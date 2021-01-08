AF
BOISE

1st Half
AF
Falcons
40
BOISE
Broncos
33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Nikc Jackson vs. Mladen Armus (Marcus Shaver Jr. gains possession)  
19:35   Rayj Dennis misses two point jump shot  
19:33   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
19:18 +3 Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (Nikc Jackson assists) 3-0
19:01   Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot  
18:59   Marcus Shaver Jr. offensive rebound  
18:46 +3 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists) 3-3
18:16   Chris Joyce misses two point jump shot  
18:14   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
18:03   Keaton Van Soelen blocks Mladen Armus's two point layup  
18:01   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
17:54   A.J. Walker turnover (lost ball) (Derrick Alston steals)  
17:38   Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot  
17:36   Mladen Armus offensive rebound  
17:30   Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
17:30   Mladen Armus misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:30   Mladen Armus misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:30   Abu Kigab offensive rebound  
17:20 +3 Abu Kigab makes three point jump shot (Marcus Shaver Jr. assists) 3-6
17:02   Marcus Shaver Jr. personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)  
16:49 +3 Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (Glen McClintock assists) 6-6
16:14   Marcus Shaver Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:12   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
15:58   Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot  
15:56   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
15:44   Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot  
15:42   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
15:24 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point layup 8-6
14:59 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point jump shot 8-8
14:37 +3 A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Chris Joyce assists) 11-8
14:22   Chris Joyce shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
14:22   TV timeout  
14:22 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-9
14:22 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-10
13:51   Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot  
13:49   Devonaire Doutrive defensive rebound  
13:35   Keaton Van Soelen personal foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
13:30   Rayj Dennis turnover (bad pass)  
13:02   A.J. Walker misses two point layup  
13:00   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
12:53 +2 Max Rice makes two point jump shot 11-12
12:25 +2 Glen McClintock makes two point layup (Chris Joyce assists) 13-12
12:14 +3 Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists) 13-15
11:50 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point jump shot 15-15
11:30 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point layup 15-17
11:05 +3 A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Ameka Akaya assists) 18-17
10:50   Devonaire Doutrive misses two point layup  
10:48   Falcons defensive rebound  
10:47   Jump ball. Chris Joyce vs. Abu Kigab (Chris Joyce gains possession)  
10:47   TV timeout  
10:23   A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot  
10:21   Glen McClintock offensive rebound  
10:06   A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot  
10:04   Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound  
9:52   Chris Joyce shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
9:52 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-18
9:52 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-19
9:34 +2 Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup 20-19
9:34   Mladen Armus shooting foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)  
9:34 +1 Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 1 of 1 21-19
9:18 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point layup 21-21
8:58 +3 Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (A.J. Walker assists) 24-21
8:46 +2 Max Rice makes two point jump shot 24-23
8:21 +2 Ameka Akaya makes two point layup (A.J. Walker assists) 26-23
7:59   Max Rice misses two point jump shot  
7:57   Devonaire Doutrive offensive rebound  
7:52   Devonaire Doutrive misses two point layup  
7:50   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
7:33 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup 28-23
7:17   Max Rice misses three point jump shot  
7:15   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
7:13   Jump ball. Glen McClintock vs. Marcus Shaver Jr. (Marcus Shaver Jr. gains possession)  
7:13   Glen McClintock turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Shaver Jr. steals)  
7:13   TV timeout  
7:07 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point layup 28-25
6:39 +2 Glen McClintock makes two point jump shot 30-25
6:23 +2 Devonaire Doutrive makes two point layup (Abu Kigab assists) 30-27
5:56   Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot  
5:54   Max Rice defensive rebound  
5:46   Keaton Van Soelen personal foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
5:39   Max Rice misses two point layup  
5:37   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
5:26   Marcus Shaver Jr. personal foul (Ameka Akaya draws the foul)  
5:09 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup 32-27
4:54   Abu Kigab misses two point layup  
4:52   Abu Kigab offensive rebound  
4:46 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point layup 32-29
4:21   Nikc Jackson offensive foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
4:21   Nikc Jackson turnover  
4:08 +2 Devonaire Doutrive makes two point layup 32-31
3:59   Devonaire Doutrive personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)  
3:59   TV timeout  
3:37 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup 34-31
3:37   Rayj Dennis shooting foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)  
3:37 +1 A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1 35-31
3:17   Ameka Akaya blocks Rayj Dennis's two point layup  
3:15   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
3:12   Falcons 30 second timeout  
2:54   Mladen Armus blocks Keaton Van Soelen's two point dunk  
2:52   Falcons offensive rebound  
2:44   Ameka Akaya misses three point jump shot  
2:42   Devonaire Doutrive defensive rebound  
2:13   Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot  
2:11   Ameka Akaya defensive rebound  
1:56   Chris Joyce turnover (traveling)  
1:43   Devonaire Doutrive turnover (out of bounds)  
1:29   Rayj Dennis personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)  
1:17   Derrick Alston blocks Chris Joyce's three point jump shot  
1:15   Chris Joyce offensive rebound  
1:15 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point layup 37-31
1:15   Rayj Dennis shooting foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)  
1:15 +1 A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1 38-31
1:13   Broncos 30 second timeout  
