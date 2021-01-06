|
0:00
End of period
0:00
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
0:02
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
0:07
Red Storm 30 second timeout
0:07
+1
|
Paul Scruggs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-27
|
0:07
+1
|
Paul Scruggs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-26
|
0:07
Arnaldo Toro shooting foul (Paul Scruggs draws the foul)
0:29
Julian Champagnie turnover
0:29
Julian Champagnie offensive foul (Paul Scruggs draws the foul)
0:52
Bryan Griffin turnover
0:52
Bryan Griffin offensive foul (Dylan Addae-Wusu draws the foul)
0:56
Musketeers offensive rebound
0:58
Jason Carter misses two point layup
1:02
Jason Carter offensive rebound
1:04
Julian Champagnie blocks Paul Scruggs's two point layup
1:14
Jason Carter defensive rebound
1:16
Greg Williams Jr. misses two point layup
1:24
+2
|
Bryan Griffin makes two point putback layup
27-25
|
1:29
Bryan Griffin offensive rebound
1:31
Dwon Odom misses two point jump shot
1:56
Paul Scruggs defensive rebound
1:58
Marcellus Earlington misses three point jump shot
2:12
Paul Scruggs turnover
2:12
Rasheem Dunn personal foul (Dwon Odom draws the foul)
2:13
Rasheem Dunn turnover (Nate Johnson steals)
2:28
Paul Scruggs turnover (bad pass)
2:37
Paul Scruggs defensive rebound
2:39
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
2:49
Nate Johnson turnover (lost ball)
2:51
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
2:53
Julian Champagnie misses two point layup
2:58
Julian Champagnie offensive rebound
3:00
Bryan Griffin blocks Julian Champagnie's two point layup
3:18
Jason Carter turnover (out of bounds)
3:19
Jason Carter offensive rebound
3:21
Paul Scruggs misses three point jump shot
3:46
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
3:46
Marcellus Earlington misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:46
Marcellus Earlington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:46
TV timeout
3:46
Adam Kunkel shooting foul (Marcellus Earlington draws the foul)
3:50
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
3:52
Dwon Odom misses two point jump shot
3:57
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
3:59
Greg Williams Jr. misses two point layup
4:12
+2
|
Adam Kunkel makes two point jump shot (Colby Jones assists)
27-23
|
4:26
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn makes two point layup (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
27-21
|
4:35
+1
|
Bryan Griffin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-21
|
4:35
Bryan Griffin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:35
Isaih Moore shooting foul (Bryan Griffin draws the foul)
4:57
Posh Alexander personal foul (Dwon Odom draws the foul)
4:54
Jason Carter defensive rebound
4:56
Posh Alexander misses two point layup
5:02
Isaih Moore offensive rebound
5:04
Rasheem Dunn misses two point jump shot
5:11
Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
5:13
Isaih Moore blocks Ben Stanley's two point layup
5:26
Ben Stanley defensive rebound
5:28
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
5:38
Posh Alexander defensive rebound
5:40
Isaih Moore blocks Colby Jones's two point layup
5:54
Musketeers defensive rebound
5:56
Jason Carter blocks Marcellus Earlington's two point jump shot
6:18
Zach Freemantle turnover (traveling)
6:34
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn makes two point jump shot
25-20
|
6:42
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
6:44
Adam Kunkel misses three point jump shot
7:04
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn makes two point layup (Isaih Moore assists)
23-20
|
7:09
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
7:11
Ben Stanley misses two point layup
7:20
Dylan Addae-Wusu turnover (bad pass) (Paul Scruggs steals)
7:33
Greg Williams Jr. defensive rebound
7:35
Zach Freemantle misses two point layup
7:57
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
7:57
Greg Williams Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:57
TV timeout
7:57
Ben Stanley personal foul (Greg Williams Jr. draws the foul)
8:14
Posh Alexander defensive rebound
8:16
Colby Jones misses three point jump shot
8:27
John McGriff turnover (bad pass)
8:32
+2
|
Colby Jones makes two point layup
21-20
|
8:59
+2
|
Posh Alexander makes two point layup (Greg Williams Jr. assists)
21-18
|
8:59
+2
|
Ben Stanley makes two point jump shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
19-18
|
9:15
+1
|
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 1
19-16
|
9:15
Dwon Odom shooting foul (Julian Champagnie draws the foul)
9:15
+2
|
Julian Champagnie makes two point layup (Posh Alexander assists)
18-16
|
9:16
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
9:18
Greg Williams Jr. blocks KyKy Tandy's three point jump shot
9:29
Ben Stanley defensive rebound
9:31
Ben Stanley blocks Marcellus Earlington's two point layup
9:43
+2
|
KyKy Tandy makes two point layup
16-16
|
9:51
Ben Stanley defensive rebound
9:53
Posh Alexander misses two point jump shot
10:01
John McGriff defensive rebound
10:03
