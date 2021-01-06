|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Jones makes three point jump shot (Ziaire Williams assists)
|
21-38
|
0:13
|
|
|
Cardinal 30 second timeout
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Max Murrell defensive rebound
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Quade Green misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis defensive rebound
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Jamal Bey blocks Oscar da Silva's two point layup
|
|
0:51
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Bey makes three point jump shot (Quade Green assists)
|
21-35
|
1:10
|
|
+2
|
Max Murrell makes two point dunk (Oscar da Silva assists)
|
18-35
|
1:18
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Tsohonis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
18-33
|
1:18
|
|
|
Noah Taitz shooting foul (Marcus Tsohonis draws the foul)
|
|
1:18
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Tsohonis makes two point jump shot
|
17-33
|
1:38
|
|
+2
|
Ziaire Williams makes two point jump shot
|
15-33
|
1:45
|
|
|
Max Murrell defensive rebound
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Quade Green misses two point layup
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva turnover (lost ball) (Quade Green steals)
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis misses two point layup
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Noah Taitz misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Jump ball. Oscar da Silva vs. Hameir Wright (Oscar da Silva gains possession)
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva offensive rebound
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva misses two point layup
|
|
2:48
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Tsohonis makes two point jump shot
|
15-31
|
3:05
|
|
|
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (back court violation)
|
|
3:30
|
|
+1
|
Spencer Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-31
|
3:30
|
|
+1
|
Spencer Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-30
|
3:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis shooting foul (Spencer Jones draws the foul)
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas defensive rebound
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
J'Raan Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:51
|
|
+2
|
Ziaire Williams makes two point layup
|
13-29
|
3:57
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams offensive rebound
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas misses two point layup
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas offensive rebound
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Spencer Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:25
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Bey makes three point jump shot (Quade Green assists)
|
13-27
|
4:38
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas defensive rebound
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
J'Raan Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Bey makes three point jump shot (Quade Green assists)
|
10-27
|
5:33
|
|
+1
|
Max Murrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-27
|
5:33
|
|
+1
|
Max Murrell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-26
|
5:33
|
|
|
Hameir Wright shooting foul (Max Murrell draws the foul)
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Jamal Bey turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:05
|
|
+2
|
Max Murrell makes two point layup (Michael O'Connell assists)
|
7-25
|
6:21
|
|
+2
|
Quade Green makes two point jump shot
|
7-23
|
6:29
|
|
|
Huskies 30 second timeout
|
|
6:29
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva makes two point layup
|
5-23
|
6:30
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva offensive rebound
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses two point layup
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (bad pass) (Max Murrell steals)
|
|
6:48
|
|
+2
|
Spencer Jones makes two point layup
|
5-21
|
6:56
|
|
|
Spencer Jones offensive rebound
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell misses two point layup
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Raequan Battle turnover (bad pass) (Michael O'Connell steals)
|
|
7:15
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva makes two point layup
|
5-19
|
7:21
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva offensive rebound
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Huskies turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Huskies offensive rebound
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Quade Green offensive rebound
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Jamal Bey misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Huskies offensive rebound
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Spencer Jones blocks Quade Green's two point jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva turnover (lost ball) (Quade Green steals)
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
James Keefe defensive rebound
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams blocks Cole Bajema's three point jump shot
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Jamal Bey defensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
James Keefe misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Raequan Battle misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Hameir Wright personal foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Nate Roberts turnover
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Nate Roberts offensive foul (Daejon Davis draws the foul)
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Brandon Angel personal foul (Erik Stevenson draws the foul)
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Brandon Angel personal foul (Cole Bajema draws the foul)
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Noah Taitz misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Cole Bajema misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire turnover
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire offensive foul (Hameir Wright draws the foul)
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Jamal Bey turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Noah Taitz misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Hameir Wright personal foul (Lukas Kisunas draws the foul)
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas defensive rebound
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Raequan Battle misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Raequan Battle turnover (lost ball)
|
|
12:39
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Angel makes three point jump shot (Ziaire Williams assists)
|
5-17
|
12:58
|
|
+3
|
Quade Green makes three point jump shot
|
5-14
|
13:20
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva makes two point dunk (Ziaire Williams assists)
|
2-14
|
13:23
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (lost ball) (Jamal Bey steals)
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva personal foul (Hameir Wright draws the foul)
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Spencer Jones turnover (lost ball) (Hameir Wright steals)
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire offensive rebound
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Spencer Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:32
|
|
+2
|
Nate Roberts makes two point layup
|
2-12
|
15:02
|
|
+2
|
Michael O'Connell makes two point layup
|
0-12
|
15:09
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (bad pass) (Michael O'Connell steals)
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis defensive rebound
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Quade Green personal foul (Spencer Jones draws the foul)
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Cole Bajema turnover (lost ball) (Ziaire Williams steals)
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:15
|
|
+3
|
Michael O'Connell makes three point jump shot (Ziaire Williams assists)
|
0-10
|
16:26
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (double dribble)
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams offensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Riley Sorn blocks Oscar da Silva's two point layup
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell defensive rebound
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:15
|
|
+2
|
Jaiden Delaire makes two point layup
|
0-7
|
17:31
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Jamal Bey misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:55
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Jones makes three point jump shot (Ziaire Williams assists)
|
0-5
|
18:05
|
|
|
Nate Roberts personal foul (Jaiden Delaire draws the foul)
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:37
|
|
+2
|
Spencer Jones makes two point layup (Ziaire Williams assists)
|
0-2
|
18:45
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire turnover
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire offensive foul (Hameir Wright draws the foul)
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Cardinal defensive rebound
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams blocks Erik Stevenson's two point jump shot
|
|
19:54
|
|
|
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
|
19:56
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Hameir Wright vs. Oscar da Silva (Oscar da Silva gains possession)
|