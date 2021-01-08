UTAHST
NMEX

1st Half
UTAHST
Aggies
45
NMEX
Lobos
18

Time Team Play Score
0:01   Jeremiah Francis III turnover (traveling)  
0:15 +3 Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Brock Miller assists) 45-18
0:18   Trevin Dorius offensive rebound  
0:21   Steven Ashworth misses two point layup  
0:24   Trevin Dorius offensive rebound  
0:26   Alphonso Anderson misses two point jump shot  
0:57 +3 Jeremiah Francis III makes three point jump shot (Keith McGee assists) 42-18
1:10 +2 Trevin Dorius makes two point dunk (Steven Ashworth assists) 42-15
1:14   Jeremiah Francis III turnover (traveling)  
1:16   Javonte Johnson defensive rebound  
1:18   Alphonso Anderson misses two point layup  
1:29   Aggies offensive rebound  
1:31   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
1:40   Trevin Dorius defensive rebound  
1:42   Javonte Johnson misses two point layup  
1:54 +1 Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-15
1:54 +1 Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-15
1:55   Javonte Johnson shooting foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)  
2:06   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
2:08   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
2:08   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
2:21 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point dunk (Trevin Dorius assists) 38-15
2:42 +3 Jeremiah Francis III makes three point jump shot 36-15
3:00 +3 Alphonso Anderson makes three point jump shot (Brock Miller assists) 36-12
3:15 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point layup 33-12
3:30 +2 Alphonso Anderson makes two point layup 33-10
3:48   TV timeout  
3:48   Emmanuel Kuac turnover (back court violation)  
4:03   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
4:03   Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:03 +1 Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-10
4:03   Isaiah Marin shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
4:07   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
4:09   Neemias Queta blocks Keith McGee's two point layup  
4:26 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists) 30-10
4:32   Justin Bean offensive rebound  
4:34   Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot  
4:59 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot 27-10
5:12   Valdir Manuel defensive rebound  
5:14   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
5:23   Brock Miller offensive rebound  
5:25   Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot  
5:36   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
5:38   Keith McGee misses three point jump shot  
5:55   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
5:57   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
6:16   Rod Brown personal foul  
6:25   Aggies defensive rebound  
6:27   Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot  
6:40   Aggies turnover (back court violation)  
6:41   Neemias Queta offensive rebound  
6:43   Valdir Manuel blocks Neemias Queta's two point layup  
7:04   Brock Miller defensive rebound  
7:06   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
7:22 +3 Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists) 27-8
7:48   Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Steven Ashworth steals)  
7:56   TV timeout  
7:56   Rollie Worster personal foul  
8:19 +2 Rollie Worster makes two point layup 24-8
8:46   Aggies defensive rebound  
8:48   Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot  
9:04   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
9:06   Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot  
9:17 +2 Justin Bean makes two point dunk (Steven Ashworth assists) 22-8
9:43   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
9:45   Jeremiah Francis III misses two point jump shot  
9:45   Bayron Matos personal foul  
9:45   Bayron Matos defensive rebound  
9:47   Makuach Maluach blocks Trevin Dorius's two point layup  
9:58   Makuach Maluach turnover (bad pass) (Trevin Dorius steals)  
10:07   Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound  
10:09   Sean Bairstow misses two point layup  
10:31   TV timeout  
10:31   Keith McGee turnover (bad pass)  
10:37   Keith McGee defensive rebound  
10:39   Sean Bairstow misses three point jump shot  
10:59 +3 Keith McGee makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists) 20-8
11:05   Marco Anthony turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Kuac steals)  
11:14   Emmanuel Kuac turnover (bad pass) (Marco Anthony steals)  
11:33 +2 Trevin Dorius makes two point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists) 20-5
11:44   Trevin Dorius defensive rebound  
11:46   Saquan Singleton misses two point layup  
11:53   Marco Anthony turnover (bad pass) (Saquan Singleton steals)  
12:23   Saquan Singleton turnover (traveling)  
12:35   Neemias Queta turnover (traveling)  
12:56 +1 Valdir Manuel makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-5
12:56 +1 Valdir Manuel makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-5
12:56   Valdir Manuel misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:56   Steven Ashworth shooting foul (Valdir Manuel draws the foul)  
12:57   Valdir Manuel offensive rebound  
12:59   Rod Brown misses two point jump shot  
13:10 +1 Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-4
13:10 +1 Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-4