Nate Johnson misses two point layup
10:09
Dwon Odom defensive rebound
10:11
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
10:21
John McGriff defensive rebound
10:23
Nate Johnson misses three point jump shot
10:30
Dwon Odom offensive rebound
10:32
Ben Stanley misses two point layup
10:41
Ben Stanley offensive rebound
10:43
Nate Johnson misses two point jump shot
10:51
Julian Champagnie turnover (bad pass) (KyKy Tandy steals)
10:56
KyKy Tandy personal foul (Rasheem Dunn draws the foul)
11:00
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
11:02
KyKy Tandy misses three point jump shot
11:18
+3
|
Rasheem Dunn makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
16-14
|
11:47
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
11:47
Ben Stanley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:47
+1
|
Ben Stanley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-14
|
11:47
TV timeout
11:47
Dylan Addae-Wusu shooting foul (Ben Stanley draws the foul)
12:06
Dwon Odom defensive rebound
12:06
Rasheem Dunn misses regular free throw 1 of 1
12:06
Adam Kunkel shooting foul (Rasheem Dunn draws the foul)
12:06
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn makes two point layup (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
13-13
|
12:09
Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
12:11
Zach Freemantle misses three point jump shot
12:38
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
12:40
Isaih Moore misses two point jump shot
12:40
+1
|
Zach Freemantle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-13
|
12:40
Zach Freemantle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:40
Isaih Moore shooting foul (Zach Freemantle draws the foul)
12:40
Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
12:42
Dwon Odom misses two point layup
12:56
+2
|
Isaih Moore makes two point layup (Posh Alexander assists)
11-12
|
12:57
Musketeers 30 second timeout
13:02
Dwon Odom turnover (bad pass) (Posh Alexander steals)
13:24
+2
|
Isaih Moore makes two point alley-oop dunk (Posh Alexander assists)
9-12
|
13:30
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
13:32
Jason Carter misses two point jump shot
13:52
Musketeers offensive rebound
13:54
Isaih Moore blocks Bryan Griffin's two point layup
13:54
Dwon Odom defensive rebound
13:56
Rasheem Dunn misses two point jump shot
14:03
Paul Scruggs personal foul
14:03
Isaih Moore offensive rebound
14:05
Rasheem Dunn misses two point layup
14:14
Zach Freemantle personal foul
14:14
Isaih Moore offensive rebound
14:16
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
14:27
+2
|
Jason Carter makes two point layup (Adam Kunkel assists)
7-12
|
14:39
Colby Jones defensive rebound
14:41
Zach Freemantle blocks Isaih Moore's two point jump shot
14:57
+2
|
Dwon Odom makes two point layup
7-10
|
15:33
+3
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes three point jump shot (Isaih Moore assists)
7-8
|
15:41
+2
|
Colby Jones makes two point putback layup
4-8
|
15:47
Colby Jones offensive rebound
15:49
Zach Freemantle misses two point jump shot
15:49
TV timeout
16:03
Musketeers offensive rebound
15:50
Greg Williams Jr. blocks Zach Freemantle's two point jump shot
16:05
+1
|
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-6
|
16:05
+1
|
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-6
|
16:05
Paul Scruggs shooting foul (Julian Champagnie draws the foul)
16:15
Greg Williams Jr. defensive rebound
16:17
Nate Johnson misses two point jump shot
16:41
+2
|
Julian Champagnie makes two point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
2-6
|
16:51
Zach Freemantle turnover
16:51
Zach Freemantle offensive foul (Rasheem Dunn draws the foul)
16:57
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
16:59
Rasheem Dunn misses three point jump shot
17:20
Arnaldo Toro defensive rebound
17:20
Colby Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1
17:20
Vince Cole shooting foul (Colby Jones draws the foul)
17:20
+2
|
Colby Jones makes two point layup (Nate Johnson assists)
0-6
|
17:22
Vince Cole turnover (lost ball) (Nate Johnson steals)
17:29
Arnaldo Toro defensive rebound
17:31
Greg Williams Jr. blocks Paul Scruggs's two point jump shot
17:39
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
17:41
Greg Williams Jr. misses two point jump shot
17:56
Nate Johnson turnover (traveling)
18:02
Vince Cole personal foul
18:10
Arnaldo Toro turnover (bad pass) (Nate Johnson steals)
18:26
+2
|
Colby Jones makes two point layup (Paul Scruggs assists)
0-4
|
18:41
Jason Carter defensive rebound
18:43
Vince Cole misses two point jump shot
18:55
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
18:57
Nate Johnson misses two point jump shot
19:00
Posh Alexander personal foul
19:15
Posh Alexander turnover (bad pass)
19:20
Arnaldo Toro defensive rebound
19:22
Arnaldo Toro blocks Zach Freemantle's two point jump shot
19:25
Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
19:27
Nate Johnson misses three point jump shot
19:33
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
19:35
Posh Alexander misses two point layup
19:42
+2
|
Nate Johnson makes two point layup
0-2
|
20:00
(Musketeers gains possession)
