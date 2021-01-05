|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Luke Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:54
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Murphy makes two point jump shot
|
26-24
|
1:14
|
|
+2
|
Darien Jackson makes two point dunk (Elijah Joiner assists)
|
26-22
|
1:19
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy turnover (lost ball) (Darien Jackson steals)
|
|
1:30
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Joiner makes two point jump shot
|
24-22
|
1:51
|
|
+2
|
Luke Anderson makes two point jump shot (Alexis Yetna assists)
|
22-22
|
2:14
|
|
+2
|
Rey Idowu makes two point layup (Darien Jackson assists)
|
22-20
|
2:25
|
|
|
Darien Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Justin Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:05
|
|
+1
|
Jamir Chaplin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
20-20
|
3:05
|
|
|
Austin Richie shooting foul (Jamir Chaplin draws the foul)
|
|
3:05
|
|
+2
|
Jamir Chaplin makes two point layup (Caleb Murphy assists)
|
20-19
|
3:12
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Rey Idowu misses two point hook shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Murphy makes two point layup
|
20-17
|
3:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh turnover
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh offensive foul (Caleb Murphy draws the foul)
|
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Jamir Chaplin makes two point jump shot (Justin Brown assists)
|
20-15
|
4:44
|
|
|
Jump ball. Justin Brown vs. Keshawn Williams (Bulls gains possession)
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Justin Brown offensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Justin Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Rey Idowu misses two point hook shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Darien Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Austin Richie misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Rey Idowu defensive rebound
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Darien Jackson shooting foul (Jamir Chaplin draws the foul)
|
|
5:56
|
|
+2
|
Jamir Chaplin makes two point layup (Caleb Murphy assists)
|
20-13
|
6:01
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Murphy steals)
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Darien Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Rashun Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Justin Brown offensive rebound
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Justin Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:55
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Joiner makes three point jump shot
|
20-11
|
7:12
|
|
|
David Collins personal foul (Darien Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
7:32
|
|
+1
|
Michael Durr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-11
|
7:32
|
|
+1
|
Michael Durr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-10
|
7:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II shooting foul (Michael Durr draws the foul)
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Michael Durr offensive rebound
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Rashun Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Michael Durr offensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Michael Durr misses two point layup
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Michael Durr offensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Justin Brown misses two point layup
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
David Collins defensive rebound
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy turnover
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy offensive foul
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner turnover (bad pass) (Justin Brown steals)
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II defensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Rashun Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II defensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Joiner makes three point jump shot (Curtis Haywood II assists)
|
17-9
|
9:43
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Golden Hurricane gains possession)
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Golden Hurricane offensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Castaneda makes two point jump shot (Caleb Murphy assists)
|
14-9
|
10:15
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin defensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Austin Richie misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson defensive rebound
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Darien Jackson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:27
|
|
+3
|
Jamir Chaplin makes three point jump shot (Xavier Castaneda assists)
|
14-7
|
11:34
|
|
|
Rashun Williams offensive rebound
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Keshawn Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Austin Richie defensive rebound
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa misses two point hook shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Rey Idowu turnover
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Rey Idowu offensive foul (David Collins draws the foul)
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa personal foul (Curtis Haywood II draws the foul)
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda turnover (bad pass) (Curtis Haywood II steals)
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Bulls 30 second timeout
|
|
13:11
|
|
+2
|
Rey Idowu makes two point layup (Curtis Haywood II assists)
|
14-4
|
13:25
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna turnover (lost ball)
|
|
13:43
|
|
+2
|
Darien Jackson makes two point layup (Rey Idowu assists)
|
12-4
|
13:54
|
|
|
Rey Idowu defensive rebound
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal personal foul (Alexis Yetna draws the foul)
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Justin Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner turnover (lost ball) (David Collins steals)
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
David Collins turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:30
|
|
+1
|
Darien Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-4
|
15:30
|
|
+1
|
Darien Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-4
|
15:30
|
|
|
David Collins shooting foul (Darien Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Darien Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Rey Idowu misses two point hook shot
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
David Collins turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:14
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Joiner makes three point jump shot (Darien Jackson assists)
|
8-4
|
16:38
|
|
+1
|
Michael Durr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-4
|
16:38
|
|
+1
|
Michael Durr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-3
|
16:38
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal shooting foul (Michael Durr draws the foul)
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Michael Durr offensive rebound
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
David Collins misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna turnover (lost ball) (Austin Richie steals)
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal turnover (lost ball) (Alexis Yetna steals)
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Rachal steals)
|
|
17:45
|
|
+3
|
Austin Richie makes three point jump shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
|
5-2
|
17:52
|
|
|
Austin Richie defensive rebound
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Michael Durr misses two point hook shot
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:34
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Murphy makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:50
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Rachal makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
|
18:58
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Justin Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Austin Richie misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Michael Durr misses two point hook shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Austin Richie vs. Michael Durr (Bulls gains possession)
|