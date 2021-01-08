SJST
FRESNO

1st Half
SJST
Spartans
45
FRESNO
Bulldogs
42

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +3 Richard Washington makes three point jump shot 45-42
0:28   Isaiah Hill turnover (bad pass)  
0:46 +3 Richard Washington makes three point jump shot 42-42
1:05 +1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-42
1:05 +1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-41
1:07   Jalen Dalcourt personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
1:13   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
1:15   Jalen Dalcourt misses two point layup  
1:31   Deon Stroud turnover (bad pass)  
1:52 +1 Isaiah Hill makes technical free throw 2 of 2 39-40
1:52   Isaiah Hill misses technical free throw 1 of 2  
1:52   Richard Washington technical foul  
1:55 +2 Richard Washington makes two point layup 39-39
2:09   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
2:09   Christian Gray misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:09 +1 Christian Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-39
2:09   Hugo Clarkin shooting foul (Christian Gray draws the foul)  
2:25 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 1 37-38
2:25   Deon Stroud shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)  
2:25 +2 Richard Washington makes two point layup 36-38
2:25   Richard Washington offensive rebound  
2:27   Jalen Dalcourt misses two point jump shot  
2:34   Trey Smith defensive rebound  
2:36   Kyle Harding misses three point jump shot  
2:53   Nate Lacewell turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Hill steals)  
3:00   TV timeout  
3:00   Anthony Holland personal foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)  
3:09 +2 Jordan Campbell makes two point putback layup 34-38
3:13   Jordan Campbell offensive rebound  
3:15   Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot  
3:27   Christian Gray offensive rebound  
3:29   Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot  
4:00 +3 Caleb Simmons makes three point jump shot (Trey Smith assists) 34-36
4:15 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point jump shot (Jordan Campbell assists) 31-36
4:28   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
4:30   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  
4:54 +3 Orlando Robinson makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hill assists) 31-34
5:10   Richard Washington turnover (out of bounds)  
5:26   Jordan Campbell turnover (lost ball) (Hugo Clarkin steals)  
5:26   Jump ball. Jordan Campbell vs. Hugo Clarkin (Hugo Clarkin gains possession)  
5:26   Jordan Campbell defensive rebound  
5:28   Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot  
5:50 +2 Deon Stroud makes two point layup 31-31
6:13   Anthony Holland defensive rebound  
6:15   Anthony Holland blocks Richard Washington's two point layup  
6:40   Caleb Simmons defensive rebound  
6:40   Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:40 +1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-29
6:40   TV timeout  
6:40   Trey Smith shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
6:40   Orlando Robinson offensive rebound  
6:42   Isaiah Hill misses two point jump shot  
6:54   Jordan Campbell defensive rebound  
6:56   Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot  
7:11 +3 Orlando Robinson makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hill assists) 31-28
7:30 +3 Trey Smith makes three point jump shot (Richard Washington assists) 31-25
7:42 +2 Isaiah Hill makes two point layup 28-25
7:57 +2 Jalen Dalcourt makes two point jump shot 28-23
8:07   Kyle Harding turnover (traveling)  
8:23   Christian Gray defensive rebound  
8:25   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
9:02 +2 Isaiah Hill makes two point jump shot 26-23
9:27   Jalen Dalcourt turnover (bad pass) (Deon Stroud steals)  
9:29 +1 Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-21
9:29 +1 Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-20
9:29   Sebastian Mendoza shooting foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)  
9:35   Sebastian Mendoza turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Harding steals)  
9:49 +3 Deon Stroud makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hill assists) 26-19
10:02   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
10:02   Sebastian Mendoza misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:02   Orlando Robinson shooting foul (Sebastian Mendoza draws the foul)  
10:02 +2 Sebastian Mendoza makes two point layup 26-16
10:23   Orlando Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Hugo Clarkin steals)  
10:36   Spartans 30 second timeout  
10:39 +2 Sebastian Mendoza makes two point jump shot 24-16
10:54   Sebastian Mendoza offensive rebound  
10:56   Jalen Dalcourt misses two point jump shot  
11:15   Orlando Robinson turnover (out of bounds)  
11:34 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 3 of 3 22-16
11:34 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 3 21-16
