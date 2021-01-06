|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Lobos offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Neemias Queta blocks Saquan Singleton's two point layup
|
|
0:07
|
|
+2
|
Marco Anthony makes two point layup (Sean Bairstow assists)
|
41-18
|
0:25
|
|
|
Rod Brown turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:29
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Marco Anthony assists)
|
39-18
|
0:48
|
|
+1
|
Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-18
|
0:48
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Neemias Queta shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson personal foul
|
|
1:31
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point alley-oop dunk (Sean Bairstow assists)
|
37-17
|
1:41
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-17
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-17
|
2:01
|
|
|
Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Sean Bairstow misses two point layup
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Sean Bairstow steals)
|
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-17
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-17
|
2:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|
|
2:43
|
|
+2
|
Saquan Singleton makes two point layup (Isaiah Marin assists)
|
31-17
|
3:12
|
|
+2
|
Marco Anthony makes two point jump shot
|
31-15
|
3:19
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin turnover (lost ball) (Brock Miller steals)
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton misses two point layup
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius misses two point layup
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Bayron Matos turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:38
|
|
+1
|
Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-15
|
4:38
|
|
+1
|
Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-15
|
4:38
|
|
|
Keith McGee shooting foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin turnover (bad pass) (Trevin Dorius steals)
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Justin Bean turnover (lost ball)
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:27
|
|
+2
|
Rollie Worster makes two point jump shot
|
27-15
|
5:34
|
|
|
Rollie Worster offensive rebound
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Marco Anthony misses two point layup
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach offensive rebound
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Keith McGee misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
+1
|
Brock Miller makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
25-15
|
6:17
|
|
+1
|
Brock Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
24-15
|
6:17
|
|
+1
|
Brock Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
23-15
|
6:17
|
|
|
Rod Brown shooting foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Keith McGee turnover (bad pass) (Rollie Worster steals)
|
|
6:52
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point layup
|
22-15
|
7:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Jeremiah Francis III turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:39
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Justin Bean assists)
|
20-15
|
8:00
|
|
+3
|
Makuach Maluach makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists)
|
18-15
|
8:23
|
|
|
Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Neemias Queta blocks Rod Brown's two point layup
|
|
9:02
|
|
+3
|
Brock Miller makes three point jump shot
|
18-12
|
9:31
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Keith McGee misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
Trevin Dorius makes two point layup (Steven Ashworth assists)
|
15-12
|
9:56
|
|
|
Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Sean Bairstow misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson personal foul
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Bayron Matos defensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Emmanuel Kuac turnover (lost ball) (Steven Ashworth steals)
|
|
11:08
|
|
+2
|
Alphonso Anderson makes two point jump shot
|
13-12
|
11:29
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Bayron Matos misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:29
|
|
+1
|
Bayron Matos makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-12
|
11:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius shooting foul (Bayron Matos draws the foul)
|
|
11:54
|
|
+3
|
Alphonso Anderson makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
|
11-11
|
12:01
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Bayron Matos personal foul
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:50
|
|
+1
|
Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-11
|
12:50
|
|
+1
|
Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-11
|
12:50
|
|
|
Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)
|
|
12:52
|
|
+3
|
Keith McGee makes three point jump shot
|
6-11
|
13:15
|
|
|
Neemias Queta turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Justin Bean defensive rebound
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Rod Brown misses two point layup
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Rod Brown offensive rebound
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Jeremiah Francis III misses two point layup
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Rod Brown defensive rebound
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
+3
|
Keith McGee makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists)
|
6-8
|
14:14
|
|
|
Jeremiah Francis III defensive rebound
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Marco Anthony misses two point dunk
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Rollie Worster offensive rebound
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Marco Anthony misses two point layup
|
|
14:41
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Francis III makes three point jump shot (Rod Brown assists)
|
6-5
|
14:52
|
|
+2
|
Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Brock Miller assists)
|
6-2
|
15:02
|
|
|
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Valdir Manuel misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Valdir Manuel shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|
|
15:45
|
|
+1
|
Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-2
|
15:45
|
|
+1
|
Rod Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-1
|
15:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Rollie Worster shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Keith McGee defensive rebound
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Rod Brown blocks Marco Anthony's two point jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Rod Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:19
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point dunk
|
4-0
|
16:33
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton turnover
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Saquan Singleton offensive foul
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Aggies defensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
+2
|
Marco Anthony makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
17:04
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin personal foul
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Neemias Queta blocks Makuach Maluach's two point layup
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin defensive rebound
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin offensive rebound
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Neemias Queta blocks Isaiah Marin's two point layup
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Brock Miller personal foul
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Bayron Matos defensive rebound
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Rollie Worster turnover (bad pass)
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Lobos turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Lobos offensive rebound
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Justin Bean blocks Isaiah Marin's two point jump shot
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Lobos gains possession)
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Bayron Matos offensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Isaiah Marin defensive rebound
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
(Aggies gains possession)
|