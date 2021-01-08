Syracuse, Georgetown renew old Big East rivalry
The return from a lengthy layoff saw Syracuse squander an 18-point lead on its homecourt to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Now the Orange hope there is not a carryover effect Saturday night when they host former Big East rival Georgetown.
The Orange (6-2, 5-1 Big East) are playing just their second game since Dec. 19 after being forced to pause due to COVID-19 issues. Before Wednesday's 63-60 loss, Syracuse had ACC games against Notre Dame, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Florida State postponed.
The return started well as the Orange raced out to a 30-12 lead and held a 14-point lead by halftime. Then things turned south as Syracuse was outscored 45-28 after halftime and wound up being outrebounded 49-33 while allowing 20 offensive rebounds.
Part of the problem was limited action for Quincy Guerrier, who leads the Orange in scoring (16.1) and rebounds (9.3). Due to foul trouble, he played 17 minutes and was limited to three points and five rebounds.
"The boards are a problem for us anyway," Orange coach Jim Boeheim said, "but with Quincy out, we're unbelievably thin and small. there's no question about that."
Alan Griffin led the Orange with 15 points but shot 6-of-16 and is 4-of-18 from 3-point range in his last three games. Buddy Boeheim was held to eight points and he is 2-for-18 from 3-point range in his last three games after shooting 41 percent from behind the arc last season.
Georgetown (3-7, 0-3) has lost four straight since a wild 97-94 overtime home win over St. John's on Dec. 13. The Hoyas scored 83 points in the first loss of their skid but have averaged 60.7 points in losses to Seton Hall, Marquette, and Butler.
Georgetown followed up blowing an 18-point lead last Saturday at home to Marquette with a 63-55 loss at Butler on Wednesday. The Hoyas shot 33.9 percent and held a 44-32 rebounding margin but also committed 15 turnovers and blew a seven-point halftime lead.
During the skid, Georgetown is shooting just 36.2 percent from the field (92-of-254) and has committed 59 turnovers. The Hoyas have at least 12 giveaways in each of their first 10 games.
"Same thing that's been going on for the last however many games," Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said. "Bad decisions. Bad shots. Turnovers. The same things that's been our Achilles' heel."
Jahvon Blair is Georgetown's top scorer at 18.2 points but shot 4-of-16 and was held to 11 points Wednesday. Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas with 12 points Wednesday but also is shooting 31.1 percent (14-of-45) during the losing streak.
Saturday is the 96th meeting between the schools. The Orange lead the series 51-44 and took an 89-76 loss at Georgetown on Dec. 22, 2019, in the last meeting.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
|0:01
|Jamorko Pickett misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Joseph Girard III personal foul (Dante Harris draws the foul)
|0:06
|+ 1
|Marek Dolezaj makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:09
|+ 1
|Marek Dolezaj makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:09
|Collin Holloway shooting foul (Marek Dolezaj draws the foul)
|0:09
|Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
|0:36
|Jahvon Blair misses three point jump shot
|0:38
|+ 2
|Buddy Boeheim makes two point layup
|0:56
|Collin Holloway personal foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|1:26
|Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|30
|43
|Field Goals
|10-27 (37.0%)
|16-33 (48.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|5-13 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|5-6 (83.3%)
