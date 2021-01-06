|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Bruins defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:06
|
|
+1
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
65-65
|
0:06
|
|
|
Bruins 30 second timeout
|
|
0:06
|
|
+1
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
65-64
|
0:06
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell shooting foul (Alonzo Verge Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Sun Devils 30 second timeout
|
|
0:10
|
|
+1
|
Tyger Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
65-63
|
0:10
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. personal foul (Tyger Campbell draws the foul)
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Bruins 60 second timeout
|
|
0:36
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point driving layup
|
64-63
|
0:42
|
|
|
Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Josh Christopher turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Sun Devils 60 second timeout
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Chris Osten defensive rebound
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Cody Riley defensive rebound
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Jules Bernard turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:47
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes two point driving jump shot
|
64-61
|
2:58
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang personal foul (Alonzo Verge Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:14
|
|
+1
|
Johnny Juzang makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
64-59
|
3:14
|
|
+1
|
Johnny Juzang makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
63-59
|
3:14
|
|
|
Bobby Hurley technical foul
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Holland Woods turnover (carrying)
|
|
3:30
|
|
+2
|
Jules Bernard makes two point driving layup (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
62-59
|
3:34
|
|
|
Cody Riley defensive rebound
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Cody Riley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence personal foul (Cody Riley draws the foul)
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Chris Osten turnover
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Chris Osten offensive foul (David Singleton draws the foul)
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Jules Bernard turnover (lost ball) (Alonzo Verge Jr. steals)
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Bruins 30 second timeout
|
|
4:59
|
|
+3
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Josh Christopher assists)
|
60-59
|
5:03
|
|
|
Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Josh Christopher blocks Tyger Campbell's two point layup
|
|
5:23
|
|
+2
|
Chris Osten makes two point dunk (Alonzo Verge Jr. assists)
|
60-56
|
5:40
|
|
+2
|
Cody Riley makes two point hook shot (David Singleton assists)
|
60-54
|
5:55
|
|
+1
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
58-54
|
5:55
|
|
+1
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
58-53
|
5:55
|
|
|
David Singleton shooting foul (Alonzo Verge Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
6:15
|
|
+2
|
Cody Riley makes two point layup
|
58-52
|
6:35
|
|
|
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
+3
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jules Bernard assists)
|
56-52
|
6:56
|
|
|
Chris Osten turnover (lost ball) (Cody Riley steals)
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Chris Osten defensive rebound
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Chris Osten blocks Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s two point jump shot
|
|
7:27
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Bagley makes three point jump shot (Alonzo Verge Jr. assists)
|
53-52
|
7:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. personal foul (Marcus Bagley draws the foul)
|
|
8:05
|
|
+3
|
David Singleton makes three point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
53-49
|
8:20
|
|
|
Cody Riley defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Cody Riley defensive rebound
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
9:05
|
|
+2
|
Tyger Campbell makes two point jump shot
|
50-49
|
9:22
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Jules Bernard misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:39
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point layup
|
48-49
|
9:39
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Bagley steals)
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence personal foul (Cody Riley draws the foul)
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Josh Christopher turnover
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Josh Christopher offensive foul (Jules Bernard draws the foul)
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence offensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:29
|
|
+2
|
Cody Riley makes two point layup (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
48-47
|
10:40
|
|
|
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence personal foul
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Bruins offensive rebound
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
David Singleton misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang offensive rebound
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:32
|
|
+2
|
Kimani Lawrence makes two point jump shot (Holland Woods assists)
|
46-47
|
11:41
|
|
|
Holland Woods offensive rebound
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Jalen Hill turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Kimani Lawrence makes two point reverse layup
|
46-45
|
12:44
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hill makes two point layup (Johnny Juzang assists)
|
46-43
|
12:51
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Jalen Hill turnover (bad pass) (Alonzo Verge Jr. steals)
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley personal foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell defensive rebound
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:52
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
44-43
|
14:10
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang turnover
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang offensive foul (Marcus Bagley draws the foul)
|
|
14:30
|
|
+1
|
Johnny Juzang makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
44-41
|
14:30
|
|
+1
|
Johnny Juzang makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
43-41
|
14:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Chris Osten technical foul
|
|
14:30
|
|
+2
|
Chris Osten makes two point dunk (Marcus Bagley assists)
|
42-41
|
14:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Sun Devils 30 second timeout
|
|
14:46
|
|
+2
|
Johnny Juzang makes two point driving layup
|
42-39
|
14:50
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang defensive rebound
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hill makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
40-39
|
15:31
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
38-39
|
15:41
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hill makes two point tip shot
|
38-37
|
15:42
|
|
|
Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
16:06
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
36-37
|
16:19
|
|
|
Jalen Hill turnover
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Jalen Hill offensive foul (Holland Woods draws the foul)
|
|
16:28
|
|
+1
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-35
|
16:28
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell shooting foul (Alonzo Verge Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley offensive rebound
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Josh Christopher steals)
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
17:44
|
|
+3
|
Jules Bernard makes three point jump shot
|
36-34
|
17:50
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Jules Bernard misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point jump shot
|
33-34
|
18:50
|
|
+3
|
Johnny Juzang makes three point jump shot (Cody Riley assists)
|
33-32
|
19:15
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley personal foul (Jules Bernard draws the foul)
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Holland Woods misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:23
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
30-32
|
19:38
|
|
+2
|
Chris Osten makes two point putback dunk
|
28-32
|
19:40
|
|
|
Chris Osten offensive rebound
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses two point layup
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
Cody Riley turnover (bad pass) (Holland Woods steals)
|