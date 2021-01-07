PORT
SANFRAN
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:42
|
|TV timeout
|7:42
|
|Jamaree Bouyea personal foul (Takiula Fahrensohn draws the foul)
|7:46
|
|Isaiah Hawthorne turnover (bad pass) (Latrell Jones steals)
|8:01
|
|+2
|Clythus Griffith makes two point layup
|55-73
|8:12
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|8:14
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|8:29
|
|Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|8:31
|
|Clythus Griffith misses three point jump shot
|8:49
|
|Pilots 30 second timeout
|9:00
|
|+3
|Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
|53-73
|9:04
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|9:06
|
|Latrell Jones misses two point jump shot
|9:26
|
|+3
|Julian Rishwain makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hawthorne assists)
|53-70
|9:48
|
|Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|9:50
|
|Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot
|9:58
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|10:00
|
|Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|10:17
|
|+1
|Clythus Griffith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-67
|10:17
|
|+1
|Clythus Griffith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-67
|10:17
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Clythus Griffith draws the foul)
|10:31
|
|+1
|Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|51-67
|10:31
|
|TV timeout
|10:31
|
|Michael Henn shooting foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|10:31
|
|+2
|Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup
|51-66
|10:36
|
|Latrell Jones turnover (lost ball) (Taavi Jurkatamm steals)
|10:52
|
|+3
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|51-64
|10:57
|
|Jamaree Bouyea offensive rebound
|10:59
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|11:18
|
|+2
|Chase Adams makes two point layup (Michael Henn assists)
|51-61
|11:40
|
|+2
|Josh Kunen makes two point layup (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|49-61
|11:47
|
|Michael Henn turnover (lost ball) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)
|11:54
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|11:56
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|12:05
|
|Chase Adams personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|12:15
|
|Dons offensive rebound
|12:17
|
|Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot
|12:27
|
|+2
|Isiah Dasher makes two point layup (Chase Adams assists)
|49-59
|12:34
|
|Chase Adams defensive rebound
|12:36
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|12:47
|
|Ahmed Ali turnover (lost ball)
|12:59
|
|Isiah Dasher defensive rebound
|13:01
|
|Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot
|13:16
|
|+2
|Isiah Dasher makes two point layup
|47-59
|13:22
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|13:24
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|13:31
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|13:33
|
|Isiah Dasher misses two point jump shot
|13:52
|
|+3
|Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Dzmitry Ryuny assists)
|45-59
|14:10
|
|Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Josh Kunen steals)
|14:36
|
|TV timeout
|14:36
|
|Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball)
|14:45
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|14:47
|
|Josh Kunen blocks Ahmed Ali's two point layup
|14:53
|
|Josh Kunen turnover (bad pass) (Ahmed Ali steals)
|15:03
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound
|15:05
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|15:09
|
|Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|15:11
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|15:19
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|15:21
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot
|15:43
|
|+3
|Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|45-56
|16:01
|
|+2
|Isiah Dasher makes two point jump shot
|45-53
|16:04
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Chase Adams draws the foul)
|16:09
|
|+2
|Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup
|43-53
|16:15
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|16:17
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Ahmed Ali's two point jump shot
|16:32
|
|Josh Kunen personal foul (Eddie Davis draws the foul)
|16:42
|
|Isiah Dasher defensive rebound
|16:44
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|17:09
|
|Michael Henn misses three point jump shot
|17:22
|
|TV timeout
|17:22
|
|Pilots 30 second timeout
|17:22
|
|+3
|Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot
|43-51
|17:31
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|17:33
|
|Ahmed Ali misses two point layup
|17:38
|
|Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball) (Isiah Dasher steals)
|17:54
|
|Pilots turnover (shot clock violation)
|17:54
|
|Pilots offensive rebound
|17:56
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny blocks Isiah Dasher's two point layup
|17:59
|
|Isiah Dasher offensive rebound
|18:01
|
|Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|18:29
|
|+2
|Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup
|43-48
|18:36
|
|Jump ball. Dzmitry Ryuny vs. Isiah Dasher (Dons gains possession)
|18:38
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|18:40
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny blocks Eddie Davis's two point jump shot
|18:56
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|43-46
|19:07
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|19:09
|
|Eddie Davis misses two point layup
|19:30
|
|+3
|Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|43-44
|19:40
|
|Michael Henn turnover (lost ball) (Josh Kunen steals)
|0:00
|
|Dons offensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|0:02
|
|Jamaree Bouyea blocks Isiah Dasher's two point layup
|0:19
|
|Chase Adams defensive rebound
|0:21
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|0:41
|
|+1
|Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-41
|0:41
|
|+1
|Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-41
|0:41
|
|+1
|Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-41
|0:41
|
|Josh Kunen shooting foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)
|0:46
|
|Ahmed Ali defensive rebound
|0:48
|
|Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|1:03
|
|+1
|Michael Henn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-41
|1:03
|
|+1
|Michael Henn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-41
|1:03
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Michael Henn draws the foul)
|1:03
|
|Michael Henn defensive rebound
|1:05
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|1:19
|
|+2
|Ahmed Ali makes two point jump shot
|39-41
|1:45
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm turnover
|1:45
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm offensive foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)
|2:07
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|2:07
|
|Ahmed Ali misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:07
|
|Jamaree Bouyea shooting foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)
|2:07
|
|+2
|Ahmed Ali makes two point layup
|37-41
|2:07
