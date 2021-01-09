ILLST
EVAN

2nd Half
ILLST
Redbirds
18
EVAN
Aces
25

Time Team Play Score
7:06   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
7:08   Antonio Reeves misses three point jump shot  
7:18   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
7:20   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
7:33   TV timeout  
7:33   Howard Fleming Jr. personal foul  
7:50 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point layup 45-51
7:56   Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball) (Josiah Strong steals)  
8:15   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
8:17   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
8:23   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
8:25   Shamar Givance misses two point layup  
8:54 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point jump shot 43-51
9:06 +3 Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 41-51
9:35 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point jump shot 41-48
9:42 +1 Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-48
9:42 +1 Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-47
9:42   Howard Fleming Jr. shooting foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)  
9:54   Antonio Reeves turnover (lost ball) (Iyen Enaruna steals)  
10:19 +3 Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists) 39-46
10:33   Antonio Reeves personal foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)  
10:45   TV timeout  
10:45   Dedric Boyd personal foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
11:01 +3 Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Josiah Strong assists) 39-43
11:16   TV timeout  
11:16   Redbirds 30 second timeout  
11:21 +3 Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 36-43
11:36   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
11:38   Dedric Boyd misses two point jump shot  
11:50 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup 36-40
11:54   Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound  
11:56   Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot  
12:20   Abdou Ndiaye turnover (out of bounds)  
12:36 +3 Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 36-38
12:49   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
12:51   Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot  
13:05   TV timeout  
13:05   Purple Aces turnover (10-second violation)  
13:18 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point layup 36-35
13:39 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point layup (Samari Curtis assists) 34-35
14:00   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
14:02   Evan Kuhlman blocks Emon Washington's two point layup  
14:09   Jawaun Newton turnover (lost ball) (Emon Washington steals)  
14:33 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point layup 34-33
14:54   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
14:56   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
15:08   DJ Horne turnover (bad pass) (Evan Kuhlman steals)  
15:17   DJ Horne defensive rebound  
15:19   Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot  
15:42 +2 DJ Horne makes two point jump shot 32-33
15:50   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
15:52   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
16:21 +2 DJ Horne makes two point layup 30-33
16:28   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
16:30   Samari Curtis misses two point layup  
16:59   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
16:59   Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:59   Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:59   Jax Levitch shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
17:18   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
17:20   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
17:45   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
17:47   DJ Horne misses three point jump shot  
18:06 +2 Noah Frederking makes two point layup (Evan Kuhlman assists) 28-33
18:28 +1 Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-31
18:28   Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:28   Jax Levitch shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
18:28   Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound  
18:30   Antonio Reeves misses two point layup  
18:47 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point jump shot 27-31
19:15   Josiah Strong turnover (bad pass) (Evan Kuhlman steals)  
19:30 +3 Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists) 27-29

