lost ball) (Jack Forrest steals)  
12:30   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
12:32   Jalen Shaw blocks Dahmir Bishop's two point layup  
12:42   Dominick Welch personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)  
12:44   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
12:46   Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot  
12:48   Jaren Holmes offensive rebound  
12:50   Kyle Lofton misses two point layup  
12:53   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
12:55   Osun Osunniyi blocks Jack Forrest's two point layup  
13:07   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
13:09   Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot  
13:25 +3 Jordan Hall makes three point jump shot 16-17
13:42   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
13:42   Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:42 +1 Osun Osunniyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-17
13:42   Taylor Funk shooting foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
14:03 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Dahmir Bishop assists) 13-16
14:10   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
14:12   Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup  
14:17   Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound  
14:19   Osun Osunniyi misses two point hook shot  
14:44 +3 Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Taylor Funk assists) 11-16
15:07   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
15:07   Jaren Holmes misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:07   TV timeout  
15:07   Myles Douglas shooting foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)  
15:07 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point layup (Dominick Welch assists) 8-16
15:11   Taylor Funk turnover (lost ball) (Dominick Welch steals)  
15:22   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
15:24   Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot  
15:38   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
15:40   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
15:53   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
15:55   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
16:02   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
16:04   Myles Douglas misses three point jump shot  
16:16 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot 8-14
16:31 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 8-12
16:38   Kyle Lofton turnover (bad pass) (Taylor Funk steals)  
16:43   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
16:45   Cameron Brown misses two point layup  
17:02   Hawks 30 second timeout  
17:04 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point jump shot (Dominick Welch assists) 6-12
17:21   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
17:23   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
17:42 +3 Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists) 6-10
17:53   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
17:55   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
18:13 +2 Dominick Welch makes two point layup 6-7
18:29 +3 Myles Douglas makes three point jump shot (Taylor Funk assists) 6-5
18:45 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point jump shot (Jaren Holmes assists) 3-5
18:59 +3 Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 3-3
19:01   Jaren Holmes personal foul (Jadrian Tracey draws the foul)  
19:17 +3 Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists) 0-3
19:32   Jadrian Tracey turnover (traveling)  
19:38   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
19:40   Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Taylor Funk vs. Osun Osunniyi (Kyle Lofton gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Hawks 30 second timeout 13:38
+ 2 Jaren Holmes makes two point dunk (Kyle Lofton assists) 13:38
  Kyle Lofton defensive rebound 13:41
  Dominick Welch blocks Jadrian Tracey's two point layup 13:43
  Kyle Lofton turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Hall steals) 14:06
  Jordan Hall personal foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul) 14:11
  Dominick Welch offensive rebound 14:15
  Anthony Roberts misses two point jump shot 14:17
  Rahmir Moore turnover 14:37
  Rahmir Moore offensive foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul) 14:37
+ 3 Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists) 14:55
Team Stats
Points 35 45
Field Goals 13-39 (33.3%) 19-49 (38.8%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 2-5 (40.0%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 35
Offensive 2 9
Defensive 23 25
Team 0 1
Assists 9 15
Steals 4 3
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 6 5
Fouls 6 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
T. Funk F
9 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
33
J. Adaway G
18 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
Reilly Center St. Bonaventure, NY
Reilly Center St. Bonaventure, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Joseph's 0-7 PPG RPG APG
home team logo St. Bonaventure 3-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Funk F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Holmes G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
33
T. Funk F 9 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
5
J. Holmes G 18 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
33.3 FG% 38.8
30.4 3PT FG% 25.0
40.0 FT% 60.0
Saint Joseph's
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Funk 9 4 2 3/7 1/4 2/2 2 - 1 0 2 0 4
J. Hall 6 9 4 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 1 8
M. Douglas 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/2 1 - 1 0 1 0 1
J. Forrest 3 2 1 1/6 1/5 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 2
J. Tracey 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 1 1 1 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Funk 9 4 2 3/7 1/4 2/2 2 0 1 0 2 0 4
J. Hall 6 9 4 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 0 1 0 0 1 8
M. Douglas 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/2 1 0 1 0 1 0 1
J. Forrest 3 2 1 1/6 1/5 0/0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2
J. Tracey 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bishop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Longpre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Foster Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jansson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 35 25 9 13/39 7/23 2/5 6 0 4 1 6 2 23
St. Bonaventure
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Adaway 18 6 1 8/9 0/0 2/2 1 - 0 0 0 2 4
J. Holmes 18 9 1 8/14 2/5 0/1 1 - 0 0 1 2 7
D. Welch 8 3 3 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 - 2 1 1 1 2
O. Osunniyi 1 8 0 0/6 0/0 1/2 1 - 1 2 0 3 5
K. Lofton 0 5 6 0/6 0/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 1 4
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Adaway 18 6 1 8/9 0/0 2/2 1 0 0 0 0 2 4
J. Holmes 18 9 1 8/14 2/5 0/1 1 0 0 0 1 2 7
D. Welch 8 3 3 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 0 2 1 1 1 2
O. Osunniyi 1 8 0 0/6 0/0 1/2 1 0 1 2 0 3 5
K. Lofton 0 5 6 0/6 0/3 0/0 0 0 0 0 2 1 4
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Shaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vasquez - - - - - - - - - -