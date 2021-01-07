|
10:33
Joshua Tomaic shooting foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)
10:50
Lamont Butler turnover (traveling)
10:52
Lamont Butler defensive rebound
10:54
Matt Mitchell blocks K.J. Hymes's two point layup
10:54
K.J. Hymes offensive rebound
10:56
K.J. Hymes misses two point jump shot
11:13
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
11:15
Aguek Arop misses three point jump shot
11:24
Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
11:26
Kane Milling misses two point jump shot
11:36
Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
11:38
Robby Robinson blocks Matt Mitchell's two point layup
11:46
Joshua Tomaic offensive rebound
11:48
Terrell Gomez misses two point jump shot
11:56
TV timeout
11:56
Jump ball. Lamont Butler vs. K.J. Hymes (Lamont Butler gains possession)
12:10
+2
|
Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
16-20
|
12:20
Terrell Gomez personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)
12:38
K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
12:40
Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
12:50
Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
12:52
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
13:22
+3
|
Aguek Arop makes three point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists)
14-20
|
13:39
Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
13:41
Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot
13:56
+2
|
Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot (Jordan Schakel assists)
14-17
|
14:13
+2
|
Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
14-15
|
14:33
+3
|
Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot
12-15
|
14:47
+2
|
Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot
12-12
|
14:51
Jordan Schakel personal foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)
15:09
+2
|
Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Aguek Arop assists)
10-12
|
15:22
Warren Washington turnover
15:22
Warren Washington offensive foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
15:34
TV timeout
15:34
Nathan Mensah turnover (bad pass)
16:02
+3
|
Zane Meeks makes three point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
10-10
|
16:17
+2
|
Trey Pulliam makes two point jump shot
7-10
|
16:33
+2
|
Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
7-8
|
16:54
+2
|
Trey Pulliam makes two point jump shot
5-8
|
17:10
+3
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
5-6
|
17:16
Adam Seiko turnover (lost ball) (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)
17:23
Adam Seiko defensive rebound
17:25
Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot
17:27
+2
|
Matt Mitchell makes two point jump shot
2-6
|
18:08
+1
|
Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-4
|
18:08
+1
|
Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-3
|
18:08
+1
|
Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-2
|
18:08
+1
|
Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-2
|
18:08
Grant Sherfield turnover
18:08
Grant Sherfield offensive foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
18:09
Nathan Mensah shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
18:30
+2
|
Nathan Mensah makes two point hook shot (Jordan Schakel assists)
0-2
|
18:46
Zane Meeks turnover
18:46
Zane Meeks offensive foul (Adam Seiko draws the foul)
19:14
Adam Seiko turnover (traveling)
19:31
Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
19:32
Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Nathan Mensah steals)
20:00
Warren Washington vs. Nathan Mensah (Zane Meeks gains possession)
