FORD
DUQ

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
FORD
Rams
15
DUQ
Dukes
12

Time Team Play Score
8:58 +2 Andre Harris makes two point layup (Toby Okani assists) 33-36
9:28   Chad Baker defensive rebound  
9:28   Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:28 +1 Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-34
9:28   Michael Hughes shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)  
9:30   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
9:32   Jalen Cobb misses two point pullup jump shot  
9:51   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
9:53   Chad Baker misses three point jump shot  
10:13   Joel Soriano turnover  
10:13   Joel Soriano offensive foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)  
10:14 +2 Michael Hughes makes two point putback layup 32-34
10:20   Michael Hughes offensive rebound  
10:22   Amari Kelly misses two point driving hook shot  
10:36   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
10:38   Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot  
11:00   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
11:02   Ryan Murphy misses three point jump shot  
11:30 +2 Onyi Eyisi makes two point jump shot (Josh Navarro assists) 32-32
11:42   Tyson Acuff turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Cobb steals)  
11:53 +1 Onyi Eyisi makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-32
11:53 +1 Onyi Eyisi makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-32
11:53   TV timeout  
11:53   Marcus Weathers shooting foul (Onyi Eyisi draws the foul)  
12:01   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
12:03   Marcus Weathers misses two point layup  
12:07   Marcus Weathers offensive rebound  
12:09   Ryan Murphy misses three point jump shot  
12:34   Josh Navarro turnover (traveling)  
12:52   Marcus Weathers turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Cobb steals)  
13:12   TV timeout  
13:12   Rams 30 second timeout  
13:13 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point alley-oop layup (Josh Navarro assists) 28-32
13:38 +3 Ryan Murphy makes three point jump shot (Michael Hughes assists) 26-32
13:48   Josh Navarro turnover (bad pass) (Michael Hughes steals)  
14:06   Ryan Murphy turnover  
14:06   Ryan Murphy offensive foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)  
14:26   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
14:28   Chris Austin misses three point jump shot  
14:44 +1 Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-29
14:44   Marcus Weathers misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:44   Jalen Cobb shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)  
14:45   Marcus Weathers offensive rebound  
14:47   Ryan Murphy misses two point jump shot  
15:17 +1 Chris Austin makes regular free throw 3 of 3 26-28
15:17 +1 Chris Austin makes regular free throw 2 of 3 25-28
15:17 +1 Chris Austin makes regular free throw 1 of 3 24-28
15:18   Marcus Weathers shooting foul (Chris Austin draws the foul)  
15:38 +1 Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-28
15:38   Marcus Weathers misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:37   TV timeout  
15:37   Jalen Cobb shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)  
15:58 +3 Chris Austin makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists) 23-27
16:26   Toby Okani turnover  
16:43   Toby Okani offensive foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)  
16:54   Chad Baker defensive rebound  
16:56   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
16:58   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
17:00   Chad Baker misses two point pullup jump shot  
17:14   Jalen Cobb personal foul (Tavian Dunn-Martin draws the foul)  
17:14   Jalen Cobb turnover (lost ball) (Tavian Dunn-Martin steals)  
17:20   Marcus Weathers turnover (bad pass)  
17:34   Josh Navarro turnover (traveling)  
17:51 +3 Chad Baker makes three point jump shot (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists) 20-27
18:01   Kyle Rose personal foul (Toby Okani draws the foul)  
18:07   Josh Navarro personal foul (Toby Okani draws the foul)  
18:10   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
18:12   Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot  
18:42   Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound  
18:44   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
18:50   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
18:52   Toby Okani blocks Josh Navarro's two point driving layup  
19:06   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
19:08   Toby Okani misses three point jump shot  
19:15   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
19:17   Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot  
19:24   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
19:26   Michael Hughes misses two point turnaround jump shot  
