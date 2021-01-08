|
0:00
End of period
0:06
+2
Grant Huffman makes two point driving layup
32-31
0:35
+2
Jalen Crutcher makes two point driving layup
32-29
1:03
Koby Brea defensive rebound
1:03
Luka Brajkovic misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:03
+1
Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-29
1:03
Moulaye Sissoko shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
1:19
Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
1:21
Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
1:31
Kellan Grady offensive rebound
1:33
Carter Collins misses three point jump shot
1:45
Moulaye Sissoko turnover
1:45
Moulaye Sissoko offensive foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)
2:00
Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
2:02
Luka Brajkovic misses two point hook shot
2:24
Moulaye Sissoko turnover (lost ball) (Luka Brajkovic steals)
2:51
+2
Kellan Grady makes two point floating jump shot
30-28
3:03
Bates Jones offensive rebound
3:05
Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
3:17
Zimi Nwokeji turnover (out of bounds)
3:36
Elijah Weaver defensive rebound
3:38
Bates Jones misses three point jump shot
3:59
+1
Elijah Weaver makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-26
3:59
+1
Elijah Weaver makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-26
3:59
TV timeout
3:59
Michael Jones shooting foul (Elijah Weaver draws the foul)
4:16
+2
Carter Collins makes two point layup
28-26
4:37
+2
Elijah Weaver makes two point layup
28-24
4:37
Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
4:37
Carter Collins misses two point putback layup
4:37
Carter Collins offensive rebound
4:37
Bates Jones misses two point putback layup
4:47
Bates Jones offensive rebound
4:48
Carter Collins misses two point layup
4:54
Zimi Nwokeji turnover (lost ball) (Michael Jones steals)
5:00
Michael Jones personal foul (Koby Brea draws the foul)
5:11
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (bad pass)
5:30
Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound
5:32
Luka Brajkovic blocks Jalen Crutcher's two point reverse layup
5:45
+2
Carter Collins makes two point finger roll layup
26-24
6:02
+2
Jalen Crutcher makes two point floating jump shot
26-22
6:26
Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
6:26
Luka Brajkovic misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:26
Moulaye Sissoko personal foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
6:44
Jump ball. Kellan Grady vs. Jalen Crutcher (Kellan Grady gains possession)
6:49
Elijah Weaver turnover (bad pass) (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom steals)
7:09
+3
Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Hyunjung Lee assists)
24-22
7:24
Moulaye Sissoko personal foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
7:40
+3
Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Elijah Weaver assists)
24-19
7:47
TV timeout
8:06
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
8:06
Luka Brajkovic misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:06
Jordy Tshimanga shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
8:06
+2
Luka Brajkovic makes two point hook shot
21-19
8:07
Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound
8:09
Luka Brajkovic misses two point layup
8:21
Carter Collins defensive rebound
8:23
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom blocks Zimi Nwokeji's three point jump shot
8:40
Sam Mennenga personal foul (Jordy Tshimanga draws the foul)
8:51
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
8:53
Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
9:07
+2
Jordy Tshimanga makes two point hook shot
21-17
9:30
Jump ball. Jordy Tshimanga vs. Sam Mennenga (Jordy Tshimanga gains possession)
9:30
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
9:32
Carter Collins misses two point layup
9:35
Jalen Crutcher turnover (bad pass) (Sam Mennenga steals)
9:44
+2
Sam Mennenga makes two point driving dunk
19-17
9:59
Mustapha Amzil personal foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
10:18
+1
Jalen Crutcher makes regular free throw 1 of 1
19-15
10:18
Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)
10:16
+2
Jalen Crutcher makes two point floating jump shot
18-15
10:33
+2
Grant Huffman makes two point finger roll layup
16-15
10:47
+3
Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot
16-13
11:15
TV timeout
11:15
Flyers defensive rebound
11:17
Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot
11:41
Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
11:43
Jalen Crutcher misses two point reverse layup
11:54
Koby Brea defensive rebound
11:56
Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot
12:10
Mustapha Amzil turnover (bad pass) (Michael Jones steals)
12:27
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (traveling)
12:42
Bates Jones defensive rebound
12:44
Zimi Nwokeji misses three point jump shot
12:59
+2
Kellan Grady makes two point floating jump shot
13-13
13:19
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
13:21
Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
13:48
+2
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes two point jump shot (Bates Jones assists)
13-11
14:01
Wildcats defensive rebound
14:04
Elijah Weaver misses three point jump shot
14:23
+3
Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Bates Jones assists)
13-9
14:36
Jordy Tshimanga turnover
14:36
Jordy Tshimanga offensive foul (Bates Jones draws the foul)
14:50
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover
14:50
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom offensive foul (Elijah Weaver draws the foul)
15:12
+1
Elijah Weaver makes regular free throw 1 of 1
13-6
15:12
Bates Jones shooting foul (Elijah Weaver draws the foul)
15:11
+2
Elijah Weaver makes two point floating jump shot (Ibi Watson assists)
12-6
15:37
TV timeout
15:36
Luka Brajkovic turnover (traveling)
15:54
Carter Collins defensive rebound
15:56
Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
16:20
+2
Kellan Grady makes two point floating jump shot
10-6
16:35
Kellan Grady defensive rebound
16:37
Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
16:50
Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
16:52
Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot
17:09
+2
Jordy Tshimanga makes two point hook shot (Elijah Weaver assists)
10-4
17:36
+1
Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-4
17:36
+1
Luka Brajkovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-3
17:36
Mustapha Amzil shooting foul (Luka Brajkovic draws the foul)
17:57
+2
Jordy Tshimanga makes two point dunk (Elijah Weaver assists)
8-2
18:10
Flyers defensive rebound
18:12
Sam Mennenga misses two point jump shot
18:39
+3
Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Elijah Weaver assists)
6-2
18:51
Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
18:53
Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot
19:01
Ibi Watson personal foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)
19:14
+3
Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot
3-2
19:43
+2
Luka Brajkovic makes two point hook shot
0-2
20:00
Jordy Tshimanga vs. Luka Brajkovic (Kellan Grady gains possession)