|6-6 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|11
|23
|Offensive
|1
|5
|Defensive
|9
|14
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|7
|11
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|5
|Fouls
|6
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgetown 3-7
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Syracuse 6-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Carey G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|
00
|. Girard III G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Carey G
|8 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|J. Girard III G
|9 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|
|37.0
|FG%
|48.5
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Blair
|8
|1
|4
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Carey
|8
|0
|1
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Pickett
|7
|3
|1
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|-
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Q. Wahab
|6
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|-
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|D. Harris
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Blair
|8
|1
|4
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Carey
|8
|0
|1
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Pickett
|7
|3
|1
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Q. Wahab
|6
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|D. Harris
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Holloway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ighoefe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Azinge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Berger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sibley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|30
|10
|7
|10/27
|5/18
|5/6
|6
|0
|2
|3
|4
|1
|9
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Girard III
|9
|2
|4
|3/6
|2/3
|1/1
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Dolezaj
|8
|6
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|B. Boeheim
|8
|3
|2
|4/8
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Q. Guerrier
|8
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/1
|3/3
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|A. Griffin
|7
|4
|2
|3/7
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Girard III
|9
|2
|4
|3/6
|2/3
|1/1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Dolezaj
|8
|6
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|B. Boeheim
|8
|3
|2
|4/8
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Q. Guerrier
|8
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/1
|3/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|A. Griffin
|7
|4
|2
|3/7
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Braswell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Richmond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bartley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Sidibe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ajak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. LaValle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Giancola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cordes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Newton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Feldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Anselem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|43
|19
|11
|16/33
|5/13
|6/6
|5
|0
|1
|1
|5
|5
|14
-
ALST
ARKPB36
38
2nd 18:44
-
UNF
JVILLE70
68
2nd 1:13 ESP+
-
COLG
BU86
79
2nd 3:53
-
STHRN
GRAM32
33
2nd 15:39
-
TNTECH
EKY41
41
1st 0.0
-
SNCLRA
MARYCA31
30
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
STETSON
NALAB28
33
1st 0.0
-
HAWAII
UCRIV34
