|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Nikc Jackson vs. Mladen Armus (Marcus Shaver Jr. gains possession)
|19:35
|
|Rayj Dennis misses two point jump shot
|19:33
|
|Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|19:18
|
|+3
|Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (Nikc Jackson assists)
|3-0
|19:01
|
|Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
|18:59
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. offensive rebound
|18:46
|
|+3
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists)
|3-3
|18:16
|
|Chris Joyce misses two point jump shot
|18:14
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|18:03
|
|Keaton Van Soelen blocks Mladen Armus's two point layup
|18:01
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|17:54
|
|A.J. Walker turnover (lost ball) (Derrick Alston steals)
|17:38
|
|Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot
|17:36
|
|Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|17:30
|
|Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
|17:30
|
|Mladen Armus misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:30
|
|Mladen Armus misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:30
|
|Abu Kigab offensive rebound
|17:20
|
|+3
|Abu Kigab makes three point jump shot (Marcus Shaver Jr. assists)
|3-6
|17:02
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|16:49
|
|+3
|Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (Glen McClintock assists)
|6-6
|16:14
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:12
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|15:58
|
|Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot
|15:56
|
|Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|15:44
|
|Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
|15:42
|
|Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|15:24
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point layup
|8-6
|14:59
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point jump shot
|8-8
|14:37
|
|+3
|A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Chris Joyce assists)
|11-8
|14:22
|
|Chris Joyce shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|14:22
|
|TV timeout
|14:22
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-9
|14:22
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-10
|13:51
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot
|13:49
|
|Devonaire Doutrive defensive rebound
|13:35
|
|Keaton Van Soelen personal foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|13:30
|
|Rayj Dennis turnover (bad pass)
|13:02
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point layup
|13:00
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|12:53
|
|+2
|Max Rice makes two point jump shot
|11-12
|12:25
|
|+2
|Glen McClintock makes two point layup (Chris Joyce assists)
|13-12
|12:14
|
|+3
|Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists)
|13-15
|11:50
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point jump shot
|15-15
|11:30
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point layup
|15-17
|11:05
|
|+3
|A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Ameka Akaya assists)
|18-17
|10:50
|
|Devonaire Doutrive misses two point layup
|10:48
|
|Falcons defensive rebound
|10:47
|
|Jump ball. Chris Joyce vs. Abu Kigab (Chris Joyce gains possession)
|10:47
|
|TV timeout
|10:23
|
|A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|10:21
|
|Glen McClintock offensive rebound
|10:06
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|10:04
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
|9:52
|
|Chris Joyce shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|9:52
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-18
|9:52
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-19
|9:34
|
|+2
|Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup
|20-19
|9:34
|
|Mladen Armus shooting foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)
|9:34
|
|+1
|Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|21-19
|9:18
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point layup
|21-21
|8:58
|
|+3
|Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (A.J. Walker assists)
|24-21
|8:46
|
|+2
|Max Rice makes two point jump shot
|24-23
|8:21
|
|+2
|Ameka Akaya makes two point layup (A.J. Walker assists)
|26-23
|7:59
|
|Max Rice misses two point jump shot
|7:57
|
|Devonaire Doutrive offensive rebound
|7:52
|
|Devonaire Doutrive misses two point layup
|7:50
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|7:33
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point layup
|28-23
|7:17
|
|Max Rice misses three point jump shot
|7:15
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|7:13
|
|Jump ball. Glen McClintock vs. Marcus Shaver Jr. (Marcus Shaver Jr. gains possession)
|7:13
|
|Glen McClintock turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Shaver Jr. steals)
|7:13
|
|TV timeout
|7:07
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point layup
|28-25
|6:39
|
|+2
|Glen McClintock makes two point jump shot
|30-25
|6:23
|
|+2
|Devonaire Doutrive makes two point layup (Abu Kigab assists)
|30-27
|5:56
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot
|5:54
|
|Max Rice defensive rebound
|5:46
|
|Keaton Van Soelen personal foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|5:39
|
|Max Rice misses two point layup
|5:37
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|5:26
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. personal foul (Ameka Akaya draws the foul)
|5:09
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point layup
|32-27
|4:54
|
|Abu Kigab misses two point layup
|4:52
|
|Abu Kigab offensive rebound
|4:46
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point layup
|32-29
|4:21
|
|Nikc Jackson offensive foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|4:21
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover
|4:08
|
|+2
|Devonaire Doutrive makes two point layup
|32-31
|3:59
|
|Devonaire Doutrive personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|3:59
|
|TV timeout
|3:37
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point layup
|34-31
|3:37
|
|Rayj Dennis shooting foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|3:37
|
|+1
|A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|35-31
|3:17
|
|Ameka Akaya blocks Rayj Dennis's two point layup
|3:15
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|3:12
|
|Falcons 30 second timeout
|2:54
|
|Mladen Armus blocks Keaton Van Soelen's two point dunk
|2:52
|
|Falcons offensive rebound
|2:44
|
|Ameka Akaya misses three point jump shot
|2:42
|
|Devonaire Doutrive defensive rebound
|2:13
|
|Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
|2:11
|
|Ameka Akaya defensive rebound
|1:56
|
|Chris Joyce turnover (traveling)
|1:43
|
|Devonaire Doutrive turnover (out of bounds)
|1:29
|
|Rayj Dennis personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|1:17
|
|Derrick Alston blocks Chris Joyce's three point jump shot
|1:15
|
|Chris Joyce offensive rebound
|1:15
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point layup
|37-31
|1:15
|
|Rayj Dennis shooting foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|1:15
|
|+1
|A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|38-31
