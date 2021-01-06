UTAHST
NMEX

2nd Half
UTAHST
Aggies
3
NMEX
Lobos
4

Time Team Play Score
17:36   Neemias Queta turnover (lost ball)  
17:53 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot 44-22
18:01   Lobos offensive rebound  
18:03   Justin Bean blocks Saquan Singleton's two point layup  
18:10   Brock Miller turnover (bad pass) (Makuach Maluach steals)  
18:26 +2 Saquan Singleton makes two point putback layup 44-20
18:32   Saquan Singleton offensive rebound  
18:34   Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot  
18:58 +1 Justin Bean makes regular free throw 1 of 1 44-18
18:58   Bayron Matos shooting foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)  
18:58 +2 Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 43-18
19:08   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
19:10   Rod Brown misses two point jump shot  
19:15   Neemias Queta turnover (traveling)  
19:17   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
19:19   Isaiah Marin misses two point jump shot  
19:41   Bayron Matos defensive rebound  
19:43   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  

1st Half
UTAHST
Aggies
41
NMEX
Lobos
18

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Lobos offensive rebound  
0:01   Neemias Queta blocks Saquan Singleton's two point layup  
0:07 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point layup (Sean Bairstow assists) 41-18
0:25   Rod Brown turnover (bad pass)  
0:29 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Marco Anthony assists) 39-18
0:48 +1 Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-18
0:48   Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:48   Neemias Queta shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
0:59   Alphonso Anderson personal foul  
1:31 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point alley-oop dunk (Sean Bairstow assists) 37-17
1:41   Isaiah Marin turnover (bad pass)  
2:01 +1 Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-17
2:01 +1 Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-17
2:01   Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)  
2:10   Makuach Maluach turnover (bad pass)  
2:13   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
2:15   Sean Bairstow misses two point layup  
2:23   Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Sean Bairstow steals)  
2:32 +1 Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-17
2:32 +1 Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-17
2:32   TV timeout  
2:32   Isaiah Marin personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)  
2:43 +2 Saquan Singleton makes two point layup (Isaiah Marin assists) 31-17
3:12 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point jump shot 31-15
3:19   Isaiah Marin turnover (lost ball) (Brock Miller steals)  
3:39   Saquan Singleton defensive rebound  
3:41   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
3:51   Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound  
3:53   Saquan Singleton misses two point layup  
4:01   Saquan Singleton defensive rebound  
4:03   Trevin Dorius misses two point layup  
4:18   Bayron Matos turnover (bad pass)  
4:38 +1 Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-15
4:38 +1 Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-15
4:38   Keith McGee shooting foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)  
4:54   Isaiah Marin turnover (bad pass) (Trevin Dorius steals)  
5:04   Justin Bean turnover (lost ball)  
5:17   Makuach Maluach turnover (traveling)  
5:27 +2 Rollie Worster makes two point jump shot 27-15
5:34   Rollie Worster offensive rebound  
5:36   Marco Anthony misses two point layup  
5:48   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
5:50   Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot  
6:00   Makuach Maluach offensive rebound  
6:02   Keith McGee misses three point jump shot  
6:17 +1 Brock Miller makes regular free throw 3 of 3 25-15
6:17 +1 Brock Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 3 24-15
6:17 +1 Brock Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 3 23-15
6:17   Rod Brown shooting foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)  
6:25   Keith McGee turnover (bad pass) (Rollie Worster steals)  
6:52 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point layup 22-15
7:10   TV timeout  
7:10   Jeremiah Francis III turnover (traveling)  
7:39 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Justin Bean assists) 20-15
8:00 +3 Makuach Maluach makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists) 18-15
8:23   Valdir Manuel defensive rebound  
8:25   Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot  
8:40   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
8:42   Neemias Queta blocks Rod Brown's two point layup  
9:02 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot 18-12
9:31   Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound  
9:33   Keith McGee misses two point jump shot  
9:33 +2 Trevin Dorius makes two point layup (Steven Ashworth assists) 15-12
9:56   Sean Bairstow defensive rebound  
9:58   Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot  
10:10   Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound  
10:12   Sean Bairstow misses three point jump shot  
10:24   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
10:26   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
10:42   Alphonso Anderson personal foul  
10:42   Bayron Matos defensive rebound  
10:42   Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot  
10:49   Emmanuel Kuac turnover (lost ball) (Steven Ashworth steals)  
11:08 +2 Alphonso Anderson makes two point jump shot 13-12
11:29   Steven Ashworth defensive rebound  
