|
3:16
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson offensive rebound
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
JJ Traynor misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
John Ojiako shooting foul (JJ Traynor draws the foul)
|
|
3:16
|
|
+2
|
JJ Traynor makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
23-28
|
3:36
|
|
+2
|
Tyrece Radford makes two point driving layup
|
23-26
|
3:44
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
JJ Traynor turnover
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
JJ Traynor offensive foul
|
|
4:17
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cone makes three point jump shot (Hunter Cattoor assists)
|
21-26
|
4:23
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts personal foul (Samuell Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede defensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Hokies 30 second timeout
|
|
5:39
|
|
+3
|
Josh Nickelberry makes three point jump shot (Dre Davis assists)
|
18-26
|
5:45
|
|
|
Dre Davis offensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Keve Aluma blocks Jae'Lyn Withers's two point layup
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point driving layup
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:21
|
|
+1
|
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-23
|
6:21
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers shooting foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Keve Aluma turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
17-23
|
7:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts personal foul (Josh Nickelberry draws the foul)
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Hokies defensive rebound
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Dre Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Jump ball. David N'Guessan vs. Josh Nickelberry (Hokies gains possession)
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
David N'Guessan defensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
David Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers blocks David N'Guessan's two point layup
|
|
9:21
|
|
+2
|
Josh Nickelberry makes two point step back jump shot
|
17-21
|
9:30
|
|
|
Carlik Jones defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:54
|
|
+3
|
Quinn Slazinski makes three point jump shot (Josh Nickelberry assists)
|
17-19
|
10:13
|
|
|
Keve Aluma turnover
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Keve Aluma offensive foul (Josh Nickelberry draws the foul)
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Josh Nickelberry defensive rebound
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:49
|
|
+1
|
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-16
|
10:49
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski shooting foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
|
|
11:14
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
16-16
|
11:26
|
|
+1
|
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-14
|
11:26
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
David Johnson shooting foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Keve Aluma offensive rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
12:03
|
|
+2
|
Quinn Slazinski makes two point layup
|
15-14
|
12:08
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor turnover (lost ball) (Carlik Jones steals)
|
|
12:24
|
|
+3
|
David Johnson makes three point jump shot (Carlik Jones assists)
|
15-12
|
12:39
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Cone makes two point pullup jump shot
|
15-9
|
13:05
|
|
|
Carlik Jones turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Cone steals)
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Cardinals defensive rebound
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Dre Davis misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
14:01
|
|
+1
|
Nahiem Alleyne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-9
|
14:01
|
|
+1
|
Nahiem Alleyne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-9
|
14:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson shooting foul (Nahiem Alleyne draws the foul)
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones makes two point driving layup
|
11-9
|
15:18
|
|
|
Nahiem Alleyne turnover (bad pass) (Carlik Jones steals)
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede turnover (bad pass) (Dre Davis steals)
|
|
16:15
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones makes two point driving layup
|
11-7
|
16:21
|
|
|
Keve Aluma turnover (bad pass) (Carlik Jones steals)
|
|
16:40
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point pullup jump shot
|
11-5
|
16:53
|
|
|
Dre Davis defensive rebound
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Keve Aluma misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:09
|
|
+1
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
11-3
|
17:09
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede shooting foul (Jae'Lyn Withers draws the foul)
|
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup (Dre Davis assists)
|
11-2
|
17:13
|
|
|
Dre Davis offensive rebound
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Cardinals 30 second timeout
|
|
17:35
|
|
+3
|
Justyn Mutts makes three point jump shot (Nahiem Alleyne assists)
|
11-0
|
17:55
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
+3
|
Justyn Mutts makes three point jump shot (Nahiem Alleyne assists)
|
8-0
|
18:40
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede defensive rebound
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Dre Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:56
|
|
+3
|
Wabissa Bede makes three point jump shot (Tyrece Radford assists)
|
5-0
|
19:06
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson turnover (lost ball) (Wabissa Bede steals)
|
|
19:13
|
|
+2
|
Keve Aluma makes two point jump shot (Wabissa Bede assists)
|
2-0
|
19:29
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Keve Aluma vs. Jae'Lyn Withers (Samuell Williamson gains possession)
|