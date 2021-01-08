|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Richard Washington makes three point jump shot
|
45-42
|
0:28
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:46
|
|
+3
|
Richard Washington makes three point jump shot
|
42-42
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
39-42
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-41
|
1:07
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt misses two point layup
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Deon Stroud turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:52
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Hill makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
39-40
|
1:52
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Richard Washington technical foul
|
|
1:55
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point layup
|
39-39
|
2:09
|
|
|
Richard Washington defensive rebound
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Christian Gray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:09
|
|
+1
|
Christian Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-39
|
2:09
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin shooting foul (Christian Gray draws the foul)
|
|
2:25
|
|
+1
|
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
37-38
|
2:25
|
|
|
Deon Stroud shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)
|
|
2:25
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point layup
|
36-38
|
2:25
|
|
|
Richard Washington offensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Trey Smith defensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Kyle Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Nate Lacewell turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Hill steals)
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Anthony Holland personal foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)
|
|
3:09
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Campbell makes two point putback layup
|
34-38
|
3:13
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell offensive rebound
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Christian Gray offensive rebound
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:00
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Simmons makes three point jump shot (Trey Smith assists)
|
34-36
|
4:15
|
|
+2
|
Orlando Robinson makes two point jump shot (Jordan Campbell assists)
|
31-36
|
4:28
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:54
|
|
+3
|
Orlando Robinson makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hill assists)
|
31-34
|
5:10
|
|
|
Richard Washington turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell turnover (lost ball) (Hugo Clarkin steals)
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jordan Campbell vs. Hugo Clarkin (Hugo Clarkin gains possession)
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell defensive rebound
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
Deon Stroud makes two point layup
|
31-31
|
6:13
|
|
|
Anthony Holland defensive rebound
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Anthony Holland blocks Richard Washington's two point layup
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:40
|
|
+1
|
Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-29
|
6:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Trey Smith shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell defensive rebound
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
+3
|
Orlando Robinson makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hill assists)
|
31-28
|
7:30
|
|
+3
|
Trey Smith makes three point jump shot (Richard Washington assists)
|
31-25
|
7:42
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Hill makes two point layup
|
28-25
|
7:57
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Dalcourt makes two point jump shot
|
28-23
|
8:07
|
|
|
Kyle Harding turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Christian Gray defensive rebound
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Hill makes two point jump shot
|
26-23
|
9:27
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt turnover (bad pass) (Deon Stroud steals)
|
|
9:29
|
|
+1
|
Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-21
|
9:29
|
|
+1
|
Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-20
|
9:29
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza shooting foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Harding steals)
|
|
9:49
|
|
+3
|
Deon Stroud makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hill assists)
|
26-19
|
10:02
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson shooting foul (Sebastian Mendoza draws the foul)
|
|
10:02
|
|
+2
|
Sebastian Mendoza makes two point layup
|
26-16
|
10:23
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Hugo Clarkin steals)
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Spartans 30 second timeout
|
|
10:39
|
|
+2
|
Sebastian Mendoza makes two point jump shot
|
24-16
|
10:54
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza offensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
11:34
|
|
+1
|
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
22-16
|
11:34
|
|
+1
|
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
21-16
|
11:34
|
|
+1
|
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
20-16
|
11:35
|
|
|
Anthony Holland shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Anthony Holland turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Anthony Holland defensive rebound
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:19
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Campbell makes two point layup
|
19-16
|
12:41
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point jump shot
|
19-14
|
13:02
|
|
|
Deon Stroud turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:17
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Dalcourt makes three point jump shot
|
17-14
|
13:27
|
|
+1
|
Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-14
|
13:27
|
|
|
Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt shooting foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Anthony Holland defensive rebound
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Deon Stroud misses two point layup
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Jump ball. Orlando Robinson vs. Hugo Clarkin (Orlando Robinson gains possession)
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin blocks Orlando Robinson's two point layup
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Ralph Agee turnover
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Ralph Agee offensive foul
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Richard Washington defensive rebound
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:32
|
|
+1
|
Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-13
|
14:32
|
|
|
Christian Gray shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)
|
|
14:32
|
|
+2
|
Ralph Agee makes two point hook shot
|
13-13
|
14:51
|
|
+1
|
Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-13
|
14:51
|
|
+1
|
Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-12
|
14:51
|
|
|
Ralph Agee shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Kyle Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Richard Washington turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Richard Washington offensive rebound
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Nate Lacewell misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Ralph Agee defensive rebound
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill misses two point layup
|
|
15:54
|
|
+2
|
Ralph Agee makes two point layup
|
11-11
|
16:09
|
|
|
Nate Lacewell defensive rebound
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:09
|
|
+1
|
Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-11
|
16:09
|
|
|
Omari Moore shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
16:29
|
|
+3
|
Richard Washington makes three point jump shot
|
9-10
|
16:36
|
|
|
Nate Lacewell defensive rebound
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Kyle Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Omari Moore turnover
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Omari Moore offensive foul (Isaiah Hill draws the foul)
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Richard Washington defensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Kyle Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Nate Lacewell misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
17:36
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point layup
|
6-10
|
17:49
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Harding makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hill assists)
|
4-10
|
17:58
|
|
+2
|
Ralph Agee makes two point layup
|
4-7
|
18:21
|
|
+2
|
Christian Gray makes two point layup (Isaiah Hill assists)
|
2-7
|
18:27
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses two point layup
|
|
18:48
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Hill makes three point jump shot (Kyle Harding assists)
|
2-5
|
18:54
|
|
|
Omari Moore turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Harding steals)
|
|
19:08
|
|
+2
|
Orlando Robinson makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
19:11
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:41
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
|
20:00
|
|
|
Ralph Agee vs. Orlando Robinson (Ralph Agee gains possession)
|