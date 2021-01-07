PORT
2nd Half
PORT
Pilots
12
SANFRAN
Dons
32

Time Team Play Score
7:42   TV timeout  
7:42   Jamaree Bouyea personal foul (Takiula Fahrensohn draws the foul)  
7:46   Isaiah Hawthorne turnover (bad pass) (Latrell Jones steals)  
8:01 +2 Clythus Griffith makes two point layup 55-73
8:12   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
8:14   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
8:29   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
8:31   Clythus Griffith misses three point jump shot  
8:49   Pilots 30 second timeout  
9:00 +3 Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists) 53-73
9:04   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
9:06   Latrell Jones misses two point jump shot  
9:26 +3 Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hawthorne assists) 53-70
9:48   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
9:50   Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot  
9:58   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
10:00   Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot  
10:17 +1 Clythus Griffith makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-67
10:17 +1 Clythus Griffith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-67
10:17   Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Clythus Griffith draws the foul)  
10:31 +1 Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 1 of 1 51-67
10:31   TV timeout  
10:31   Michael Henn shooting foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)  
10:31 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup 51-66
10:36   Latrell Jones turnover (lost ball) (Taavi Jurkatamm steals)  
10:52 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 51-64
10:57   Jamaree Bouyea offensive rebound  
10:59   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
11:18 +2 Chase Adams makes two point layup (Michael Henn assists) 51-61
11:40 +2 Josh Kunen makes two point layup (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 49-61
11:47   Michael Henn turnover (lost ball) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)  
11:54   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
11:56   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
12:05   Chase Adams personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
12:15   Dons offensive rebound  
12:17   Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot  
12:27 +2 Isiah Dasher makes two point layup (Chase Adams assists) 49-59
12:34   Chase Adams defensive rebound  
12:36   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
12:47   Ahmed Ali turnover (lost ball)  
12:59   Isiah Dasher defensive rebound  
13:01   Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot  
13:16 +2 Isiah Dasher makes two point layup 47-59
13:22   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
13:24   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
13:31   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
13:33   Isiah Dasher misses two point jump shot  
13:52 +3 Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Dzmitry Ryuny assists) 45-59
14:10   Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Josh Kunen steals)  
14:36   TV timeout  
14:36   Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball)  
14:45   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
14:47   Josh Kunen blocks Ahmed Ali's two point layup  
14:53   Josh Kunen turnover (bad pass) (Ahmed Ali steals)  
15:03   Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound  
15:05   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
15:09   Josh Kunen offensive rebound  
15:11   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
15:19   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
15:21   Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot  
15:43 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists) 45-56
16:01 +2 Isiah Dasher makes two point jump shot 45-53
16:04   Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Chase Adams draws the foul)  
16:09 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup 43-53
16:15   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
16:17   Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Ahmed Ali's two point jump shot  
16:32   Josh Kunen personal foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)  
16:42   Isiah Dasher defensive rebound  
16:44   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
17:07   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
17:09   Michael Henn misses three point jump shot  
17:22   TV timeout  
17:22   Pilots 30 second timeout  
17:22 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot 43-51
17:31   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
17:33   Ahmed Ali misses two point layup  
17:38   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball) (Isiah Dasher steals)  
17:54   Pilots turnover (shot clock violation)  
17:54   Pilots offensive rebound  
17:56   Dzmitry Ryuny blocks Isiah Dasher's two point layup  
17:59   Isiah Dasher offensive rebound  
18:01   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
18:29 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup 43-48
18:36   Jump ball. Dzmitry Ryuny vs. Isiah Dasher (Dons gains possession)  
18:38   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
18:40   Dzmitry Ryuny blocks Eddie Davis's two point jump shot  
18:56 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 43-46
19:07   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
19:09   Eddie Davis misses two point layup  
19:30 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists) 43-44
19:40   Michael Henn turnover (lost ball) (Josh Kunen steals)  