19:47 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point hook shot (Josh Navarro assists) 20-24

1st Half
FORD
Rams
18
DUQ
Dukes
24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02 +1 Yame Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-24
0:02 +1 Yame Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-24
0:02   Chad Baker shooting foul (Yame Butler draws the foul)  
0:26   Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound  
0:28   Chad Baker misses three point jump shot  
0:35   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
0:37   Jalen Cobb misses two point floating jump shot  
0:55 +1 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 1 16-24
0:55   Chris Austin shooting foul (Tavian Dunn-Martin draws the foul)  
0:55 +2 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes two point floating jump shot (Chad Baker assists) 16-23
1:08   Kyle Rose turnover  
1:08   Kyle Rose offensive foul (Ryan Murphy draws the foul)  
1:36 +1 Toby Okani makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-21
1:36 +1 Toby Okani makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-20
1:36   Yame Butler personal foul (Toby Okani draws the foul)  
1:36   Toby Okani offensive rebound  
1:38   Ryan Murphy misses three point jump shot  
1:49   Josh Navarro turnover  
1:49   Josh Navarro offensive foul (Toby Okani draws the foul)  
1:58   Rams defensive rebound  
2:00   Toby Okani misses three point jump shot  
2:22   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
2:22   Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:22 +1 Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-19
2:22   Amari Kelly personal foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)  
2:48 +3 Toby Okani makes three point jump shot (Michael Hughes assists) 15-19
3:11   Amari Kelly defensive rebound  
3:13   Jalen Cobb misses two point layup  
3:29   Toby Okani turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Rose steals)  
3:30   Kyle Rose turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Murphy steals)  
3:35   TV timeout  
3:35   Rams offensive rebound  
3:36   Toby Okani blocks Jalen Cobb's two point driving layup  
3:50   Onyi Eyisi offensive rebound  
3:52   Kyle Rose misses three point step back jump shot  
4:13   Onyi Eyisi offensive rebound  
4:15   Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot  
4:21   Chris Austin defensive rebound  
4:23   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
4:36   Rams 30 second timeout  
4:36 +2 Chris Austin makes two point layup (Joel Soriano assists) 15-16
5:02 +2 Austin Rotroff makes two point dunk (Ryan Murphy assists) 13-16
5:13   Joel Soriano turnover (bad pass) (Tavian Dunn-Martin steals)  
5:32   Toby Okani turnover  
5:32   Toby Okani offensive foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)  
5:46   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
5:46   Chris Austin misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:46 +1 Chris Austin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-14
5:46   Andre Harris shooting foul (Chris Austin draws the foul)  
6:05   Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound  
6:07   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
6:17   Andre Harris defensive rebound  
6:19   Yame Butler misses three point jump shot  
6:35 +2 Michael Hughes makes two point putback layup 12-14
6:36   Michael Hughes offensive rebound  
6:38   Michael Hughes misses two point layup  
7:07   Onyi Eyisi turnover (bad pass)  
7:09   Onyi Eyisi offensive rebound  
7:11   Michael Hughes blocks Josh Navarro's two point driving layup  
7:42 +2 Andre Harris makes two point driving hook shot (Mike Bekelja assists) 12-12
7:58   TV timeout  
7:58   Rams turnover (shot clock violation)  
7:58   Rams offensive rebound  
7:58   Amari Kelly blocks Chris Austin's three point jump shot  
8:28   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
8:30   Tyson Acuff misses three point jump shot  
8:38   Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass) (Chad Baker steals)  
8:48   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
8:50   Amari Kelly misses three point jump shot  
9:12 +2 Chris Austin makes two point layup (Jalen Cobb assists) 12-10
9:17   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
9:19   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
9:24   Chad Baker defensive rebound  
9:26   Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot  
9:45   Marcus Weathers personal foul (Chris Austin draws the foul)  
10:14 +2 Amari Kelly makes two point hook shot 10-10
10:30   Chad Baker defensive rebound  
10:32   Chris Austin misses three point jump shot  
11:01 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point step back jump shot 10-8
11:10   Amari Kelly defensive rebound  
11:12   Chris Austin misses three point jump shot  
11:24   Amari Kelly personal foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)  
