VCU
GMASON
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound
|14:51
|Hason Ward blocks Bahaide Haidara's two point layup
|14:53
|Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound
|14:58
|Bahaide Haidara misses two point layup
|15:00
|+ 2
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point jump shot
|15:14
|Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|15:37
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:37
|+ 1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:37
|Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|15:37
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|15:55
|Corey Douglas misses two point layup
|15:57
|Team Stats
|Points
|7
|11
|Field Goals
|3-8 (37.5%)
|4-8 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|1-3 (33.3%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|4
|6
|Offensive
|1
|2
|Defensive
|3
|4
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|1
|3
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|VCU 8-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|George Mason 5-3
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|37.5
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|100.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Hyland
|7
|1
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Douglas Jr.
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Baldwin Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|L. Stockard III
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V. Williams Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Kolek
|6
|0
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Wilson
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Oduro
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|X. Johnson
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
