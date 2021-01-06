|
6:26
Efe Abogidi offensive rebound
6:28
Efe Abogidi misses two point layup
6:35
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
6:37
Kuany Kuany misses three point jump shot
6:59
Efe Abogidi offensive rebound
7:01
Andrej Jakimovski misses two point layup
7:14
Volodymyr Markovetskyy defensive rebound
7:16
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
7:29
Cougars turnover (shot clock violation)
7:29
Cougars offensive rebound
7:31
Isaac Bonton misses three point jump shot
7:52
TV timeout
7:52
Kuany Kuany personal foul (Volodymyr Markovetskyy draws the foul)
7:54
Volodymyr Markovetskyy offensive rebound
7:56
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
8:08
Jarred Hyder personal foul
8:10
Grant Anticevich turnover (traveling)
8:30
+2
Efe Abogidi makes two point alley-oop layup (Isaac Bonton assists)
17-19
|
8:39
Lars Thiemann turnover (lost ball) (Efe Abogidi steals)
8:48
Golden Bears offensive rebound
8:50
Ryan Betley misses two point jump shot
9:13
+2
Isaac Bonton makes two point jump shot
15-19
|
9:40
+1
Ryan Betley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-19
|
9:40
+1
Ryan Betley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-18
|
9:40
Dishon Jackson shooting foul (Ryan Betley draws the foul)
10:01
Efe Abogidi turnover (lost ball) (Andre Kelly steals)
10:09
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
10:11
Makale Foreman misses two point jump shot
10:39
Andrej Jakimovski turnover (bad pass)
10:58
TV timeout
10:58
Andre Kelly turnover (traveling)
11:04
Joel Brown defensive rebound
11:06
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren misses three point jump shot
11:23
+2
Andre Kelly makes two point jump shot (Joel Brown assists)
13-17
|
11:33
Noah Williams turnover (bad pass) (Andre Kelly steals)
11:52
+2
Andre Kelly makes two point hook shot (Grant Anticevich assists)
13-15
|
12:09
Noah Williams turnover (lost ball) (Joel Brown steals)
12:16
Grant Anticevich personal foul
12:34
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
12:36
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
12:42
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren turnover (bad pass) (Makale Foreman steals)
12:50
+1
Makale Foreman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-13
|
12:50
+1
Makale Foreman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-12
|
12:50
Isaac Bonton shooting foul (Makale Foreman draws the foul)
12:53
Isaac Bonton turnover (bad pass) (Grant Anticevich steals)
13:01
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
13:03
TJ Bamba blocks Grant Anticevich's two point jump shot
13:24
Golden Bears defensive rebound
13:24
Tony Miller misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:24
Tony Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:24
Jarred Hyder shooting foul (Tony Miller draws the foul)
13:41
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren defensive rebound
13:43
Jarred Hyder misses three point jump shot
13:54
Jarred Hyder offensive rebound
13:56
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
14:03
Noah Williams turnover (traveling)
14:09
Cougars offensive rebound
14:11
Kuany Kuany blocks Volodymyr Markovetskyy's two point layup
14:17
Jarred Hyder turnover (lost ball) (Noah Williams steals)
14:40
+3
Isaac Bonton makes three point jump shot (Myles Fitzgerald-Warren assists)
13-11
|
14:59
Makale Foreman personal foul (Noah Williams draws the foul)
15:03
Noah Williams defensive rebound
15:05
Kuany Kuany misses three point jump shot
15:28
+3
Isaac Bonton makes three point jump shot (Andrej Jakimovski assists)
10-11
|
15:39
TV timeout
15:39
Cougars offensive rebound
15:42
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
15:51
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
15:53
Grant Anticevich misses two point layup
16:13
Ryan Betley offensive rebound
16:15
Jarred Hyder misses three point jump shot
16:23
Efe Abogidi turnover (bad pass) (Joel Brown steals)
16:40
+3
Grant Anticevich makes three point jump shot (Joel Brown assists)
7-11
|
16:49
Jarred Hyder defensive rebound
16:51
Noah Williams misses three point jump shot
17:14
+1
Lars Thiemann makes regular free throw 1 of 1
7-8
|
17:14
+2
Lars Thiemann makes two point putback layup
7-7
|
17:15
Lars Thiemann offensive rebound
17:17
Jarred Hyder misses two point jump shot
17:36
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
17:38
Isaac Bonton misses three point jump shot
18:00
+2
Andre Kelly makes two point jump shot (Jarred Hyder assists)
7-5
|
18:09
Noah Williams personal foul
18:35
+3
Efe Abogidi makes three point jump shot (Isaac Bonton assists)
7-3
|
18:43
Ryan Betley turnover (lost ball) (Isaac Bonton steals)
18:50
+2
Dishon Jackson makes two point putback layup
4-3
|
19:03
Dishon Jackson offensive rebound
19:05
Noah Williams misses two point jump shot
19:31
+3
Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Jarred Hyder assists)
2-3
|
19:43
+2
Dishon Jackson makes two point dunk (Isaac Bonton assists)
2-0
|
20:00
Efe Abogidi vs. Lars Thiemann (Noah Williams gains possession)