11:39   Marcus Weathers personal foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)  
11:39   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
11:41   Chad Baker misses three point jump shot  
11:56   Yame Butler personal foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)  
12:02   Tyson Acuff defensive rebound  
12:04   Josh Navarro misses two point floating jump shot  
12:30 +1 Chad Baker makes regular free throw 3 of 3 10-5
12:30 +1 Chad Baker makes regular free throw 2 of 3 10-4
12:30 +1 Chad Baker makes regular free throw 1 of 3 10-3
12:30   Kyle Rose shooting foul (Chad Baker draws the foul)  
12:39   Chad Baker defensive rebound  
12:41   Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot  
12:49   Onyi Eyisi offensive rebound  
12:51   Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot  
13:05   Josh Navarro offensive rebound  
13:07   Jalen Cobb misses three point step back jump shot  
13:36   Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound  
13:38   Ryan Murphy misses three point jump shot  
13:54 +2 Onyi Eyisi makes two point layup (Josh Navarro assists) 10-2
14:18   Josh Navarro defensive rebound  
14:20   Michael Hughes misses two point jump shot  
14:28   Kyle Rose personal foul  
14:37   Austin Rotroff defensive rebound  
14:39   Kyle Rose misses two point floating jump shot  
14:54   Michael Hughes turnover (bad pass)  
15:19 +2 Onyi Eyisi makes two point layup (Jalen Cobb assists) 8-2
15:37   Michael Hughes turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Cobb steals)  
15:49   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
15:51   Jalen Cobb misses two point driving jump shot  
15:58   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
15:58   Michael Hughes misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:58   Michael Hughes misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:58   TV timeout  
15:58   Joel Soriano shooting foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)  
16:18 +3 Chris Austin makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists) 6-2
16:38   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
16:40   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
16:46   Chris Austin personal foul  
16:50   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
16:52   Onyi Eyisi misses two point reverse layup  
17:19   Marcus Weathers turnover (traveling)  
17:40 +1 Jalen Cobb makes regular free throw 1 of 1 3-2
17:40   Chad Baker shooting foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)  
17:40 +2 Jalen Cobb makes two point jump shot 2-2
17:56 +2 Michael Hughes makes two point hook shot 0-2
18:20   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
18:22   Josh Navarro misses two point floating jump shot  
18:48   Toby Okani turnover (out of bounds)  
18:50   Toby Okani offensive rebound  
18:52   Chad Baker misses three point jump shot  
19:11   Joel Soriano turnover  
19:11   Joel Soriano offensive foul  
19:25   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
19:27   Michael Hughes misses two point jump shot  
19:34   Toby Okani offensive rebound  
19:36   Marcus Weathers misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Joel Soriano vs. Michael Hughes (Lamar Norman Jr. gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Andre Harris makes two point layup (Toby Okani assists) 8:58
  Chad Baker defensive rebound 9:28
  Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 2 of 2 9:28
+ 1 Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9:28
  Michael Hughes shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul) 9:28
  Joel Soriano offensive rebound 9:30
  Jalen Cobb misses two point pullup jump shot 9:32
  Joel Soriano defensive rebound 9:51
  Chad Baker misses three point jump shot 9:53
  Joel Soriano turnover 10:13
  Joel Soriano offensive foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul) 10:13
Team Stats
Points 33 36
Field Goals 10-36 (27.8%) 12-38 (31.6%)
3-Pointers 2-17 (11.8%) 4-22 (18.2%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 28 28
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 19 21
Team 3 0
Assists 9 7
Steals 4 5
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
C. Austin G
14 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
0
T. Dunn-Martin G
6 PTS, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Fordham 1-2 181533
home team logo Duquesne 2-3 241034
Kerr Fitness Center Pittsburgh, PA
Kerr Fitness Center Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Fordham 1-2 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Duquesne 2-3 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Austin G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Baker F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Austin G 14 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
44
C. Baker F 6 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
27.8 FG% 31.6
11.8 3PT FG% 18.2
78.6 FT% 66.7