11:34 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 3 20-16
11:35   Anthony Holland shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)  
11:49   TV timeout  
11:49   Anthony Holland turnover (traveling)  
12:01   Anthony Holland defensive rebound  
12:03   Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot  
12:19 +2 Jordan Campbell makes two point layup 19-16
12:41 +2 Richard Washington makes two point jump shot 19-14
13:02   Deon Stroud turnover (traveling)  
13:17 +3 Jalen Dalcourt makes three point jump shot 17-14
13:27 +1 Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-14
13:27   Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:27   Jalen Dalcourt shooting foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)  
13:27   Anthony Holland defensive rebound  
13:29   Sebastian Mendoza misses two point jump shot  
13:39   Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound  
13:41   Deon Stroud misses two point layup  
13:43   Jump ball. Orlando Robinson vs. Hugo Clarkin (Orlando Robinson gains possession)  
13:43   Orlando Robinson offensive rebound  
13:45   Hugo Clarkin blocks Orlando Robinson's two point layup  
14:11   Ralph Agee turnover  
14:11   Ralph Agee offensive foul  
14:15   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
14:17   Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot  
14:32 +1 Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-13
14:32   Christian Gray shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)  
14:32 +2 Ralph Agee makes two point hook shot 13-13
14:51 +1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-13
14:51 +1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-12
14:51   Ralph Agee shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
14:56   Orlando Robinson offensive rebound  
14:58   Kyle Harding misses three point jump shot  
15:26   TV timeout  
15:26   Richard Washington turnover (out of bounds)  
15:28   Richard Washington offensive rebound  
15:30   Nate Lacewell misses three point jump shot  
15:43   Ralph Agee defensive rebound  
15:45   Isaiah Hill misses two point layup  
15:54 +2 Ralph Agee makes two point layup 11-11
16:09   Nate Lacewell defensive rebound  
16:09   Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:09 +1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-11
16:09   Omari Moore shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
16:29 +3 Richard Washington makes three point jump shot 9-10
16:36   Nate Lacewell defensive rebound  
16:38   Kyle Harding misses three point jump shot  
16:52   Omari Moore turnover  
16:52   Omari Moore offensive foul (Isaiah Hill draws the foul)  
16:58   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
17:00   Kyle Harding misses three point jump shot  
17:10   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
17:12   Nate Lacewell misses two point jump shot  
17:22   Isaiah Hill turnover (out of bounds)  
17:36 +2 Richard Washington makes two point layup 6-10
17:49 +3 Kyle Harding makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hill assists) 4-10
17:58 +2 Ralph Agee makes two point layup 4-7
18:21 +2 Christian Gray makes two point layup (Isaiah Hill assists) 2-7
18:27   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
18:29   Richard Washington misses two point layup  
18:48 +3 Isaiah Hill makes three point jump shot (Kyle Harding assists) 2-5
18:54   Omari Moore turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Harding steals)  
19:08 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point layup 2-2
19:11   Orlando Robinson offensive rebound  
19:13   Orlando Robinson misses three point jump shot  
19:41 +2 Richard Washington makes two point jump shot 2-0
20:00   Ralph Agee vs. Orlando Robinson (Ralph Agee gains possession)  
Points 45 42
Field Goals 17-30 (56.7%) 13-25 (52.0%)
3-Pointers 6-11 (54.5%) 5-12 (41.7%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 12 17
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 9 11
Team 0 0
Assists 2 7
Steals 2 4
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 10 5
Technicals 1 0
11
R. Washington G
23 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
10
O. Robinson F
16 PTS, 9 REB
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
San Jose State 2-6
Fresno State 3-3
San Jose State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Washington 23 5 1 8/12 3/4 4/4 1 - 0 0 2 2 3
R. Agee 7 1 0 3/3 0/0 1/1 2 - 0 0 1 0 1
T. Smith 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
O. Moore 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 0 0
N. Lacewell 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
Total 45 12 2 17/30 6/11 5/6 10 0 2 1 8 3 9
Fresno State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Robinson 16 9 0 4/7 2/3 6/8 1 - 0 0 2 4 5
I. Hill 8 0 5 3/6 1/2 1/2 0 - 1 0 2 0 0
C. Gray 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 - 0 0 0 1 1
K. Harding 3 0 1 1/5 1/5 0/0 0 - 2 0 1 0 0
A. Holland 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 1 1 0 3
Total 42 17 7 13/25 5/12 11/16 5 0 4 1 9 6 11
