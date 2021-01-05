Georgia visits LSU in SEC encounter
Georgia was undefeated before losing its SEC opener. LSU won its SEC opener then lost its second conference game.
Both teams will try to bounce back Wednesday night when they face each other in Baton Rouge, La.
The Bulldogs were 7-0 before hosting Mississippi State and losing 83-73 in their most recent game last Wednesday. In that one, they shot horribly in the first half, making only 23.7 percent of their shots while falling behind by 14, and never quite got back into striking distance in the second half.
"We've had some really good games," Georgia coach Tom Crean said. "We were 7-0, but we've also had five games where we've let our offense, or lack thereof, affect our game."
Tye Fagan, who scored 10 points as one of four double-figure scorers for the Bulldogs, said the offensive shortcomings against MSU began with the team missing several "bunnies," around the basket.
"We beat ourselves," Fagan said. "When we missed those shots I feel like we let our heads drop a little bit."
P.J. Horne led Georgia with a career-high 21 points, making five 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs fell behind by double figures midway through the first half, trailed 41-27 at halftime and couldn't reduce the deficit to single digits until 1:09 remained.
LSU (6-2, 1-1) also lamented offensive shortcomings in its 83-79 loss at Florida on Saturday, just four days after the Tigers started SEC play by routing Texas A&M 77-54.
"We missed a lot of easy ones and a lot of stuff at the basket," coach Will Wade said. "It was a tough night for us finishing around the rim and they obviously finished better than us."
The Gators finished the first half better than the Tigers did, scoring the final five points to gain a 40-all halftime tie.
"We had a chance to close out the first half, and we didn't close it out," said Cameron Thomas, who led LSU with 28 points. "Then, we just got outplayed in the second half.
"We were playing real well, playing good defense. When they had that little quick spurt, it just uplifted them to play harder in the second half."
Wade also pointed to the end of the first half as being pivotal.
"We didn't close the first half as well as we needed to," Wade said. "They dominated us inside."
Colin Castleton, Florida's 6-foot-11 forward, scored his team's first 15 points of the second half as the Tigers couldn't handle his size.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:54
|+ 1
|Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:54
|Toumani Camara shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
|12:53
|+ 3
|Sahvir Wheeler makes three point jump shot (Justin Kier assists)
|13:31
|Justin Kier offensive rebound
|13:52
|Sahvir Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|13:54
|+ 2
|Cameron Thomas makes two point floating jump shot
|14:03
|+ 2
|Toumani Camara makes two point layup
|14:20
|Trendon Watford turnover (lost ball) (Toumani Camara steals)
|14:28
|Javonte Smart defensive rebound
|14:36
|Sahvir Wheeler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:36
|Team Stats
|Points
|15
|18
|Field Goals
|6-16 (37.5%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|3-Pointers
|2-8 (25.0%)
|3-6 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|1-1 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|9
|7
|Offensive
|5
|1
|Defensive
|4
|6
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|5
|3
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fouls
|2
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|S. Wheeler G
|7 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|J. Smart G
|6 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|37.5
|FG%
|58.3
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Wheeler
|7
|1
|2
|2/4
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Fagan
|4
|5
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|T. Camara
|4
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Kier
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|P. Horne
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Wheeler
|7
|1
|2
|2/4
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Fagan
|4
|5
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|T. Camara
|4
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Kier
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|P. Horne
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Garcia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Starks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. McMillan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Etter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|15
|9
|5
|6/16
|2/8
|1/2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smart
|6
|2
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Watford
|4
|3
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|C. Thomas
|4
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Days
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Wilkinson
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smart
|6
|2
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Watford
|4
|3
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|C. Thomas
|4
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Days
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Wilkinson
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. LeBlanc Sr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Penn-Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hyatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. O'Neal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Manning Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Egemo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gaines
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|18
|7
|3
|7/12
|3/6
|1/1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
-
RI
RICH37
37
2nd 19:06 CBSSN
-
19VATECH
LVILLE23
31
1st 2:12
-
UGA
LSU15
19
1st 12:54 SECN
-
VCU
GMASON5
11
1st 15:18
-
GTOWN
BUTLER17
8
1st 13:30 FS1
-
SAMFORD
CHATT4
9
1st 15:37 ESP+
-
ARK
9TENN13
11
1st 12:43 ESP2
-
NCGRN
WOFF6
2
1st 16:52
-
TULSA
SFLA61
51
Final ESP+
-
STJOES
STBON57
83
Final ESP+
-
PITT
CUSE63
60
Final
-
UIW
NWST0
0147 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
WICHST
11HOU0
0134.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ABIL
HOUBP0
0151.5 O/U
+15
8:00pm
-
SAMHOU
SELOU0
0148.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NORL
CARK0
0152 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
LAMAR
NICHST0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
STJOHN
XAVIER0
0155 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
BC
21DUKE0
0150 O/U
-11.5
8:30pm
-
16MINN
10MICH0
0149 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm BTN
-
TEXAM
SC0
0136 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
OKLA
2BAYLOR0
0150 O/U
-11
9:00pm ESP2
-
AUBURN
MISS0
0140 O/U
-7
9:00pm SECN
-
SETON
7CREIGH0
0148.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm FS1
-
WAKE
22UVA0
0123 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm
-
UTAHST
NMEX0
0137 O/U
+12.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
AF
BOISE0
0132.5 O/U
-19
11:00pm FS1
-
SFA
TXAMCC0
0
PPD
-
CIT
MERCER0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FURMAN
WCAR0
0
PPD
-
23STLOU
LSALLE0
0
PPD ESP+
-
UMASS
GWASH0
0
PPD
-
PSU
OHIOST0
0
PPD BTN
-
GATECH
ND0
0
PPD
-
VMI
ETNST0
0
PPD
-
TEMPLE
TULANE0
0
PPD
-
OREGST
UTAH0
0
PPD ESPU