35
1st 0.0
-
NKY
CLEVST29
31
1st 0.0
-
USC
ARIZST36
32
1st 0.0 PACN
-
UIW
NORL25
40
1st 0.0
-
FAU
ODU32
32
2nd 17:09
-
LATECH
WKY40
34
2nd 17:14
-
UCIRV
CALSD24
28
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
GTOWN
CUSE30
43
1st 0.0 ESPN
-
ABBEY
CHARLO21
24
1st 6:32
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL0
0
1st 19:58
-
HARTFD
MASLOW62
71
Final
-
WAKE
21DUKE68
79
Final
-
MIAMI
NCST64
59
Final
-
RICH
GMASON77
57
Final CBSSN
-
BAMA
AUBURN94
90
Final ESP2
-
OHIOST
15RUT79
68
Final BTN
-
STJOHN
7CREIGH79
97
Final FS1
-
IUPUI
MILW63
71
Final ESP3
-
HOFSTRA
NEAST56
67
Final
-
CHATT
CIT87
92
Final
-
NILL
MIAOH58
70
Final
-
MISSST
VANDY84
81
Final SECN
-
4TEXAS
14WVU72
70
Final ESPN
-
DREXEL
CHARLS60
61
Final
-
SFLA
ECU69
63
Final
-
GWEBB
WINTHR65
75
Final
-
AKRON
EMICH59
71
Final ESP+
-
MAINE
NJTECH54
63
Final
-
IDST
NAU76
70
Final
-
UVM
BING76
60
Final
-
MONST
NCOLO76
74
Final/OT
-
ILLST
EVAN48
57
Final
-
22UVA
BC61
49
Final
-
MORGAN
NORFLK78
74
Final
-
NAVY
LEHIGH69
61
Final
-
FORD
DUQ45
48
Final NBCS
-
SETON
DEPAUL76
68
Final FS1
-
RI
VCU83
68
Final CBSSN
-
MARIST
MNMTH64
80
Final
-
DEL
WMMARY62
67
Final
-
UMBC
NH69
54
Final
-
MOST
VALPO81
68
Final
-
IDAHO
SUTAH67
83
Final
-
9TENN
TEXAM68
54
Final ESP2
-
SALAB
CSTCAR69
83
Final
-
NCASHV
HAMP71
73
Final
-
2BAYLOR
TCU67
49
Final ESPN
-
YOUNG
WRIGHT55
93
Final
-
HOUBP
LAMAR65
71
Final
-
ARMY
HOLY83
68
Final ESP+
-
WASH
CAL78
84
Final PACN
-
NWNAZ
PORTST75
72
Final
-
UGA
ARK69
99
Final SECN
-
SIENA
FAIR74
58
Final
-
TULANE
11HOU50
71
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
KENTST54
80
Final
-
WHITW
MNTNA67
84
Final
-
MANH
QUINN45
42
Final
-
GASOU
APPST71
77
Final
-
UCONN
BUTLER72
60
Final CBSSN
-
UNLV
COLOST80
83
Final FS1
-
LAFAY
BUCK83
60
Final
-
JAXST
MOREHD55
56
Final
-
RIDER
NIAGARA55
66
Final
-
NTEXAS
TXSA69
77
Final
-
18TXTECH
IOWAST91
64
Final ESP2
-
LSALLE
UMASS67
83
Final NBCS
-
BGREEN
CMICH93
65
Final
-
OKLA
6KANSAS59
63
Final CBS
-
TXARL
LAMON75
74
Final
-
RADFRD
CHARSO79
64
Final
-
WOFF
NCGRN48
45
Final
-
TNMART
BELMONT69
89
Final
-
USM
UAB58
62
Final
-
ARKLR
LALAF78
76
Final/OT
-
OAK
WISGB78
87
Final
-
NWST
MCNSE78
75
Final
-
ILLCHI
IPFW55
88
Final
-
BALLST
BUFF69
86
Final
-
SAMHOU
CARK91
80
Final
-
FIU
MTSU56
67
Final
-
PEAY
EILL74
71
Final
-
UK
FLA76
58
Final ESPN
-
KENSAW
LIB47
76
Final
-
WASHST
STNFRD60
75
Final PACN
-
LPSCMB
BELLAR65
58
Final
-
ALBANY
STJOES64
67
Final NBCS
-
CAMP
LONGWD64
58
Final
-
OKLAST
KSTATE70
54
Final ESP2
-
SELOU
NICHST67
87
Final
-
SDAK
UMKC0
0130 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
CALBPTST
UTVALL0
0146 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
GC
TARL0
0135 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm
-
1GONZAG
PORT0
0161.5 O/U
+32.5
8:00pm ROOT
-
WILL
SDAKST0
0154.5 O/U
-16.5
8:30pm
-
NDAK
ORAL0
0147 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm
-
LSU
MISS0
0149 O/U
-2
8:30pm SECN
-
NEBOM
NDAKST0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm
-
STMARNS
SEATTLE0
0
9:00pm
-
RICE
UTEP0
0147.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
ARIZ0
0138 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
SDGST0
0135.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm CBSSN
-
17OREG
UTAH0
0139.5 O/U
+2.5
9:30pm PACN
-
CPOLY
CSBAK0
0128.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
USD
UOP0
0
PPD
-
NCCU
FAMU0
0
PPD
-
GWASH
STBON0
0
PPD NBCS
-
SILL
INDST0
0
PPD
-
WINTHR
HIGHPT0
0
PPD
-
MURYST
SIUE0
0
PPD
-
MERCER
NCGRN0
0
PPD ESP+
-
UCF
TULSA0
0
PPD
-
VMI
FURMAN0
0
PPD
-
DELST
HOW0
0
PPD
-
25FSU
PITT0
0
PPD
-
10MICH
PSU0
0
PPD BTN
-
CHARLO
MRSHL0
0
PPD
-
GATECH
LVILLE0
0
PPD
-
USCUP
PRESBY0
0
PPD
-
ABIL
TXAMCC0
0
PPD
-
ELON
JMAD0
0
PPD
-
SEMO
TNST0
0
PPD
-
OREGST
COLO0
0
PPD PACN
-
GAST
TROY0
0
PPD
-
ARKST
TEXST0
0
PPD
-
ALAM
MVSU0
0
PPD
-