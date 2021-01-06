|
20:00
|
|
|
Matt Haarms vs. Drew Timme (Cougars gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Connor Harding turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Suggs steals)
|
|
19:40
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Suggs makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:40
|
|
|
Brandon Averette shooting foul (Jalen Suggs draws the foul)
|
|
19:40
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Suggs makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0-3
|
19:28
|
|
|
Kolby Lee misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Drew Timme defensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
+2
|
Corey Kispert makes two point layup
|
0-5
|
18:55
|
|
|
Alex Barcello turnover (bad pass) (Corey Kispert steals)
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Drew Timme misses two point layup
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Matt Haarms turnover (lost ball) (Joel Ayayi steals)
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Anton Watson offensive rebound
|
|
18:02
|
|
+3
|
Corey Kispert makes three point jump shot (Joel Ayayi assists)
|
0-8
|
17:51
|
|
+2
|
Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot
|
2-8
|
17:23
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme makes two point jump shot
|
2-10
|
17:08
|
|
|
Matt Haarms turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:54
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme makes two point layup
|
2-12
|
16:39
|
|
|
Matt Haarms offensive foul (Anton Watson draws the foul)
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Matt Haarms turnover
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Corey Kispert turnover (bad pass) (Connor Harding steals)
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
+2
|
Joel Ayayi makes two point layup (Jalen Suggs assists)
|
2-14
|
15:51
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Anton Watson defensive rebound
|
|
15:39
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme makes two point layup (Joel Ayayi assists)
|
2-16
|
15:36
|
|
|
Cougars 30 second timeout
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Richard Harward offensive rebound
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Richard Harward misses two point layup
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Drew Timme offensive rebound
|
|
14:42
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme makes two point layup
|
2-18
|
14:35
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard defensive rebound
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Richard Harward personal foul
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi offensive rebound
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner shooting foul (Corey Kispert draws the foul)
|
|
14:09
|
|
+1
|
Corey Kispert makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
2-19
|
14:09
|
|
|
Corey Kispert misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
14:09
|
|
+1
|
Corey Kispert makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
2-20
|
14:00
|
|
|
Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson personal foul (Corey Kispert draws the foul)
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Richard Harward personal foul (Corey Kispert draws the foul)
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Corey Kispert misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Suggs steals)
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs misses two point layup
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi personal foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo personal foul
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi defensive rebound
|
|
13:02
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Nembhard makes three point jump shot (Corey Kispert assists)
|
2-23
|
12:51
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Richard Harward offensive rebound
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs shooting foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)
|
|
12:47
|
|
+1
|
Richard Harward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-23
|
12:47
|
|
+1
|
Richard Harward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-23
|
12:31
|
|
+2
|
Corey Kispert makes two point jump shot
|
4-25
|
12:05
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Johnson makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists)
|
7-25
|
11:44
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Nembhard makes three point jump shot (Joel Ayayi assists)
|
7-28
|
11:24
|
|
|
Brandon Averette misses two point layup
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
+2
|
Oumar Ballo makes two point layup (Joel Ayayi assists)
|
7-30
|
10:42
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard personal foul (Caleb Lohner draws the foul)
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:30
|
|
+2
|
Matt Haarms makes two point layup (Kolby Lee assists)
|
9-30
|
10:30
|
|
|
Corey Kispert shooting foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|
|
10:30
|
|
+1
|
Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-30
|
10:11
|
|
|
Drew Timme misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Kolby Lee defensive rebound
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Jump ball. Brandon Averette vs. Anton Watson (Bulldogs gains possession)
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Brandon Averette turnover (lost ball) (Anton Watson steals)
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Drew Timme offensive foul (Trevin Knell draws the foul)
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Drew Timme turnover
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Alex Barcello turnover (bad pass) (Anton Watson steals)
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Alex Barcello personal foul (Anton Watson draws the foul)
|
|
9:45
|
|
+1
|
Anton Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-31
|
9:45
|
|
+1
|
Anton Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-32
|
9:34
|
|
+2
|
Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|
12-32
|
9:12
|
|
|
Drew Timme misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Kolby Lee makes two point hook shot
|
14-32
|
8:26
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Gideon George defensive rebound
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Cougars offensive rebound
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Drew Timme personal foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|
|
8:11
|
|
+1
|
Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-32
|
8:11
|
|
+1
|
Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-32
|
8:01
|
|
+2
|
Joel Ayayi makes two point layup (Andrew Nembhard assists)
|
16-34
|
7:34
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs misses two point layup
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Connor Harding defensive rebound
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard defensive rebound
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Corey Kispert misses two point layup
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Kolby Lee misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
|
|
5:50
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Nembhard makes three point jump shot (Jalen Suggs assists)
|
16-37
|
5:26
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Averette makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|
19-37
|
5:15
|
|
|
Connor Harding shooting foul (Joel Ayayi draws the foul)
|
|
5:15
|
|
+1
|
Joel Ayayi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-38
|
5:15
|
|
+1
|
Joel Ayayi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-39
|
4:55
|
|
|
Gideon George offensive rebound
|
|
4:51
|
|
+2
|
Gideon George makes two point layup
|
21-39
|
4:43
|
|
|
Gideon George blocks Anton Watson's two point layup
|
|
3:58
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Lohner makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|
26-39
|
3:49
|
|
+2
|
Joel Ayayi makes two point layup (Jalen Suggs assists)
|
26-41
|
3:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:49
|
|
+2
|
Joel Ayayi makes two point layup (Jalen Suggs assists)
|
26-41
|
3:38
|
|
|
Anton Watson personal foul (Kolby Lee draws the foul)
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Kolby Lee misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Corey Kispert defensive rebound
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Alex Barcello turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Anton Watson misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Kolby Lee defensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Kolby Lee personal foul (Anton Watson draws the foul)
|
|
3:00
|
|
+1
|
Anton Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-42
|
3:00
|
|
+1
|
Anton Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-43
|
2:48
|
|
|
Gideon George misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson shooting foul (Jalen Suggs draws the foul)
|
|
2:41
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Suggs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-44
|
2:41
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Suggs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-45
|
2:27
|
|
|
Matt Haarms turnover (lost ball)
|
|
2:12
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Suggs makes three point jump shot (Andrew Nembhard assists)
|
26-48
|
1:38
|
|
|
Brandon Averette offensive foul (Jalen Suggs draws the foul)
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Brandon Averette turnover
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs misses two point layup
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Anton Watson offensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
+2
|
Anton Watson makes two point layup
|
26-50
|
1:06
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard defensive rebound
|
|
0:41
|
|
+2
|
Corey Kispert makes two point layup
|
26-52
|
0:25
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Lohner makes two point layup
|
28-52
|
0:25
|
|
|
Anton Watson shooting foul (Caleb Lohner draws the foul)
|
|
0:25
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Lohner makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
29-52
|
0:05
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Brandon Averette misses two point layup
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|