0:00
End of period
0:02
+1
Yame Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-24
0:02
+1
Yame Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-24
0:02
Chad Baker shooting foul (Yame Butler draws the foul)
0:26
Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound
0:28
Chad Baker misses three point jump shot
0:35
Michael Hughes defensive rebound
0:37
Jalen Cobb misses two point floating jump shot
0:55
+1
Tavian Dunn-Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
16-24
0:55
Chris Austin shooting foul (Tavian Dunn-Martin draws the foul)
0:55
+2
Tavian Dunn-Martin makes two point floating jump shot (Chad Baker assists)
16-23
1:08
Kyle Rose turnover
1:08
Kyle Rose offensive foul (Ryan Murphy draws the foul)
1:36
+1
Toby Okani makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-21
1:36
+1
Toby Okani makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-20
1:36
Yame Butler personal foul (Toby Okani draws the foul)
1:36
Toby Okani offensive rebound
1:38
Ryan Murphy misses three point jump shot
1:49
Josh Navarro turnover
1:49
Josh Navarro offensive foul (Toby Okani draws the foul)
1:58
Rams defensive rebound
2:00
Toby Okani misses three point jump shot
2:22
Michael Hughes defensive rebound
2:22
Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:22
+1
Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-19
2:22
Amari Kelly personal foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
2:48
+3
Toby Okani makes three point jump shot (Michael Hughes assists)
15-19
3:11
Amari Kelly defensive rebound
3:13
Jalen Cobb misses two point layup
3:29
Toby Okani turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Rose steals)
3:30
Kyle Rose turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Murphy steals)
3:35
TV timeout
3:35
Rams offensive rebound
3:36
Toby Okani blocks Jalen Cobb's two point driving layup
3:50
Onyi Eyisi offensive rebound
3:52
Kyle Rose misses three point step back jump shot
4:13
Onyi Eyisi offensive rebound
4:15
Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot
4:21
Chris Austin defensive rebound
4:23
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
4:36
Rams 30 second timeout
4:36
+2
Chris Austin makes two point layup (Joel Soriano assists)
15-16
5:02
+2
Austin Rotroff makes two point dunk (Ryan Murphy assists)
13-16
5:13
Joel Soriano turnover (bad pass) (Tavian Dunn-Martin steals)
5:32
Toby Okani turnover
5:32
Toby Okani offensive foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)
5:46
Toby Okani defensive rebound
5:46
Chris Austin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:46
+1
Chris Austin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-14
5:46
Andre Harris shooting foul (Chris Austin draws the foul)
6:05
Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound
6:07
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
6:17
Andre Harris defensive rebound
6:19
Yame Butler misses three point jump shot
6:35
+2
Michael Hughes makes two point putback layup
12-14
6:36
Michael Hughes offensive rebound
6:38
Michael Hughes misses two point layup
7:07
Onyi Eyisi turnover (bad pass)
7:09
Onyi Eyisi offensive rebound
7:11
Michael Hughes blocks Josh Navarro's two point driving layup
7:42
+2
Andre Harris makes two point driving hook shot (Mike Bekelja assists)
12-12
7:58
TV timeout
7:58
Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
7:58
Rams offensive rebound
7:58
Amari Kelly blocks Chris Austin's three point jump shot
8:28
Joel Soriano defensive rebound
8:30
Tyson Acuff misses three point jump shot
8:38
Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass) (Chad Baker steals)
8:48
Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
8:50
Amari Kelly misses three point jump shot
9:12
+2
Chris Austin makes two point layup (Jalen Cobb assists)
12-10
9:17
Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
9:19
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
9:24
Chad Baker defensive rebound
9:26
Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot
9:45
Marcus Weathers personal foul (Chris Austin draws the foul)
10:14
+2
Amari Kelly makes two point hook shot
10-10
10:30
Chad Baker defensive rebound
10:32
Chris Austin misses three point jump shot
11:01
+3
Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point step back jump shot
10-8
11:10
Amari Kelly defensive rebound
11:12
Chris Austin misses three point jump shot
11:24
Amari Kelly personal foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)
11:39
Marcus Weathers personal foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)
11:39
Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
11:41
Chad Baker misses three point jump shot
11:56
Yame Butler personal foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)
12:02
Tyson Acuff defensive rebound
12:04
Josh Navarro misses two point floating jump shot
12:30
+1
Chad Baker makes regular free throw 3 of 3
10-5
12:30
+1
Chad Baker makes regular free throw 2 of 3
10-4
12:30
+1
Chad Baker makes regular free throw 1 of 3
10-3
12:30
Kyle Rose shooting foul (Chad Baker draws the foul)
12:39
Chad Baker defensive rebound
12:41
Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot
12:49
Onyi Eyisi offensive rebound
12:51
Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot
13:05
Josh Navarro offensive rebound
13:07
Jalen Cobb misses three point step back jump shot
13:36
Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound
13:38
Ryan Murphy misses three point jump shot
13:54
+2
Onyi Eyisi makes two point layup (Josh Navarro assists)
10-2
14:18
Josh Navarro defensive rebound
14:20
Michael Hughes misses two point jump shot
14:28
Kyle Rose personal foul
14:37
Austin Rotroff defensive rebound
14:39
Kyle Rose misses two point floating jump shot
14:54
Michael Hughes turnover (bad pass)
15:19
+2
Onyi Eyisi makes two point layup (Jalen Cobb assists)
8-2
15:37
Michael Hughes turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Cobb steals)
15:49
Michael Hughes defensive rebound
15:51
Jalen Cobb misses two point driving jump shot
15:58
Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
15:58
Michael Hughes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:58
Michael Hughes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:58
TV timeout
15:58
Joel Soriano shooting foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)
16:18
+3
Chris Austin makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists)
6-2
16:38
Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
16:40
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
16:46
Chris Austin personal foul
16:50
Michael Hughes defensive rebound
16:52
Onyi Eyisi misses two point reverse layup
17:19
Marcus Weathers turnover (traveling)
17:40
+1
Jalen Cobb makes regular free throw 1 of 1
3-2
17:40
Chad Baker shooting foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)
17:40
|
+2
|
Jalen Cobb makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
17:56
|
|
+2
|
Michael Hughes makes two point hook shot
|
0-2
|
18:20
|
|
|
Michael Hughes defensive rebound
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Josh Navarro misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Toby Okani turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Toby Okani offensive rebound
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Chad Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Joel Soriano turnover
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Joel Soriano offensive foul
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Michael Hughes misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Toby Okani offensive rebound
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Joel Soriano vs. Michael Hughes (Lamar Norman Jr. gains possession)
|