1st Half
PORT
Pilots
43
SANFRAN
Dons
41

Time Team Play Score
0:00   Dons offensive rebound  
0:01   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
0:03   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
0:02   Jamaree Bouyea blocks Isiah Dasher's two point layup  
0:19   Chase Adams defensive rebound  
0:21   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
0:41 +1 Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-41
0:41 +1 Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-41
0:41   Josh Kunen shooting foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)  
0:46   Ahmed Ali defensive rebound  
0:48   Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot  
1:03 +1 Michael Henn makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-41
1:03 +1 Michael Henn makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-41
1:03   Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)  
1:03   Michael Henn defensive rebound  
1:05   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
1:19 +2 Ahmed Ali makes two point jump shot 39-41
1:45   Taavi Jurkatamm turnover  
1:45   Taavi Jurkatamm offensive foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)  
2:07   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
2:07   Ahmed Ali misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:07   Jamaree Bouyea shooting foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)  
2:07 +2 Ahmed Ali makes two point layup 37-41
2:07   Ahmed Ali offensive rebound  
2:09   Isiah Dasher misses two point layup  
2:14   Damari Milstead turnover (bad pass) (Chase Adams steals)  
2:13   Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)  
2:20   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball) (Eddie Davis steals)  
2:23   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
2:25   Jamaree Bouyea blocks Isiah Dasher's two point layup  
2:54 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point dunk (Khalil Shabazz assists) 35-41
2:56   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
2:58   Josh Kunen blocks Eddie Davis's two point layup  
3:02   Pilots offensive rebound  
3:04   Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Chase Adams's two point layup  
3:10   Josh Kunen turnover (bad pass) (Isiah Dasher steals)  
3:16   Josh Kunen offensive rebound  
3:18   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
3:33 +2 Isiah Dasher makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists) 35-39
3:47   TV timeout  
3:47   Pilots defensive rebound  
3:49   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
4:06 +3 Ahmed Ali makes three point jump shot 33-39
4:15   Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (lost ball) (Chase Adams steals)  
4:27   Dons offensive rebound  
4:27   Dzmitry Ryuny misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:27 +1 Dzmitry Ryuny makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-39
4:28   Isiah Dasher personal foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)  
4:28   Isiah Dasher turnover (bad pass) (Dzmitry Ryuny steals)  
4:45 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists) 30-38
4:49   Taavi Jurkatamm offensive rebound  
4:51   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
4:56   Josh Kunen offensive rebound  
4:58   Josh Kunen misses two point layup  
5:13   Clythus Griffith personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
5:13   Clythus Griffith turnover (lost ball) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)  
5:22   Jonas Visser turnover (lost ball) (Isiah Dasher steals)  
5:40 +3 Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Chase Adams assists) 30-35
6:05 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 27-35
6:12   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
6:14   Latrell Jones misses two point jump shot  
6:33 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point jump shot 27-32
6:50 +1 Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-30
6:50 +1 Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-30
6:50   Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)  
7:09 +2 Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Dzmitry Ryuny assists) 25-30
7:17   Chase Adams turnover (bad pass) (Dzmitry Ryuny steals)  
7:27   TV timeout  
7:27   Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball)  
7:31   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
7:33   Josh Kunen blocks Takiula Fahrensohn's two point jump shot  
7:55 +2 Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Damari Milstead assists) 25-28
8:13 +1 Takiula Fahrensohn makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-26
8:13 +1 Takiula Fahrensohn makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-26
8:13   Isaiah Hawthorne shooting foul (Takiula Fahrensohn draws the foul)  
8:13   Takiula Fahrensohn offensive rebound  
8:15   Takiula Fahrensohn misses two point jump shot  
8:31 +1 Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-26
8:31 +1 Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-25
8:31   Isiah Dasher shooting foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)  
8:35   Chase Adams turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Hawthorne steals)  
8:44   Clythus Griffith defensive rebound  
8:46   Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot  
9:06 +2 Isiah Dasher makes two point layup 23-24
9:15   Julian Rishwain turnover (traveling)  
9:22   Chase Adams personal foul (Josh Kunen draws the foul)  
9:34   Takiula Fahrensohn turnover (traveling)  
9:47   Isaiah Hawthorne turnover  
9:47   Isaiah Hawthorne offensive foul  
9:58   Michael Henn turnover (traveling)  
10:18 +3 Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists) 21-24
10:33   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
10:35   Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot  
11:07   Takiula Fahrensohn defensive rebound  
11:09   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
11:19   Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Taavi Jurkatamm steals)  
11:28   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
11:30   Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot  
11:49   TV timeout  
11:49   Ahmed Ali turnover (carrying)  
11:58 +2 Damari Milstead makes two point layup (Taavi Jurkatamm assists) 21-21
12:16 +3 Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot 21-19
12:29 +2 Julian Rishwain makes two point layup (Josh Kunen assists) 18-19
12:34   Josh Kunen offensive rebound  
12:36   Latrell Jones blocks Josh Kunen's two point layup  
12:56 +1 Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 3 of 3 18-17
12:56 +1 Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 3 17-17
12:56   Latrell Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
12:57   Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)  
13:12 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point driving layup 16-17
13:34 +3 Michael Henn makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists) 16-15
13:52   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (bad pass)  
13:58   Damari Milstead defensive rebound  
14:00   Jamaree Bouyea blocks Ahmed Ali's two point jump shot  
14:09 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point floating jump shot 13-15
14:15   Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound  
14:17   Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot  
14:27   Ahmed Ali personal foul (Josh Kunen draws the foul)  
14:41 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point driving layup 13-13
15:01 +2 Josh Kunen makes two point driving layup 11-13
15:17   TV timeout  
15:17   Dons defensive rebound  
15:19   Isiah Dasher misses three point jump shot  
15:41 +3 Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 11-11
15:54 +2 Isiah Dasher makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists) 11-8
16:21   Dons turnover (shot clock violation)  
16:21   Pilots defensive rebound  
16:24   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
16:46   Josh Kunen offensive rebound  
16:48   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
17:04 +3 Michael Henn makes three point jump shot (Latrell Jones assists) 9-8
17:07   Latrell Jones offensive rebound  
17:09   Isiah Dasher misses two point layup  
17:13   Isiah Dasher offensive rebound  
17:15   Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot  
17:22   Khalil Shabazz personal foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)  
17:28   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
17:28  