|
|Ahmed Ali offensive rebound
|2:09
|
|Isiah Dasher misses two point layup
|2:14
|
|Damari Milstead turnover (bad pass) (Chase Adams steals)
|2:13
|
|Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)
|2:20
|
|Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball) (Eddie Davis steals)
|2:23
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|2:25
|
|Jamaree Bouyea blocks Isiah Dasher's two point layup
|2:54
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point dunk (Khalil Shabazz assists)
|35-41
|2:56
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|2:58
|
|Josh Kunen blocks Eddie Davis's two point layup
|3:02
|
|Pilots offensive rebound
|3:04
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Chase Adams's two point layup
|3:10
|
|Josh Kunen turnover (bad pass) (Isiah Dasher steals)
|3:16
|
|Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|3:18
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|3:33
|
|+2
|Isiah Dasher makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists)
|35-39
|3:47
|
|TV timeout
|3:47
|
|Pilots defensive rebound
|3:49
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|4:06
|
|+3
|Ahmed Ali makes three point jump shot
|33-39
|4:15
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (lost ball) (Chase Adams steals)
|4:27
|
|Dons offensive rebound
|4:27
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:27
|
|+1
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-39
|4:28
|
|Isiah Dasher personal foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)
|4:28
|
|Isiah Dasher turnover (bad pass) (Dzmitry Ryuny steals)
|4:45
|
|+3
|Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|30-38
|4:49
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm offensive rebound
|4:51
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|4:56
|
|Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|4:58
|
|Josh Kunen misses two point layup
|5:13
|
|Clythus Griffith personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|5:13
|
|Clythus Griffith turnover (lost ball) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)
|5:22
|
|Jonas Visser turnover (lost ball) (Isiah Dasher steals)
|5:40
|
|+3
|Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Chase Adams assists)
|30-35
|6:05
|
|+3
|Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|27-35
|6:12
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|6:14
|
|Latrell Jones misses two point jump shot
|6:33
|
|+2
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point jump shot
|27-32
|6:50
|
|+1
|Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-30
|6:50
|
|+1
|Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-30
|6:50
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)
|7:09
|
|+2
|Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Dzmitry Ryuny assists)
|25-30
|7:17
|
|Chase Adams turnover (bad pass) (Dzmitry Ryuny steals)
|7:27
|
|TV timeout
|7:27
|
|Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball)
|7:31
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|7:33
|
|Josh Kunen blocks Takiula Fahrensohn's two point jump shot
|7:55
|
|+2
|Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Damari Milstead assists)
|25-28
|8:13
|
|+1
|Takiula Fahrensohn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-26
|8:13
|
|+1
|Takiula Fahrensohn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-26
|8:13
|
|Isaiah Hawthorne shooting foul (Takiula Fahrensohn draws the foul)
|8:13
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn offensive rebound
|8:15
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn misses two point jump shot
|8:31
|
|+1
|Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-26
|8:31
|
|+1
|Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-25
|8:31
|
|Isiah Dasher shooting foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)
|8:35
|
|Chase Adams turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Hawthorne steals)
|8:44
|
|Clythus Griffith defensive rebound
|8:46
|
|Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|9:06
|
|+2
|Isiah Dasher makes two point layup
|23-24
|9:15
|
|Julian Rishwain turnover (traveling)
|9:22
|
|Chase Adams personal foul (Josh Kunen draws the foul)
|9:34
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn turnover (traveling)
|9:47
|
|Isaiah Hawthorne turnover
|9:47
|
|Isaiah Hawthorne offensive foul
|9:58
|
|Michael Henn turnover (traveling)
|10:18
|
|+3
|Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|21-24
|10:33
|
|Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|10:35
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot
|11:07
|
|Takiula Fahrensohn defensive rebound
|11:09
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|11:19
|
|Eddie Davis turnover (lost ball) (Taavi Jurkatamm steals)
|11:28
|
|Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|11:30
|
|Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|11:49
|
|TV timeout
|11:49
|
|Ahmed Ali turnover (carrying)
|11:58
|
|+2
|Damari Milstead makes two point layup (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|21-21
|12:16
|
|+3
|Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot
|21-19
|12:29
|
|+2
|Julian Rishwain makes two point layup (Josh Kunen assists)
|18-19
|12:34
|
|Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|12:36
|
|Latrell Jones blocks Josh Kunen's two point layup
|12:56
|
|+1
|Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|18-17
|12:56
|
|+1
|Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|17-17
|12:56
|
|Latrell Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|12:57
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)
|13:12
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point driving layup
|16-17
|13:34
|
|+3
|Michael Henn makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists)
|16-15
|13:52
|
|Jamaree Bouyea turnover (bad pass)
|13:58
|
|Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|14:00
|
|Jamaree Bouyea blocks Ahmed Ali's two point jump shot
|14:09
|
|+2
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point floating jump shot
|13-15
|14:15
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound
|14:17
|
|Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|14:27
|
|Ahmed Ali personal foul (Josh Kunen draws the foul)
|14:41
|
|+2
|Eddie Davis makes two point driving layup
|13-13
|15:01
|
|+2
|Josh Kunen makes two point driving layup
|11-13
|15:17
|
|TV timeout
|15:17
|
|Dons defensive rebound
|15:19
|
|Isiah Dasher misses three point jump shot
|15:41
|
|+3
|Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|11-11
|15:54
|
|+2
|Isiah Dasher makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists)
|11-8
|16:21
|
|Dons turnover (shot clock violation)
|16:21
|
|Pilots defensive rebound
|16:24
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|16:46
|
|Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|16:48
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|17:04
|
|+3
|Michael Henn makes three point jump shot (Latrell Jones assists)
|9-8
|17:07
|
|Latrell Jones offensive rebound
|17:09
|
|Isiah Dasher misses two point layup
|17:13
|
|Isiah Dasher offensive rebound
|17:15
|
|Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot
|17:22
|
|Khalil Shabazz personal foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)
|17:28
|
|Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|17:28
|