0:57   Glen McClintock personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
0:57 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-32
0:57 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-33
0:57   A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Devonaire Doutrive steals)  
0:50   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
0:48   Mason Taylor defensive rebound  
0:50   Jump ball. Mason Taylor vs. Abu Kigab (Mason Taylor gains possession)  
0:23 +2 Ameka Akaya makes two point layup (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 40-33
0:02   Devonaire Doutrive turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
AF
Falcons
29
BOISE
Broncos
47

Time Team Play Score
19:51 +3 Abu Kigab makes three point jump shot (Marcus Shaver Jr. assists) 40-36
19:36   A.J. Walker offensive foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)  
19:36   A.J. Walker turnover  
19:36   Official timeout  
19:16 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point jump shot 40-38
18:51 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point jump shot 42-38
18:39 +2 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists) 42-40
18:25   Mladen Armus personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
18:06   A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot  
18:04   Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound  
17:47   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
17:45   Falcons defensive rebound  
17:45   Mladen Armus personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
17:19   Nikc Jackson misses two point jump shot  
17:17   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
17:11   Marcus Shaver Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:09   Marcus Shaver Jr. offensive rebound  
17:09   A.J. Walker personal foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)  
17:01   Glen McClintock personal foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
16:46 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point layup 42-42
16:29   Derrick Alston personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)  
16:26   A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Abu Kigab steals)  
16:23   Abu Kigab turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)  
16:23   Marcus Shaver Jr. personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)  
16:21   A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Mladen Armus steals)  
16:18   Keaton Van Soelen personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
16:18 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point layup 42-44
16:18   Glen McClintock shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
16:18   Mladen Armus misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:18   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
15:53   Ameka Akaya misses three point jump shot  
15:51   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
15:35 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point hook shot (Abu Kigab assists) 42-46
15:19   Falcons 30 second timeout  
15:11   TV timeout  
15:11   Ameka Akaya turnover (bad pass) (Derrick Alston steals)  
15:03 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point layup (Derrick Alston assists) 42-48
14:44   Ameka Akaya turnover (traveling)  
14:44   TV timeout  
14:27   Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot  
14:25   Ameka Akaya defensive rebound  
13:57   Keaton Van Soelen misses two point layup  
13:55   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
13:45   Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot  
13:43   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
13:39   Max Rice personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)  
13:33   Max Rice personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)  
13:24 +2 Glen McClintock makes two point layup 44-48
13:09   Rayj Dennis misses two point layup  
13:07   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
12:59   A.J. Walker turnover (traveling)  
12:42 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point layup 44-50
12:42   Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
12:42 +1 Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 1 44-51
12:23 +2 Ameka Akaya makes two point layup (A.J. Walker assists) 46-51
12:04   Max Rice misses three point jump shot  
12:02   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
11:45   Chris Joyce turnover (bad pass)  
11:42 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point layup (Max Rice assists) 46-53
11:42   Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
11:42   TV timeout  
11:42   Abu Kigab misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:42   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
11:21   Devonaire Doutrive personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)  
11:21 +1 A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-53
11:21   A.J. Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:21   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
11:01 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists) 47-56
10:29   Chris Joyce misses two point jump shot  
10:27   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
10:13   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
10:11   Broncos offensive rebound  
10:03   Marcus Shaver Jr. turnover (out of bounds)  
9:38 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point jump shot 49-56
9:18   A.J. Walker personal foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)  
9:18   Marcus Shaver Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:18   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
9:08   Derrick Alston personal foul (Ameka Akaya draws the foul)  
9:08 +1 Ameka Akaya makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-56
9:08 +1 Ameka Akaya makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-56
8:52   Derrick Alston turnover (bad pass)  
8:36 +3 Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (A.J. Walker assists) 54-56
8:30   TV timeout  
8:17   Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot  
8:15   Mladen Armus offensive rebound  
8:15 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point layup 54-58
8:15   Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
8:15 +1 Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 1 of 1 54-59
7:46 +3 A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot 57-59
7:30   Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot  
7:28   Mladen Armus offensive rebound  
7:22 +2 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point layup 57-61
7:02   Mladen Armus shooting foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
7:02 +1 Nikc Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-61
7:02 +1 Nikc Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-61
6:48   Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot  
6:46   Mladen Armus offensive rebound  
6:40 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point layup 59-63
6:24 +3 Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (Nikc Jackson assists) 62-63
6:10 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point jump shot