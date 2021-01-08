DAYTON
DAVID

1st Half
DAYTON
Flyers
32
DAVID
Wildcats
31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:06 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point driving layup 32-31
0:35 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point driving layup 32-29
1:03   Koby Brea defensive rebound  
1:03   Luka Brajkovic misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:03 +1 Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-29
1:03   Moulaye Sissoko shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)  
1:19   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
1:21   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
1:31   Kellan Grady offensive rebound  
1:33   Carter Collins misses three point jump shot  
1:45   Moulaye Sissoko turnover  
1:45   Moulaye Sissoko offensive foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)  
2:00   Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound  
2:02   Luka Brajkovic misses two point hook shot  
2:24   Moulaye Sissoko turnover (lost ball) (Luka Brajkovic steals)  
2:51 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point floating jump shot 30-28
3:03   Bates Jones offensive rebound  
3:05   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
3:17   Zimi Nwokeji turnover (out of bounds)  
3:36   Elijah Weaver defensive rebound  
3:38   Bates Jones misses three point jump shot  
3:59 +1 Elijah Weaver makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-26
3:59 +1 Elijah Weaver makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-26
3:59   TV timeout  
3:59   Michael Jones shooting foul (Elijah Weaver draws the foul)  
4:16 +2 Carter Collins makes two point layup 28-26
4:37 +2 Elijah Weaver makes two point layup 28-24
4:37   Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound  
4:37   Carter Collins misses two point putback layup  
4:37   Carter Collins offensive rebound  
4:37   Bates Jones misses two point putback layup  
4:47   Bates Jones offensive rebound  
4:48   Carter Collins misses two point layup  
4:54   Zimi Nwokeji turnover (lost ball) (Michael Jones steals)  
5:00   Michael Jones personal foul (Koby Brea draws the foul)  
5:11   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (bad pass)  
5:30   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
5:32   Luka Brajkovic blocks Jalen Crutcher's two point reverse layup  
5:45 +2 Carter Collins makes two point finger roll layup 26-24
6:02 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point floating jump shot 26-22
6:26   Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound  
6:26   Luka Brajkovic misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:26   Moulaye Sissoko personal foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)  
6:44   Jump ball. Kellan Grady vs. Jalen Crutcher (Kellan Grady gains possession)  
6:49   Elijah Weaver turnover (bad pass) (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom steals)  
7:09 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists) 24-22
7:24   Moulaye Sissoko personal foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)  
7:40 +3 Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Elijah Weaver assists) 24-19
7:47   TV timeout  
8:06   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
8:06   Luka Brajkovic misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:06   Jordy Tshimanga shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)  
8:06 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point hook shot 21-19
8:07   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
8:09   Luka Brajkovic misses two point layup  
8:21   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
8:23   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom blocks Zimi Nwokeji's three point jump shot  
8:40   Sam Mennenga personal foul (Jordy Tshimanga draws the foul)  
8:51   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
8:53   Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot  
9:07 +2 Jordy Tshimanga makes two point hook shot 21-17
9:30   Jump ball. Jordy Tshimanga vs. Sam Mennenga (Jordy Tshimanga gains possession)  
9:30   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
9:32   Carter Collins misses two point layup  
9:35   Jalen Crutcher turnover (bad pass) (Sam Mennenga steals)  
9:44 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point driving dunk 19-17
9:59   Mustapha Amzil personal foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)  
10:18 +1 Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-15
10:18   Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)  
10:16 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point floating jump shot 18-15
10:33 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point finger roll layup 16-15
10:47 +3 Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot 16-13
11:15   TV timeout  
11:15   Flyers defensive rebound  
11:17   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
11:41   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
11:43   Jalen Crutcher misses two point reverse layup  
11:54   Koby Brea defensive rebound  
11:56   Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot  
12:10   Mustapha Amzil turnover (bad pass) (Michael Jones steals)  
12:27   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (traveling)  
12:42   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
12:44   Zimi Nwokeji misses three point jump shot  
12:59 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point floating jump shot 13-13
13:19   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
13:21   Koby Brea misses three point jump shot  
13:48 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes two point jump shot (Bates Jones assists) 13-11
14:01   Wildcats defensive rebound  
14:04   Elijah Weaver misses three point jump shot  
14:23 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Bates Jones assists) 13-9
14:36   Jordy Tshimanga turnover  
14:36   Jordy Tshimanga offensive foul (Bates Jones draws the foul)  
14:50   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover  
14:50   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom offensive foul (Elijah Weaver draws the foul)  
15:12 +1 Elijah Weaver makes regular free throw 1 of 1 13-6
15:12   Bates Jones shooting foul (Elijah Weaver draws the foul)  
15:11 +2 Elijah Weaver makes two point floating jump shot (Ibi Watson assists) 12-6
15:37   TV timeout  
15:36   Luka Brajkovic turnover (traveling)  
15:54   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
15:56   Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot  
16:20 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point floating jump shot 10-6
16:35   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
16:37   Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot  
16:50   Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound  
16:52   Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot  
17:09 +2 Jordy Tshimanga makes two point hook shot (Elijah Weaver assists) 10-4
17:36 +1 Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-4
17:36 +1 Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-3
17:36   Mustapha Amzil shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)  
17:57 +2 Jordy Tshimanga makes two point dunk (Elijah Weaver assists) 8-2
18:10   Flyers defensive rebound  
18:12   Sam Mennenga misses two point jump shot  
18:39 +3 Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Elijah Weaver assists) 6-2
18:51   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
18:53   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
19:01   Ibi Watson personal foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)  
19:14 +3 Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot 3-2
19:43 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point hook shot 0-2
20:00   Jordy Tshimanga vs. Luka Brajkovic (Kellan Grady gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 32 31
Field Goals 12-20 (60.0%) 13-29 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 4-10 (40.0%) 2-11 (18.2%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 3-6 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 13 14
Offensive 0 6
Defensive 11 7
Team 2 1
Assists 5 3
Steals 0 5
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 8 4
Fouls 9 6
Technicals 0 0
10
J. Crutcher G
10 PTS
31
K. Grady G
12 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Dayton 5-3 32-32
home team logo Davidson 6-4 31-31
Belk Arena Davidson, North Carolina
Belk Arena Davidson, North Carolina
Team Stats
away team logo Dayton 5-3 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Davidson 6-4 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Crutcher G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Grady G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Crutcher G 10 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
31
K. Grady G 12 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
60.0 FG% 44.8
40.0 3PT FG% 18.2
100.0 FT% 50.0
Dayton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Crutcher 10 0 0 4/7 1/2 1/1 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
E. Weaver 7 1 4 2/3 0/1 3/3 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
I. Watson 6 0 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Tshimanga 6 4 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 4
M. Amzil 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Nwokeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Brea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cohill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swerlein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Blakney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 11 5 12/20 4/10 4/4 9 0 0 0 8 0 11
Davidson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Grady 12 3 0 5/7 2/4 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 2
L. Brajkovic 7 3 0 2/5 0/1 3/6 0 - 1 1 1 2 1
C. Collins 4 3 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 2
S. Mennenga 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 - 1 0 0 0 1
H. Lee 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Huffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Boachie-Yiadom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dibble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kristensen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Lanier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 31 13 3 13/29 2/11 3/6 6 0 5 2 4 6 7
