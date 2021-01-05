Struggling Wake Forest gets stern test vs. No. 22 Virginia
If No. 22 Virginia's defense is coming back into form, that could mean trouble for Wake Forest when the teams meet Wednesday night at Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia (5-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its conference opener last week at Notre Dame 66-57 before Saturday night's game at Virginia Tech was called off based on a positive coronavirus test involving a Virginia staff member.
Coach Tony Bennett said Monday the team might be short-handed for the Wake Forest game, but he expects the game to be played.
The Cavaliers have had a chance to get settled down after a blowout loss to top-ranked Gonzaga on Dec. 26.
"I think we can still improve (defensively)," guard Kihei Clark said. "... but I think defensively we did take some steps in the right direction."
The ACC opener for both teams was supposed to come against each other Dec. 16 in Winston-Salem, N.C. That game was postponed because of Wake Forest's coronavirus issues.
Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1) went more than a month without a game before last Thursday, when it topped Division II Catawba. Then the Demon Deacons suffered their first loss with a 70-54 setback Sunday night at Georgia Tech.
"It's never as bad as you think it is," first-year coach Steve Forbes said. "(The players aren't) happy and I'm not happy."
Isaiah Mucius, with 21 points, was the lone Demon Deacon to score in double figures. The combination of 18 turnovers and 3-for-20 shooting on 3-pointers were big problems. Wake Forest had 10 assists on 22 field goals.
"It's going to be hard for us to win" shooting 3-pointers like that, Forbes said.
The turnovers led to too many quick strikes at the other end, which Forbes called the biggest fallout of the giveaways.
"I think they're trying to make plays that aren't there," Forbes said, noting the Demon Deacons need to look more into the post for offense.
Certainly, there are issues on offense for the Demon Deacons, who survived 70-62 in the Catawba game, and are still coping with the fallout of missed practice time.
"I have to do a better job of preparing them for zone (defenses)," Forbes said, though Virginia generally plays a different form of sticky defense.
With so few games played, the Demon Deacons have lots of unanswered questions.
"We don't have anything to build on," Forbes said. "I try to remain positive with them, but realistic."
Part of the process for Wake Forest is involving Carter Whitt into the system. A November signee, the guard completed high school early and joined the Wake Forest program last month, so he has played just two games.
Virginia center Jay Huff's foul trouble in consecutive games has been a concern for Bennett, citing the effect on the team's defense. Eliminating the needless fouls is something that is being addressed.
"You've got to be more alert," Bennett said. "It's having an awareness and alertness. It has happened repeatedly, so that has got to change."
Virginia is trying to refine its perimeter offense. Clark had 19 points at Notre Dame.
"It's to be determined," Bennett said of the effectiveness from the outside.
Transfer Sam Hauser's first double-double with the Cavaliers, 13 points and 10 rebounds, was a positive sign. Still, Hauser has shot 37.1 percent on 3-pointers despite leading the Cavaliers in scoring with 12.9 points per game.
"We're trying to do some things offensively to give these guys some opportunities and free them up," Bennett said.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Daivien Williamson personal foul (Kihei Clark draws the foul)
|9:34
|+ 3
|Ismael Massoud makes three point jump shot (Daivien Williamson assists)
|9:49
|+ 2
|Kadin Shedrick makes two point layup (Sam Hauser assists)
|10:08
|+ 2
|Isaiah Mucius makes two point layup
|10:36
|Isaiah Mucius defensive rebound
|10:42
|Isaiah Mucius blocks Trey Murphy III's two point layup
|10:44
|Daivien Williamson turnover (lost ball) (Kihei Clark steals)
|10:50
|+ 2
|Trey Murphy III makes two point layup
|11:13
|Tomas Woldetensae defensive rebound
|11:24
|Isaiah Mucius misses three point jump shot
|11:26
|Isaiah Mucius defensive rebound
|11:53
|Team Stats
|Points
|24
|14
|Field Goals
|9-14 (64.3%)
|6-14 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|5-6 (83.3%)
|2-5 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-3 (33.3%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|10
|4
|Offensive
|1
|0
|Defensive
|8
|4
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|7
|3
|Steals
|0
|2
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fouls
|1
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wake Forest 3-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|22 Virginia 5-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Massoud F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|
00
|. Murphy III G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Massoud F
|9 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|T. Murphy III G
|5 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|64.3
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|83.3
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|33.3
|FT%
|0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Massoud
|9
|2
|1
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|I. Mucius
|8
|2
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|1/1
|0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|J. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Williamson
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Neath
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Massoud
|9
|2
|1
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|I. Mucius
|8
|2
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|1/1
|0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|J. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Williamson
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Neath
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Okpomo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. DuBose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Okeke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Buchanan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mathis Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ingraham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. van Beveren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|24
|9
|7
|9/14
|5/6
|1/3
|1
|28
|0
|1
|2
|1
|8
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Hauser
|5
|3
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Murphy III
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Clark
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Shedrick
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Woldetensae
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Hauser
|5
|3
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Murphy III
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Clark
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Shedrick
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Woldetensae
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McKoy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Caffaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Stattmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Morsell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McCorkle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Poindexter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|14
|4
|3
|6/14
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|38
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
