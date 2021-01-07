NEVADA
SDGST

1st Half
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
16
SDGST
Aztecs
20

Time Team Play Score
10:33   Joshua Tomaic shooting foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)  
10:50   Lamont Butler turnover (traveling)  
10:52   Lamont Butler defensive rebound  
10:54   Matt Mitchell blocks K.J. Hymes's two point layup  
10:54   K.J. Hymes offensive rebound  
10:56   K.J. Hymes misses two point jump shot  
11:13   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
11:15   Aguek Arop misses three point jump shot  
11:24   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
11:26   Kane Milling misses two point jump shot  
11:36   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
11:38   Robby Robinson blocks Matt Mitchell's two point layup  
11:46   Joshua Tomaic offensive rebound  
11:48   Terrell Gomez misses two point jump shot  
11:56   TV timeout  
11:56   Jump ball. Lamont Butler vs. K.J. Hymes (Lamont Butler gains possession)  
12:10 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot 16-20
12:20   Terrell Gomez personal foul (Desmond Cambridge Jr. draws the foul)  
12:38   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
12:40   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
12:50   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
12:52   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:22 +3 Aguek Arop makes three point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists) 14-20
13:39   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
13:41   Grant Sherfield misses three point jump shot  
13:56 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot (Jordan Schakel assists) 14-17
14:13 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot 14-15
14:33 +3 Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot 12-15
14:47 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point jump shot 12-12
14:51   Jordan Schakel personal foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)  
15:09 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Aguek Arop assists) 10-12
15:22   Warren Washington turnover  
15:22   Warren Washington offensive foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
15:34   TV timeout  
15:34   Nathan Mensah turnover (bad pass)  
16:02 +3 Zane Meeks makes three point jump shot (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 10-10
16:17 +2 Trey Pulliam makes two point jump shot 7-10
16:33 +2 Warren Washington makes two point dunk (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 7-8
16:54 +2 Trey Pulliam makes two point jump shot 5-8
17:10 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 5-6
17:16   Adam Seiko turnover (lost ball) (Desmond Cambridge Jr. steals)  
17:23   Adam Seiko defensive rebound  
17:25   Tre Coleman misses three point jump shot  
17:27 +2 Matt Mitchell makes two point jump shot 2-6
18:08 +1 Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-4
18:08 +1 Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-3
18:08 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-2
18:08 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-2
18:08   Grant Sherfield turnover  
18:08   Grant Sherfield offensive foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
18:09   Nathan Mensah shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
18:30 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point hook shot (Jordan Schakel assists) 0-2
18:46   Zane Meeks turnover  
18:46   Zane Meeks offensive foul (Adam Seiko draws the foul)  
19:14   Adam Seiko turnover (traveling)  
19:31   Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
19:32   Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Nathan Mensah steals)  
20:00   Warren Washington vs. Nathan Mensah (Zane Meeks gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 16 20
Field Goals 6-12 (50.0%) 8-12 (66.7%)
3-Pointers 2-5 (40.0%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 4 6
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 3 5
Team 0 0
Assists 3 4
Steals 1 1
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 4 4
Fouls 4 4
Technicals 0 0
25
G. Sherfield G
8 PTS, 1 AST
31
N. Mensah F
8 PTS, 1 REB
12T
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Team Stats
Top Scorers
25
G. Sherfield G 8 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
31
N. Mensah F 8 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 66.7
40.0 3PT FG% 50.0
100.0 FT% 100.0
Nevada
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Hymes 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 1
K. Milling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bansuelo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Courseault - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Huseinovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 4 3 6/12 2/5 2/2 4 39 1 1 4 1 3
San Diego State
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Mitchell 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 0 1
J. Tomaic 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0
T. Gomez 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
A. Seiko 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 2 0 1
L. Butler 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Arop 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Barnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dinwiddie Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Broughton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Morhar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 20 6 4 8/12 2/4 2/2 4 25 1 1 4 1 5