|1:13
|
|Broncos 30 second timeout
|0:57
|
|Glen McClintock personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|0:57
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-32
|0:57
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-33
|0:57
|
|A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Devonaire Doutrive steals)
|0:50
|
|Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|0:48
|
|Mason Taylor defensive rebound
|0:50
|
|Jump ball. Mason Taylor vs. Abu Kigab (Mason Taylor gains possession)
|0:23
|
|+2
|Ameka Akaya makes two point layup (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|40-33
|0:02
|
|Devonaire Doutrive turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:51
|
|+3
|Abu Kigab makes three point jump shot (Marcus Shaver Jr. assists)
|40-36
|19:36
|
|A.J. Walker offensive foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)
|19:36
|
|A.J. Walker turnover
|19:36
|
|Official timeout
|19:16
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point jump shot
|40-38
|18:51
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point jump shot
|42-38
|18:39
|
|+2
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists)
|42-40
|18:25
|
|Mladen Armus personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|18:06
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|18:04
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
|17:47
|
|Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|17:45
|
|Falcons defensive rebound
|17:45
|
|Mladen Armus personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|17:19
|
|Nikc Jackson misses two point jump shot
|17:17
|
|Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|17:11
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:09
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. offensive rebound
|17:09
|
|A.J. Walker personal foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)
|17:01
|
|Glen McClintock personal foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|16:46
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point layup
|42-42
|16:29
|
|Derrick Alston personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|16:26
|
|A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Abu Kigab steals)
|16:23
|
|Abu Kigab turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)
|16:23
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|16:21
|
|A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Mladen Armus steals)
|16:18
|
|Keaton Van Soelen personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
|16:18
|
|+2
|Mladen Armus makes two point layup
|42-44
|16:18
|
|Glen McClintock shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
|16:18
|
|Mladen Armus misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:18
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|15:53
|
|Ameka Akaya misses three point jump shot
|15:51
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|15:35
|
|+2
|Mladen Armus makes two point hook shot (Abu Kigab assists)
|42-46
|15:19
|
|Falcons 30 second timeout
|15:11
|
|TV timeout
|15:11
|
|Ameka Akaya turnover (bad pass) (Derrick Alston steals)
|15:03
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point layup (Derrick Alston assists)
|42-48
|14:44
|
|Ameka Akaya turnover (traveling)
|14:44
|
|TV timeout
|14:27
|
|Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
|14:25
|
|Ameka Akaya defensive rebound
|13:57
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses two point layup
|13:55
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|13:45
|
|Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
|13:43
|
|Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|13:39
|
|Max Rice personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|13:33
|
|Max Rice personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|13:24
|
|+2
|Glen McClintock makes two point layup
|44-48
|13:09
|
|Rayj Dennis misses two point layup
|13:07
|
|Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|12:59
|
|A.J. Walker turnover (traveling)
|12:42
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point layup
|44-50
|12:42
|
|Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|12:42
|
|+1
|Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|44-51
|12:23
|
|+2
|Ameka Akaya makes two point layup (A.J. Walker assists)
|46-51
|12:04
|
|Max Rice misses three point jump shot
|12:02
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|11:45
|
|Chris Joyce turnover (bad pass)
|11:42
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point layup (Max Rice assists)
|46-53
|11:42
|
|Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|11:42
|
|TV timeout
|11:42
|
|Abu Kigab misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:42
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|11:21
|
|Devonaire Doutrive personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|11:21
|
|+1
|A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-53
|11:21
|
|A.J. Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:21
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|11:01
|
|+3
|Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists)
|47-56
|10:29
|
|Chris Joyce misses two point jump shot
|10:27
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|10:13
|
|Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
|10:11
|
|Broncos offensive rebound
|10:03
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|9:38
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point jump shot
|49-56
|9:18
|
|A.J. Walker personal foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)
|9:18
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:18
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|9:08
|
|Derrick Alston personal foul (Ameka Akaya draws the foul)
|9:08
|
|+1
|Ameka Akaya makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-56
|9:08
|
|+1
|Ameka Akaya makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-56
|8:52
|
|Derrick Alston turnover (bad pass)
|8:36
|
|+3
|Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (A.J. Walker assists)
|54-56
|8:30
|
|TV timeout
|8:17
|
|Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
|8:15
|
|Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|8:15
|
|+2
|Mladen Armus makes two point layup
|54-58
|8:15
|
|Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
|8:15
|
|+1
|Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|54-59
|7:46
|
|+3
|A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot
|57-59
|7:30
|
|Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot
|7:28
|
|Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|7:22
|
|+2
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point layup
|57-61
|7:02
|
|Mladen Armus shooting foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|7:02
|
|+1
|Nikc Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-61
|7:02
|
|+1
|Nikc Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-61
|6:48
|
|Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
|6:46
|
|Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|6:40
|
|+2
|Mladen Armus makes two point layup
|59-63
|6:24
|
|+3
|Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (Nikc Jackson assists)
|62-63
|6:10
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point jump shot