1st Half
ILLST
Redbirds
27
EVAN
Aces
26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
0:02   Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot  
0:15 +1 Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-26
0:15 +1 Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-25
0:15   Josiah Strong shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
0:33   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
0:38   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
0:41 +3 Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (Howard Fleming Jr. assists) 27-24
0:46   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
0:48   Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot  
1:10   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
1:12   Abdou Ndiaye misses three point jump shot  
1:28 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup 24-24
1:32   Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound  
1:34   Noah Frederking misses two point layup  
1:47   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
1:47   Antonio Reeves misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:47   Jawaun Newton personal foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)  
1:51   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
1:53   Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot  
2:04   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
2:06   Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot  
2:12   Samari Curtis personal foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)  
2:24   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
2:26   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
2:51   Dusan Mahorcic turnover  
2:51   Dusan Mahorcic offensive foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
3:04 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point jump shot 24-22
3:33   DJ Horne turnover  
3:33   DJ Horne offensive foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
3:48 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point layup 24-20
3:59   TV timeout  
3:59   Howard Fleming Jr. personal foul  
4:03   Jawaun Newton offensive rebound  
4:05   Iyen Enaruna misses two point layup  
4:17   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
4:19   Howard Fleming Jr. misses two point jump shot  
4:38 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup (Jax Levitch assists) 24-18
4:59   Emon Washington turnover (traveling)  
5:16 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point layup 24-16
5:24   Shamar Givance offensive rebound  
5:26   Abdou Ndiaye blocks Iyen Enaruna's two point layup  
5:48 +1 Dedric Boyd makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-14
5:48 +1 Dedric Boyd makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-14
5:48   Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Dedric Boyd draws the foul)  
5:54   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
5:56   Shamar Givance misses two point layup  
6:00   Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)  
6:06   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
6:08   Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot  
6:25   Dedric Boyd personal foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
6:40   DJ Horne personal foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
6:47 +1 DJ Horne makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-14
6:47   DJ Horne misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:47   TV timeout  
6:47   Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (DJ Horne draws the foul)  
7:06 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point layup (Shamar Givance assists) 21-14
7:32 +3 Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (Dusan Mahorcic assists) 21-12
7:38   Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound  
7:40   Dedric Boyd misses two point jump shot  
8:06   Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)  
8:06   Purple Aces offensive rebound  
8:08   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
8:40 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point jump shot 18-12
8:50   DJ Horne defensive rebound  
8:52   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
9:15   Abdou Ndiaye turnover  
9:15   Abdou Ndiaye offensive foul  
9:21   DJ Horne defensive rebound  
9:23   Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot  
9:42   Emon Washington turnover (traveling)  
9:50   TV timeout  
9:50   Redbirds 30 second timeout  
9:56   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
9:58   Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot  
10:23 +3 DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Abdou Ndiaye assists) 16-12
10:29   Samari Curtis turnover (bad pass) (DJ Horne steals)  
10:39   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
10:41   DJ Horne misses two point jump shot  
10:55   Emon Washington defensive rebound  
10:57   Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot  
11:20   Trey Hall defensive rebound  
11:22   Howard Fleming Jr. misses two point layup  
11:27   DJ Horne defensive rebound  
11:29   Harouna Sissoko blocks Samari Curtis's three point jump shot  
11:48 +2 Harouna Sissoko makes two point layup (Howard Fleming Jr. assists) 13-12
11:55   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
11:57   Abdou Ndiaye blocks Shamar Givance's two point layup  
12:21 +1 Howard Fleming Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-12
12:21   Howard Fleming Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:21   Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Howard Fleming Jr. draws the foul)  
12:34 +3 Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists) 10-12
12:57 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point jump shot 10-9
13:18 +3 Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 8-9
13:40   Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (traveling)  
13:52   Samari Curtis turnover (out of bounds)  
14:20 +1 Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-6
14:20   Antonio Reeves misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:20   Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)  
14:38   Jawaun Newton turnover (bad pass) (Abdou Ndiaye steals)  
14:53   Abdou Ndiaye turnover (lost ball)  
15:13   Josiah Strong defensive rebound  
15:15   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
15:44   TV timeout  
15:44   Antonio Reeves turnover (bad pass)  
15:59 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point layup 7-6
16:04   Jawaun Newton offensive rebound  
16:06   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
16:12   DJ Horne turnover (bad pass) (Shamar Givance steals)  
16:28 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot 7-4
16:42 +2 DJ Horne makes two point jump shot 7-2
16:51   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
16:53   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
17:15   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
17:17   Evan Kuhlman blocks Dusan Mahorcic's two point layup  
17:34 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point jump shot 5-2
18:07 +3 Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (DJ Horne assists) 5-0
18:16   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
18:18   Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot  
18:36 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup 2-0
18:44   Evan Kuhlman personal foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
19:05   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
19:07   Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot  
19:35   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
19:37   Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Dusan Mahorcic vs. Evan Kuhlman (Harouna Sissoko gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 45 51
Field Goals 17-33 (51.5%) 20-48 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 5-9 (55.6%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 6-13 (46.2%) 4-4 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 22
Offensive 2 5
Defensive 22 16
Team 0 1
Assists 6 11
Steals 4 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 14 5
Fouls 11 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
A. Reeves G
11 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
3
J. Newton G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Illinois State 3-5 271845
home team logo Evansville 5-5 262551
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois State 3-5 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Evansville 5-5 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Reeves G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Newton G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
12
A. Reeves G 11 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
3
J. Newton G 17 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
51.5 FG% 41.7
55.6 3PT FG% 35.0
46.2 FT% 100.0
Illinois State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Reeves 11 1 0 4/7 2/3 1/3 1 - 0 0 2 0 1
J. Strong 10 1 1 5/9 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 0 1
D. Horne 10 4 1 4/6 1/2 1/2 2 - 1 0 3 0 4
D. Mahorcic 3 8 1 1/2 0/0 1/4 1 - 0 0 1 2 6
H. Sissoko 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Fleming Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kotov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stadelman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Andrews - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 45 24 6 17/33 5/9 6/13 11 0 4 3 14 2 22