13:10   Saquan Singleton shooting foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)  
13:24   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
13:26   Rod Brown misses two point layup  
13:40   Marco Anthony turnover  
13:40   Marco Anthony offensive foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)  
14:07 +2 Valdir Manuel makes two point layup (Javonte Johnson assists) 16-4
14:17 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point layup 16-2
14:29   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
14:31   Javonte Johnson misses three point jump shot  
14:48   Valdir Manuel defensive rebound  
14:50   Rollie Worster misses two point jump shot  
15:06   Lobos turnover (shot clock violation)  
15:06   Bayron Matos personal foul  
15:16   Official timeout  
15:38   Justin Bean turnover (bad pass)  
15:47   Aggies defensive rebound  
15:49   Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot  
16:00   Aggies 30 second timeout  
16:02 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point jump shot (Brock Miller assists) 14-2
16:13   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
16:15   Rod Brown misses two point jump shot  
16:28 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point jump shot 12-2
16:40   Bayron Matos personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
16:40   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
16:42   Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot  
17:01 +2 Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists) 10-2
17:05   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
17:07   Bayron Matos misses two point layup  
17:19   Bayron Matos offensive rebound  
17:21   Neemias Queta blocks Bayron Matos's two point jump shot  
17:43 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point layup 8-2
17:56   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
17:58   Saquan Singleton misses three point jump shot  
18:11 +3 Marco Anthony makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 6-2
18:38 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot 3-2
18:41   Rollie Worster personal foul  
18:42   Rod Brown offensive rebound  
18:44   Isaiah Marin misses three point jump shot  
19:00   Rollie Worster turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Marin steals)  
19:09   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
19:11   Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot  
19:22 +3 Justin Bean makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists) 3-0
19:33   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
19:35   Neemias Queta blocks Isaiah Marin's two point layup  
20:00   (Makuach Maluach gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 45 18
Field Goals 17-30 (56.7%) 7-29 (24.1%)
3-Pointers 6-10 (60.0%) 3-11 (27.3%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 11
Offensive 5 3
Defensive 16 8
Team 4 0
Assists 12 3
Steals 3 3
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 6 8
Fouls 4 7
Technicals 0 0
44
M. Anthony G
11 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
10
M. Maluach G
6 PTS, 2 REB
12T
Utah State 8-3 45-45
New Mexico 3-5 18-18
Team Stats
away team logo Utah State 8-3 PPG RPG APG
home team logo New Mexico 3-5 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Anthony G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Francis III G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
44
M. Anthony G 11 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
11
J. Francis III G 6 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
56.7 FG% 24.1
60.0 3PT FG% 27.3
83.3 FT% 50.0
Utah State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Anthony 11 4 2 5/5 1/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 3 0 4
J. Bean 7 1 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 1 0
B. Miller 3 2 3 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 1
N. Queta 3 7 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 - 0 3 1 1 6
R. Worster 2 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Ashworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dorius - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Bairstow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Karwowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McChesney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stastny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wickizer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shulga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Zapala - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Vedischev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 45 21 12 17/30 6/10 5/6 4 0 3 3 6 5 16
New Mexico
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Maluach 6 2 0 3/8 0/3 0/0 0 - 0 1 2 0 2
R. Brown 0 1 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 1 0
B. Matos 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 - 0 0 0 1 1
I. Marin 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 0
S. Singleton 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Francis III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Manuel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kuac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Headdings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wegscheider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Padgett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Medina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 18 11 3 7/29 3/11 1/2 7 0 3 2 8 3 8