11:29   Bayron Matos misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:29 +1 Bayron Matos makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-12
11:29   TV timeout  
11:28   Trevin Dorius shooting foul (Bayron Matos draws the foul)  
11:54 +3 Alphonso Anderson makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists) 11-11
12:01   Steven Ashworth defensive rebound  
12:03   Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot  
12:10   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
12:12   Steven Ashworth misses two point jump shot  
12:17   Bayron Matos personal foul  
12:32   Steven Ashworth defensive rebound  
12:34   Isaiah Marin misses two point jump shot  
12:50 +1 Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-11
12:50 +1 Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-11
12:50   Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)  
12:52 +3 Keith McGee makes three point jump shot 6-11
13:15   Neemias Queta turnover (traveling)  
13:25   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
13:27   Rod Brown misses two point layup  
13:32   Rod Brown offensive rebound  
13:34   Jeremiah Francis III misses two point layup  
13:53   Rod Brown defensive rebound  
13:55   Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot  
14:08 +3 Keith McGee makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists) 6-8
14:14   Jeremiah Francis III defensive rebound  
14:16   Marco Anthony misses two point dunk  
14:25   Rollie Worster offensive rebound  
14:27   Marco Anthony misses two point layup  
14:41 +3 Jeremiah Francis III makes three point jump shot (Rod Brown assists) 6-5
14:52 +2 Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Brock Miller assists) 6-2
15:02   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
15:04   Valdir Manuel misses three point jump shot  
15:24   Valdir Manuel defensive rebound  
15:24   Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:24   Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:24   Valdir Manuel shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
15:45 +1 Rod Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-2
15:45 +1 Rod Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-1
15:45   TV timeout  
15:45   Rollie Worster shooting foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)  
15:49   Keith McGee defensive rebound  
15:51   Rod Brown blocks Marco Anthony's two point jump shot  
15:59   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
16:01   Rod Brown misses two point jump shot  
16:19 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point dunk 4-0
16:33   Saquan Singleton turnover  
16:33   Saquan Singleton offensive foul  
16:32   Aggies defensive rebound  
16:34   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
16:48 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point layup 2-0
17:04   Isaiah Marin personal foul  
17:20   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
17:22   Neemias Queta blocks Makuach Maluach's two point layup  
17:32   Isaiah Marin defensive rebound  
17:34   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
17:41   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
17:43   Isaiah Marin misses two point jump shot  
17:48   Isaiah Marin offensive rebound  
17:50   Neemias Queta blocks Isaiah Marin's two point layup  
18:00   Brock Miller personal foul  
18:17   Bayron Matos defensive rebound  
18:19   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
18:24   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
18:26   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
18:46   Rollie Worster turnover (bad pass)  
19:05   Lobos turnover (shot clock violation)  
19:05   Lobos offensive rebound  
19:05   Justin Bean blocks Isaiah Marin's two point jump shot  
19:15   Jump ball. (Lobos gains possession)  
19:15   Bayron Matos offensive rebound  
19:17   Isaiah Marin misses three point jump shot  
19:37   Isaiah Marin defensive rebound  
19:39   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
20:00   (Aggies gains possession)  
Points 44 22
Field Goals 15-31 (48.4%) 7-32 (21.9%)
3-Pointers 2-8 (25.0%) 4-8 (50.0%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 20 23
Offensive 2 5
Defensive 17 15
Team 1 3
Assists 8 4
Steals 5 1
Blocks 6 1
Turnovers 6 12
Fouls 6 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo Utah State 7-3 41344
home team logo New Mexico 3-4 18422
Rip Griffin Center Lubbock, Texas
Rip Griffin Center Lubbock, Texas
away team logo Utah State 7-3 PPG RPG APG
home team logo New Mexico 3-4 PPG RPG APG
00
. Queta C PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. McGee G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
23
N. Queta C 10 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
3
K. McGee G 6 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
48.4 FG% 21.9
25.0 3PT FG% 50.0
85.7 FT% 66.7
Utah State
Total 44 19 8 15/31 2/8 12/14 6 0 5 6 6 2 17
New Mexico
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Maluach 5 3 0 2/6 1/1 0/0 0 0 1 0 3 1 2
S. Singleton 5 3 0 2/7 0/0 1/2 1 0 0 0 1 1 2
J. Francis III 3 1 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
R. Brown 2 2 1 0/4 0/0 2/2 1 0 0 1 1 1 1
B. Matos 1 4 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 0 0 0 1 1 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. McGee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Manuel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kuac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Headdings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wegscheider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Padgett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Medina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 22 20 4 7/32 4/8 4/6 10 0 1 1 12 5 15
