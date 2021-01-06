VCU
GMASON

1st Half
VCU
Rams
7
GMASON
Patriots
11

Time Team Play Score
14:51   Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound  
14:53   Hason Ward blocks Bahaide Haidara's two point layup  
14:58   Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound  
15:00   Bahaide Haidara misses two point layup  
15:14 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point jump shot 7-11
15:18   Jump ball. Nah'Shon Hyland vs. Josh Oduro (Rams gains possession)  
15:37   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
15:37   Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:37 +1 Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-11
15:37   Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)  
15:55   TV timeout  
15:55   Jump ball. Corey Douglas vs. Josh Oduro (Patriots gains possession)  
15:55   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
15:57   Corey Douglas misses two point layup  
16:04   Adrian Baldwin Jr. offensive rebound  
16:06   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
16:33 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point layup 5-10
16:58 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point jump shot 5-8
17:32 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists) 3-8
17:48   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
17:50   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
18:04 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists) 3-5
18:10   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
18:12   Vince Williams misses two point jump shot  
18:19   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
18:21   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
18:34   Patriots turnover (10-second violation)  
18:47 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists) 3-2
18:56   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
18:58   Levi Stockard III misses two point layup  
19:08   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
19:10   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
19:41 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Corey Douglas assists) 3-0
20:00   Corey Douglas vs. AJ Wilson (Rams gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound 14:51
  Hason Ward blocks Bahaide Haidara's two point layup 14:53
  Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound 14:58
  Bahaide Haidara misses two point layup 15:00
+ 2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point jump shot 15:14
  Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound 15:37
  Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2 15:37
+ 1 Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15:37
  Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul) 15:37
  Josh Oduro defensive rebound 15:55
  Corey Douglas misses two point layup 15:57
Team Stats
Points 7 11
Field Goals 3-8 (37.5%) 4-8 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 1-3 (33.3%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 4 6
Offensive 1 2
Defensive 3 4
Team 0 0
Assists 1 3
Steals 0 0
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fouls 1 0
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
N. Hyland G
7 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
20
T. Kolek G
6 PTS
12T
away team logo VCU 8-2 7-7
home team logo George Mason 5-3 14-14
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Team Stats
away team logo VCU 8-2 PPG RPG APG
home team logo George Mason 5-3 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Hyland G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Kolek G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
N. Hyland G 7 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
20
T. Kolek G 6 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
37.5 FG% 50.0
33.3 3PT FG% 100.0
0 FT% 50.0
VCU
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hyland 7 1 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
C. Douglas Jr. 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
A. Baldwin Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
L. Stockard III 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
V. Williams Jr. 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Ward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Watkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Medley-Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Henderson VI - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McAllister - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 7 4 1 3/8 1/3 0/0 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
George Mason
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Kolek 6 0 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
A. Wilson 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 3
J. Oduro 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
X. Johnson 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Haidara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Polite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Frazier III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Calixte - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Greene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hartwell II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McCray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Konnor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 11 6 3 4/8 2/2 1/2 0 0 0 0 0 2 4
